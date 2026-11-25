Thomas Markle’s legal situation is moving very quickly, which is a good thing. The timeline: Markle was arrested in Florida on November 6th and released on bond that same day. Someone, likely Samantha Markle, had Thomas moved out of his senior living facility that weekend and I’m still not entirely sure where he went after that. On November 10th, someone cut his ankle monitor, and he was sent to jail soon after. That’s where he was assessed for dementia. Last week, the court-ordered evaluation found that he is mentally competent to stand trial, with the forensic psychiatrist even noting that Markle is a malingerer. Well, on Tuesday, Markle was formally indicted in a federal court in California.
Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle’s estranged father, has been indicted on two counts of possession of child p—graphy.
A federal grand jury in California indicted Thomas Sr. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced in a news release. He remains in custody in Florida and is expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.
Thomas Sr., 82, allegedly “knowingly possessed” child sexual abuse material (CSAM), specifically 35 mm film negatives that “had been mailed, shipped, and transported using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce.” Prosecutors said, “at least one of the images involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not yet attained the age of 12 years old.”
Thomas Sr. allegedly had the images in two storage facilities in Los Angeles, which he has rented since 2008.
FBI special agents searched the two storage units earlier this month and seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected CSAM, prosecutors said.
[From People]
When will he be extradited to California, I wonder? Clearly, the trial will happen there. As for how quickly everything is moving… fascinating. It would not surprise me at all if several very powerful people and groups all collectively decided that Markle was no longer of any use to them and that he needed to be silenced and tossed aside for good. The Met Police bungled their investigation, likely because they were ordered to. The Windsors found it extremely convenient to weaponize Markle against Meghan. The media outlets which had spent nine years paying Markle to recite their scripts are still trying to blame Meghan for this situation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Screencaps courtesy of GB News and Sunrise.
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Lakeland, FL This is the mugshot/booking photo of Meghan Markles father Thomas Markle Senior which was released after he was booked into Pinellas County Jail in Florida at 6.11pm local time on November 10 just hours after he was re-arrested for allegedly cutting off his angle tag which was fitted after he was charged with possessing child porn last week. Pictured: Thomas Markle BACKGRID USA 10 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Thomas Markle speaks out for the first time about he's heart surgery and the moment he first spoke to Prince Harry on 'Good Morning Britain'. Broadcast on ITV1,Image: 375263468, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Thomas Markle, Credit line: /Wenn/Avalon
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Thomas Markle speaks out for the first time about he's heart surgery and the moment he first spoke to Prince Harry on 'Good Morning Britain'. Broadcast on ITV1,Image: 375263477, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Thomas Markle, Credit line: /Wenn/Avalon
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
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Yup, the haste definitely implies someone wants him shut up and put away ASAP.
You know KP, BP and the BM are hoping Bad Dad doesn’t make it to trial because he can implicate a lot of people. I won’t be surprised if he’s Epsteined.
Piers. Lady Campbell. And other tom Sr sympathizers have been quiet of late. Trying to blame meghan is a major fail.
Tom Bowers has doubled down by repeating lies he said Markle Senior told him that Doria was a drug dealer with an illicit love life and he was left to bring up Meghan as a single parent!! Bowers is behaving so irresponsibly here he is begging to be sued putting these lies out by a discredited man . It is Senior who is facing serious charges not the blameless Doria.
Bowers is a racist who can’t accept he’s been played and lied to by a rancid old coot like Senior. Why kind of investigative journalist accepts without question these easily checked lies? Because he wanted to side with white Markle to trash Doria and Meghan.
He is going to get sued big time!!
May justice be speedy and swift. Thinking of those poor kids and hoping he gets everything he deserves. Someone close to me was preyed on by one of these monsters and got away with it. I wish there was a way to let the children he preyed on know that the karma bus finally arrived.
Is Samantha going to be investigated by police. She was outspoken in support of tom sr
I feel terrible for Meghan. No matter what she does or say about her father’s crimes, somehow the media is going to rub the stench on her. They may not be able to blame her directly for her horrible father, but she will be unfairly criticized. There is a certain hateful podcaster who claims Meghan might claim that her father abused her to gain sympathy from audiences. How despicable! Ah and what about Harry and Meghan’s children? They have an allegedly paedo grandfather and a allegedly paedo great uncle. The horror.
And the children of edo and bea. Jack and eugenia also have a grandfather who was arrested and is being investigated
I still cannot believe the chutzpah of this man. With his checkered history, he took to the airwaves in several countries (including from his hospital bed!) just to torment Meghan, call her husband names and threaten to file a claim of grandparents’ right so he could see his grandchildren against the parents’ wishes! How do you do that, in his position?!
I wonder if that nutter is still harassing publications to go after Meghan. I hope that Thomas Markle goes to jail and realizes that he’s a terrible person who showed tons of us who he really was about 10 years ago when he sold out his daughter for money and fame.
I really hope there will be an investigation into how the tabloids and British TV handled Thomas Markle
The Press got into bed with Thomas, from day one. I hope a (non-tabloid) journalist publishes a full report of their sordid 9 year relationship.
Good. I hope they throw the book at him and none of us have to see his hateful face ever again.
Yes, Meghan will be attacked over this (as well as breathing in and out, as she always is anyway). If she were treated fairly, she would be congratulated for rising above him.
These ads keep popping me out of the text box when they reload. FWIW.
I still want Caroline Graham to have to answer for her coziness with this monster.
Yes how could she and the Mail lobby for an alleged child molester to reconcile with his daughter who has two young children!?
At the very least, she should be called to testify about his state of mind as she is the one who was “at his side” (by her own reporting) during his recent medical issues. She was in the Philippines with him, wasn’t she? She was publishing articles about him, noting his every word and movement. She and/or the DM may have supported him financially in return for helping them make Meghan look bad. That’s someone that should be taking the stand.
I just saw someone on Twitter post an AI cartoon (?) insinuating that Duchess Meghan apologised to her disgusting father for failing to dispose of the revolting photos, etc.
Sussex derangers permanently suffer from delusions of grandeur.
There are some terrible people in this world. Those poor children. My heart breaks for them.
Two counts of possession? That’s it?
Is it easier to charge him with possession if the photos date back to the 1970s the victims can’t be identified? How long has he been offending? Are they any more recent victims willing to come forward and testify?
• Contents of the Notes: Social media users circulating extracts from the 16-page forensic psychiatric report noted that Dr. Gerodimos reviewed a photograph of notes Markle wrote as federal agents approached to arrest him on 6 November 2026. The notes reportedly contained phrases including “Carolyn Grahm,” “Go to LA Secure Lockers,” “LA-NOW,” and “There is no porn in the lockers!!”.
• Connection to Caroline Graham: Graham, a veteran British tabloid journalist who has maintained a close professional relationship with Markle for years, was seemingly being directed to immediately access or secure his California storage units before or during his detention.
Why was Senior confident to that Caroline would run this errand for him? I think Caroline needs to be questioned under oath about her dealings with Senior? How far is she involved with him?
This country obviously doesn’t give a flying fig about protecting children. They seized 78 items of CSAM and he comes away with 2 charges. What a load of crap.