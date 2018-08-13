Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga cover EW: ‘There is no dreaming too big’

The upcoming (fourth) big screen version of the classic Hollywood rags to riches tale, A Star is Born, is coming with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. The pair are on the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s Fall Movie Preview issue, to which they spoke at length about the film and their careers.
Bradley is making his directorial debut with the drama, which doesn’t hit theaters until October 5. He had to deal with his share of naysayers before filming, recalling:
“I had a lot of people tell me, ‘Please don’t do this’ — people I respect and who care about me. I just knew this could be the end of everything if it doesn’t work. It’s like, ‘Who’s this guy making the fourth [version] of this movie? Shut up already.’ But I still could not deny what I felt deep down, and that’s why it was this movie. It sort of ignited something in me.”
Bradly, 43, has made no secret of how blown away he’s been with Gaga’s performance. Gaga, 32, shares the love with her director and co-star, saying her experience working on the film, “has changed me,” adding, “Watching Bradley work was phenomenal and then having him believe in me — it gave me more ammunition to believe in myself and I just feel so blessed to have had that experience.”
Gaga said she felt a kinship with her Star character, the initially insecure Ally, recalling the difficulties she had ascending the ladder to stardom. She revealed that when she wrote her first songs, “people were trying to take my songs and give them to other people.” She also went on to confess that she felt that,
“I was not the prettiest girl in the room. I was a little weird, and I liked being weird. I didn’t like to be sexual in a way that other pop stars or pop groups were. I was my own thing. It’s heartbreaking because you feel like, ‘Why am I not enough?’”
The movie has received some Oscar buzz already, and the film deeply affected Gaga after Bradley screened a cut for her and a few friends. She said,
“I just remember that from the very first frame, I just burst into tears. I literally cried watching the whole movie. I had to watch the film several times before I could watch it as an audience member, if that makes any sense?”
As for the pair’s on-screen chemistry, Bradley said of working with Gaga:
“I think the biggest thing I learned is that sky’s the limit if you find a companion artistically, and you have a project. There is no dreaming too big. What people can do together is so much more powerful than what they can do by themselves.”
I don’t know about you, but I am really excited to see this version of A Star is Born – and I’m not just saying that because eternally hunky Sam Elliott is in this. I’m feeling optimistic that Bradley and Gaga can give us a fresh, inspired take on a story that could quickly veer into cliche land. Guess we’ll have to wait until October to find out.
.@LadyGaga and Bradley Cooper are headlining our Fall Movie Preview! The megastars give us the scoop on reimagining @StarIsBornMovie, their fast friendship, and the day Barbra Streisand came to set: https://t.co/iXbbaY9ve2 🌟 #AStarIsBorn pic.twitter.com/I0NIvpuo0v
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 9, 2018
Photos: Entertainment Weekly, A Star is Born promotional materials, Getty, WENN
This looks good and I’m looking forward to it, but I have to chuckle a little at his “this could be the end of everything if it doesn’t work!” attitude. Dude, you’ll be fine. Hollywood loves giving men like him multiple chances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed they mimicked the classic Streisand Kristofferson pose on the cover of EW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The trailer does look really good. I didn’t know that Brad coulr sing. Looking forward to seeing this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I saw her “acting” in American Horror Story: Hotel so I’m not feeling too excited about this. She’s not a great actress. This whole article is rather masterbatory from both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of the moments in the trailer give me pause but if she kills then good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think a big part of hiring her was getting her original music, too. Coop was also after Beyonce, he clearly wanted a real singer/songwriter who could provide new songs for the movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sam Elliott! I’m in.
This has nothing to do with the movie, but I really don’t like Cooper. Something about him seems so self important.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like him either! He seems like a manic who is trying to hide it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Lady Gaga but I think out of costumes and as her self I think she is pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“HaHa, 32, shares the love with her director.” Was that deliberate, a typo, or autocorrect? Because it really made me laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, me too. It’s a bit unfair to her, because I genuinely like her since I’ve seen 5 foot 2, but it’s weirdly fitting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The stories about how hard it was to make this film not suck have been around for at least the last year. Stories about her behavior on set, her terrible acting, feuds, stalls and budget problems never stopped. The leaks about how much they had to reshoot and how creative they had to be with editing give me doubts but if they managed to make a great movie out of it I will be impressed. So they will either PR the hell out of it to recoup some money if it is bad or it really is good and will stand on its own.
All that said. Really. Did we need a 4th? Not one screenwriter could come up with a similar premise with a fresh take and a new story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But, didn’t all of those “leaks” come from blind items? Those aren’t always true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember reading about it from a mainstream source last year (?) and it was shot a while ago. Usually, that means reshoots and editing issues. Not always but I always wonder when they sit on a movie. That mixed in with rumors and having seen Gaga act kind of led me to believe it was true. Then they skipped Cannes and though there are legit reasons for doing it so it seemed like it would have been the perfect glamor venue for BC and LG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But the “stalling” moved it from a throw away time of the movie calendar to a time when more award worthy films come out. I guess we will see!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of the “stalling” may have come from Lady Gaga going on tour and coping with her illness. Also a valuable member of the movie’s team passed away. Not all things are sinister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know about the film but she looks so much better with the dark, natural hairstyle and everyday clothes. Nice to see a performance that doesn’t scream performance from her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was coming to say that! First time I saw those pics I didn’t even recognise her but had a ‘wow who is that’ feeling.
She looks gorgeous in a very natural feeling-good-in-her-skin way.
She has a great earthy 70s look about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here to say the same thing lol. So so so much better….hopefully that’s what ‘spoke’ to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes she looks great! I think she should just let her hair go back to its natural color.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same.Came here to say I forgot that she is actually very beautiful,all the stage makeup and over bleaching of her hair…not great!She should keep this look she’s a natural beauty on this cover!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure if I see this but I must say she looks so much better as her natural self and younger too. He bugs me not sure why his eyes are crazy and not like crazy hot crazy crazy..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has said of himself that he doesn’t consider himself to be especially handsome.I heard him(or read it,don’t recall it’s been a while),say that sometimes he’s handsome and sometimes just considers himself average or below.He joked that his face sort of shape shifts,and he just doesn’t always look as good as what people say about him.His eyes,to me are nice I don’t see crazy,but to each their own,😉And at least he seems pretty down to earth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wasn’t interested in this till I saw the trailer. The trailer did it’s job. I had no idea Cooper could sing, and Gaga looks so different. I’m really excited about it now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Why even bother to remake this story again? And it looks like they’ve opted to go for a duplicate of the Streisand/Kristofferson version, so no creativity attempted here. I’m giving this one a hard pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The remakes of this movie never bothered me…because this emotional/psychological situation happens between folks all the time…so I have rather enjoyed seeing the different incantations over the years…which offers nuances that reflect the time period the movie is made in…
As a performer…the camera LOVES Gaga…and she has that “IT” factor…I think that she is the type of actress that has organic ability that will get better over time…and I think that she picks really good vehicles in order to grow as an actress…
I’m looking forward to this version…and my affection for Bradley has BLOOMED since his stint as “Rocket” from GOTG…SERIOUSLY…there is NOTHING that he could have done that would have elevated my liking for him more than THAT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m very excited about this movie and look forward to watching! They look to have insane chemistry and for once, Bradley Cooper looks sexy to me. GaGa looks amazing with a more subdued look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Four?! I know of the Garland and Streisand ones but what are the other two?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This one will make 4, but my personal favorite is the original from 1937 with Janet Gaynor and Frederic March. The dialogue is amazing (William Wellman and Dorothy Parker wrote the screenplay), and it’s equal parts dark as hell and glamorous. Very “golden age of Hollywood”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Mine too. It is a hard act to follow. The 1976 version might have been famous but it wasn’t very good. That is why I have no idea why they had to do this one and I am personally tired of remakes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The original and then the 1954 one with Judy Garland and James Mason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the trailer this past weekend and it made it look pretty interesting. Worth seeing, I think!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was this the movie that was “in the works” for a while? Like there were talks about Clint Eastwood and Beyoncé…am I thinking about the right one?
The first time I saw Bradley was in I Want to Marry Ryan Banks. I thought he was good looking and underrated, but now just seeing him EVERYWHERE since the Hangover…I feel like he’s underwhelming and not exciting to watch. Almost like it’s boring. Hope this movie is different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how Gaga is trying to out-Streisand Streisand. This sirupy interview tells me everything I need to know about this film, which is that I’ll give it a hard pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just think she looks so beautiful here. ❤️ Amazing what subtle makeup and dark hair does to her. They actually look hot together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They do look pretty great together ❤️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked the original movie, but I thought the one with Barbara was awful. He treats her like utter crap. I haven’t seen the Judy Garland version yet. I will watch this, but as much as I love Bradley, I wish he hadn’t cast himself as the lead. I can’t see him in that role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse