Since Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond last Monday, many of us have waited to hear the inside story on what exactly went down in the audition process and whether certain actors completely bungled their screen tests. All of that stuff is coming out in drips and drabs in the trade papers, and it looks like Variety and Puck have had the inside track all along. I doubt it’s hard – the new Bond team at MGM-Amazon do not prize secrecy whatsoever, and there’s something to be said for a semi-open casting process for one of the biggest franchises in film history. Well, Variety has a new piece in which they suggest that with the initial screen tests, Callum Turner was the favorite among the Amazon team, but Denis Villeneuve basically pulled the “in case of emergency” lever to get Pattinson and Nick Hoult to come in.
What Robert Pattinson did after he learned he was cast as 007: For Robert Pattinson, there were about 12 hours between the Sunday phone call confirming he’d landed the role of James Bond and Amazon MGM’s Monday-morning release of the first image of the actor rocking a tuxedo and pistol. He spent it, rather predictably, watching an arthouse horror film. His longtime friend and collaborator Robert Eggers told Variety this week that Pattinson was screening the director’s forthcoming genre drama “Werwulf” when the Bond news broke.
The screen tests: For the curious, the batch of screen tests cost Amazon MGM between $300,000 and $500,000 to pull off, ostensibly in secret (everyone found out), sources familiar with the process say. But two wildcard actors who tested at the last minute — “Superman” star Nicholas Hoult and the DCU’s reining Batman, Pattinson — tipped the scales. Villeneuve’s voice became the most trusted in the room on the matter of Bond’s casting, two insiders tell Variety.
Callum Turner was the early favorite: [Villeneuve’s] shorthand with Pattinson from working on “Dune: Part Three” made the choice inevitable, according to industry insiders — especially after [Callum] Turner, the early favorite, came under scrutiny against more established names like Hoult and Pattinson. [Jack] Lowden, the heat-seeking star of “Slow Horses,” was even the subject of a suspected sabotage campaign when paparazzi footage circulated showed the actor bungling an on-set motorcycle stunt just two weeks before the Bond casting was confirmed.
The Amazon team was fine with the chaos? A sect of the internet lost its mind when Variety reported earlier this month that Harry Styles and Theo James were both in talks for the role. It’s rare, even by tentpole movie standards, that such a long list of candidates would flow so freely through public channels. The studios hate it because it makes them seem indecisive, one exec says. Talent absolutely hates it because the also-rans will have to answer for almost being James Bond on talk show couches and podcasts for the next 10 years. “Whatever, it’s really fun,” one top talent rep tells Variety of the audition merry-go-round.
Pattinson’s long-standing team: The new job also represents a major win for Pattinson’s agent of more than 20 years, Stephanie Ritz of WME. Ritz and team have managed to populate massive IP with Pattinson’s face while still allowing the actor to take risks and brand himself a maverick for the cross-generational devotees of studios like A24.
Pattinson will probably never play Batman again: Given the shocking November news that DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran had been jettisoned by the David Ellison regime, it’s doubtful Pattinson would linger long as Matt Reeves’ caped crusader — freeing him up to embody the sultry British charm and execute the bare-knuckle action audiences have come to expect from 007. Art-house horror movies may have to take a back seat.
Pattinson spent his first hours as the new Bond watching an art-house film… that’s my GOAT. I didn’t realize that Rob has been with his agent and team for twenty years. That’s awesome as well – it shows real loyalty on his part. As for all of the Shakespearean drama over the screen tests, this is the first we’re hearing that anyone took Callum Turner seriously as a contender. That information combined with what Puck reported about Denis’s interest in Josh O’Connor… well, it’s interesting. I suspect that the Amazon team deferred to Denis on O’Connor but O’Connor basically backed away from all of it, so Denis had to think quick and pull in Rob and Nick, just to show the Amazon team that they could NOT cast Callum Turner. And poor Jack Lowden too – everyone thought he was the favorite, but it doesn’t look like he was ever treated like a real contender.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
How?? Sincerely dumbfounded.
He seems to be a charisma black hole, like a British Jacob Elordi.
I could not have watched Callum Turner as Bond. Not with those ears and the tiny squinty eyes. As for Pattinson, we’ll see…
Thank you!
I wanna post for all the folks poo pooing about lesser attractive Brits that have a less prolific career that R.Patz has done the work, is talented and is conventionally attractive:
Quelle surprise!
That was my last choice, in fact not in my choices at all if I had a hand in lol
Yay for Rpatz!!
The next Bond should have been Idris Elba. That man has more charisma in one finger than Sparkle Vampire has in his whole being. Idris would have been a perfect Bond after Daniel Craig and how his time as Bond ended.
I am a huge fan of the series and have watched these films more than I care to admit and IMO this casting feels like a George Lazanby choice. I was already suspicious of Bezos getting his greedy hands on the franchise but now a sad Bond confirms I’m done watching any new 007 Films.
This is not a slight against Patterson – let him stay in his superhero, sparkly rolls where he can shine. He just doesn’t have the gravitas to be a complex character like James Bond.
Idris should’ve been the prime contender but it seems that his name was out of the run after a while.
All the latest names we younger men
I think Patterson will be a good bond but it made the announcement a bit of a yawn.
Personally, I think they should have surprise dropped Connor Storrie (his accent work could nail it) and made Bond sexually fluid. Then we could all talk Bond boys or Bond girls 🙂
Bonus: watching peak toxic maleness explode about elevating the ultimate macho man movie trope
Josh O’Connor had not been my favorite earlier, but in retrospect, he would have been wonderful in the part. Josh looks like James Bond. It looks like someone Ian Fleming had in mind when he wrote the character. Josh has a lot going on inside, and it shows. I’m sorry (not sorry), but Pattinson is weird, and he has shark eyes. In comparison to Josh, who can convey so much. He would have lent the franchise so much gravitas. I think he would have pulled Bond out of camp and comedy. I know Daniel Craig did a great job, but Josh would have looked and been super. Rats.
Dr__GRRL, I 100 percent agree with your diagnosis that Sir Idris Elba is the only right man for the Bond role. His charisma, acting and sexiness are next-level. At 54, he and he alone would NOT be too old for the role. Very few people understand this, maybe only you and me.
No, I would have loved Idris as well, but I quit talking about him when I finally realized they wanted a “child”.
Therese, I know that’s what they want, but I can still rage against the machine because they are wrong.
I honestly liked Broccoli‘s approach of always casting men who are not stars yet for Bond. And I would have much preferred this approach this time as well. Nothing against Pattinson. I am sure he is great, but he was Batman and I would have loved to get to know someone previously (almost) unknown like Daniel Craig. I cannot believe they give Villeneuve this much say. Maybe I missed something and Villeneuve signed on for four films or something, but if not, why would they give a director of one film the deciding vote for the next four-five Bonds?
I don’t understand why ROBERT WOULD WANT THIS!! Everyone’s complaining about Amazon picking Robert, but why would he accept! He has an amazing , successful, intensely varied career and acting list. An unbelievable range of genres & characters. I don’t understand why he’d agree to trapping himself into ONE role for so long. Are they going to do a drastically different contract for him allowing him breaks and other work?
Ok, why is no one remembering that Aaron Taylor Johnson was the front runner for Bond? Like no article is mentioning this nor is anyone on the internet. Collective amnesia?