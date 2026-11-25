On Monday, Vanity Fair published “The Mastermind,” a piece of commentary about Taylor Swift and how she operates personally and professionally. Nothing in the piece was brand new gossip, but the article and everything around it has become a major story. I’m enjoying the inside-baseball of it all as well, there’s so much hand-wringing over Conde Nast and access journalism. There’s an entire fanbase balking that a major magazine would DARE to write something mildly critical of their queen, and other magazines are also freaking out that VF dared to break the Swift omerta. Anyway, Page Six had yet another piece about the mood at Conde Nast following “The Mastermind” publication.
Anna Wintour wants no part of Vanity Fair’s takedown attempt of Taylor Swift, a source familiar with the situation tells Page Six.
The rumor machine at VF parent company Condé Nast has turned “Red” hot in the wake of the piece — which cites interviews with 100 sources from Swift’s life, including high school classmates who accuse her of bullying behavior. Staffers in the corridors of One World Trade are scratching their heads as to why a flagship title would pick a fight with one of earth’s biggest pop stars.
A source claims Wintour “doesn’t want to be involved in any of this” and that Vogue’s head of editorial content, Chloé Malle, is grumbling that there was no reason to do a hit piece when there was “nothing there” in the first place.
However, a rep for Vogue and Wintour says “there is no truth to any of it.” Wintour knew full well about the spicy article before it published, as she does with all things that go in print under her reign.
Entertainment sources outside the building who want magazines to always play nice have their knives out, too, throwing around wild claims that VF editorial director Mark Guiducci’s head is on the chopping block. But a Vanity Fair spokesperson said “any notion that Mark’s job is in trouble is categorically false.” In fact, said a highly placed source inside One World Trade, “He’s a golden boy” at Condé Nast.
Malle is said to be concerned about “unnecessarily” burning a bridge with Swift, particularly when it comes to having her attend the Met Gala or securing a Vogue cover with the “Bad Blood” star. “It’s creating a lot of confusion that Condé is going after her in such an aggressive way for no reason,” a source said. The piece is also not Wintour’s style. “She prefers access,” the person added.
But we’re told Guiducci, whom Wintour handpicked as VF’s first global editorial director, is on cloud nine about the piece, and the title has seen a serious uptick in traffic.
“He’s very happy people are clicking on the story,” our source said. He knew the risks that came with offending Swift, another source said, and doing so “was a calculated decision.”
“Mark is interested in getting attention and doing daring, interesting things,” that source continued, noting that the Swift piece germinated from Guiducci himself and wasn’t a pitch by a writer or another editor. “He wants to be willing to go after people when the story is there.”
Multiple sources told us the Swift piece served its purpose as an attention-grabber; a VF insider praised Guiducci for giving the magazine “a totally new lease on life.” He’s “brought in fresh readers and grown the business,” the insider said. “All the numbers we care about — especially subscriptions — have been growing consistently for over a year.”
Though web traffic has ebbed and flowed, they added, “both the Vanity Fair team and Condé Nast are extremely happy with the direction of travel.”
I think the last part is revealing and probably pretty accurate: while Conde Nast’s editors and executives would normally prefer to retain access to someone like Taylor Swift, these forms of media are dying and they’re looking for any advantage they can get. They might even start to find it more profitable to run consistently critical pieces of celebrities instead of engaging in on-demand sanitized celebrity PR. Let me say this as well – Taylor has been leaning into Beyonce’s strategy of saying next to nothing to print-media outlets. Beyonce has employed that strategy for more than a decade, while Taylor has simply become very picky about where and when she speaks in the past five years or so. That’s part of VF’s calculation too – they probably figured that Taylor was unlikely to sit down with them, so why would they try to maintain access to her anyway? Taylor hasn’t covered Vogue since 2019, and she hasn’t covered VF in over a decade. The calculation is: why not burn a bridge we haven’t used in years?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I think it’s funny that her PR people tried to claim Anna didn’t know and people could be fired for it, and they’re like “no, everyone knew and the bosses are thrilled” lol
So that means, Anna Wintour has approved the Vanity Fair hit piece on Meghan too.
I find it extremely misogynistic to have a gay editor in chief like Mark Guiducci to task women journalists to write hit pieces on other women utilizing petty gossip because gossip is considered the language of women. If the business objective is to get clicks and to increase subscribers there are a lot of men out there with more scandalous stuff to expose. Neither Vanity Fair nor Anna would touch them of course.
Yes. How about a hit piece on Brad Pitt? Johnny Depp? Tom Cruise?
Yes TS is controlling and holds a grudge, and she is not as nice and innocent as a disney princess but really what the F***k is this double standard towards female artists?
💯 to this.
Why not just say Taylor’s name in the article? Everyone knows who this is about. I don’t get that. Can someone enlighten me?
I think the entire article is meant to mimic Taylor’s style of thinly-veiled blind items, Easter eggs, and hidden messages.
The problem with tailoring your coverage to preserve “access” is that it stops being legitimate journalism. We see this with the British royals, we see this with the Trump administration, and yes, we see it with celebrities like Taylor Swift. If your main concern is “access” then you probably aren’t doing your job.
Exactly, @Becks!!!! Access is not a sine qua non to an actual journalist. The problem is, none of the people who are in a position to grant access — Swift, the royals, etc. — are worthy of real journalism. It’s just PR. Hence the quid pro quo, access in exchange for favourable publicity. Real journalists covering real stories have to vault over extreme obstacles to get facts, evidence, logic, patterns, reason, proof, context, …forget access. No one is talking to them for fun.
I had a male friend tell me once that women can sometimes be more misogynistic than men. And that is the case at times from what I have witnessed throughout my life. I don’t see that here on this site or Pajiba, which I love. But regarding the article, if this were about a man, it would have been laughed away into obscurity and never released for print. Female friendships can be tricky, and friendships in general can experience breakups. I like some of Taylor’s songs, but I’m not part of her main fanbase. However, from what I can gather over the years, it’s cathartic for Taylor to write about her life experiences. She also gives a lot of her money to her staff/crew and others. She is a shrewd businesswoman, and that should be commended in my opinion.
As many have pointed out, they only do hit pieces like this on women and it’s mostly to gripe about their privilege or that they aren’t smiling at everyone who crosses their path, so they must be a dictator in heels. Meanwhile, men can have affairs with spies, sell their technology to enemy nations, sleep with multiple employees and have the Whitehouse defend it all.
@L4Frimaire touché!