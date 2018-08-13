Thomas Markle: ‘My daughter said she’d take care of me in my declining years’

Well, it looks like Thomas Markle decided to get paid by two tabloids this weekend. Not only did he give an “exclusive” to the Mail on Sunday, he also spoke to the Sunday edition of The Sun. Because he needs to spread out his narcissistic pity party and really punish his daughter over and over again for… inviting him to her wedding. That’s literally what she did: she knew her dad was going to be a huge problem but she still invited him. He turned her down. He blew her off. He sold her out repeatedly, and he continues to do so. You can read The Sun’s exclusive here. Some highlights:
He doesn’t expect to hear from Meghan: “I don’t expect to see her or hear back from her and that’s OK. All I was doing was saying things I wanted to say. I just want to re-establish the relationship with my daughter. I now want to go on vacation somewhere and try to get some peace. I want to say good luck and God bless to my daughter.
What he wanted: “She is even further away now than she was before. I just want a father-daughter relationship. If that means Christmas cards, birthday cards and getting together for the holidays — that is what I want. The other thing is — this will sound a little greedy — but I took care of my mother for the last five years of her life. My daughter said she’d take care of me in my declining years. I’m not talking money, I’m talking about taking care of me. That’s important to me.”
He tells another version of hanging up on Prince Harry: Harry reportedly called him and said, “This is what happens when you don’t listen to what we tell you to do.” It was days after Thomas was caught co-operating with a paparazzi snapper. Markle said: “I was recovering from a heart attack, lying in a bed, having a phone call, and the things were being said that hurt me. I felt disrespected by them. I felt like I was being blamed for my mistakes when I was in my hospital bed recovering from a heart attack. I felt like I had to defend myself. I just had surgery and I’m laying in a f***ing bed. This changed my attitude. I followed all this b****** protocol all year and it was the last f***ing thing I needed. My response was, ‘Would you rather have me dead so you can cry about it’?”
I mean, there’s more at The Sun, but I’m completely done. I’ve been done. I just continue to write about this because it’s a legitimate royal story with a lot of moving parts: a newly-minted duchess is being verbally harassed and abused by her narcissistic father. The Duchess has clearly cut her toxic father out of her life, but he continues to harass her with the British media’s help, because they continue to pay him for interviews and photos.
Oh, and f–king spare me with this “you promised to take care of me” crap. Let Samantha take care of him.
Photos courtesy of The Sun, Backgrid.
OMG, just shut the eff up!!
…or “Lock him up!” Ha! One way or the other, this nasty piece of work needs to go.
The ONLY “good” part of this is people in the comment sections are finally seeing this POS for what he is, a full blown narcissist, and are coming out on Meghan’s side.
He needs to go on that “vacation” and never come back.
Let his other two miscreant kids “take care of him” in his old age; that’s a fitting punishment for all of them!
Meghan being married and taking care of you are not mutually exclusive endeavours. You don’t have to stamp out her marriage like an errant fire, in a desperate attempt to keep her to yourself. Control your obsession.
Ahhh, Bella, but he DOES! THAT is what a narcissist does! HE wants to be the ONLY man in Meghan’s life. He doesn’t want to come second to Harry, let alone third to Doria. He is a human shit stain and deserves to be FLUSHED!
And not only that, he feels he DESERVES what he perceives the “perks” he thinks Doria will be getting! This POS makes me see red!
Everything you said Jan. Every. Thing.
Poor Meghan and Doria! Its like having the eye of Sauron focused on you and you alone.
This bloke needs a big drawer full of socks to shove in his gob. What an oik. Time to not pay any more attention to this drongo.
I had to look up the word drongo because I was unfamiliar with it, thanks for the new Australian slang!
I had to look up drongo and oik. I love it and I’m going to add them both to my list of insults!
Hello my countrymen! I laughed when I saw drongo & wondered who would understand it
The Midds social climbing looks positively charming compared to these gutter people. I hope Meghan and Harry get their revenge by denying the tabs any photos of their kids until they have fully outgrown their cute stage (which might mean they never get access).
OMG if he wanted a relationship with his daughter he would have tried to do that outside of the tabloids and he would STFU now he will never be able to have father/daughter relationship because in my opinion you have trust your parents friends siblings anyone that claims to be close to you. I’ve always told my kids in order to get respect you have to give it and I don’t think she owes her father anything and I wouldn’t give him the time of day.
I can only imagine how traumatic all this is for poor Meghan. Here she is, newly married and just learning the ropes of her life as a royal while all the world watches and a lot of hateful criticism and despicable racist crap is being spewed in tabloid reader comments—which would be hurtful and terribly stressful even without Daddy Dearest’s vomitous public displays, but if she’s newly pregnant or simply trying to conceive, this could be disastrous. Has this asshole no shame?
I can only hope that Thomas Markle’s shoddy character and shameful plays for attention will undermine his own words. He’s publicly abusing his own child for pay, and it’s truly disgusting.
Yeah he’s got two other children, plus grandchildren, niece and nephews so spare me this “you promised to take care of me” bulls@@t. She doesn’t owe him anything.
Good point.
Well, now that she’s the RICH kid, she goes straight to the top of the “you said you’d take care of me” list.
Spot on.
What an obnoxious guy, guilt tripping his daughter.
I decided not to click on these articles anymore because the sole purpose of these tabloids is to have views and comments.
What Thomas is doing is harassing her with the complicity of the English tabloids. It’s disturbing and disgusting.
I’m not going to either. I think it’s good we have an opportunity to call him out here however because there is so much ignorance about narcissistic abuse.
Yes, you’re right. I was talking about Daily Fail, Sun and so on… Kaiser is doing a very good work in highlighting how Markle family is verbally abusing her.
Yeah, I’ve stopped clicking on his and Samantha’s interviews, too. It’s a bit like driving past a car crash without looking, but I’ve managed for a week now. The tabs would stop paying these grifters if there wasn’t so much public interest. Morbid public curiosity is more like it.
I completely agree. I think part of the reason the disgusting tabloids keep doing this is because she’s half black. There are a lot of racists who aren’t happy Harry married a biracial woman. Her dad needs to shut up. He’s a classic abuser.
If so would the press write positive stories about her mother? Any American woman married to Prince Harry would get press coverage and unfortunately she has her “Father’s” dysfunctional family to deal with.
The letters to the DM are full of racist comments and innuendos about Meghan.
But it seems to me that the racist/racial comments are waning and more and more are in support of Meghan, now that TM’s antics are more and more abusive.
I don’t think this is a race issue. I could be wrong but I don’t think a black British woman would have this. To me Meghan is also white passing (although I know her mother is black). I’m saying that as a mixed race person who has about the same skin colour as Meghan.
I’m pretty sure this is because she’s American and maybe also partly because she was an actress too. British people try to deny it and fight it but class is ingrained into us from a young age and our bizarre in-built class detectors say that American and classy doesn’t compute. I know it’s illogical and silly but it’s also rather ingrained.
The irony is, her mother has been class personified, never once selling her story or disrespecting her daughter. It’s her father and his family who’ve been pure trash – white trash. While the tabs were motivated by racist ideals, the story actually exposes how ridiculous that racist class structure is. Which side of Meghan’s family have been the embarrassment, that have behaved contrary to the expectations for royals?
The racist overtones are there. They try to cover it up but it has been a problem from the beginning. I am not saying women who marry into the family don’t get raked over the coals, they do, but some of the slants of the stories have those overtones.
Stop writing about him, then. Don’t give him the publicity- it’s all well and good (rightly) calling out the UK tabloids but EVERYONE who reports on TM is supporting his actions. There needs to be a mass media blackout on this jerk.
I think it would be impossible to report on Meghan in her new role as a member of the BRF without some mention of her father’s public abuse. And the comments on a thread like this show support for Meghan and disdain for the grifter relatives who are selling her out.
I think it would be more helpful if everyone would just stop clicking on the interviews with Thomas and Samantha Markle, because the DM, the Sun, and other tabs will continue paying them for the garbage they spew as long as there is evidence of public interest.
My dad wasn’t the best dad in the world, far from it, but this creep makes him look like Ward Cleaver.
Go away you old fool! You are a traitor, a bully and an abusive pos. Meghan is better off without you.
Meghan owes him NOTHING. He needs to shut his stupid mouth and apologize for the rest of his life to his child. Garbage human being and shitty excuse for a father.
Boo hoo, why doesn’t he take her to court and request parental support…oh wait your adult children don’t owe you crap and if you’re a narcissistic POS, it’s likely your adult children will go no contact on you! Except to a narcissist that’s abandonment, not a defensive coping mechanism the child uses to protect themselves from a toxic parent. Ugh.
Poor Meghan she must be mortified, I can imagine when she is around the royals or Harry’s stuffy friends if she is thinking she is being judged further because of her trashy family.
Yeah, it must be difficult for her.
Yes, especially if she is newly pregnant or trying to conceive. All this stress is very bad for her health.
It is probably extremely stressful regardless. But I don’t think she’ll try and conceive before the Australian Tour. Besides the Zika risk (with the island hopping they’re doing), there’s also the risk of traveling long distances while in the first trimester (as well as blood clots, nausea or HG). I think they’ll wait till home… perhaps an announcement by Valentine’s Day? Ok… I just reread.. I will officially step out of Meg’s uterus! lol
Lol, Jan—but you do make good points.
He makes it sound as if MM is his only child.
If she were barely scraping by financially, would he be giving her this much thought? Doubt it.
This is exactly it. He doesn’t want a relationship- if he did, he wouldn’t publicly swear about/trash talk her. He is *angry* because he wants BRF pounds.
The only think he deserves is a beatdown.
Okay, maybe just a swift kick in the ass.
And a knuckle sandwich.
Exactly! This is one of the things that’s driven me nuts about TM and his constant, public whining for attention. Why are his numerous other relatives, children and grand children never mentioned?? Aside from the fact that Meghan owes him nothing, she’s far from the only family he has.
It really bugs me that he’s just given this platform, no questions asked, by the tabloid press, to bully Meghan publicly but is never, ever questioned as to why he concentrates on only Meghan when he has other children, grandchildren, etc. Can the tabloid press even pretend to have any journalistic ethics, or even perhaps normal curiosity?
So why can’t Samantha or Thomas Jr take care of their father?
These interviews must be paying well. I am sure the IRS is watching.
Go away Thomas
He’s a heartless SOB. Ice-cold.
OH MY GOD SHUT UP YOU MANIPULATIVE PIECE OF SHIT.
This man is an emotionally abusive shit stain, and the press that justify enabling him are absolute scum. They know what he’s doing, and they know what they are doing, and it’s really gross.
What irks me to no end is that idiots will actually fall for this bullshit and attack Meghan more for ignoring him which she must continue to do. It’s just more lies and utter bullshit with this turd.
“I felt like I was being blamed for my mistakes ” – WTAF. Who else was going to get the blame for them? Your local McDonalds?
Am sure she did say that but now that she hit the jackpot he is ‘demanding’ that she look after him and cater to his every whim. There are reasons why even Scammy and Jr keep their physical distance from him – let his friends and their young children look after him, am sure at some point they will get fed up with his toxic crap as well.
And yes it IS about money – he wants what he thinks Doria has. Am sure Harry and Meghan will use some of their own money to setup Doria (like William allegedly helping the Mids to buy Middleton Manor) and he wants in on that – he wants a nice house with a monthly stipend (for him and his ‘entourage’) and he wants to be able to sell everyone out whenever he feels like it.
I still think the press (the Fail) have a story in waiting for his fake heart attack, they are just waiting for the optimal opportunity to drop it – they’ve already put a story out there saying he lied about it. Plus the story keeps changing every time he tells it. The Fail/Sun continue to enable him as it suits their agenda for now but the tide has turned and the more they print his BS the more sympathetic people are to Meghan. Everyone basically wants him to STFU and go away.
That line hit me too. Of course you get blamed for your own mistakes. It’s called being an adult.
This guy is a narcissistic fool and the sooner he is completely ignored the better.
The more he talks the Narcissism just looms larger and larger and he can’t keep track of his lies.
Speaking of McDonald’s, did anyone see that gem about him not being some American schlub living in a shack in Mexico eating McDonald’s? Cause, um, that’s exactly what he is and there are photos all over to prove it. Gaslightgaslightgaslight. The go-to strategy of a narcissist. See exhibit A, that orange thing we have for a president and then B, the lovely Thomas Markle.
He keeps giving these interviews because sites like this keep covering them.
This writer covering the stories here at least covers them with a critical voice. I don’t mean critical in the usual way.
The facts as they are known are reported along with an intelligent interpretation that doesnt appear to be overly biased. The take on the Markles seems fair. And the coverage stays out there along with the Kay stories.
Absolutely. All coverage should stop, there should be a media blackout. Although this site highlights what is wrong with This TM’s actions at the end of the day they are still giving him the attention he wants.
At least the writer hear thinks about the facts, in this case Thomas’s words and actions, and writes the story in a realistic context. Without much bias. Thomas Markle fully deserves her critical take on his actions.
At least there is a different interpretation out there in the Google results.
I love reading pieces written with some actual thought on the part of the author. Daily Mail and the rest seem to just have a bunch of boobs transcribing an even bigger boobs words and signing off and calling what they do writing.
Hershey, exactly!
Yuma, so should the only interpretations out there be the biased reports from the same publications who pay this man for these interviews? They never ask him why he’s so hell bent on attacking his own daughter, why his other kids can’t take care of him, why he’s estranged from his son and most of the grandkids he already has, yet wants to see Meghan’s figurative children. They never ask him why he’s okay with Scamantha publicly attacking Meghan, and if that’s okay with him why does he expect to be in Meghan’s life, etc., etc.
I’d rather have a critical, alternative voice here on CB because honestly, hardly any news sources are calling this for what it is, abuse of Meghan by TM, aided and abetted by the tabloid press.
Uhm… So… if it’s not the money you’re after, why can’t your son or vile, bitter,jealous Samantha take care of you? Riiiiiggggghhhhhttttt……
Kaiser, your writings will be out there long after you post the story. Which is so awesome. People googling the Duchess of Sussex will get your stories in their search results.
At least there will be a different voice and take on this story available for readers. You take the facts as they are known and than intelligently write the story as you see it.
Meghan Markle is going to be judged and opinions formed about her forever. With all of the Richard Kay type journalists putting stories out, it great yours are out there too.
You come up in the first couple of pages of results, as easy to find as Kay or Palmer.
The ‘journos’ of the press pack are super pissed that they are not being allowed close to Meghan when at public events – they’ve been whinging about it for ages. Its been done deliberately by KP to help her settle into the role and to protect her from being misquoted by that rabid press pack – they are known for taking innocent comments and twisting them out of context to suit their particular narrative. Stories like that are them just being passive aggressive a–holes.
I think you are so right. But she’s been working hard in public immediately after the wedding. Guess that’s not enough for Palmer.
I think there is an element of group bullying going on, as well as possibly some racist undertones.
And if Meghan was a guy with a jerk father? Bet that would be different too.
Reuters just reported the story straight from the Sun. No wonder the royals hate the press.
When she was in Ireland, she was there after the abortion referendum and discussed it with an Irish politician who claimed Meghan was “pleased” with the result in a Tweet. That started a whole “controversy” in which there were a bunch of articles saying royal family members traditionally never voice their opinions on these kinds of topics and Meghan committed a major faux-pas. The Irish politician later deleted the Tweet but this is probably why they don’t want the press near her right now. Imagine if a journalist had heard that–things would have been even worse.
This guy is behaving a lot like my mother who had borderline personality disorder. Right down to the ever changing versions of what happened, verbal/emotional abuse, and “I just want to to have a relationship, I love you /why wont you talk to me, you’re a horrible daughter”. I know a lot of mental health professionals and they say BPD is the worst to deal with.
I stopped speaking to her a year and half before she died, with the blessing of her doctors who suggested she be cared for by strangers whom she couldn’t emotionally manipulate (she had been living with me and like TM acted like I was her only kid). It was traumatic but I don’t regret it even though most of my (also toxic) family thinks I’m a horrible person. Thankfully I’ve had support from my husband and friends. I hope Meghan stays strong and gets lots of therapy.
I’m so sorry to hear you went through this.
My sister is BPD. I can’t imagine how awful it would be to have a parent with it. Thomas Markle and his daughter Sammy really remind me of how my sister behaves.
She’ll do something totally rude, inconsiderate, selfish and I’m supposed to just accept it. She loses it when I hold her responsible. She lies and changes stories for attention. She attacks me and cuts me off whenever I do or say something that isn’t exactly what she wants.
Then she wants to forget about it all when she’s over it. She wants to stay with me and act like everything is fine when it works for her.
It’s an exhausting game of manipulation. She cut me off earlier this summer and now my husband is encouraging me to not let her back in my life when she eventually shows back up. I know he’s right. Her emotional rollercoaster of abuse is not healthy for me or my children. The problem is our mom has passed away and she uses that to guilt me into contact.
Unfortunately my dad is an enabler, so it’s very hard to deal with her. Around Christmas, she’ll want a place to stay and the pressure will be on me to “let it all go and just get along”. But it never last.
I’m sure that Megan is feeling this pressure and guilt. I hope she stays far away from her dad and his family and ignores the press.
Stay strong for your family.
A non-stressed mommy for Christmas is probably one of the best gifts you could give the offspring. How long has it been? I’m not trying to guilt you or tell you what to do, DP. I just really hate when decent people get taken advantage of over and over again. You know they’re not going to change, no matter what you do or do not do, so grab yourself some happiness. You still have your own grief over your mother to deal with, she’s making it worse for you so it will be easier for her, and she’s going to do it forever. Enough is enough.
(you can tell me to mind my own business DP, I’ll completely understand)
Don’t let her destroy your family because she will. Listen to your husband because if you don’t he may end up losing patience and resent you for the havoc she wreaks on your lives and children. I am not saying he will but he doesn’t feel as connected to her as you do and might get fed up. FWIW.
Good luck and stay strong.
Are you me?
I had to cut off my older sister about three years ago. Very similar situation- our mother died (who was just as manipulative and mentally unwell), she wasn’t doing well, I have a stable home and family. The final straw was when she stole from me and when I dared call her out on it, “Why are you so upset? You have it to spare, I don’t have anything! Why are you so selfish? GOD!” That was the final straw.
I stopped answering her phone calls, her texts, her e-mails. I wrote her one last e-mail, telling her that her behavior had gone too far and for the sake of my mental state and my marriage, I was choosing to end our relationship. I loved her, but couldn’t continue on anymore. I wished her luck and that was it. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. She continues to this day to whine, attempt to manipulate and play on my sympathies. I have held strong because….
Guess what? It was the best thing I could have ever done for myself. By choosing me and choosing my husband, I felt a freedom and the burden I didn’t realize I was carrying lift away. I’ve never been happier.
I hope you get there too. I’m thinking of you. Stay strong. You’re completely worth it.
Thank you for your encouragement, empathy and support Karen, Lady D, Magnoliarose and Ides of March. It means a lot!
He’s right; it does sound greedy.
Iv just seen a headline here in th UK saying how Thomas markle is going to bring down th monarchy and blaming th BRF for their handling of this ‘ crisis’….we know this crisis is all of Thomas markles own making powered by greed….he realy is a pos …i don’t know who I’m most disgusted with, him or th press who r stoking th fires with this half-wit…poor Meghan must be mortified. How can she possibly have anything to say to him now when she knows everything she’d say woud be sold to th press by her own father- it’s despicable. Much as i’d hate to see him benefitting from his appalling behaviour th BRF mite hav to do a deal with this scumbag to giv him what he wants – money – ..in return he fucks off and never speaks to th press again.
The biggest problem is that a payoff only lasts until it’s spent. And there are a whole line up of Markles who would want the same. Harry has what seems like a lot of money. But his expenses are more than average. And he’s not that old. His money needs to last probably 60 or 70 more years. The average American needs a million to last a 20 year retirement.
And I don’t think it is only money. Thomas seemed very disappointed he didn’t have the royals standing by his side this summer. He openly said he wanted an audience at Buckingham palace. His kids said he should have been given a title.
All that would be inappropriate. And narcissists have a way of rationalizing deals that they don’t want abide by anymore.
My take is that she should cut him off. And the palace should put their side out. In a truthful, nondemeaning way. They have tried many things behind the scenes and some of his private behavior in Mexico has been pretty dodgy. That’s one of the reasons he has resisted help.
“The average American needs a million to last a 20 year retirement.” $50,000 a year. Seriously, the average American needs about a thousand a week to live on during retirement?
To maintain a fully self supporting pleasant middle class lifestyle. At least that’s what my accountant tells me .
I know what my parents put out for medication every month. It’s more than their mortgage payment was on their house.
Most Americans do not retire with this. But $50k a year does not go very far in the part of the US I live in.
@ Birds Eye View
Absolutely not. They have to stand steadfast against this man’s attacks and attempts at extortion or they will end up being the targets of every shameless, lying, extortionate, loudmouth abuser with the most tangential relationship to them.
Thomas Markle, i’m ready for you. Like a criminal about to do some serious hard time, I’ve mentally prepared myself now to hear a story or two from you every single day for the rest of your natural existence. (So hopefully 5-10 years tops).
Give it your best shot.
He is going to pop up now and then but he will be the object of scorn and ridicule.
I honestly think one of the reasons he is getting attention now is that the public is watching him hang himself with such outrageous abandon. I think it fascinates most people who have never seen a Narcissist go to work.
I haven’t ever seen one in action. The closest I’ve come is when Kelly Rutherford decided she didn’t have to share her children, and pulled some really ignorant stunts to make it happen.
What a load of nonsense, if tampongate, Andy’s paedophile scandal, Koo Stark and the many messes of the house of Windsor did not bring down the Monarchy, i don’t see how a loud mouth buffon can.
They just want the Palaces to give air to this windbag, like he is not full of enough hot air.
At this point I don’t even think he is embarrassing Meghan, he just appears to be a vindicative silly old man.
Oh she Promised to take care of me when I got old, but them you tried to ruin her life, so all bets are off.
Hinting you’re going on vacation, hope you use some of the money you got for this interview
The Windsors probably are at the top of the list for crazy, you can’t make it up, antics. At least in recent modern history.
And Thomas is a buffoon who seemingly should not be able to get himself on the front pages every week end.
He’s getting the coverage because he’s using narcisstic language that is different. His daughter Samantha says outrageous things that most can spot as untruthful. And therefore ignore.
Thomas uses a mix of truth, calculated omission, and lies. Which tricks many listeners. Which wouldn’t be a problem if he was a cousin. But he is a parent. The media report it because of the proximity.
He is using the media to both blackmail and devalue his daughter. And her in laws. He is doing what all narcissits would be doing if she still lived at home with him. She has changed her number. And moved aeay. But she can’t get off the world stage. Her reputation is out there to punch every Sunday.
I don’t think this is a crisis for the entire royal family. But it is for his daughter and son in law. Being liked by the British public is important to them. It’s important to the causes they support. And Harry has put a lot of work into things like the invictus games and sentebal.
Finding a workable lasting solution that allows Meghan to decide for herself about contact with her father is kinda urgently needed.
Poor Meghan. It looks like she was about to cry in that bottom photo! Hate that man baby.
She is at a freaking Memorial.
Won’t someone please punch his ticket to board the royal gravy train?
Given the fact that Samantha has profited most from Meghan, she can have the honors to take care of this old wind bag in his final years. I can’t even comment on these people again. The more we comment, the more they stay relevant. Kinda like the Kardashians.
This is cruel but I am waiting for the IRS to catch up to her at tax season. She is probably on SSDI and there are limits to how much you can earn and she has blown them again and again. The Meghan story gravy train will dry up because she has nothing but SSDI would have lasted her lifetime.
Oooppppsss!!! Sorry Pops…..but something better came up!!
I come from a dysfunctional family and growing up one of the biggest fears I had was other people finding out just how dysfunctional we were so my heart goes to Megan over all this despicable behavior from her Father and his relatives and I wish her (and her mother) nothing but the best.
Eileen- same. This whole situation has hit way too close to home. Poor Megan.
And Kaiser – please continue to cover this! I won’t click on links to the enabling publications, but reading your take has been cathartic.
Ghost him, CB. Anyone wanting to keep up with his pathetic self can check the Fail,
He reminds me of my mother who was incredibly abusive in every single way possible. I was much better emotionally than I imagined I would or could be, after I totally cut all contact.
If I could say anything to Meghan, it would be that the only way out of this is to say nothing. Not one word. Never again should Meghan say a single word to him, or the family members who have abused her.
If a narcissist finds that you ignore them 99 times, but speak to them the 100th time, you’ve taught them to harass you 100 times.
I’d tell her to focus on the good, surround yourself with good, do good yourself, and know that this too shall pass.
Insufferable POS.
“I felt like I was being blamed for my mistakes…”
Well, yeah. Yeah, you were, you narcissistic garbage human.
Ugh, I have a sister like that. Reading his quotes from The Sun is just like hearing sister talking. I hope that Meghan keeps him far away. It is the only way to have peace of mind.
Oh, here we go, the “declining years.” How many times has this POS said this is his last interview, or “f*ck it, I’m done.” For the love of God, shut up. You’ve made more than enough (dirty) money on abusing and insulting your daughter, that’s not good enough for you?
When is he going to accept that she doesn’t want to be part of his life?
He must understand that these endless angry interviews are alienating her further from him?
That should tell you everything you need to know about them, shouldn’t it? They still do not get why they didn’t get an invite and why Meghan won’t come forward. They’ve done nothing but cause trouble, embarrass her, trash her, insult her, hurt her and make all kinds of dishonest money from her from the minute they found out she was dating a royal, and they still do not get it. There you have it. Have you ever in your life encountered any people with so very little between their ears?
Hasn’t her father made enough money complaining about Meghan?!
That was code for “Meghan probably can’t take care of me now, so maybe the palace will read this and THEY will take care of me to smooth things over.” What a douchebag. Too bad Doria can’t talk some sense in to him. Probably just a waste of time.
In the old days, I’m sure the king or queen would have quietly silenced him. Now they will just ignore him.
Doria probably wouldn’t even ask him to clean her john, lol. She’s too dignified to give him the time of day. I believe that woman left him for a damned good reason, and so do millions of other people.
The Royal family taking care of Thomas, when this week he told them to fcuk off.
They’re taking their cues from Meghan, one of the tabloids said that Prince Charles never reached out to thomas. Maybe because PH did not meet him so why would PC reach out to him.
The best decision thomas ever made (or was forced to) was not going to the wedding, what a pleasant day without the fear of getting embarrassed from his ramblings, oh! he was not allowed to give a speech.
Next week will be a new installment will be the palace failed to give in to my demands, that’s why I’m making an ass of myself, and why I faked a heart attack and no one cared.
Ugh he is the worst. He also looks like a Trumpster. Why doesn’t he ask the govt to take care of him? Oh yeah that’s right he voted that away.
This guy is a deadbeat p.o.s. Regardless of if you like/dislike Meghan, you have to feel sorry for her on this.
I guarantee that’s something she said (IF she said it) at 10yrs old before he knew her father was an ass. He’s saying as if it’s something that came up 6mos ago.
Exactly. I told my mother I’d take care of her too -then I grew up. There’s a reason for pensions, so our children don’t have to wipe our butts for us when they have their own families.
On a positive note, it doesn’t look like Scammy made it on to Celebrity Big Brother. What a relief.
Link please and good news. That network must have realized Scummy was a BRF lawsuit waiting to happen. Add the potential loss of viewership and the decision was Sam wasn’t worth it.
The Fail reported on a “response” from Meghan on Bad dad. She said she loved him but wants her space and wants to concentrate on royal duties. Within 24 hours Sam screeched on Twitter that Meghan is heartless. The tabloids know the Markles are dumb and can be easily manipulated. The fact that Dad went to the outlet that exposed him foe the staged pap pics is proof.
I found it here:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/7003520/the-official-celebrity-big-brother-line-up-confirmed/
There is surprise guest, so vonnie could be it.
No other man would be excused for harassing and abusing her this way, yet the press facilitates it.
That old goat needs to die. There, I said it.
I wonder if he hounded her like this when she was well established in Suits. Granted it was not big movie star status but she was a steadily working actress on TV every week for years. The tabloids wouldn’t have been too interested in him but was he importuning her privately and complaining about her not doting on him in Mexico for all those years ? There are signs she was not very close with him in her adult years and I’m sure this behavior is not a total surprise to her. But is it her being a Duchess now that really tipped him over ? I guess with Samantha’s pouring gasoline on the fire that is enough to make him blow.
I think the world is well aware now that this family of leeches came out only when they discovered she was dating Prince Harry.
I don’t relate to this situation at all. There’s not a member of my family that would ever stoop this low and we’re just regular people, nothing special. This is a family of capitalists. The only one I feel sorry for is the Queen. She doesn’t deserve this crap in the last years of her life or her reign. Harry should have given some thought and put in the time to meet this family prior to deciding to marry MM. She must have known her family was toxic.
Shut up
Wow! I have no words.
@ Nina: *LIKE*
@Nina. I just literally laughed out loud. Perfect.
@Nina,
You are more polite than I am. You don’t know how many times I’ve wanted to say *almost* the same thing! LMAO!
If he, or any man, would walk away from a partner he loves, just because her family are yucky what does that say about him?
A man that would do that is not a man worth marrying.
Well, aren’t you special for having been born into a decent family. Something which, by the way, you had no control over and was down to complete chance. No decent person should be made to feel ashamed because they had the misfortune to be born into a family with trash relatives. It is complete luck of the draw.
Took the words out of my mouth. You can’t choose your family and you shouldn’t have to live your life defined by them. The way this poster sounds a person should be stuck at the level of their family, your mom’s an alcoholic? You can’t marry a nice person or go to college.
My husband has a BPD mom and a headcase of a dad. A lot of what Markle is saying and other posters personal experiences ring close to home for me, as I have seen my husband go through this and I and my own family have been the target of their wrath. Heck they tried to tell my husband not to marry me as I have a younger brother on the Autism Spectrum, and if he married me, he would have to take care of a “retard”
For the rest of his life. Seeing all this, even my parents, out of genuine and understandable
Concern, asked me if this guy was worth marrying considering his insane family?
My husband walked away from his family several years ago and he said that while it was hard at first because his parents got the rest of his large family to abandon him too as punishment for his “sins”, it’s gotten easier with time and he’s now truly happy and free and is much more confident person. He told me later that when he was signing our marriage certificate, he told himself mentally that he was starting a new life and he would
Do whatever it took to protect it. Our marriage is a happy one, partly due to his BPD parents not being part of our lives.
This is a blip on the screen, just a greedy old man and his deranged son and daughter from his first marriage, he is deranged also.
Meghan was not hiding a married man in the boot of her car to sneak him out of KP.
The Queen is 92 with three divorced children, she survived the London Blitz, the eighties, nineties and Andy’s sexcapades.
She works harder than the younger Royals. So she is getting on with her life.
Is it Meghan’s fault that the markles are toxic? Should she have join a Convent to please you.
This couple are public figures, but no one deserves to be harassed or slandered day in and day out in the press. Even by family members.
Most people would have called a lawyer as well as competent PR representative to ask about ways to make this stop.
Entertainment Tonight just reported that the normal policy of no comment from kensington palace is about to become different and aggressive. For both Dad and the sister.
About time. Hope it works.
I hope not – it will just aggravate the situation as it gives them fuel.
Legal action in the US might do the trick. We have no way of knowing exactly how much is untruthful in Thomas Markles statements. But Meghan does.
She is still an American. If her Dad is lying, that’s something she can make stop.
I think the constant flood of bullying that never stops has hit the bar for legal action.
She has money for that action. Normally they don’t take action because it just drags it out in the papers. That argument against legal action doesn’t hold anymore. It’s been three months. No stopping in sight.
I do not agree with him being given a pay off absolutely not but I’m sure th idea is being discussed as an option.
Honestly, I would put money on some sort of legal action. Especially as Meghan is still an American, the dad and sister are American.
If anything they have said regarding facts is materially untrue, Meghan can take action. The opinions the family have put out are not lies, opinions are allowed, but the constant flood of insults has been exceptional.
In the US, it is possible the bar has been met for legal action. Especially if provable lies have been said.
Scammy was trolling us about UK Celebrity Big Brother BUT WE’RE GETTING STORMY DANIELS INSTEAD. Am so watching it?!?!?!
The horrible sister didn’t make it?? Please please let that be true!!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/7003520/the-official-celebrity-big-brother-line-up-confirmed/
Don’t care for Kirstie Alley.
Not so fast, there is a mystery house guest on thursday, so who know if it’s vonnie.
She should go on, let the Brits see the pitiful mess. maybe Kristie can convert her to scienctology, with the promise of a cure, they cured kristie of her drug problems.
Ughhh…. She doesn’t owe him squat! This “You owe me…” crap is just out of control. Thomas needs to do her and the world a favor and go on his “vacation”.
Hooray!!! Thanks for the link!
In florida a victim can file for a social media injunction. Without twitter the sister Samantha would have a harder times getting her words heard outside her living room.
Surprise guest instead of a guy. Noel Rassmussen, Samantha’s daughter for whom Sam and her boyfriend was charged for child abuse.
