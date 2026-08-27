Shadow the bald eagle has a new companion after losing Jackie

Our feathers were ruffled to the core to learn of the untimely passing on August 10 of Jackie, the singular American bald eagle of Big Bear Lake in California. She was only 14! A rare scandal-free reality TV star, Jackie welcomed viewers far and wide via livestream to view life from the treetop where she and her partner of a decade, Shadow, navigated the rough winds of parenthood. In our previous coverage, I expressed my deepest condolences to Shadow during this time of bald grief and raw emo— OH MY GOD HE’S ALREADY MOVED ON! That little scamp! How serious is it? Too serious, if you ask me! Serious enough that Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit folks who set up the nest cam, broke protocol and already gave this new chick a name! Usually they don’t name visitors, only long-term residents. But they thought Shadow and Kaydee (taken from an ID band on her ankle labeled “KD1”) were spending so much time together they went ahead and christened her. Here’s more on the lovebirds’ newly hatched romance:
Shadow and Kaydee first spent time together in his longtime nest on Thursday, Aug. 13, three days after Jackie’s death was announced but about a month since Shadow last saw his mate before her hospitalization. As fans around the world watched, Shadow and Kaydee appeared to touch beaks as they checked each other out in the nest. Kaydee even picked up a few sticks and moved them around, leading some to joke that she was already rearranging the furniture.
Shadow and Kaydee were back together again on Friday, Aug. 14, when another live camera captured them perching near each other in the same tree for about two hours.
Their relationship has only blossomed since.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Shadow and Kaydee spent more time together in a favored roost tree. On the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 19, they “both belted out good mornings to the valley below,” Friends of Big Bear Valley said.
Later in the afternoon, Shadow flew into a perch tree and less than a minute later, Kaydee joined him on a nearby branch. They stayed perched near each other for about three hours. And when Shadow left, Kaydee followed two seconds later, the group said.
“Shadow has a shadow!” the group said.
The eagles were back together in the roost tree in the evening and ended the day by chortling near each other, a behavior fans are used to seeing him do only with Jackie or his eaglets.
…Only time will tell if Shadow and Kaydee will mate.
Eagle mating hormones don’t kick in until December or January in California. For the past eight years, that’s when Jackie and Shadow have mated and begun reinforcing their longtime nest.
Though most eagles mate for life, Shadow wasn’t Jackie’s only mate. Her first mate was known as Mr. B, and the pair had two baby eagles in 2018. One of the eaglets died after a 24-hour rainstorm, but the other, named Stormy, survived and left Big Bear that summer.
Soon after, a new male came to town, chased off Mr. B and stole Jackie’s heart. That interloper was Shadow.
Wow. I really did not expect this typical man behavior from Shadow. You guys, he brought Kaydee back to the nest he shared with Jackie only three days after her death! Worse yet, he let Kaydee move twigs around! Then mere days later, the pair are CHORTLING together, something he’d only ever done with Jackie and their children. I am simply outraged! Yes yes yes, life is short and we all do what we can to get over heartache, but come on. Jackie was a one in a million eagle. And speaking of, Friends of Big Bear Valley have announced they’re planning a community event memorial for Jackie, tentatively scheduled for October 3. (A gesture so lovely, I’ll overlook the awkward fact they slipped this announcement in at the end of the post revealing Kaydee’s name.) If you’re in the neighborhood and are able, please go on behalf of all of us bitches! And while you’re there, give Shadow a good & loud squawking to from me!
I think we gotta give Shadow a break. It was three days after she passed away, but he hadn’t seen her in a month! And he likely knew that she was seriously ill when he lasts her saw her. I’m glad that he’s not alone.
It’s kind of funny that shadow started off as Jackie’s other man.
Lol, men can’t be alone – who’ll keep track of the kids’ dentist appointments?
Kaydee may be the new chick, but Jackie will always be the Queen chick. RIP Jackie.
Aww, I’m happy for him. He’s a great dad, he was a great mate to Jackie while she was on this earth. I hope he’s found a new mate. I don’t want to see him sad and alone.
While Jackie was being treated the KayDee was being called Jolene. Which I thought was HIALRIOUS. And yes, typical man behavior. I was reading comments about this and while many voiced outrage, some stated that animals usually know when other animals are sick and Jackie was found on the ground – which means for an eagle she was very sick. So maybe Shadow did know.
Shadow is a family man, he doesn’t want to be alone! He wants more babies!!
Was Kaydee waiting in the wings all along?
lmao.
No shade to Shadow. He is not a man, but a bird. I get the humor in some people’s responses, but in human terms, he was a widower. He was so deeply attached to Jackie and saw her grounded and sick and knew she was dying. Eagles also live significantly shorter lives than humans. I’m sad for him and Jackie, but Shadow did what was the best for the species (endangered, I think) and himself. So please let Shadow live his life without human scorn. Jackie would have pitied him too and would not shame him for his return to life and love.
Wow, this guy’s a real player — he stole Jackie, and now he’s moved on so fast.
But seriously, I hope this works out and they end up making good parents.
I think Jackie would approve; she would not want Shadow to be all alone in that big nest.
I cast no shade on eagle relationships, but let me tell you, girl was chasing after Shadow. After Jackie‘s death, he was just sitting in that nest one day when Kaydee comes along, starts rearranging the furniture, and makes the attempt to cozy up and nibble his feathers. He was having none of it that day, but she’s been persistent and finally wore him down. I’ve gotten hooked on their story and also have been watching past videos of his and Jackie‘s relationship and bringing up babies. I’ll tell you the truth, I couldn’t make it through some of those videos with a tear. They really loved their babies and were such good parents. Much love to the queen of the valley, Jackie, I hope her spirit keeps soaring high and when the time comes, that Shadow and Kaydee will have a successful relationship too.
Girl saw a good man who was newly single and available and went for it. Doesn’t hurt that he already has a nice nest, in case she wants to make some eaglets. She must sense that he’s dad material.
MaisiesMom, Wouldn’t that be good advice for your daughter? Don’t wait around for what you want. Go for it.
This triggers too much stuff for me regarding real life human men’s behavior. I know, birds are different, but still.
Shadow is a playa! LOL
Can’t afford to miss a single breeding season. For the sake of biodiversity, let’s hope their union is fruitful.