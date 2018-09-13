Shay Mitchell’s sponsored video from Bioré is hilarious

Many stars supplement their income with paid sponsorships on their social media. Busy Philipps admitted she made more from sponsorships than acting in the past. I have no problem with celebs picking up some extra cash by advertising on social media any more than I care if they do TV commercials. What I do have a problem with, though, is if they are so inept at doing it, the whole thing becomes a joke. This is exactly what happened when actress Shay Mitchell from Pretty Little Liars filmed the worst sponcon for Bioré. The assignment was simple: promote Bioré makeup remover on Snapchat. As most do, Shay chose to show herself removing her eye makeup with a Bioré soaked cotton pad. Simple, right? Well…

SHE AINT EVEN ACTUALLY RUB HER EYE IM CRYING LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/JVbWbg5P1i — jordan (@ohjlizzle) September 9, 2018

Oh my sweet mother of mercy – just how stupid does she think we are? So, so many things to point out. First of all: the edit – the camera was obviously stopped and started before “The Wipe.” Then there’s The Wipe – could that pad have been farther away from her eye? Not even her eyelashes moved, let alone skin or Shay’s expression. And lastly the makeup itself. To me, this is the most insulting (and funny) part. Not only is she still wearing all her eye makeup, the eyeshadow on the pad is a different color than the one she’s wearing! I get it, she didn’t want to ruin her makeup. Or maybe she didn’t want a big ol’ makeup smear to sully her beautiful face but try harder, honestly.

It didn’t take long for parodies to pop up:

shay mitchell be like pic.twitter.com/9la4s00TtV — sarah (@Sarah_Bednar) September 11, 2018

If Biore and Shay can do it, Clinique and I can too!!!@Clinique I think we might’ve just done something ( I’ll have my people call your people) pic.twitter.com/ER5USlOP58 — Rolls Gold🍞🏆 (@TaylorJBeautyy) September 10, 2018

Most people were laughing too hard and playing the video on loop to film their own:

I don't know but did you see the thing about how she demo'd a biore makeup remover for an ad on IG stories but didn't actually touch her face?! I've watched it at least 10,000 times today — Megan Collins (@megancollins) September 10, 2018

Can’t stop laughing at Shay Mitchell pretending to remove her makeup HAHA LIKE GIRL U DIDNT EVEN TRY TO BE REAL — audrey (@audreylui) September 12, 2018

A lot of people were calling on Bioré to make some kind of public condemnation of Shay but she’s been their spokesperson for two years. Obviously, they’re happy with her or the relationship would have been severed a while ago. I get why a Bioré rep would be angry but I don’t really understand the public getting angry about it. Mock it, sure, but I’m having too much fun watching it to get mad.

However, Bioré – if you’re looking to pay someone to take their makeup off for real, I’m available. My method is to wipe my eyes until I get a proper Alice Copper effect under them and then chase my kids around the house yelling, “I Never Cry!” Huh? My rates are cheap!

Thanks to Buzzfeed for many of the tweets