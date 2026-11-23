Ever since Prince Harry put a ring on then-Meghan Markle’s finger, the British press has obsessively “tracked” said ring. Harry wrote about it in Spare – he tracked down the center-stone diamond from Botswana, and the smaller diamonds are from one of Princess Diana’s pieces, repurposed for the ring. Harry and his brother inherited Diana’s private jewelry, and they apparently inform one another about who is using or giving away various pieces. Harry said that William was supportive of the ring using Diana’s stones. But in recent years, the British press makes it sound like William obsessively tracks Meghan’s engagement ring and that William wants to know where the ring is at all times. Well, Meghan hasn’t worn her engagement ring in her recent appearances in England and Brussels, so now there’s another round of speculation about “what happened to Meghan’s ring!” I see you, Peggington.

It was the ring that sealed one of the most hotly anticipated engagements of the modern royal era. Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a diamond trilogy set in a yellow gold band in 2017 – but nine years on from their engagement, the £120,000 sparkler is now shrouded in mystery. For the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t publicly worn it in nine months. The last citing of her wearing the gem was back in February, which has sparked a groundswell of speculation as to what might have happened to the ring.

Originally designed by Prince Harry with the late Queen’s jeweller, Cleave & Company, the ring consists of two small diamonds taken from one of Diana’s bracelets and a blood-free centrepiece diamond sourced from Botswana, a country meaningful to them from their time travelling there together and where they fell in love.

But the ring is thought to have been altered multiple times over the years, and now a leading jeweller has suggested that the band may have become brittle and snapped under the pressure.

James Constantinou, founder of Prestige Pawnbrokers and star of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn, says that repeated changes can cause long-term damage. He said: ‘I’ve seen plenty of expensive rings that have been altered over the years, and one thing people don’t always realise is that making repeated changes to a piece of jewellery can weaken it. With Meghan’s engagement ring, the biggest concern would be the thinner band, which appears to have become more delicate over the years.’

‘A micro-pavé band might look beautiful with all those tiny diamonds, but it’s much more fragile than a thicker, solid gold band. To set those diamonds, small holes have to be drilled into the metal, which means you’re sacrificing some of its strength for extra sparkle.’

And Mr Constantinou added that reshaping the band can weaken the internal structures of the metal. ‘The other thing to consider is how many times the ring has been altered. Every time you cut, heat or reshape gold, you’re working on its structure. Do that repeatedly and you can weaken the band, making it more prone to cracking, snapping or losing stones, especially if the metal is already thin.’

The last clear glimpse of her engagement band was in February, when she and the duke attended All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Since then, the mystery over its absence has left royal fans speculating that the former actress has had it ‘altered for a fifth time’. Others have even suggested that Meghan may never have liked the design in the first place, so prefers not to wear it. It’s thought that the sparkler has already undergone four alterations since the proposal in Nottingham Cottage – the couple’s former house in the grounds of Kensington Palace.