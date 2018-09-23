Duchess Meghan’s ‘ultra-liberal’ politics aren’t going over well with Harry’s friends?

There’s been some talk recently about how the Duchess of Sussex is cutting some people out of her life, and that she has trust issues with some of her old friends, not to mention trust issues with the white Markles. I found those stories to be rather mundane – every “regular person” who marries into the royal family does some editing to their circle of friends and family. If you ever want to know who you can trust and who will sell you out, all you have to do is marry a prince and you’ll find out in a hurry. Anyway, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast had an interesting little aside about all Meghan’s friendship-editing. Apparently, Harry’s close friends aren’t entirely friendly with her. Why is that? Because of her liberal politics?
Sources in the Oxfordshire village where Meghan and Harry have a country house and now spend much of their time tell The Daily Beast that when Meghan is spotted walking in the Great Tew estate on which their house stands, she is usually sighted alone.
“There never seems to be anyone with her except a cop following at a discreet distance. She does not seem unhappy but she does seem very solitary,” says the local. The source says there rarely seem to be visitors to their house, and when the couple do venture out to nearby Soho Farmhouse with friends, Meghan is always with Harry and people from his circle of buddies, not hers.
Harry and the wider royal family are, of course, deeply aware of the extent to which loneliness and isolation contributed to Princess Diana’s troubles, and the young royals have extended the hand of friendship. Kate and Meghan speak on the phone regularly, and Beatrice and Eugenie, who are close to Harry, have also sought to be friendly faces. But the British elite are notoriously gossipy and mean about outsiders joining their ranks, and Meghan is struggling to build a group of supportive pals in the wider community.
The writer Lady Colin Campbell, a confidant of Lady Diana’s with good contacts among the wider family, told The Daily Beast: “Her politics are an issue. She is ultra-liberal and that trendy-lefty stuff does not go down well with some of Harry’s friends. He has introduced her to them all at parties and weddings and private dinners, but she is very anti- a lot of the things that their world functions upon, such as shooting.”
“Everybody discovers after marrying into the royal family how solitary and arduous an existence it can be. Meghan has already begun to discover this. However, because of her track record as a successful actress who has made her own way in the world, she may have the tools to cope with the solitary nature of her existence in a way that few others could have. Diana really struggled with the solitary nature of being a royal, although she often ended up being alone because of her own miscalculations; she blew hot and cold and people got fed up. Diana’s life was more isolated than it would otherwise have been. It is apparent that beneath her charm Meghan can be rather tough, her challenge is to maintain the new relationships she builds.”
I find this unconvincing. First of all, I don’t think Meghan is “ultra-liberal” or “trendy-left.” She’s been a feminist all her life and she’s a Democrat who loathes Donald Trump. She eats meat, she married a prince, and she’s interested in embracing multicultural plurality. She’s also black. I wonder if that’s what is considered “ultra-liberal” these days?
As for his friends… Harry does have a lot of posh friends from a lifetime of attending posh schools and hanging out with the children of aristocrats and politicians. Harry and his friends are the ones who need to change, not Meghan.
Meghan had lots of good press this week. Time to knock her down a peg, right? 🙄
I’m not convinced by this either. Using the terms “ultra-liberal” and “trendy liberalism” really make it sound like a try hard article.
Agreed. As soon as I saw this I thought, “Now what?” Agree with Kaiser. And “things” have been relatively quiet. Let’s enjoy.
Lady Collin Campbell isn’t that the female Paul Burrell, I’m going to file this under fake news.
ok i take it back. Thinking in terms of how brits communicate. I think the aristos around her want to be her friend and the message is basically that she should engage with the community around her in the Oxfordshire village like she did the Hubb women.
And besides, consider the source: “Lady Collin-Campbell…a “close confident of Princess Di”. Yeah, no. NEVER heard her connected with Di in that way, or pretty much any way as part of Di’s circle. So, I call BS.
Agreed- heaven forbid a woman have a good week in the public eye.
Agree as well. The MSM’s insistence on keeping her in the news either for profit and/or spite is ridiculous. I prefer reading stuff like this; it’s a small antidote for the constant and negative BS. From The Telegraph: The Duchess, who married in a simple Givency gown, has disclosed that she had a blue ribbon sewn inside the [wedding] dress, made from the fabric of the outfit she wore on her very first date with Prince Harry.
I thought politics wasn’t to be discussed in polite society, royal or not. Surely a diverse group can have dinner out without mentioning hunting? Or anything liable to be divisive? Save the political rhetoric for your next fox hunt or consciousness-raising meeting. [Is "politics" singular or plural?]
I don’t think it is their politics so much as their politic. I grew up in the prep school set and their unflinching sense of entitlement and casual racism is so deeply ingrained in them that they are insufferable to be around. I can only imagine what it is like in the British aristo crowd.
The Daily Beast story came out over a week ago.
What I came here to say. Was published last Sunday.
FWIW, I believe this story, no negative slant on Meghan. It *IS* a big transition for her, regardless of politics or royal title. I would lose my everloving mind if I moved a continent away from my people, got sold out by family and a few of my friends and only got to socialize with my husband’s sporty friends. Shudder.
I have heard that group can be a little…exclusive to say the least. They weren’t overly kind and welcoming to Kate (doors to manual), and she seems to be a bit more acclimated to that stuff. Meghan also strikes me as someone who would say, “if you call yourself a conservationist, why do you hunt?” Whereas Kate would probably smile and ignore it.
Again, this is no insult in any form against Meghan. Please don’t throw the anger my way.
Lady Colin Campbell! The nasty NAHSTY gossip purveyor?!? I take her with a grain of arsenic.
Meghan has just celebrated a truly wonderful community event of her own making: the publication of a multicultural cookbook. It was really inevitable that somebody would be itching to bring her down immediately for the insubordinate act of daring to be her smart, caring, innovative self.
Her Own Making? Such a rude way to dismiss the Grenfell survivors. The recipes are theirs. She spent about an hour with the ladies at the kitchen (as per the video), she hasn’t been volunteering every week, constantly, like many Brits have been doing since June 2017. My volunteer friends were right, this has turned into a PR ploy for the Royal family. I just hope their Royal umbrella foundation doesn’t eat up the profits because their track record is sketchy.
Meghan is out here making a real difference in the lives of disaster victims, but that’s just “trendy” politics. The real issue is she doesn’t want to torture small animals for amusement? Yes, heaven forbid blue bloods interact with a kind, decent person. They might get a small clue about how useless and amoral they are.
I *hate* the “trendy lefty” phrase.
I think it comes from the same place as “virtue signalling”. Right wingers *have* to believe for their own peace of mind that anyone whose politics are centered around what’s best for others and the world as a whole, rather than just themselves, is doing it to look good, rather than that being what those people actually believe. They have to convince themselves that everyone’s just as self-centered and sociopathic as they are.
Yes, Belluga!
@belluga – yes, agree!
1,000% agree Belluga re virtue signaling.
Virtuosity is so f*cking passé. It’s obviously far cooler to be “real” and celebrate our very natural inclination towards corruption, mean spiritedness and blood thirst.
We clearly need new standards of character to aspire to.
What new, pithy, trendy name can we give our new standards? Let’s see………How about Corruption Obscuration ? Vice Disguise? Or…..my best offering…….Iniquity Complicity?
We have a winner! YES, exactly!!
Succinctly put, Belluga.
I don’t doubt some insecure people virtue signal. But most people’s politics aren’t centered in popularity.
Those “friends” can go stuff themselves because Meghan is busy having a good time with her friends who cook amazing food.
By all accounts, Meghan is a lovely person who people take to very quickly. HM and Charles are absolutely smitten with her. If Harry’s friends don’t love her it just means they are sh$tty friends.
I can see it being a little true. I am against fox hunting, not keen on shooting, feminist, liberal etc. I dated a good friend who went to Eton and it was obvious we couldn’t make it work as a couple. His friends and I were so far apart on that kind of thing. Honestly I couldn’t stand most of them. It was very difficult.
Yeah I can see this being true also. Just even being regularly ‘liberal’ in that Eton set would have you labelled as being a raging Marxist. The trust fund, Cayman island bank account, eton, Oxbridge, daddy is a Tory peer yah yah yah people… Gross.
I wondered at the beginning of their relationship how his Etonian friends would react to Meghan. I personally believed that would be what kept the relationship from going anywhere – the refusal of Harry’s friends to accept an “outsider” who didn’t buy into their cultural and social crap. If this article is correct, then it is still rearing it’s ugly head.
I keep imagining precisely this. I also know a few people from that specific Eton crowd and boy are they difficult to handle. Just the way they talk and the upsetting jokes… Some of them are truly kind and interested but seldom interesting. They lives such remote lives. I really wonder how this woman can relate to them. However, the ones I know are far younger so I guess they may get some perspective with age? I hope so because otehrwise she may feel pretty isolated and cringe mentally half the time. For some reason I don’t associate Prince Harry with them as he does a lot of charity, thus researches about certain issues, i.e. is forced to be more aware of certain real life situations.
Unfortunately I have to agree with you.
She is at the top of one of the most classist (sorry I don’t how to say that in english) society ever, only the fact she is a feminist not yo mention a black woman who comes from working class, and GASP she is not even English, it is more than enough to label her as “anti” .
Yep. I know one old Etonian and a few from Harrow, Westminster and Rugby. You find that a few of them rebel hard against their stuffy upbringing and swing very left, but it’s in a misguided way (not entirely their fault) because most of them just aren’t aware of how other people live and are surrounded by people like them.
University is quite eye-opening for some of them!
In Virginia, where Rita Mae Brown writes about foxhunting, they cherish the fox and do not kill it. The clubs help the landowners maintain the land through which they ride, and the club Master feeds the foxes (and de-worms them, etc) during Virginia’s long, hard and very cold winters. I thought protecting and caring for the fox – and not killing them – was the same in England? (Didn’t fox-hunting originate in England?). I love her “Sister Jane’ series….spoken often through the point of view of the foxes and dogs, not just humans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I “foxhunt” in Virginia. It’s called “viewing” meaning we are lucky if we view a fox. Mostly it’s a fun ride with friends & lots of lovely hounds
I think traditional foxhunting is only allowed in Ireland these days
Sounds like the fox is nevertheless running for its life, terrified, while being chased by barking dogs. Even if “viewing” doesn’t end in the fox’s death, it sounds traumatizing for the fox. I certainly wouldn’t want to be in the fox’s shoes. It seems likely that even in traditional fox-hunting, the majority of the fox’s suffering takes place before the fox is actually killed.
I grew up foxhunting in Virginia where we would be lucky to see a fox, and killing was a no-no. Now I am in an eventing barn in Pennsylvania where some of the boarders also foxhint with the local club. Though technically illegal, they very much go out for the kill. Depends on the area you live in, I guess. Wouldn’t catch me riding with them, though – no need to kill fox around here.
@Knitter – or like life as an occasional prey animal.
@Betsy–Indeed. But we’re talking about recreation here. It doesn’t hurt to ask if the kind of person one wants to be is one who entertains himself/herself by causing others to suffer.
I agree. They are among the most hardcore rightwingers. They are just a little less loud about it than their american counterparts.
Any little thing that doesnt worship them is ultra liberal to them.
I personally dont trust any Ivy League student.
I mean a lot of Harry’s friends are the earl of this place or the duke of that who’s vast wealth is often founded on the British slave trade and through keeping liberals firmly in their place.
They are the stuffy sort who pop up in the society pages of Tatler magazine, hold bank accounts in Panama and are chummy with David Cameron and Boris Johnson- of course they wouldn’t get on with Megan. And to be honest- she’s not missing out!!
Isn’t that what Harry represents? Kind of hypocritical to be so against these people and preach at them, after marrying into and standing on the shoulders of someone that has benefited from the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And if Harry’s friends don’t like Meghan, well Harry has a choice to make. He did hang out with them for over 30 years, they did everything despicable under the sun, they drunk themselves stupid, they smoked pot (or some even did hard-core drugs), the played strip billiard, they hunted and killed animals, they partied till cows came home, anything crazy, they did it; but at the end of the day, they all grew up, married and some started families. This means that they all chose that one woman in their lives that they believe was worth fighting for and worth choosing over a relationship with Harry. Maybe there were/are some whose wives Harry himself never really liked because of a number of reasons, but his friends never left their wives because Harry didn’t like them. Now its Harry’s turn to choose, whether he wants to grow up and choose to love Meghan and spend the rest of his life with her over anyone else including his friends, or to just continue being some immature frat boy and lose Meghan. Harry has a choice to make and the way things look, he is gonna follow his friends’ lead. Meaning he’ll choose his wife over anything else. Yes, including his Etonian friends.
Actually it is hypocritical to eat meat and claim to be against animal cruelty. The meat eaten comes from the torture and killing of animals. Slaughterhouses are very cruel to animals and the purchasing and consuming of meat supports the continued existence of these places and the torture and killing of animals.
Who says Megan is preaching at anyone? She’s been spotted walking alone on an estate & from this, Lady Colin Campbell, trying to get some press, spins a tale that Harry’s friends don’t like her because she’s a lefty. It’s based on nothing but conjecture & supposition, and perhaps a little insider knowledge on the British class system & nothing about being an American. Yuk.
No @Maples, it IS NOT hypocritical to be a meat eater but still advocate for slaughtered animals to be treated “humanely”. This argument is as complex as the argument about euthanasia; it’s as complex as the argument about belief in God and creation vs. evolution etc. so I guess I’ll just agree to disagree.
Yes, it is what Prince Harry represents. You are very naive if you think otherwise, lol.
Lady Colin Campbell is almost 70 and about as knowledgeable of Diana as Paul Burrell. So it’s doubtful she knows anything about what royals under 40 are doing. The comments about ultra liberal need to be taken with a rock of salt because this is an aristocratic old lady talking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This exactly. I really don’t think she’s plugged into their scene.
This woman has no clue just like Paul and we all did a disservice by writing and reading and commenting. She should get NO clicks.
Who cares she doesn’t like shooting?! That is such a relationship killer! I can’t wrap my head around making money like this for these people. The way they dress up and profess all of this knowledge. It’s so pathetic. I did just resign so we should all write some of this fiction and makes some big bucks, Kaiser.
“Lady” Colin Campbell is an attention-seeking garbage-talker. I wouldn’t believe a single word that comes out of her mouth.
Of course she’s a little lonely. She just moved to a foreign country. And if Harrys friends are alittle standoffish I bet it has more to do with him not elevating one of them to royal status than Meghans politics.
Agreed. Thought the same thing when reading the article.
Also…what is so trendy about Meghan’s politics?
I’ve always found it takes me about a solid year to find my footing in a new place. Of course, I’m single and an introvert, so that may be just me. But I understand enjoying my own company and taking time to build lasting friendships. I wish her all the best
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People also forget that Meghan actually already have friends living in London. Her best friend from Northwestern (who was also in the quire at her wedding), Lindsay Roth, married an English man and has lived in London since 2016. Markus Anderson (who works for Soho house and lives in Toronto) constantly travels to London for work. Meghan herself used to travel to London frequently before meeting Harry, and it’s not surprising that she would have her own social circle there already. I’m sure she doesn’t get on with all of Harry’s friends just like Harry probably doesn’t get on with all of Meghan’s. But they married each other and not their friends. Also, most of their friends are at the stage in their life where they are married and starting a family and priorities change.
Thanks, Mae. Let’s not turn this into a Gothic novel FFS.
I don’t know anything about these people, but if Harry loves her, they will come around. If they want to stay in his good graces, they will accept and love her too.
Solitary walks are the bomb. I love being alone. It doesn’t mean she doesn’t have friends or is lonely.
Yup! 90% of walks I take are solitary and I consider them my “me time”. Maybe my mom occasionally (who doesn’t need transatlantic travel to join me.) Meghan is adjusting to an entirely new life with an entirely new level of scrutiny in a completely different country. Let’s not confuse “solitary and processing” with “lonely and shunned.”
I thought so too. Maybe she is used to these solitary walks, maybe even in Toronto she used to walk her dogs by herself so as to spend some quality time with her boys. People are quick to jump to conclusions.
Yea, I was just thinking, if I’d done half of what she’d done lately I’d need a lot of alone time. I’m an introvert though. Maybe at her core she is an introvert too. Alot of actors are. Solitary walks sound amazing to me!
Any fool could suggest what Lady Colin’s suggesting based on the bleeding obvious disparity between Meg’s working background and Harry’s and his mates’ entitled ones. It doesn’t make it a fact. Although I’d suspect, at this stage, that Harry may well have more in common with Meg than his mates who seem, on the whole, to be a bunch of fairly generic and not terribly interesting hoorays.
I do like Lady Colin but she’s a mad old bat and has no more a clue as to Meg’s relationship with Harry’s mates than I do.
So she is ultra liberal because she hates killing animals? And walking alone? Lots of people walk alone.
Harry looks like he adores Meghan, I can very much see him cutting friends out if they were to be mean or standoffish to her.
I’m not a Meghan fan, but if this is true, good. Those posh white aristocrats aren’t better than anyone else yet are notoriously for being a**holes. Good for her for not falling in with them.
Exactly.
1.Meghan has never told us how she feels about hunting.Harry recently went on one last December so I doubt she cares as much as the press are wants her to.They tried this same narrative last year and it didn’t stick
2.Unless they have camera trained at their house 24/7,no one they knows who’s coming and going.A lot of her friends promoted the cookbook and have supported her this week so that’s bull.
The way i see it. i think this might have been directly from aristo trying to get in Meghan circle and are not having any luck. she’s not from the social or even the country so being friends and having the need to be their friends is not a priority for her. and you know society people want to be center of it all and having people to make them feel important. this is about aristo circle then Harry’s friend directly.
I think it says something about these snobs that these same ‘friends’ were reported to never like Kate either. Just a conidence that anyone that marries the two big royals aren’t good enough?
They all sound like awful people and no wonder they get shut out.
Because they’re aristos. I hate this narrative.
The only thing this lady probably knows is what the mothers and fathers of Harry’s friends think, not the actual friends. The mothers and fathers are stuck in the old world of social order and they are just reading the tabloids like everyone else and hating Meghan because they hate change.
Sure, I will buy that you move to a new country and simultaneously take on an important royal role, it could be hard to make new friends right away. But, I thought she spent time in London with friends there and that they were the ones who introduced her to Harry to begin with—presumably she still has those friends unless they’ve all moved. The Princess Diana comparison is stupid. Diana wasn’t a trendy liberal outsider to British aristocracy, she was the teenage daughter of an Earl.
I can see this happening, Meghan not liking Harry’s friends as did Kate.
Aristos are often dumb, spoiled yet feel like they’re so much better.
They’re giving off this condescending vibe and are probably not interesting to spend time with.
Of course they are also conservative since that’s the source of the power. Animal rights be damned. Hunting etc.
Not buying this. Diana was 19 when she married into the family. In contrast, Meg is 37. She has her own life and friends (Serena, Priyanka). We are the same age and with work and family rarely do I hang out with all my friends like I use to in high school or college. And please, I love a good solitary walk with my pup. No husband. No kids. No cell phone. Just quiet.
I honesty don’t believe this story I think that Meghan has been having a good week with the positive press about the cookbook the only negative things were people who trying to make a huge deal about Doria being at the event . I think this just a way for the British press to knock Meghan down a peg because god forbid she has a few days of good press because the British press knows their a portion of people who dislike Meghan So they will continue to make up nonsense stories about Harry friends can’t accept Meghan and that Meghan is break protocols that no one has ever heard of but the readers and editors of daily mail . The press will never leave Meghan alone because she doesn’t fit the woman they wanted their precious Harry to marry
She is *so* not missing anything. The people I’ve met from that echelon, with notable exceptions of course, are not that bright, remarkably insular, given their opportunities, and not likely candidates for friendship with someone of Meghan’s intelligence, well-utilized education, curiousity and openness. Way too good for the “PLUD” (“people like us darling”, yes, they actually use the term) crowd.
Seems like a stretch. Meghan walks alone, so her politics are the reason. Okay 🙄
Personally I love to walk alone.
There are so many people that would like time alone, so Meghan better enjoy it now, because when/if they have children, it will be a fond memory, when she is in the bathroom and someone is rolling on the floor, for attention.
If the Duchess did not prove anything last week, to the people that thought she was at KP bored out of her mind and eating bonbons.
This woman was working in some capacity from the age of thirteen, so who knows what she Working on now, Did she not say, something about not one of does lunch.
Lady Campbell, just came up for air from the backlash about the book on the Queen’s sex life, most of her books are full of lies.
That’s so true. It’s like “Look at me!! I just wrote of book about the queen please buy it!”
Lady Colin is the same woman who wrote a book claiming she knew what went on in the queen’s and the Duke of Edinburgh’s bedroom. Gross, number one. If she talks to anyone it’s the parents of Harry’s friends who are bent out of shape that a prince of the United Kingdom asked a biracial divorced American for her hand and not their daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, goddaughter.
They like shooting what? ANIMALS??
I don’t get why people are constantly comparing Kate and Meghan to Diana. Diana was a shy 19 yr old married to a much older man whom she barely knew and didn’t understand at all. Kate and Meghan are married to men their age whom they first dated (and in the case of Kate has known her entire adult life) and are grown women with ideas of their own. Apart from the fact that they married royalty, they have barely anything in common with Diana.
So thiis. I remember one fake magazine cover (i don’t remember which one) with a photoshopped old Diana walking with Kate…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So gross!
@Ravynrobyn: it was Newsweek:https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/s–5cQ65IC9–/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/18ixvxldgcmwwjpg.jpg
These women have to deal with the Diana comparison everytime they step out the door, I am disgusted.
people are different and there are smart and dumb people in all categories-liberal or conservative.
This is a very stupid gossipy speculation. Meghan has Friends and a Mom that she is connected to – Serena Williams just confirmed in an interview they are in contact and support one another. We really don’t know about Harry’s friends but she hasn’t had enough time yet to get to know them yet to make pronouncements about what they think of her.
Re the walks – Meghan is likely somewhat introverted and enjoys times of solitude which is fine. Re comparing her experience to Diana’s – I firmly believe that Diana had a miserable time mainly because she and Charles were a horrible match and he brought out the worst of her
insecurities. Meghan adores Harry and likes his family and they like her. That makes a huge difference. LCC is only churning up negativity and gossip for clicks as others said.
It is the same narrative that was used with Kate- she doesn’t have good (or any) relation with those posh aristos, blah, blah, blah. Even if true it doesn’t mean anything.
I quote my British friend whom I met in NY years ago she moved back around the same time I moved here “British people feel they know everyone they need to by the time they are 20.” I believe it smile and be polite but might keep you at arms length be you royalty or not.
As someone who moved to London from New York three years ago: this is painfully true. I’ve lived all over the world as an adult and found friends in every country I’ve moved to, but London is ice cold. They made all the friends they needed at Uni, thank you very much, and the best you can expect is clinical politesse.
I suggest new terminology: “legitimate media” and “fringe media.” DONE with term MSM maligning the credible, reputable and reliable legitimate news media.
Doria is back in LA, so no need to worry about her turning up at the Museum, optics and all.
Vonnie got a free trip to Italy to lie on tv about her half-sister, can’t believe the English tabloids finally figured out, she knows no personal info about Meghan.
Which is why Vonnie took the Italy trip. The English speaking press is now coughing up money for her anymore. I read on Twitter Sam is getting dragged about this interview along with the host. And if she can fly to Italy she can fly to Mexico to look after her “neglected” dad and use the money she earned from this mess.
If she represents “ultra liberal” then where do I sign up.
Meghan is different from Diana, or even Kate who had to blend into William’s social circle all her adult life. Meghan has her own social network of people with wealth, power, and influence many of whom live in London are visit London on a regular basis for work just like Meghan reguarly visited London for work in the years prior to meeting Harry. She’s not as reliant on gaining favor with the Aristo set. And if you go back to the wedding there were grumblings because it highlighted changes in Harry’s friendships. Many from the Aristo set that he used to party with were cut out from the evening reception in favor of people involved with Harry’s charities.
^^^+1000
Meghan has her own influential friends squad. Her best friend Lindsay even lives in London. She doesn’t need Harry’s aristo friends. I’m sure she’s charming and polite to them but she doesn’t need to curry their favour. She’s already married to Harry. Harry chose HER and it is his friends who will have to learn to live with her if they want to stay friends with him.
I call bull sh*t but if Meghan is making the upper crust a bit uncomfortable then yay. As a Canadian I really just can’t with a society that values an accident of birth, inherited wealth and position in society.
I have a great deal of respect for QEII but I feel that the monarchy is out of date and outlived it’s usefulness.
Canada is technically “ruled” by QE2. So, as a Canadian, you are supposed to curtsy to the queen. However, I agree with you as a Canadian by birth now American, I do not believe in accidents of births and so called royal status.
I agree with everything everyone here has been saying…but I do have one question.
“…Kate (doors to manual)…”
Doors to manual? I’m totally lost! Lol…need to brush up on my royal-adjacent insults, apparently.
Sorry that was me, lol. So the folklore at the time was that William’s posh friends made fun of Kate and her family and would say “doors to manual,” because apparently it’s a British thing they say on planes (idk? Anyone British on here that can confirm/deny?) as Carole, Kate’s mom having once been a stewardess it was a way of putting Kate and her family down, calling her low class.
That might be the longest run on sentence in the history of celebitchy, my apologies. Lol.
People on here still call the Middletons social climbers, meaning they think they’re working class and should stay in their place/lane. It’s the same thing.
This is probably true. She married into one of the most conservative families in the world in a country that prides itself on keeping old, often outdated, traditions. She is a liberal from Los Angeles, not to mention a total outsider in these circles. Look how the aristos treated Kate for years–they don’t like so-called outsiders. The British royal family is not exactly known for their progressiveness. Is anyone surprised??
All the Royals hunt and shoot, are they all killers too? If you think they are, why do you fawn over them so much?
This is how Harry was born and raised. His friends might be snobby and entitled, but Harry (sitting right at the top of the British class system) heads the pack because he’s the Queen’s Grandson. Of course, this story is true. It’s quite laughable that people think it’s made up! This was written a week ago, so it has nothing do do with Meghan’s new project. It’s not hard to see that certain aristos might not take to Meghan. Apparently, some didn’t like Kate, either.
