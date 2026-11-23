Ever since Prince Harry put a ring on then-Meghan Markle’s finger, the British press has obsessively “tracked” said ring. Harry wrote about it in Spare – he tracked down the center-stone diamond from Botswana, and the smaller diamonds are from one of Princess Diana’s pieces, repurposed for the ring. Harry and his brother inherited Diana’s private jewelry, and they apparently inform one another about who is using or giving away various pieces. Harry said that William was supportive of the ring using Diana’s stones. But in recent years, the British press makes it sound like William obsessively tracks Meghan’s engagement ring and that William wants to know where the ring is at all times. Well, Meghan hasn’t worn her engagement ring in her recent appearances in England and Brussels, so now there’s another round of speculation about “what happened to Meghan’s ring!” I see you, Peggington.
It was the ring that sealed one of the most hotly anticipated engagements of the modern royal era. Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a diamond trilogy set in a yellow gold band in 2017 – but nine years on from their engagement, the £120,000 sparkler is now shrouded in mystery. For the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t publicly worn it in nine months. The last citing of her wearing the gem was back in February, which has sparked a groundswell of speculation as to what might have happened to the ring.
Originally designed by Prince Harry with the late Queen’s jeweller, Cleave & Company, the ring consists of two small diamonds taken from one of Diana’s bracelets and a blood-free centrepiece diamond sourced from Botswana, a country meaningful to them from their time travelling there together and where they fell in love.
But the ring is thought to have been altered multiple times over the years, and now a leading jeweller has suggested that the band may have become brittle and snapped under the pressure.
James Constantinou, founder of Prestige Pawnbrokers and star of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn, says that repeated changes can cause long-term damage. He said: ‘I’ve seen plenty of expensive rings that have been altered over the years, and one thing people don’t always realise is that making repeated changes to a piece of jewellery can weaken it. With Meghan’s engagement ring, the biggest concern would be the thinner band, which appears to have become more delicate over the years.’
‘A micro-pavé band might look beautiful with all those tiny diamonds, but it’s much more fragile than a thicker, solid gold band. To set those diamonds, small holes have to be drilled into the metal, which means you’re sacrificing some of its strength for extra sparkle.’
And Mr Constantinou added that reshaping the band can weaken the internal structures of the metal. ‘The other thing to consider is how many times the ring has been altered. Every time you cut, heat or reshape gold, you’re working on its structure. Do that repeatedly and you can weaken the band, making it more prone to cracking, snapping or losing stones, especially if the metal is already thin.’
The last clear glimpse of her engagement band was in February, when she and the duke attended All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Since then, the mystery over its absence has left royal fans speculating that the former actress has had it ‘altered for a fifth time’. Others have even suggested that Meghan may never have liked the design in the first place, so prefers not to wear it. It’s thought that the sparkler has already undergone four alterations since the proposal in Nottingham Cottage – the couple’s former house in the grounds of Kensington Palace.
I honestly don’t believe that Meghan has altered her engagement ring this many times – I think she’s probably had it adjusted once or twice and that’s it. I also believe that she loves her ring but she probably believes it’s too precious and sentimental to wear every day. I would feel the same way in her shoes. Plus, she obviously has a sizeable private jewelry collection, and everyone obsesses over the huge diamond ring she’s been wearing a lot in the past year. It’s more than likely that Harry gave her something bigger and sturdier for a recent anniversary, and that’s what she prefers to wear.
Photos and screencaps courtsy of Backgrid, Cover Images, As Ever’s Instagram and Meghan’s Instagram.
Jesus christ!!! someone goes to school of journalism to write this drivel?
Meghan hasn’t been around much – they have to rampantly speculate about something.
Well, it’s not called Celebitchy for nothing. We all know what we’re reading here.
In a safety deposit box probably. It’s a generational keepsake for sure she will save for her children.
I also doubt Meghan has altered the ring more than a couple of times. But the reality is, she’s a small-boned woman, with small, thin fingers, and the band of the engagement ring was delicate and relatively thin to start with.
Also, after having two kids, Meghan’s comfortable ring size may have changed, probably going up and down over the years.
She’s definitely a bit thinner now than she was ten years ago, and than she was while pregnant, of course. And the hands are often one of the first parts of the body to be affected by weight change. So she may find that sometimes the ring is less comfortable than other times.
Even without alterations, a thin gold band can easily snap on the palm-facing side just from the pressure of daily wear. How do I know? It happened to my engagement ring, about 10 years into our marriage.
Like Meg, I declined to weld my engagement and wedding bands together, as many people do. My wedding band is thicker, the comfort-fit style which is about twice as heavy as a standard band, and it’s holding up fine. But I had to have the engagement band rebuilt, which is a delicate process because of the diamonds and, in my case, emeralds set in the top of the band.
So whether Meg’s actually broke, or she simply decided or was advised by her jeweler to stop wearing it daily, it makes sense that it’s rather fragile just from the limitations of the original design, with its very delicate band.
I’m just happy for Meg that she has plenty of jewelry options that make her happy to wear. No one deserves a smile from the flash of a favorite gem more than she does!
Good grief! Writing a whole article about whether or not someone is wearing their engagement ring!
I personally liked the original gold band on the ring, although it looks as though it could have been a bit thicker for balance. If I recall, Meghan declared it “perfect” at the time. I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry might have had the band paved to match the eternity band that he later bought. That’s the only change that is noticeable in pictures. Like many women, especially those with larger engagement rings, she may have just chosen not to wear it every day. Simple as that.
I actually prefer this to waving a honking £400k sapphire ring in front of pensioners and bereaved Indian mothers. I’m sure Meghan’s ring is in a drawer somewhere for special occasions.
Her wedding ring is supposed to be on the bottom of the stack not the top. (closest to the heart)
But how would everyone know that she’s been signaling her plans to betray Harry and the royal family by not personally making a citizens arrest against her father if her Welsh gold wedding band was closest to her heart?
I don’t wear mine like that – I have an eternity band then my upgraded engagement ring then another eternity band. People can wear their rings however they damn well want to.
My Mom’s original engagement ring sits in a safety deposit box. She’s long worn a ring my DAD purchased for her after he became established in his practice. Her original ring, while beautiful, was also dainty, and not up for the raising of 5 strong willed kids, running a household and her love of gardening.
Does he want us to start asking what happened to Big Blue all those months that Kate was seen without it?
There’s an obvious reason: Meghan has lost a noticeable amount of weight and the ring doesn’t fit anymore. She simply hasn’t taken the time to have it resized.
Ahem… the Nizam of Hyderabad, ahem. Cough.
“ The Nizam of Hyderabad necklace belongs to the British Royal Collection as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewelry collection, which was distributed according to her private will after her passing.”
“ Unlike the official Crown Jewels, which belong to the British state, the necklace was part of Queen Elizabeth II’s private estate.”
“ The necklace has been worn frequently by royals, including Queen Elizabeth II and Catherine, Princess of Wales (who has worn it on several occasions such as at the National Portrait Gallery and Buckingham Palace receptions).”
My husband and I have been together for 16 years. Usually when I’m out I just wear my wedding band and save the engagement ring for when I’m fancy.
Her not wearing her engagement ring to every single thing in public doesn’t surprise me. I’m sure it’s tucked away for special occasions to preserve it for her kids.
“ Mir Osman Ali Khan (the seventh Nizam) gave then-Princess Elizabeth a “blank cheque” at Cartier in 1947, resulting in a 1935 platinum and diamond piece with a detachable double-drop pendant, 13 emerald-cut diamonds, a pear-shaped center diamond, and 38 brilliant-cut chain collets. It has also been worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales.”
“ The famous Cartier-designed Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace gifted to Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 is estimated to be worth around US$80 million to $88 million (roughly £60–66 million).”
Good Lord. Don’t they have actual news to focus on?
I haven’t worn my engagement ring in years. I have another simpler ring I wear instead. And while my e-ring still fits, its harder to get on and off bc my knuckles are swelling just a little bit as I age.
Megan has often gone through phases with jewelry so that’s what I think is happening here too.
I have never seen my mother wear her engagement ring. Some women prefer to just wear the wedding ring. I don’t get the obsession with Meghan’s rings.
Unlike Kate, Meghan’s engagement ring is not part of her identity.
I’m probably in the minority here but I preferred the original gold band setting of Meghan’s engagement ring much more that the pave diamond setting.