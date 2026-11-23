Since Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond last Monday, many of us have waited to hear the inside story on what exactly went down in the audition process and whether certain actors completely bungled their screen tests. All of that stuff is coming out in drips and drabs in the trade papers, and it looks like Variety and Puck have had the inside track all along. I doubt it’s hard – the new Bond team at MGM-Amazon do not prize secrecy whatsoever, and there’s something to be said for a semi-open casting process for one of the biggest franchises in film history. Well, Variety has a new piece in which they suggest that with the initial screen tests, Callum Turner was the favorite among the Amazon team, but Denis Villeneuve basically pulled the “in case of emergency” lever to get Pattinson and Nick Hoult to come in.

What Robert Pattinson did after he learned he was cast as 007: For Robert Pattinson, there were about 12 hours between the Sunday phone call confirming he’d landed the role of James Bond and Amazon MGM’s Monday-morning release of the first image of the actor rocking a tuxedo and pistol. He spent it, rather predictably, watching an arthouse horror film. His longtime friend and collaborator Robert Eggers told Variety this week that Pattinson was screening the director’s forthcoming genre drama “Werwulf” when the Bond news broke. The screen tests: For the curious, the batch of screen tests cost Amazon MGM between $300,000 and $500,000 to pull off, ostensibly in secret (everyone found out), sources familiar with the process say. But two wildcard actors who tested at the last minute — “Superman” star Nicholas Hoult and the DCU’s reining Batman, Pattinson — tipped the scales. Villeneuve’s voice became the most trusted in the room on the matter of Bond’s casting, two insiders tell Variety. Callum Turner was the early favorite: [Villeneuve’s] shorthand with Pattinson from working on “Dune: Part Three” made the choice inevitable, according to industry insiders — especially after [Callum] Turner, the early favorite, came under scrutiny against more established names like Hoult and Pattinson. [Jack] Lowden, the heat-seeking star of “Slow Horses,” was even the subject of a suspected sabotage campaign when paparazzi footage circulated showed the actor bungling an on-set motorcycle stunt just two weeks before the Bond casting was confirmed. The Amazon team was fine with the chaos? A sect of the internet lost its mind when Variety reported earlier this month that Harry Styles and Theo James were both in talks for the role. It’s rare, even by tentpole movie standards, that such a long list of candidates would flow so freely through public channels. The studios hate it because it makes them seem indecisive, one exec says. Talent absolutely hates it because the also-rans will have to answer for almost being James Bond on talk show couches and podcasts for the next 10 years. “Whatever, it’s really fun,” one top talent rep tells Variety of the audition merry-go-round. Pattinson’s long-standing team: The new job also represents a major win for Pattinson’s agent of more than 20 years, Stephanie Ritz of WME. Ritz and team have managed to populate massive IP with Pattinson’s face while still allowing the actor to take risks and brand himself a maverick for the cross-generational devotees of studios like A24. Pattinson will probably never play Batman again: Given the shocking November news that DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran had been jettisoned by the David Ellison regime, it’s doubtful Pattinson would linger long as Matt Reeves’ caped crusader — freeing him up to embody the sultry British charm and execute the bare-knuckle action audiences have come to expect from 007. Art-house horror movies may have to take a back seat.

[From Variety]

Pattinson spent his first hours as the new Bond watching an art-house film… that’s my GOAT. I didn’t realize that Rob has been with his agent and team for twenty years. That’s awesome as well – it shows real loyalty on his part. As for all of the Shakespearean drama over the screen tests, this is the first we’re hearing that anyone took Callum Turner seriously as a contender. That information combined with what Puck reported about Denis’s interest in Josh O’Connor… well, it’s interesting. I suspect that the Amazon team deferred to Denis on O’Connor but O’Connor basically backed away from all of it, so Denis had to think quick and pull in Rob and Nick, just to show the Amazon team that they could NOT cast Callum Turner. And poor Jack Lowden too – everyone thought he was the favorite, but it doesn’t look like he was ever treated like a real contender.