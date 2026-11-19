Now that the new James Bond has been cast, people are dream-casting their ideal Bond Girls and Bond Villains. I actually think casting the Bond Girls opposite Robert Pattinson will be a tricky endeavor and I suspect that many of the names being mentioned will not even be considered by producers. But the Bond Villain is, in a way, much easier to cast because the villains are always a lot of fun for actors and they’re usually the most memorable parts of Bond films. All you need is an actress capable of scene-chewing villainess energy or an actor capable of being truly the weirdest little guy. Well, Variety compiled a list of actors and actresses they hope will be in consideration for the Bond villain:
Riz Ahmed
Pierce Brosnan
Timothée Chalamet
Elizabeth Debicki
Idris Elba
Colin Farrell
Michael Fassbender
Rebecca Ferguson
Walton Goggins
Jake Gyllenhaal
Tom Hiddleston
Angelina Jolie
Daniel Kaluuya
Barry Keoghan
Cillian Murphy
Brad Pitt
Jesse Plemons
Florence Pugh
Bill Skarsgård
Kristen Stewart
Tilda Swinton
Fernanda Torres
Honorable mentions: Mahershala Ali, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Mia Goth, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Wagner Moura, Dev Patel, Matthew Rhys, Callum Turner
[From Variety]
You know who I saw in the new Artificial trailer and I immediately thought “oh, he would be a splendid Bond villain?” Yura Borisov, the Russian actor from Anora – he actually got a well-deserved Oscar-nomination for that role. He’s a great actor, he can play weird and offbeat and he wouldn’t have to fake a Russian accent. But almost everyone on Variety’s list would be perfectly capable… except Kristen Stewart. I f–king hate that people are saying Kristen. Kristen cheated on Rob! She left him really devastated and it’s not a joke. Brad Pitt would also be a horrible villain, he’s just not a good enough actor (or a weird enough actor) for it. But Angelina? She would be amazing. Tilda? Also amazing.
It’s interesting that Variety included Daniel Kaluuya, Idris and Mahershala, because it made me think about when the Bond franchise last had a Black villain. Was it Grace Jones? During the Timothy Dalton era? Mahershala would be amazing as a Bond villain, just my opinion, but I doubt they’ll ask him. Out of this list though, my guess is that the real contenders are people like Cillian Murphy, Michael Fassbender, Bill Skarsgård and Barry Keoghan. I think that’s the weird-little-guy archetype. Oh, Wagner Moura would be great!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – OCTOBER 26: Angelina Jolie arrives at the 2024 AFI Fest – Premiere Screening Of Netflix’s ‘Maria’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on October 26, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 926903060, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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Oscar® nominee Daniel Kaluuya arrives on the red carpet of The 93rd Oscars® at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021.,Image: 607899366, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ©A.M.P.A.S. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: DM / Avalon
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Idris Elba is seen at the Three Thousand Years of Longing photocall during the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May. 21, 2022 at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes .,Image: 693281787, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
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Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton in Haider Ackermann,Image: 720290247, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Mirco Toniolo / AGF Foto / Avalon
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Kristen Stewart bei derPressekonferenz zum Film Love Lies Bleeding von Rose Glass bei der Berlinale. Berlinale Filmfestival PK *** Kristen Stewart at the press conference for the movie Love Lies Bleeding by Rose Glass at the Berlinale Berlinale Filmfestival PK,Image: 848093677, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Konzept und Bild / Avalon
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2025 Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch at Casa Del Mar on January 4, 2025 in Santa Monica, CA,Image: 951865708, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Yura Borisov, Credit line: Nicky Nelson/Wenn/Avalon
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Kristen Stewart at the 16th Governors Awards in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, November 16, 2025.,Image: 1053001900, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ©A.M.P.A.S. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: /AMPAS/Avalon
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Rome, ITALY – “Eternals” Official Premiere – 16th Rome Film Fest 2021
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
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Los Angeles premiere of HBO Original Series’ ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ final season at Paramount Theatre
Featuring: Walton Goggins
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 05 Mar 2025
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
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Berlin premiere of ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ at Kino International
Featuring: Cillian Murphy
Where: Berlin, Germany
When: 12 Mar 2026
Credit: Dan Herrick/Future Image/Cover Images
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Arrivals at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival ‘Tenzing’ premiere
Featuring: Tom Hiddleston
Where: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
When: 15 Sep 2026
Credit: Captive Camera/Cover Images
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Michael Fassbender at the ‘Tomb Raider’ London film premiere. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday March 6, 2018.,Image: 534918790, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
There are a lot of actors here who are/would be great at playing villains, but there’s no real way to fan cast this unless we hear more about the story. Like, Javier Bardem was amazing in Skyfall but he would’ve been all wrong for Mads Mikkelsen’s part in Casino Royale (and Mads was phenomenal in that).
Florence Pugh said she’s called the director and asked to be a villain. I would love to see that.
Oh my G-d! Yes to Angelina, Idris and Mahershala as the villains. Only problem to me is that women and men of color are the enemies. Very Trumpish. Or get this group of actors to make the anti-Bond movie. I love this group doing any project together. Crazy exciting!
One of the pro-Sussex subs on Reddit already has a post up proposing Meghan as a Bond Girl.
I commented that she would be great for that, but I’d rather see her play a Bond villain, or M. Those roles seem like much more fun. 😎
Meghan is too big for those roles now. She can’t blend into a character and you have to be able to suspend reality in a movie. I think that was part of the issue with her agents; she can only do projects as herself.
For something as silly as a Bond villain, or even M, a character that has been played by well-known figures like Judy Dench and Ralph Fiennes, I disagree.
I think Meg could have huge fun with such a role if she wanted it, and the suspension of disbelief in Bond movies is already stretched thin as a soap bubble anyway.
Maybe, but Judy Dench and Ralph Fiennes are known … as actors. That’s what they’re known for. I wouldn’t know who Ralph Fiennes’ wife is if she bit me on the butt. Meghan is Duchess Meghan. She’d have the same problem as Madonna or Michael Jackson. Granted, Meghan is a better actor than those 2, but Madonna was only successful when she was playing a role that was basically Madonna.
At first I thought: No, female Bond villains are up and coming stars, not longtime bonafide stars like Angelina. Then I remembered that we are dealing with real life Bond villain Bezos and his bizarre wife. They want all the bang for the buck. HUGE star Angelina sounds like an obvious choice for them.
Whoops, scratch that. It’s the “Bond girls’ not the villains that are up and coming stars. Still, not surprised that the billionaires want the biggest star in their movie.
Terrifying female villain please – make it happen! Not a sexpot but someone genuinely chilling.
Not gonna lie, I rather enjoyed the memes and posts about making Kristen Stewart a Bond villain lol. Yes, she cheated on him when they were both pretty young and it was wrong. But her career bounced back and both of them have gone on to have interesting and successful careers. They’ve both moved on to different relationships and Robert is now a dad. They were both part of a super unique franchise and fandom and grew up in front of us.
Do I actually want them to star opposite each other in a Bond movie? No! But the idea of her playing the villain is pretty funny.
Pierce Brosnan. That’s got to be a joke.
And Grace Jones wasn’t a villain, she was technically a henchman. The villain in that movie was Christopher Walken. There have been a number of black henchman after her. The only true black Villain was Mr Big, played by Yaphet Kotto in 1973’s Live and Let Die.
Pierce Brosnan would be an incredible full circle moment (live long enough to see yourself become the villain etc), and he is outstanding in Mobland so I would be interested in this casting. I think Cillian had a lot of villain-esque roles under his belt already, he may want to swerve if they approached him. But as Q? I would rate that!
Variety are being a bit lazy with this list imo, a lot of these people have already played villains in other projects, I wish they had thought a bit more outside the box. Jeffrey Wright, Stephen Graham, Irrfan Khan, Stanley Tucci, Juno Temple, Natalie Dormer.