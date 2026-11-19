

The loss of Jackie the eagle this summer hit us all hard. None more so, you’d think, than her partner of nearly a decade, Shadow. That’s why it was such a shock to learn that while we the public were still in the clutches of raw grief, Shadow was already out and about CHORTLING with a new eagle! This side chick was 10 years younger than Shadow (cliche much, Shads?) and brazenly started moving twigs around in the nest Jackie built. How very dare you! Still, Friends of Big Bear Valley — the folks who run the livestream that first welcomed us into the lives of Jackie and Shadow — thought maybe this flighty young thing was just the sort of pick-me-up Shadow needed, so they broke protocol and prematurely gave her a name, Kaydee. Now get this: it seems Shadow has taken up with a side chick to the side chick. He has yet another new girlfriend!!

Internet-famous bald eagle Shadow has endured an up-and-down 2026. From suffering the loss of a clutch of eggs to welcoming two chicks, and from losing his longtime partner to finding a new friend, he’s had a tumultuous year. After the August death of Jackie, the female eagle he raised chicks with since 2018, Shadow began spending time with a 4-year-old female eagle named Kaydee (formerly KD1). Viewers of the 24/7 livestream of Shadow’s nest could easily spot Kaydee because of her double-banded legs—a silver ring on one leg and a lavender one on the other. The pair appeared chummy as they spent more time together, sharing stick-arranging duties, singing, and exchanging beaky kisses. An unexpected twist arrived this week with the appearance of an unknown female bald eagle spotted in the nest with Shadow. Cameras spotted the unknown female in the nest in recent weeks, but this was the first time the eagle was joined by Shadow. On Monday afternoon, Shadow landed in the nest quickly followed by the unknown female. The unknown female fiddled the nest sticks while vocalizing and Shadow appeared unbothered by her presence. Eagles will typically defend their nest from intruders so Shadow’s willingness to share his space with an eagle other than Kaydee surprised many viewers. Shadow returned the nest solo later in the afternoon as the sun set over Big Bear Lake. As this is nature, all we can do is sit back and see what unfolds. Mating season is approaching, so we have to wait and see if Shadow selects a new partner. Female eagles in Big Bear Valley typically lay their first clutch of eggs in January. Tune in to Friends of Big Bear Valley’s (FOBBV) livestreams to follow the southern California eagles anytime.

[From Popular Science]

What’re we gonna do with this bird?! Seriously, at what point do we acknowledge the bald truth that Shadow is spiraling out of control here? And don’t tell me my beak is squawking too harshly at him, cause it’s plainly obvious that Shadow is not head over talons in love with any of these chicks. Experts could see that no sooner had Kaydee been named than she was annoying the widower she swooped in on. And as for the new mystery eagle who’s swanned in (Friends of Big Bear Valley are calling her the “Beautiful Stranger,” eyeroll), I’d like to point out that actually liking someone is a far screech from merely tolerating them. I don’t know about you, but my feathers would be up in arms if the best a partner (even just prospective!) could come up with was that they’re “unbothered by my presence.” That’s not the kind of love and commitment lasting relationships are built on. Shadow, my dude: flying from one fling to another is never going to re-fluff the hole in your heart left by Jackie’s untimely departure. Take some time to sit in the nest by yourself and really grieve. I promise, the chortling will be all the sweeter for having done the emotional work!

Shadow and Beautiful Stranger on 11-17:

Shadow and Kaydee on 11-13: