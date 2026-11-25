On Monday, Vanity Fair published “The Mastermind,” a piece of commentary about Taylor Swift and how she operates personally and professionally. Nothing in the piece was brand new gossip, but the article and everything around it has become a major story. I’m enjoying the inside-baseball of it all as well, there’s so much hand-wringing over Conde Nast and access journalism. There’s an entire fanbase balking that a major magazine would DARE to write something mildly critical of their queen, and other magazines are also freaking out that VF dared to break the Swift omerta. Anyway, Page Six had yet another piece about the mood at Conde Nast following “The Mastermind” publication.

Anna Wintour wants no part of Vanity Fair’s takedown attempt of Taylor Swift, a source familiar with the situation tells Page Six.

The rumor machine at VF parent company Condé Nast has turned “Red” hot in the wake of the piece — which cites interviews with 100 sources from Swift’s life, including high school classmates who accuse her of bullying behavior. Staffers in the corridors of One World Trade are scratching their heads as to why a flagship title would pick a fight with one of earth’s biggest pop stars.

A source claims Wintour “doesn’t want to be involved in any of this” and that Vogue’s head of editorial content, Chloé Malle, is grumbling that there was no reason to do a hit piece when there was “nothing there” in the first place.

However, a rep for Vogue and Wintour says “there is no truth to any of it.” Wintour knew full well about the spicy article before it published, as she does with all things that go in print under her reign.

Entertainment sources outside the building who want magazines to always play nice have their knives out, too, throwing around wild claims that VF editorial director Mark Guiducci’s head is on the chopping block. But a Vanity Fair spokesperson said “any notion that Mark’s job is in trouble is categorically false.” In fact, said a highly placed source inside One World Trade, “He’s a golden boy” at Condé Nast.

Malle is said to be concerned about “unnecessarily” burning a bridge with Swift, particularly when it comes to having her attend the Met Gala or securing a Vogue cover with the “Bad Blood” star. “It’s creating a lot of confusion that Condé is going after her in such an aggressive way for no reason,” a source said. The piece is also not Wintour’s style. “She prefers access,” the person added.

But we’re told Guiducci, whom Wintour handpicked as VF’s first global editorial director, is on cloud nine about the piece, and the title has seen a serious uptick in traffic.

“He’s very happy people are clicking on the story,” our source said. He knew the risks that came with offending Swift, another source said, and doing so “was a calculated decision.”

“Mark is interested in getting attention and doing daring, interesting things,” that source continued, noting that the Swift piece germinated from Guiducci himself and wasn’t a pitch by a writer or another editor. “He wants to be willing to go after people when the story is there.”

Multiple sources told us the Swift piece served its purpose as an attention-grabber; a VF insider praised Guiducci for giving the magazine “a totally new lease on life.” He’s “brought in fresh readers and grown the business,” the insider said. “All the numbers we care about — especially subscriptions — have been growing consistently for over a year.”

Though web traffic has ebbed and flowed, they added, “both the Vanity Fair team and Condé Nast are extremely happy with the direction of travel.”