Chloe Grace Moretz thinks Louis CK’s ‘I Love You Daddy’ should ‘just kind of go away’

Last year, Chloe Grace Moretz was gearing up to promote her Louis CK written-and-directed film, I Love You Daddy. Louis CK seemingly wrote a film which acted as a “what if it was your daughter” think-piece about what the average Hollywood dude would do if a Woody Allen-type director suddenly started dating his teenage daughter, played by Moretz. The film was also done in the style of Woody Allen. It looked really messy, and it was made even messier by the fact that Louis CK was outed a serial sexual harasser of women. He was outed just days before the film was scheduled to be released. The studio pulled the film indefinitely and it might never be released, who knows or cares, and Louis CK gave a terrible apology. Well, Chloe is currently promoting some projects and she was asked what she thinks should happen to the film.
Just a week after the Times report on Louis C.K. was published last November, his new film, I Love You, Daddy, was slated to hit theaters. C.K. ended up canceling the premiere, and soon after, the movie’s distributor, the Orchard, decided to scrap the release altogether. A month later it was reported that the Orchard had sold distribution rights to the film back to C.K., but there has been no news regarding whether or not C.K. plans to release it.
Now, in an interview with the New York Times, Chloë Grace Moretz — who starred in I Love You, Daddy as the daughter of C.K.’s character — said she doesn’t want the film to be released.
“I think it should just kind of go away, honestly. I don’t think it’s time for them to have a voice right now,” she said, referring to men who have been accused of, or admitted to, sexual misconduct in the #MeToo movement. “Of course, it’s devastating to put time into a project and have it disappear. But at the same time, this movement is so powerful and so progressive that I’m just happy to be in communication with everyone and to see the big change in the face of the industry, which I think is very, very real.”
It’s not the worst answer. Some actors seem to feel like their performances are always the most important thing, regardless of whether seeing the film would actually be “supporting a predator/abuser.” Chloe agreed to the film, she knew the subject matter and she’s clearly happy about her performance… but she’s still not going to cape for Louis CK. Even she knows that the film should just disappear. And quite honestly, I’m still beyond shocked that the film was even made.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Well she was able to put her ego aside and see the bigger picture, very mature of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, this is far beyond “okay” to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same for me. She handled this difficult situation very well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really doesnt get enough credit for being pretty put togethet for a child star
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that was an extremely appropriate answer. She’s not pandering or whining, and she hasn’t tried to make her wasted time and effort the main issue or come off “victim-y” which is not the same as actually being a for-real victim. I’m not sure what else *I* feel like i could reasonably expect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know about the movie, but the trailer seems to call out the pervs in hollywood. I don’t see it as a bad thing. I don’t think it’s promoting the abuse. Again, I’ve not seen the movie obviously, but that’s my impression from the trailer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s also the impression I got.
Even worse, it seemed to be a parody of Allen films and his perversions.
How weird that Louis C. K. was so woke and yet so perverted himself simultaneously.
It also explains how Sarah Silverman and Tig Notaro are his friends. Or, conversely, his friendships explain how he understands wokeness and yet is still deeply troubled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t speak to his relationship with Sarah Silverman, but Tig Notaro has been very vocal about the fact that they are *not* friends and never have been. Her Fresh Air interview with Terry Gross was great and really enlightening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am basing my assumptions of friendship from the documentary “Tig” (on Netlfix) and the video Silverman released about her relationship with someone being accused of something horrendous that she does not condone and how conflicting that was. Very poignant.
Tig comes off as very principled. From memory, I think she also had a falling out with Amy Schumer who had asked to be in her show with some pretty risky jokes about Tig’s illness. Something happened between both of them or there was discomfort because Tig has distanced herself from her.
This doesn’t mean that she was friends with Louis C.K. Maybe they only had a producer – comedian relationship I guess. But from te documentary it seemed that they were at least friendly as Louis was checking in daily.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regardless of the intent of the film, this is not the source we need to hear it from. It’s entirely inappropriate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen the film and it’s true the timing could be worse and it’s also not one of Louis’ best works; however, I’d love to see Louis make a comeback. He’s a very gifted comedian whose comedy has really helped me through some tough times. There’s a scale of sexual abuse, with rape at one end of that spectrum and inappropriate comments at the other and Louis seems to fall someplace on the latter end of that scale. I don’t believe Louis is unforgivable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would you like him to drop his pants and masturbate in front of you without concent? I understand that his comedy did good things for you and that’s great. But he doesn’t need to come back after victimizing people like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Louis’ actions go WAY beyond inappropriate comments. He knew what he was doing…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Erin…it’s called a “consequence.” Even male comedians are beholden to them sometimes, no matter how “talented” they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is beloved by a lot of powerful comedians so he will likely have a comeback but hopefully it isn’t an over the top sycophantic one. I find him over rated but comedians I adore have a very real adoration of him so, yeah, he’ll be back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also really loved Louis C. K.’s work. I am not gonna state like some people do, that I saw it coming or that I never liked him.
For instance, he promoted Tig Notaro’s awesome stand up about her cancer and sent her an voice messages everyday with the growing sales numbers, “giggling with happiness” (quoting Notaro from memory).
He is a deeply troubled person, which is now clear from some segments he did about masturbation. The other segments that are really shocking about abortion, pedophilia, are good gritty challenging comedy. They are not for everyone (they go along the lines of “pedophialia must be really good otherwise who would come back with the danger it represents?” is one of the segments and it is not for the faint of heart. It also really outlines the nature of perversions which are… well, deep rooted and not easy to get rid of for certain people. I now wonder if he was auto-analysing himself).
In a nutshell, I am not rooting for a comeback as I really would like him to go to therapy and sort himself out. There are many other skilled comedians out there that we weren’t watching because we were watching him.
But I am not going to join the shouty outrages out there and not recognise the complexity of human beings that can make really good work and be really nasty people. I am on the side shaking my head, looking at my Louis C. K. fan card with repulsion and sadness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He, a famous comedian, masturbated in front of much less famous female comediennes. The women were then bullied and intimidated to not say anything by his management.
No, Louis C.K. is not a good guy nor did he just make “inappropriate” comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes. Sexual harassment is never appropriate, and especially not in a workplace. Stop this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And who made you the arbiter of what falls where on this “scale”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he gets a come back then in other pervs’ minds, they can continue to masturbate in front of women because, hey, it’s ok, their work will still appreciated and they’ll get to come back. Dude, put yourself in these women’s shoes. Imagine how traumatizing and demeaning that was for them. No he doesn’t get a come back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked his work a lot, but I’m just fine never seeing him again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked his work a lot, I was a huge fan.
Not only did he sexually victimize multiple women, he had his agent call some of them and THREATEN their careers! That is unforgivable to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not me, I hope he disappears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew the subject matter was tricky and in the right hands it could have been an epic takedown of Hollywood pervs and been a masterful satire. However, Louis CK is a perv so how would he have been able to make anything that would go where it needed to go.
I like that she is not acting like that insufferable arse Kate Winslet whose career and ego meant more than doing the right thing.
The film should absolutely go away. She’s right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The trailer is just f*ing creepy, I hope it’ll never get released.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If some unknown poor schmuck of a man douche did what CK did and was caught, he’d be facing a plethora of serious consequences. He’d be shunned, lose jobs, family, et al. Celebrities should get the same. Getting passes for their bevies of ‘work’ is irritating AF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, they wouldn’t? They /should/ but regular people get away with rape all the time, I have no doubt they would get away with this too. I wish people would stop taking sexual harrassment and sexual assault so lightly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always commented on this site as “Erin” but after the above comment I am Erinnn since I know we have an Erinn. Good grief, this man did horrendously abusive and traumatic things to women and should pay with his career. He doesn’t get to come back from this. It simply doesn’t matter what he did artistically; he is now defined by his completely abhorrent behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. His artistry is defined by him – it’s his work, his personality, his life. People should 100% hold him accountable for his actions and not give (like every other sexual harasser and rapist (yikes I saw Casey Affleck having a comeback tour) a pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is perhaps the most I’ve ever respected her. That was a very mature and thoughtful answer. This can’t have been easy for her to deal with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks disgusting. And the homage to Woody Allen. Just, gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An homage to f–king Woody Allen is worse than anything, because it enables and normalizes a culture of rape and misogyny and pedophilia. The fact that LCK can still worship Woody Allen after everything we have learned about him says everything. And I was a huge fan of LCK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse