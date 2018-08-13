Lindsay Lohan apologizes for insulting those ‘attention seeking’ #MeToo victims

Last week we discussed a Lindsay Lohan interview which was particularly and notably awful. Lohan has been doing press the past few months to promote the Lohan Beach Club in Mykonos, and the MTV reality show based on that club. People have tried to make Lindsay sound like some kind of victim, and while she may very well be one, let’s not forget that she’s an adult with agency who has harmed multiple people too. Besides that, Lindsay just isn’t here for any “poor Lindsay is a victim” narrative. In the interview last week, she was asked specifically about the Me Too movement and she said “I can’t speak on something I don’t live, right?” She went on to say that she doesn’t condone “attention-seekers” and that “I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women. You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention.” Well, now she’s offering up a dumb apology for all of that.
Lindsay Lohan is apologizing for recent comments she made in an interview with British publication The Times about the #MeToo movement, including that women “look weak” by speaking out about sexual misconduct.
“I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times,” Lohan, 32, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused.”
“I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can’t speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard.”
How friggin’ difficult is it for people to come out and flatly say “Good lord I was so wrong about that, I can’t even believe how wrong I was, I am so, so sorry.” Instead, Lindsay makes it sound like her original comment was “solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement.” What false testimonies? It’s a bit of projection on her part – she’s a cracked-out liar who lies about everything, so she assumes every other woman is a liar too. Lindsay Lohan is not your victim and not your ally. Ignore her.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She’s so dumb.
If she had any remote part in writing that statement, I will eat my hat for lunch!
It’s shallow, but honestly, I’m just completely distracted by how much she’s completely wrecked her face and youth with bad plastic surgery and addiction.
It is startling. She was once so beautiful, and she looks so trashed now.
It’s freaky isn’t it? Because she’s been around since she was a kid and she’s destroyed her face, I always forget she’s barely 30.
I wonder if she ever looks in the mirror, has a moment of self-awareness and just bursts into tears.
You know, it’s in her eyes–the aging. She looks a little bit more like herself with those big sunglasses on. I couldn’t quite figure it out, but I think that’s it. Maybe she had one of those botched lifts? Or perhaps poorly applied botox which lifted her brows to infinity and beyond. I know I shouldn’t harp on a person’s appearance, but we are only 2 weeks apart in age, so I feel so invested in her aging process–however wrong that is.
I noted that, too. With the huge shades on, you can see the youthful cute Lohan in there.
She hasn’t had anything really major done and she hasn’t even gone completely insane with the fillers (it’s too much, but still a relatively ‘normal’ too much iykwim).
Unfortunately what she has had done has been bad, and even mildly botched injectables eventually take a big toll. There’s only so many times you can get Botox injected in the wrong places or filler injected unevenly before it messes you up more permanently. She might have been ok for a while longer if addiction wasn’t also taking its toll, but the combination is a recipe for aging poorly.
Botched injectables always makes me think Lara Flynn Boyle. All she had done to her face was injectables and they looked fine in the moment and now it looks like her face is sliding away from her. Bad injectables may be worse than bad plastic surgery.
Oooh. It’s “Blow a kiss Lindsay” my favorite LL pose. How I’ve missed it.
Yes! Haha. Was it also this site that put a black box over pictures of Miley Cyrus with her tongue out?? Those were some rowdy gossip times.
She looks her age. I mean, some 30 yr olds look younger than their true age, and others like her look their age. Her skin is better than her mid 20s. White people who party hard and smoke often age hard. But I think she looks good and healthy these past 2 years.
I used to think she was somewhat like Robert Downey Jr but she’s proven me wrong for years now. Friggin’ Oprah tried to save this dumb girl but her ego just won’t allow it. I don’t think her apology was that bad but she’s such an ahole that I don’t care. I hope this new MTV show is a flop cause chica doesn’t need or deserve any press.
Why did MTV have to try to make her a thing again? She is so awful.
Another “apology” written by a publicist. Who knew she could pay for a publicist? Yeah, ignore her.
With the right currency, you can “pay” for anything. We pretty much know that Linds deals mainly in Russian and Saudi Arabian royalty, so money isn’t the problem it should be for her.
This is literally what I though too!! Lindsay Lohan is not articulate or thoughtful or really a person of any substance whatsoever. Of course she doesn’t support the Me Too movement, no surprise there, but I am surprised she sprung for someone moderately competent to write an apology for her. Doesn’t seem like her usual way of spending her income.
I just think it’s funny she thinks she has the power to inflict hurt or distress on other women with her disengenous words, as though anyone pays attention to her. She’s irrelevant.
Does anyone truly believe she wrote such a well crafted statement? C’mon Lindsay. Who wrote that statement for you?. I can just picture her saying, “Oh, I fu&k*d up! Fix this and make me sound smart!” “Tsunami of heroic voices?!” WTF?
She is horrible.
I think she doesn’t want to seem like a victim but also the shady wealthy men who fund her lifestyle and ‘business ventures’ certainly wouldn’t be happy with her if she threw herself into the Me Too movement and i’m pretty sure she’s still awful trash who would blame it on the black kid if anything happened again in a second if she could lol
I beg of you, please do not watch her stupid show.
““I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress…the quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute…” Good god, does this woman still have PR representation!? How? Do they get paid? Bc she surely did not write this statement herself.
That poor guy sitting beside her is trying to pull as far away from her as he can. He looks like he’s afraid of fleas (or something worse) escaping from LL and landing on him. Actually, it’s not that far-fetched that it could happen.
This is what happens when it’s easier to rationalize the world being insane, rather than admit to yourself you’ve been abused your entire life.
It can be hard to admit you have been victimized, that you aren’t strong enough (with words or fists) to have fended off being a target. Especially when you current lover, or friends, or only family left, are among those abusers.
To admit you’ve been victimized, it feels like a scarlet letter. Toadmit you’ve been victimized when those abusers are your nearest and dearest, to leave everything you’ve ever know. That’s different.
My prediction. Lohan won’t get better. She will continue the cycle of abuse. Most people see their hurt, and learn to not inflict it on others. Lindsey has not learned that lesson.
She is full of nothing of any spark of empathy or sense…she is completely clueless – probably all those years of drug and alcohol abuse. Agreed she didn’t write that statement.
With regard to the comments about her face, at the peak of her ‘scandal’ her face was wrecked (photo of fluffy pink coat, bleached blonde hair and pearlescent pink lippy anyone remember???) So I’d say she’s had a lot of work done. And as someone mentioned before her original teeth were beautiful and perfect for her face but rotted away years ago
‘People have tried to make Lindsay sound like some kind of victim, and while she may very well be one, let’s not forget that she’s an adult with agency who has harmed multiple people too. Besides that, Lindsay just isn’t here for any “poor Lindsay is a victim” narrative. In the interview last week, she was asked specifically about the Me Too movement and she said “I can’t speak on something I don’t live, right?” …It’s a bit of projection on her part – she’s a cracked-out liar who lies about everything, so she assumes every other woman is a liar too. Lindsay Lohan is not your victim and not your ally.’ That’s exactly where I’m at with her too. She’s shown us who she is, and she’s not even the first person of either sex to offer this kind of take on the #MeToo movement. Besides the attention-seeking mess factor, I think she’s just another example of someone with that toxic attitude about what it means to be a weak woman.
