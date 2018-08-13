Chloe Grace Moretz thinks Louis CK’s ‘I Love You Daddy’ should ‘just kind of go away’

Chloe Grace Moretz leaves the Plaza Athenee Hotel

Last year, Chloe Grace Moretz was gearing up to promote her Louis CK written-and-directed film, I Love You Daddy. Louis CK seemingly wrote a film which acted as a “what if it was your daughter” think-piece about what the average Hollywood dude would do if a Woody Allen-type director suddenly started dating his teenage daughter, played by Moretz. The film was also done in the style of Woody Allen. It looked really messy, and it was made even messier by the fact that Louis CK was outed a serial sexual harasser of women. He was outed just days before the film was scheduled to be released. The studio pulled the film indefinitely and it might never be released, who knows or cares, and Louis CK gave a terrible apology. Well, Chloe is currently promoting some projects and she was asked what she thinks should happen to the film.

Just a week after the Times report on Louis C.K. was published last November, his new film, I Love You, Daddy, was slated to hit theaters. C.K. ended up canceling the premiere, and soon after, the movie’s distributor, the Orchard, decided to scrap the release altogether. A month later it was reported that the Orchard had sold distribution rights to the film back to C.K., but there has been no news regarding whether or not C.K. plans to release it.

Now, in an interview with the New York Times, Chloë Grace Moretz — who starred in I Love You, Daddy as the daughter of C.K.’s character — said she doesn’t want the film to be released.

“I think it should just kind of go away, honestly. I don’t think it’s time for them to have a voice right now,” she said, referring to men who have been accused of, or admitted to, sexual misconduct in the #MeToo movement. “Of course, it’s devastating to put time into a project and have it disappear. But at the same time, this movement is so powerful and so progressive that I’m just happy to be in communication with everyone and to see the big change in the face of the industry, which I think is very, very real.”

[From Vulture]

It’s not the worst answer. Some actors seem to feel like their performances are always the most important thing, regardless of whether seeing the film would actually be “supporting a predator/abuser.” Chloe agreed to the film, she knew the subject matter and she’s clearly happy about her performance… but she’s still not going to cape for Louis CK. Even she knows that the film should just disappear. And quite honestly, I’m still beyond shocked that the film was even made.

2018 Champs-Elysees Film Festival in Paris

Photos courtesy of WENN.

33 Responses to “Chloe Grace Moretz thinks Louis CK’s ‘I Love You Daddy’ should ‘just kind of go away’”

  1. Patricia says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Well she was able to put her ego aside and see the bigger picture, very mature of her.

    Reply
  2. Beer&Crumpets says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I think that was an extremely appropriate answer. She’s not pandering or whining, and she hasn’t tried to make her wasted time and effort the main issue or come off “victim-y” which is not the same as actually being a for-real victim. I’m not sure what else *I* feel like i could reasonably expect.

    Reply
  3. horseandhound says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I don’t know about the movie, but the trailer seems to call out the pervs in hollywood. I don’t see it as a bad thing. I don’t think it’s promoting the abuse. Again, I’ve not seen the movie obviously, but that’s my impression from the trailer.

    Reply
    • Slowsnow says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:26 am

      That’s also the impression I got.
      Even worse, it seemed to be a parody of Allen films and his perversions.
      How weird that Louis C. K. was so woke and yet so perverted himself simultaneously.
      It also explains how Sarah Silverman and Tig Notaro are his friends. Or, conversely, his friendships explain how he understands wokeness and yet is still deeply troubled.

      Reply
      • Osito says:
        August 13, 2018 at 10:02 am

        I can’t speak to his relationship with Sarah Silverman, but Tig Notaro has been very vocal about the fact that they are *not* friends and never have been. Her Fresh Air interview with Terry Gross was great and really enlightening.

      • Slowsnow says:
        August 13, 2018 at 10:27 am

        I am basing my assumptions of friendship from the documentary “Tig” (on Netlfix) and the video Silverman released about her relationship with someone being accused of something horrendous that she does not condone and how conflicting that was. Very poignant.
        Tig comes off as very principled. From memory, I think she also had a falling out with Amy Schumer who had asked to be in her show with some pretty risky jokes about Tig’s illness. Something happened between both of them or there was discomfort because Tig has distanced herself from her.
        This doesn’t mean that she was friends with Louis C.K. Maybe they only had a producer – comedian relationship I guess. But from te documentary it seemed that they were at least friendly as Louis was checking in daily.

    • tealily says:
      August 13, 2018 at 10:43 am

      Regardless of the intent of the film, this is not the source we need to hear it from. It’s entirely inappropriate.

      Reply
  4. Erin says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I’ve seen the film and it’s true the timing could be worse and it’s also not one of Louis’ best works; however, I’d love to see Louis make a comeback. He’s a very gifted comedian whose comedy has really helped me through some tough times. There’s a scale of sexual abuse, with rape at one end of that spectrum and inappropriate comments at the other and Louis seems to fall someplace on the latter end of that scale. I don’t believe Louis is unforgivable.

    Reply
    • Patricia says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:08 am

      Would you like him to drop his pants and masturbate in front of you without concent? I understand that his comedy did good things for you and that’s great. But he doesn’t need to come back after victimizing people like that.

      Reply
    • Emily says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:13 am

      Louis’ actions go WAY beyond inappropriate comments. He knew what he was doing…

      Reply
    • Alexis says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:21 am

      Erin…it’s called a “consequence.” Even male comedians are beholden to them sometimes, no matter how “talented” they are.

      Reply
    • Ann says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:39 am

      He is beloved by a lot of powerful comedians so he will likely have a comeback but hopefully it isn’t an over the top sycophantic one. I find him over rated but comedians I adore have a very real adoration of him so, yeah, he’ll be back.

      Reply
    • Slowsnow says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:39 am

      I also really loved Louis C. K.’s work. I am not gonna state like some people do, that I saw it coming or that I never liked him.
      For instance, he promoted Tig Notaro’s awesome stand up about her cancer and sent her an voice messages everyday with the growing sales numbers, “giggling with happiness” (quoting Notaro from memory).
      He is a deeply troubled person, which is now clear from some segments he did about masturbation. The other segments that are really shocking about abortion, pedophilia, are good gritty challenging comedy. They are not for everyone (they go along the lines of “pedophialia must be really good otherwise who would come back with the danger it represents?” is one of the segments and it is not for the faint of heart. It also really outlines the nature of perversions which are… well, deep rooted and not easy to get rid of for certain people. I now wonder if he was auto-analysing himself).
      In a nutshell, I am not rooting for a comeback as I really would like him to go to therapy and sort himself out. There are many other skilled comedians out there that we weren’t watching because we were watching him.
      But I am not going to join the shouty outrages out there and not recognise the complexity of human beings that can make really good work and be really nasty people. I am on the side shaking my head, looking at my Louis C. K. fan card with repulsion and sadness.

      Reply
    • Ann says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:44 am

      He, a famous comedian, masturbated in front of much less famous female comediennes. The women were then bullied and intimidated to not say anything by his management.

      No, Louis C.K. is not a good guy nor did he just make “inappropriate” comments.

      Reply
    • fv says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:29 am

      Yikes. Sexual harassment is never appropriate, and especially not in a workplace. Stop this.

      Reply
    • Starkiller says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:39 am

      And who made you the arbiter of what falls where on this “scale”?

      Reply
    • Sara says:
      August 13, 2018 at 1:17 pm

      If he gets a come back then in other pervs’ minds, they can continue to masturbate in front of women because, hey, it’s ok, their work will still appreciated and they’ll get to come back. Dude, put yourself in these women’s shoes. Imagine how traumatizing and demeaning that was for them. No he doesn’t get a come back.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 1:44 pm

      I liked his work a lot, but I’m just fine never seeing him again.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      August 13, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      I liked his work a lot, I was a huge fan.

      Not only did he sexually victimize multiple women, he had his agent call some of them and THREATEN their careers! That is unforgivable to me.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      Not me, I hope he disappears.

      Reply
  5. magnoliarose says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:08 am

    I knew the subject matter was tricky and in the right hands it could have been an epic takedown of Hollywood pervs and been a masterful satire. However, Louis CK is a perv so how would he have been able to make anything that would go where it needed to go.
    I like that she is not acting like that insufferable arse Kate Winslet whose career and ego meant more than doing the right thing.

    The film should absolutely go away. She’s right.

    Reply
  6. serena says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:49 am

    The trailer is just f*ing creepy, I hope it’ll never get released.

    Reply
  7. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:18 am

    If some unknown poor schmuck of a man douche did what CK did and was caught, he’d be facing a plethora of serious consequences. He’d be shunned, lose jobs, family, et al. Celebrities should get the same. Getting passes for their bevies of ‘work’ is irritating AF.

    Reply
  8. Erinnn says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:19 am

    I’ve always commented on this site as “Erin” but after the above comment I am Erinnn since I know we have an Erinn. Good grief, this man did horrendously abusive and traumatic things to women and should pay with his career. He doesn’t get to come back from this. It simply doesn’t matter what he did artistically; he is now defined by his completely abhorrent behavior.

    Reply
  9. tealily says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:38 am

    This is perhaps the most I’ve ever respected her. That was a very mature and thoughtful answer. This can’t have been easy for her to deal with.

    Reply
  10. maggiegrace says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:41 am

    It looks disgusting. And the homage to Woody Allen. Just, gross.

    Reply
    • Bug says:
      August 13, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      An homage to f–king Woody Allen is worse than anything, because it enables and normalizes a culture of rape and misogyny and pedophilia. The fact that LCK can still worship Woody Allen after everything we have learned about him says everything. And I was a huge fan of LCK.

      Reply

