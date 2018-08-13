Omarosa Manigault was apparently taping everybody at the Trump White House

Los Angeles premiere of 'Ben-Hur'

I could not care less about Omarosa Manigault, quite honestly. When history is written about this era of American politics, I know Omarosa is merely a footnote, yet another oddity and example of how stupid this era really is. At best, her mere existence makes the case that Donald Trump is unfit to be president. At worst, Omarosa is just a distraction and nothing more. Well, anyway, we learned last week that Omarosa apparently made “secret recordings” of Trump and White House staffers while she worked in the White House. Omarosa threatened to release some of the tapes during her book tour. And that’s exactly what she’s doing – she went on Meet the Press on Sunday and revealed the audio of her conversation with chief of staff John Kelly, the conversation where he fired her.

I don’t really know what this proves other than Omarosa deserved to be fired? I’m not going to sit here and fret about the legality of secretly recording people in the White House, because A) again, I don’t care and B) again, in the scope of the crimes committed by Trump and people in this administration, this is barely a blip. It’s tacky, it’s possibly illegal, and it’s stupid.

Axios did a long story about HOW Omarosa was able to strut into the Oval Office whenever she wanted and record Emperor Bigly at will – go here to read. Apparently, Omarosa was able to do that because… all of the white guys working for Trump thought she was a Scary Black Woman. I sh-t you not. Axios’ whole story is about how all of these dudes were terrified of how “scary” she is, how she’s a “physically intimidating presence,” and how no one could work up the nerve to say no to her. There’s also some analysis that says that Omarosa is basically the Trumpiest Trumper to ever Trump: she’s a reality star, she lies a lot, she’s awful, she’s disloyal, etc.

Donald J. Trump attends business affairs in the White House

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

46 Responses to “Omarosa Manigault was apparently taping everybody at the Trump White House”

  1. Swackd says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:46 am

    They are using the possibility of charging her for recording in the Situation Room as a distraction to all the other things going on.

    Reply
  2. Addison says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Shocking!

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Colour me not shocked, she is one of many who were prob doing it to cover themselves and cash in on. Am sure WH lawyers will try an sue her as what she did was wrong – thou am also sure her lawyers and publisher signed off on her releasing those recordings.

    Reply
  4. RBC says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:53 am

    This is like watching a pit full of vipers devour each other. Every one of them is disgusting. Only question is who will end up coming out of this fairly unscathed?

    Reply
    • Elkie says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:06 am

      Only the best people, remember? Although there might be ONE competent member of the Trump administration, and he’s the one they call “Mad Dog”.

      Reminds me of a reality show in which a barely sentient, rotting Jack-o’-lantern pitted a bunch of insufferable morons against one another in a series of tasks and failed to discover a single titan of industry….

      Reply
  5. Darla says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Here’s something really interesting I just read this morning:

    “When ⁦@katierogers⁩ and I wrote that someone was secretly taping Trump, it was not Omarosa. Raises possibility that still others are doing same within the White House.”

    That’s Maggie Haberman tweeting.

    Who do you guys think it is? Kellyanne? There are going to be so many tapes coming out of this isht show.

    Reply
    • Iknow says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:02 am

      Of course it’s Kelly Anne. She has been the administrations number one leaker!!!

      Reply
    • Swack says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:11 am

      Another tape just came out this morning with Trump on it stating that he did not know that Omarosa was being fired. Kelly Ann has stated that the White House has staffers sign NDA’s and that it is a common practice to do so.

      Reply
      • Dara says:
        August 13, 2018 at 1:58 pm

        Perhaps common practice in the Trump White House, but probably not for any previous administration. Also, he might have people sign them, but a few legal articles I’ve read suggest they are non-enforceable, except when it comes to officially classified information. Trump (and his minions) keep forgetting that anyone working in his administration is an employee of the US government, not him personally, and as such are not governed by some of the usual practices you would find in the private sector.

  6. Darla says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:56 am

    When I read that story about how they were all “terrified” of her, and physically terrified and intimidated, I knew immediately that was Stephen Miller talking. Right away they go to the angry black lady stereotype. I think the main source was that little you know what Miller.

    Reply
  7. Bri W. says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:04 am

    If the White House falls under the DC’s laws/jurisdiction, she is allowed to tape conversations due to DC’s one party consent law. But I assume the White House wouldn’t fall under this??

    Reply
  8. FC says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:09 am

    If she hadn’t been fired she’d still be working there right alongside the n-word rants, unaffected. She doesn’t get to pretend she’s appalled by racism and saving the world.

    Reply
  9. launicaangelina says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I will forever be perplexed that she and Michael Clarke Duncan were engaged before his death. He seemed so kind and warm and she’s far from it.

    Reply
  10. Magdalin says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Is it bad to think that this is just…hilarious?

    Everything is upside down and the story is so ridiculous that I had the strangest reaction: chuckling.

    But that’s what we do in my family when we don’t know how else to react sometimes. Initial inappropriate laughter until one gains her bearings.

    Reply
  11. Prikalop says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Remember the fable Trump keeps telling about helping a serpent that eventually bites him, because a serpent is always a serpent. There you go. Only, the serpent is not the immigrants but pretty much all that surround him, possibly including the daughter and the son-in-law. LOL

    Reply
  12. Mel says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Atrocious, self-absorbed, greedy, idiotic twit hires a bunch of the same , what did anyone expect? There is no honor or loyalty and these thieves.

    Reply
  13. B n A fan says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:36 am

    The Whitehouse is run like a mom and pop store, and that’s being generous. As we can see there are no security being followed. I would believe she is not the only one taping others in order to protect themselves. First, Omarosa was not qualified to be working in the Whitehorse, hell, I bet 75% of those working there are not qualified and should not be there.

    Second, did anyone understand the reason for her being fired from the job she should not have had? Kelly reason was very vague. I like the part where he told her if she was good and leave quietly she could chalk it up to serving her country, lol.

    Third, did anyone heard the tape of her calling the Dotard to talk about her being fired and he told he he knew nothing about her being let go, and he heard something about her planning her to leave and he did not “love” her leaving. This man lied to her face and at first it appears she believed him. Anyway, bye Felicia. You, O knew he was a racist but you backed him up, turned against your people and now I’m sure you want us to buy your book after you lied for
    him and now he and his people are going to tear you limb to limb.

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:59 am

      Yeah, drump lied that he didn’t know. And she said today she never thought drump would lie to the country. She’s still acting, just this time as the brave avenger for justice.

      These criminals/idiots are all acting because none of them knows anything about public service, let alone has the experience and knowledge to perform their vaguely worded responsibilities. drump brought in his reality show participants. And the Grifter Ivanka, my God, she actually has videos with ceremonial, central casting music swelling as she walks to a podium for some minor event. They have no sense how ridiculous they are.

      Reply
  14. Nicegirl says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Do you think Omarosa could be in danger? Of arrest/prosecution or GForbid, something worse? I have no faith whatsoever in this administration and no matter her faults, I’m feeling worried for her safety. These people are all so horrible.

    Reply
  15. Louisa says:
    August 13, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Honestly, this whole thing just makes me really depressed and even more terrified for our country. There are absolutely no adults in charge. They are all a bunch of morons with no idea what they are doing.
    There is no chance that our so called “secure locations” are secure any longer. No chance that Russia and other countries haven’t recorded, taped and hacked at the highest level.
    And while all this is going on our “president” is at his golf club making idiotic faces with a bunch of bikers with nazi tattoos and “I love guns and titties” patches. Because of course he is.

    Reply
  16. isabelle says:
    August 13, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Do I believe they were scared of the “black scary woman” 100%. Behind every racist is fear, insecurity and cowardliness. They are fearful cowards wanting to blame others for their cowardliness and dark hearts, while they take no responsibility in anything. Their hatred has rotted out any semblance of sanity or goodness.

    Reply
  17. CK says:
    August 13, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    I kind of hate this press cycle because it’s making me oddly sympathetic for Omarosa. She’s a liar and a grifter, but of all the liars and grifters in the White House, she was the most ineffective at her job. Yet she’s getting some of the harshest press coverage from folks that were defending Sarah Huckabee Sanders or Hope Hicks. I’m still amazed that we’re not talking about how the secretary of homeland security lied about the state sanctioned kidnapping of children. Omarosa has no credibility, but she hasn’t lied to the public in her capacity as a government official.

    Reply
  18. adastraperaspera says:
    August 13, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Omarosa was hired to be a token and continues her work for Trump by becoming the distraction he needs as the media finally has started reporting on his mob ties and Russian connections. I don’t believe anything that comes out of her mouth. It’s ridiculous that she’s getting so much airtime. Send the FBI over to take care of her case and let’s move on to take down the Trumpkins.

    Reply

