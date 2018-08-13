Chloe Dykstra: ‘Reminder: I 100% stand by every single word of my essay’

Chloe Dykstra published her Medium essay mid-June. The essay was carefully worded to avoid naming Chris Hardwick, her ex-boyfriend and the man who (she says) emotionally abused her for years. Everyone knew it was Hardwick though, especially when he released a gaslighting response to her essay, then took her old text messages to TMZ in an effort to “prove” that she was a liar or something. Hardwick’s career took a temporary hit, but less than two months after Dykstra published her Medium piece, Hardwick was back at AMC and AMC’s “internal investigation” into his behavior went nowhere. Dykstra released a statement saying she didn’t cooperate with the internal investigation and all she wants now is peace and quiet. As a reminder, Dykstra also posted this tweet on Friday:

Hey dudes. Just a reminder: I 100% stand by every single word of my essay. I made sure it was unembellished, factual, and that I had evidence to back it up in order to protect myself in case of ACTUAL litigation (not a network investigation, where I’m not protected). That is all. — Chloe Dykstra (@skydart) August 10, 2018

You know what I hate? That Dykstra could have done literally anything and Hardwick’s MRA fan-boys would have gone ballistic and said that whatever she said and did was “proof” that she was lying. She clearly was not seeking to hurt his career. She clearly was just trying to tell her story and be believed and for people to understand what she’s gone through. That’s it. And for that, she’s faced down some truly awful sh-t.

Speaking of whether or not Dykstra’s essay will affect Hardwick’s career long-term… no, it won’t. But there are some people who don’t want to work with him ever again:

Chris Hardwick isn’t getting a warm welcome back to work. Staffers at his show “Talking Dead” are quitting in protest over Hardwick’s Sunday return — two months after an ex-girlfriend accused him of mistreating her. A female executive producer and a “handful” of the show’s staff of approximately 25 have fled since AMC announced Hardwick would resume his role as host of the “Walking Dead” after show, according to a new report. The “Talking Dead” fallout comes days after Hardwick’s first TV appearance — on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” — since actress Chloe Dykstra penned an essay in June accusing him of sexual and emotional abuse. Hardwick is reportedly working to regain the support of the remaining “Talking” staffers. In a “very emotional” staff meeting called by Hardwick on Wednesday, according to sources cited by The Wrap, the comedian apologized for the ordeal. He also offered one-on-one meetings for any crew members with concerns.

[From Page Six]

If I was a woman working on that show, I would quit too, regardless of the salary or benefits. Life’s too short. I guess we don’t expect the same of men though – the men working on the show are probably shrugging and asking “what’s the big deal?” Will this affect AMC’s decision to put Hardwick back on air? No. It won’t.