Now that the new James Bond has been cast, people are dream-casting their ideal Bond Girls and Bond Villains. I actually think casting the Bond Girls opposite Robert Pattinson will be a tricky endeavor and I suspect that many of the names being mentioned will not even be considered by producers. But the Bond Villain is, in a way, much easier to cast because the villains are always a lot of fun for actors and they’re usually the most memorable parts of Bond films. All you need is an actress capable of scene-chewing villainess energy or an actor capable of being truly the weirdest little guy. Well, Variety compiled a list of actors and actresses they hope will be in consideration for the Bond villain:

Riz Ahmed

Pierce Brosnan

Timothée Chalamet

Elizabeth Debicki

Idris Elba

Colin Farrell

Michael Fassbender

Rebecca Ferguson

Walton Goggins

Jake Gyllenhaal

Tom Hiddleston

Angelina Jolie

Daniel Kaluuya

Barry Keoghan

Cillian Murphy

Brad Pitt

Jesse Plemons

Florence Pugh

Bill Skarsgård

Kristen Stewart

Tilda Swinton

Fernanda Torres Honorable mentions: Mahershala Ali, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Mia Goth, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Wagner Moura, Dev Patel, Matthew Rhys, Callum Turner

[From Variety]

You know who I saw in the new Artificial trailer and I immediately thought “oh, he would be a splendid Bond villain?” Yura Borisov, the Russian actor from Anora – he actually got a well-deserved Oscar-nomination for that role. He’s a great actor, he can play weird and offbeat and he wouldn’t have to fake a Russian accent. But almost everyone on Variety’s list would be perfectly capable… except Kristen Stewart. I f–king hate that people are saying Kristen. Kristen cheated on Rob! She left him really devastated and it’s not a joke. Brad Pitt would also be a horrible villain, he’s just not a good enough actor (or a weird enough actor) for it. But Angelina? She would be amazing. Tilda? Also amazing.

It’s interesting that Variety included Daniel Kaluuya, Idris and Mahershala, because it made me think about when the Bond franchise last had a Black villain. Was it Grace Jones? During the Timothy Dalton era? Mahershala would be amazing as a Bond villain, just my opinion, but I doubt they’ll ask him. Out of this list though, my guess is that the real contenders are people like Cillian Murphy, Michael Fassbender, Bill Skarsgård and Barry Keoghan. I think that’s the weird-little-guy archetype. Oh, Wagner Moura would be great!!