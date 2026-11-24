While we love to make fun of Pippa Middleton’s tacky schemes and money-wasting ventures, the truth is that she’s the only member of the Middleton clan who doesn’t have to bow and scrape for a connection to the Windsors. Carole and Michael Middleton’s business imploded in 2023 and their bankruptcy revealed that Party Pieces was millions of pounds in debt. It took the better part of a year for Carole to find a way to “come back” and she did so by working out a deal with the Windsors. James Middleton has to do the Windsors’ bidding as well, and stick to the palace’s talking points if he wants to support his family. Meanwhile, Pippa married Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews and the Matthews’ money has given her independence from all of the royal sleaze. Pippa hasn’t come out for Kate since 2024, and Pippa did not participate in Kate’s 30-minute cancer documentary, nor did Pippa come out for Kate’s Three Peaks Challenge. Well, finally, someone is talking about it.

There were many things of note in the Princess of Wales’ secret documentary about her tough cancer battle and recovery, but some couldn’t move past how much it highlighted that her sister Pippa wasn’t there through most of it! When Kate took on the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in June – filmed for Heal – her younger brother James joined her for part of the hike through the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales. At the end, Kate’s family – husband Prince William, their three children and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton – were proudly waiting to congratulate them, but Pippa was notably missing from the picture. According to royal fans online, the absence of the younger Middleton sister in Kate’s life has become more and more obvious over time, as they debate the cause of the sisters’ rumoured two-year rift. One source tells Woman’s Day, “Officially Kate is estranged from no one, but she and Pippa aren’t as close as they used to be. There’s no doubt this started around Kate’s cancer diagnosis when one of the UK newspapers tried to claim that Pippa had helped Kate write her cancer announcement. Kate wrote that statement herself but she’s not going to let anyone, even her sister, minimise her efforts.” While Kate, 44, and Pippa, 43, once ran in the same social circles and enjoyed public outings together such as the tennis, Pippa’s husband, wealthy financier James Matthews, could be one reason for the sisters’ growing distance. “There has always been a level of awkwardness between Kate and Pippa’s husband James, who just loves to party,” says our source. “He has very little in common with Kate and William always struggled to connect with him. He might have all the money in the world but he just doesn’t click with the royal crowd. And he’s not happy about Pippa going to events without him.”

[From Women’s Day]

Oof, these explanations are bizarre. TMW James loves to party? He literally moved his family to the countryside so they could raise their young family? If they were throwing parties constantly, their neighbors would have said so. That sounds like projection, because god knows what Prince William is getting up to, and no one will explain why he can’t get out of bed before 1 pm.

“There’s no doubt this started around Kate’s cancer diagnosis when one of the UK newspapers tried to claim that Pippa had helped Kate write her cancer announcement…” That happened earlier this year, and Russell Myers put the claim in his sugary biography of William and Kate – he claimed that Pippa “co-wrote” Kate’s cancer announcement. I didn’t really believe that, but you know what I do believe? That Pippa started putting distance between herself and Kate in 2024. Pippa’s actions indicate that she said “no thanks” to much of this PR campaign around Kate.