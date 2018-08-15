Chrissy Teigen is not promoting anything with her headbands of the day

Some people make the internet an unpleasant place to visit, so I love to visit Chrissy Teigen’s social media for my dose of food porn, cute kids and levity. Chrissy has started posting clips while modeling her “headband of the day” on her Instagram stories feed. Chrissy is vacationing in Bali with her husband, John Legend, and their adorable kids Luna and Miles. A woman after my own, lazy heart, she has opted for the head wrap over having to style her hair.

And what started as a solo project has now become a collaboration with her singing hubby, as John has contributed a theme song for the clips. As Chrissy models her daily wrap, John sings in the background a catchy tune, with the lyrics, “Headband of the day! It’s the headband of the day. Push your locks away, with the headband of the day.” Hey, it’s no “All of Me,” but I dig it.

I guess I should have warned you that the tune will get stuck in your head, as some of Chrissy’s fans will attest.

I wonder if Busy Philipps is also humming the “Cars 4 Kids” jingle too, as she also can’t get the earworm out of her head.

And if you think Chrissy is lending her fame to help promote the lucrative head scarf industry, think again, as this fan learned.

But really, I think I missed my calling, there is dough in decorative head scarves.According to Page Six, Chrissy spent over $4,000 on her collection, including a Gucci Tea Floral Snake Headband that retails for $510. Sheesh. Laziness has quite a hefty price tag. Whatever, you just keep doing you, Chrissy. I need to get that song out of my head now too.

no idea what animal this is but i love it

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend step out in Beverly Hills smiling and holding hands

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen go out for a pizza date

10 Responses to “Chrissy Teigen is not promoting anything with her headbands of the day”

  1. Jane says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Beautiful couple-beautiful kids!

    Reply
  2. Indiana Joanna says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I love her twitter posts (I don’t follow IG). Funny, sweet and the photos are beautiful. She also is hilarious and brave when she veers into commenting on the drumps.

    Reply
  3. TheHufflepuffLizLemon says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:33 am

    I love her SO much. Such a confident, secure woman.

    Reply
  4. Slowsnow says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I hate that she keeps showing her kids who cannot give consent yet but boy is she beautiful. Even more so with a little extra weight now.

    Reply
  5. KNy says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:55 am

    My favorite story about them is that a long time ago, John tried to break up with her and she told him no. I freaking love her. She is hilarious. He is adorable. Their kids are so stinkin’ cute.

    Reply
  6. Melissa says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:26 am

    I’ve started singing the song to my teenage daughters when they’re wearing their (sports) headbands. The daily headband posts really make me laugh, now. And Luna is soooooooo cute .

    Reply
  7. Jessie Mendoza says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I just love her!

    Reply

