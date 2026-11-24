While we love to make fun of Pippa Middleton’s tacky schemes and money-wasting ventures, the truth is that she’s the only member of the Middleton clan who doesn’t have to bow and scrape for a connection to the Windsors. Carole and Michael Middleton’s business imploded in 2023 and their bankruptcy revealed that Party Pieces was millions of pounds in debt. It took the better part of a year for Carole to find a way to “come back” and she did so by working out a deal with the Windsors. James Middleton has to do the Windsors’ bidding as well, and stick to the palace’s talking points if he wants to support his family. Meanwhile, Pippa married Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews and the Matthews’ money has given her independence from all of the royal sleaze. Pippa hasn’t come out for Kate since 2024, and Pippa did not participate in Kate’s 30-minute cancer documentary, nor did Pippa come out for Kate’s Three Peaks Challenge. Well, finally, someone is talking about it.
There were many things of note in the Princess of Wales’ secret documentary about her tough cancer battle and recovery, but some couldn’t move past how much it highlighted that her sister Pippa wasn’t there through most of it!
When Kate took on the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in June – filmed for Heal – her younger brother James joined her for part of the hike through the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales. At the end, Kate’s family – husband Prince William, their three children and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton – were proudly waiting to congratulate them, but Pippa was notably missing from the picture.
According to royal fans online, the absence of the younger Middleton sister in Kate’s life has become more and more obvious over time, as they debate the cause of the sisters’ rumoured two-year rift.
One source tells Woman’s Day, “Officially Kate is estranged from no one, but she and Pippa aren’t as close as they used to be. There’s no doubt this started around Kate’s cancer diagnosis when one of the UK newspapers tried to claim that Pippa had helped Kate write her cancer announcement. Kate wrote that statement herself but she’s not going to let anyone, even her sister, minimise her efforts.”
While Kate, 44, and Pippa, 43, once ran in the same social circles and enjoyed public outings together such as the tennis, Pippa’s husband, wealthy financier James Matthews, could be one reason for the sisters’ growing distance.
“There has always been a level of awkwardness between Kate and Pippa’s husband James, who just loves to party,” says our source. “He has very little in common with Kate and William always struggled to connect with him. He might have all the money in the world but he just doesn’t click with the royal crowd. And he’s not happy about Pippa going to events without him.”
[From Women’s Day]
Oof, these explanations are bizarre. TMW James loves to party? He literally moved his family to the countryside so they could raise their young family? If they were throwing parties constantly, their neighbors would have said so. That sounds like projection, because god knows what Prince William is getting up to, and no one will explain why he can’t get out of bed before 1 pm.
“There’s no doubt this started around Kate’s cancer diagnosis when one of the UK newspapers tried to claim that Pippa had helped Kate write her cancer announcement…” That happened earlier this year, and Russell Myers put the claim in his sugary biography of William and Kate – he claimed that Pippa “co-wrote” Kate’s cancer announcement. I didn’t really believe that, but you know what I do believe? That Pippa started putting distance between herself and Kate in 2024. Pippa’s actions indicate that she said “no thanks” to much of this PR campaign around Kate.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
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Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton dans la Royal Box – avec Charlotte sa fille et sa soeur Pippa,Image: 889651567, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic/Avalon
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Kate Middleton, meghan markle and Pippa Middleton
TENNIS : Wimbledon – 13/07/2019,Image: 536647476, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Antoine Couvercelle / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
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Pippa Middleton leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774201249, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Unknown / Avalon
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Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton dans la Royal Box – avec Charlotte sa fille et sa soeur Pippa,Image: 889651820, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
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Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Pippa soeur de Kate Middleton Princess of Wales -,Image: 889695576, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
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Wimbledon Feature, Pippa Matthews und Princess Charlotte in der Royal Box, *** Wimbledon Feature, Pippa Matthews and Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box, Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx,Image: 890062367, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Juergen Hasenkopf / Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The Royal Family attend The Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, London, UK.
Pictured: Pippa Middelton, Pippa Matthews, James Matthews
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Celebrities in the stands at the 2026 Wimbledon tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Pictured: Roger Federer, Pippa Matthews BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -5/20/17-The Wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church
-PICTURED: Prince George, Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Prince George, Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 20 May 2017
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -5/20/17-The Wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church
-PICTURED: Pippa Middleton, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Pippa Middleton, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 20 May 2017
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VIP guests attend the mens final at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC in London, UK
Featuring: Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jul 2024
Credit: Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
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Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, James Middleton, Alizee Thevenet and Pippa Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Ugh thanks for the reminder of how bad Kate’s dress to Pippa’s wedding really was. Made whatever bust she has look saggy and droopy, so unflattering.
Honestly, they have the same god-awful taste. What’s the word for matronly period cosplay that somehow still manages to be boring?
Keen really could have done a lot better choosing her matron of honor dress at her sister’s wedding. It does not fit well around the bustline and it is too retro 1940s
That stood out to me too, and I actually believe was meant as a wedding gift to Pippa, to let her shine. Remember they dissed Meghan because they feared her overshadowing Pippa. And yet, Kate showed up for Harry and Meghans Wedding in a white dress.
Correction: gaslighter white.
I’ve been saying and saying for months, if not years, that there’s a rift, and it looks like it’s starting to come out! I feel vindicated!
Also lol at how “Kate is estranged from no one” 🙄
LOL indeed! That’s the part that jumped out at me too: “ Officially Kate is estranged from no one…” That “officially” is doing a lot here. I mean, why include that word at all? It just raises the question of who she’s UNofficially estranged from. And what’s the difference between being officially estranged and being unofficially estranged? Is official estrangement announced with a formally delivered Royal Decree of Estrangement? This is all so weird. These people are so weird!
Well, Harry and Meghan ARE irrelevant…
I have read that Pippa allegedly said in an interview on the topic of Kate’s ‘cancer story’ that Kate wasn’t sick in the traditional sense. Very interesting! Pippa knows the truth. Maybe she can’t stomach the manufactured Royal narrative.
That sounds like she implied that Kate is sick in the head lmfao
That was in a yahoo article and then suddenly that article wasn’t there anymore.
Why has the press been silent about this? Isn’t a family estrangement a matter of public interest?
@Amy LMFAO, too true. Only when the Black Princess is involved, apparently.
Its interesting that James Matthew is being fingered as the reason why the sisters are not close – TBH I don’t think they ever were. I think Pippa was pushed into the role of supporting sister by Ma as part of the great Prince hunt – she was nothing more than Kate’s wing girl.
Pippa and James seemed to have married for love – Kate married to better the family fortunes and status, that alone will create friction.
I think the same thing, I doubt they were ever close. Pippa played the role written for her by Carole, just as Kate did. When she married she cut the cords since she no longer needs family support, and that’s likely the smartest thing that girl ever did.
Didn’t Pippa go with Kate to Wimbledon as one of her return events when she got a standing ovation? But yes other than that, there’s been nothing. So is this to prep that we will not be seeing Pippa at the Carole concert this year?
I think Kate needed to look like a girl’s girl after the Meghan drama, and she’s in short supply of female friends. Pippa likely enjoyed attending Wimbledon and sitting in the royal box, or may have negotiated another favor for James’ business or their endless zoning requests.
The amount of subterfuge that went on during that appearance might have been Pippa’s last straw.
This quote from the article is wild:
“There’s no doubt this started around Kate’s cancer diagnosis when one of the UK newspapers tried to claim that Pippa had helped Kate write her cancer announcement. Kate wrote that statement herself but she’s not going to let anyone, even her sister, minimise her efforts.”
Is the implication is that there is beef between the sisters because hatey-Katey thought that Pippa was trying to take some sort of credit for Kate’s announcement? WTH?! That makes Kate look super petty and childish, especially since it is far from clear that Pippa was actually trying to take credit.
I agree with everyone else on this — Pippa does not want anything to do with the games that kate and others are playing.
“Kate wrote that statement herself but she’s not going to let anyone, even her sister, minimise her efforts.”
LOL, that source is really shading Kate here. She comes across as the petty, grasping b*tch she is.
Who is this author kidding? William loves to party.