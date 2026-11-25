Thomas Markle’s legal situation is moving very quickly, which is a good thing. The timeline: Markle was arrested in Florida on November 6th and released on bond that same day. Someone, likely Samantha Markle, had Thomas moved out of his senior living facility that weekend and I’m still not entirely sure where he went after that. On November 10th, someone cut his ankle monitor, and he was sent to jail soon after. That’s where he was assessed for dementia. Last week, the court-ordered evaluation found that he is mentally competent to stand trial, with the forensic psychiatrist even noting that Markle is a malingerer. Well, on Tuesday, Markle was formally indicted in a federal court in California.

Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle’s estranged father, has been indicted on two counts of possession of child p—graphy. A federal grand jury in California indicted Thomas Sr. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced in a news release. He remains in custody in Florida and is expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles in the coming weeks. Thomas Sr., 82, allegedly “knowingly possessed” child sexual abuse material (CSAM), specifically 35 mm film negatives that “had been mailed, shipped, and transported using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce.” Prosecutors said, “at least one of the images involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not yet attained the age of 12 years old.” Thomas Sr. allegedly had the images in two storage facilities in Los Angeles, which he has rented since 2008. FBI special agents searched the two storage units earlier this month and seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected CSAM, prosecutors said.

[From People]

When will he be extradited to California, I wonder? Clearly, the trial will happen there. As for how quickly everything is moving… fascinating. It would not surprise me at all if several very powerful people and groups all collectively decided that Markle was no longer of any use to them and that he needed to be silenced and tossed aside for good. The Met Police bungled their investigation, likely because they were ordered to. The Windsors found it extremely convenient to weaponize Markle against Meghan. The media outlets which had spent nine years paying Markle to recite their scripts are still trying to blame Meghan for this situation.