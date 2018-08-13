Lindsay Lohan apologizes for insulting those ‘attention seeking’ #MeToo victims

Last week we discussed a Lindsay Lohan interview which was particularly and notably awful. Lohan has been doing press the past few months to promote the Lohan Beach Club in Mykonos, and the MTV reality show based on that club. People have tried to make Lindsay sound like some kind of victim, and while she may very well be one, let’s not forget that she’s an adult with agency who has harmed multiple people too. Besides that, Lindsay just isn’t here for any “poor Lindsay is a victim” narrative. In the interview last week, she was asked specifically about the Me Too movement and she said “I can’t speak on something I don’t live, right?” She went on to say that she doesn’t condone “attention-seekers” and that “I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women. You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention.” Well, now she’s offering up a dumb apology for all of that.

Lindsay Lohan is apologizing for recent comments she made in an interview with British publication The Times about the #MeToo movement, including that women “look weak” by speaking out about sexual misconduct. “I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times,” Lohan, 32, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused.” “I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can’t speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard.”

[From People]

How friggin’ difficult is it for people to come out and flatly say “Good lord I was so wrong about that, I can’t even believe how wrong I was, I am so, so sorry.” Instead, Lindsay makes it sound like her original comment was “solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement.” What false testimonies? It’s a bit of projection on her part – she’s a cracked-out liar who lies about everything, so she assumes every other woman is a liar too. Lindsay Lohan is not your victim and not your ally. Ignore her.