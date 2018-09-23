Kim Kardashian finds Kanye’s manic state to be ‘overwhelming’ & ‘exhausting’

I’ve mentioned this a few times in the past week, but I still believe that Kim Kardashian was very close to divorcing Kanye West back in November/December 2016. That was right after her Paris burglary and assault, and while Kanye was being hospitalized after he had some kind of breakdown. I still don’t know why Kim didn’t actually file for divorce – I suspect she had several reasons, like not wanting to look like she was dumping her mentally ill husband when he was struggling, and maybe she was thinking about her kids too. But after that moment, there was definitely a shift in their marriage. Kim seems happy enough to let Kanye do his thing from somewhere else, and she just stays at home with the kids. But now Kanye is out of “the sunken place” and talking about moving to Chicago permanently and putting dudes on blast. So what does Kim think about all of that? People Magazine had an exclusive:
On Kanye’s week of drama: “Kanye has always been like this. He has a million things on his mind that he wants to accomplish and create. Although one can see it as being very passionate, it can still be overwhelming for Kim,” a source close to the reality star tells PEOPLE. “She doesn’t necessarily love when people now keep asking her if she is moving to Chicago and she has to explain to everyone what’s going on. It can be exhausting.”
The long-distance marriage: “When it comes to their living situation, Kim and Kanye have had a long distance marriage in the past. She isn’t concerned about this. She spent a lot of time in L.A. while Kanye was in Jackson Hole for his album. Chicago will be the same — Kim and the kids will join Kanye when they can and then Kim will be in L.A. when she needs to. It hasn’t been that big of a deal in the past. Kim has help when she is alone with the kids. She is amazing at balancing her family’s needs with her career. If Kanye starts spending more time in Chicago, she will manage.”
People are worried that Kanye is in another manic state: “It’s happening again. Late night texts, and he’s all over the place. He’s not sleeping a lot at night, just a few hours per night, and he’s go go go. But he’s not making a lot of sense,” an insider close to West tells PEOPLE. The insider also adds that West’s mind continuously changes when it comes to decision-making. “He’s moving to Chicago. No, he’s working on new music. No, he’s doing some sort of memorial to his mom. He’s focusing on Kim and the kids. He’s withdrawing. He wants to be social. It never stops. He’s not focused right now,” says the insider. “It seems that this started with his dad’s diagnosis, I don’t know for sure, but it’s definitely becoming more frequent.”
Kanye’s dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and the source tells People that Kanye barely even talks about it because it’s too difficult for him. It’s been obvious from the start that Kanye was looking to build his own family in the wake of Donda West’s death, and he got it with Kim and the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan. But even Kanye can only take them in small doses, and I’m not convinced that the clan actually provides the kind of stability he needs. Well, by that I mean, he needs stability but clearly chooses instability in his life. He’d rather run off to Jackson Hole or Paris or Chicago then deal with the day-to-day life of being married to Kim. And as I said, I think she’s over it too, and she’s been over it for two years. What do you think will happen here? I think Kim will be the one to leave him, and when that happens, all hell will probably break loose.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
You think she will leave?? I don’t know. I think she’s concerned that he’s hurting the Kardashian’s brand, but I also think she enjoys the benefits of being married to him. I think they will continue to live separately because that is what works for them. They both seem to be exhausting to be around.
marrying kim has been bad for Kanye.
His music has been awful. He is now mocked and we now know for a fact he is mentally ill.
Kim will not divorce Kanye. He is all that legitimizes that family.
He needs to divorce her and find a more stable life partner who can support his issues. That family is breaking him down.
I agree. He was a bit of a loose cannon at times, but I never thought of him as having mental health issues prior to his marrying Kim. I’m not convinced that she doesn’t know exactly how to trigger him and that she does it on purpose to manufacture some controversy and drama for her show.
I’m always confused when people say that Kanye legitimized the Kardashians. Like, what does that even mean?
We certainly don’t know his diagnosis, and it’s easy to play arm-chair shrink–but from my observation I’d guess he has the kind of mental illness that isn’t caused by external factors. Exacerbated, certainly, but not caused.
Eh, I’m really uncomfortable with this argument. Generally comments on this site don’t support blaming women for men’s problems and while I’m not a fan of the Kardashians and know there can be a bit of a habit of their men not having their shit together, I think it’s unfair to claim Kim or any of the others cause it.
I agree Kanye’s music has sucked for a while, but what does that have to do with his wife?
Mental illness can also display suddenly (or worsen if he happened to go off his meds). Kanye’s always been erratic and if he’s not following whatever treatment protocols might be in place that’s on him.
Edited to add that I’m not responding to Vizia’s comment; I agree that his mental illness may be exacerbated but not caused by external factors.
@Nicks. Many people think he gave them entrance into the fashion world. And access to designers who would not consider them previously.
I think you may be right about some of that, Denisemich. Not that Kim should be held responsible for Kanye’s mental illness, which far predates their relationship, but because the frenetic, exhibitionist lifestyle of the Kardashians is antithetical to what a person with Kanye’s bipolar disorder needs, especially since he is an artist, and artists naturally have highs and lows anyway, even without bipolar disorder to complicate matters. I just think they are in many ways not good for each other, but they have a beautiful little family now and I think they do love each other, so to me it’s all just kind of sad. I honestly think having children has been GOOD for Kanye. I just think that he and Kim might do better if they lived apart (and they do seem to be living apart a lot of the time now…I think Kanye has settled on that as his means of survival without divorcing and then feeling he has lost his family).
denisemich- no, please don’t encourage Kanye to inflict himself on another woman whose job will be to “stabilize him” unless she is just on the payroll as a private nurse.
Really, he is not mentally ill or skipping meds because of Kim or the rest of the K Klan. That was in him all the time. Yes, Kim and her family will exploit every possible benefit from his relationship with Kim and her children, but they do that to everybody.
If anything, Kim has indeed been able to calm him down sometimes. It’s exhausting and probably getting to be virtually impossible. And it’s probably not really what she signed up for. He seemed to be in a more normal state much of the time when she left Husband #2 for him. She wanted what he could do for her career and they had been friends for years, but it wasn’t until later that his difficulties became impossible to ignore.
Kim doesn’t understand such things very well (look at the awful stuff she’s said about her brother’s problems) and she and her mother certainly don’t want bad publicity circling around Kanye in the hospital, and that was possibly why his friends waited until she and her Demon Mother were safely out of town before getting him medical attention. But we don’t know for sure that she would have blocked medical attention if the same behavior was happening right in front of her. I think his worst moments occur when he is not with her, simply because during a stressful project that brings out the manic state – he typically is not living with her. He is usually an occasional visitor to her and the kids during more relaxed moments.
Many spouses are stretched to the limit with a mentally ill spouse, even with a lot of supportive resources, and can’t figure out what to do about it. Kevin Federline ran into that with Britney Spears, she was really impossible during their marriage (her problems started earlier but escalated with age) and it’s not at all surprising that he had no idea how to properly deal with it. He really stepped up when she needed it, though, when she was in real danger of losing contact with her children. So he finally did figure out how to deal, but that was after they were divorced. Kim is not the solid person that Federline is, however, and she will be more limited in her ability to handle the upcoming disasters. (Yes, I’m saying Kevin Federline is a deeper person than Kim Kardashian… Well, he really is. I’m impressed with how well he handled a bad situation without saying a bad word against her and how he kept the grandparents in the loop and how he managed to let Britney have contact with the kids under grandparental supervision even when the judge said no visitation. He continued to be the more reliable parent as she became more able.)
Long-distance marriage is best for Kim and the kids under the circumstances. She doesn’t seem in a hurry to change that. One reason for divorce might be if there is any chance of financial problems due to him or if she has a better chance of getting support money out of him when divorced than when married. But she also may be having too many scary private moments and it might be affecting the kids. If she feels she can’t control that private situation, then divorce might become needed.
I hope she decides to only have him visit the kids in LA rather than taking them all to him in Chicago. That could be very messy if he has episodes while the kids are there.
Now Kim is free to do what she wants when it comes to exploiting her children. DM is reporting that North has done her first runway show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw photos, it’s beauty-pageant level god-awful. She’s covered in make-up and looks like an adult on a toddler’s body
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@abbi I don`t personally think that her appearance was bad. She walked like a child and looked like a child. What I find iffy is her doing this at her age, knowing the history of her family.
At this rate she will be doing nude photoshoots by the age of 14.
@KLO – that was my thought exactly and just as Jon Bonet was exploited by her parents. It’s too young for any child of that age.
It was a fashion show where kids dressed up like LOL Dolls. The children were all in costume. LOL Dolls are a very popular toy with young girls. I don’t think it was really a pageant or an actual fashion show. Just a promotional event for these toys.
The fact that the mother publicly did nude photos as an adult doesn’t mean that she’s going to have her kid do them at 14. Being photographed in pink/fuscia make-up and a costume with kids dressed up as characters isn’t some slippery slope into child porn. I know the girl’s parents are unlikable and problematic, but that’s not an excuse to slut-shame a child, ladies. Children are off limits.
Kanye meanwhile has Saint with him in Chicago and took him to throw out the first pitch at a baseball game
Code for
Divorce
The Kardashian’s: Making Divorce Great Again
I agree. Kim is setting the stage, testing the waters for her latest divorce.
Mania is indeed exhausting and overwhelming. My mom has BPD and frequent episodes of extreme mania. Just a phone conversation with her can be so overwhelming that I get off the phone and have to cry it out for a minute to release all the anxiety from talking to her.
Being the spouse of a person with extreme manic episodes must be the hardest. My dad “Zones out”, he literally checks out of reality around my mom sometimes. Which was not helpful to me and my siblings growing up and sometimes I resent that, but not many people are equipped to deal with mania and my sensitive, gentle Dad was certainly not able to handle it at all.
It can make you very mad. You want to scream at that person to just STOP. But without real help (which my mom will never get because in her mind she’s perfect and it seems similar with Kanye) the manic person has no control. I feel for Kim. The best thing, in my opinion, as a daughter of someone with these issues, would be to separate and not allow the kids around him too much when he’s like this. That may be why she’s so OK with the distance, it adds a layer of protection.
That sounds really painful. Hang in there.
Charlie Penn, I’m so sorry your mom won’t take medication for her bipolar depression. I take Lamictal for mine, and it is extremely helpful. Kanye seems like the type who won’t take medication because he thinks it will interfere with his musical genius.
Lamictal user as well! I have been on antidepressants since I was around 15 and not until I was formally diagnosed with BPD in college and given a mood stabilizer to help with mania did I start to really feel any difference. I am hypomanic though, so my episodes aren’t as pronounced. Still helps to have the entire illness treated instead of just the parts.
And I don’t like Kim K but I totally understand this feeling. I know how exhausting my illness is for the people in my life (when I can see past my own issues). And I kind of have troubling anybody will love me “enough” or have the fortitude to stay with me for the long haul because it’s so taxing on everyone’s emotional and mental wellbeing.
And I agree Ramona, hope he isn’t turning down medication bc he thinks it will harm his ~creativity~. Ego might be part of it as mentioned above, he probably thinks he is the ideal man. BUT if you’ve watched “Nanette” then you’re familiar with the debunking of the theory that we wouldn’t have Van Gogh’s work if he had been treated for his mental illness.
“Rather than deal with the day-to-day life of being married to Kim?” I don’t think you’re actually trying to put responsibility for his erraticism and mental health issues on Kim, but that’s definitely how this reads here. I am not a Kim fan whatsoever, but she is definitely a source of stability for her kids. I can’t imagine her day-to-day life is anything too far out of the ordinary for celebrity/wealthy LA. I do, however, completely agree that Kanye probably can’t handle “day-to-day life” in general, but that’s not on Kim.
If she’s so concerned with her kids’ welfare, why did she choose to have a surrogate carry a baby for them months after his last breakdown? She knew what he was like then, why bring another child and more stress into the relationship?
Not to mention her youngest is doing what North did at that age, which is pushing away from Kim while being held, and reaching for their real caretaker. I’ll give you she is more stable than Kanye, but she puts herself first.
Red32- maybe a bandaid baby? Or just living out a childhood fantasy of a large family.
Lady D— Sad to hear that the youngest kid is having the same bonding problems that Nori had with Kim until she became more interesting and photogenic (walking and talking). I think Kim is just not really into babies. They are messy (which she hates in general) and need frequent contact to bond with anyone. She can’t just be present intermittently. They have two decent Kardashian aunts and lots of nannies and hopefully also contact with more camera-shy relatives on Kanye’s side, so they are not being neglected.
Kim is enjoying Nori now that she’s older, but I wonder what will happen when the kids inevitably become more independent and outgrow nannies as the buffer. If they are just into their appearance and modeling and such, no problem. But if their passion lies elsewhere outside the entertainment and cosmetics biz – this will be difficult for her.
I just hope they all get a good education rather than the Kardashian idea of “home schooling”. It is so odd that so often children of the very rich end up with fewer options in life than the rest of us.
Man I’m still ride or die for Kanye. Despite anything you accuse him of, he’s still a genius. I hope for the bet for him. Gifted people are usually the most troubled.
Why do people insist Kanye is a genius. You’re saying he’s on the level of Mozart? Einstein? DaVinci? I mean, I like his music, but the “Kanye is a genius” thing is way overblown.
I don’t think he’s a genius necessarily but in his profession, artists tend to live a very unhealthy lifestyle. Little to no sleep, drugs to stay awake and go back to sleep (think Elvis, Marilyn Monroe for example). Salvador Dali did his best work while hallucinating from no sleep etc. It’s a very vicious, dangerous cycle and could be deadly. Kanye needs support from Kim but I don’t think she really cares and I find that so sad.
It is heartbreaking because all of those uppers and downers of chemicals are a recipe for disaster. I get scared mixing medicines and I’ve seen Kanye in action with an ex boyfriend of mine. Yes, he does a great job. But you know who the true genius behind him is? The producers and directors that have put up with his endless shit and helped him become world famous. He never thanked Jon Brion for producing his album and taking care of him, just like he didn’t thank my ex boyfriend that he lived with for a time!
Geneva…agreed
same. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is a masterpiece album.
I think this notion of an artist being a troubled soul is so western and recent. In the east, we believe the best artists are evolved human beings, that have control over their mind and their thoughts and their craft. At this point it almost seems to be an excuse to indulge in bad behaviour and blame it on being an artist. Artists are supposed to represent a higher level of understanding and perspective and I don’t understand how being drugged up can do that?
Thank you. Couldn’t have said it better.
Really? He seems like your standard issue ‘dummy who thinks he’s super smart’ to me. Being good at one thing doesn’t make you a genius.
Geneva – actually, plenty of gifted people are not troubled. The troubled ones just get a lot of attention for being troubled souls.
I think the idea that somehow mania is helpful for the creative process is a crock. Non-manic people get a lot of creative stuff done without the distraction of out-of-control body chemistry interfering. Untreated mental illness also takes such a toll on everybody around the person that it interferes with valuable teamwork and other helpful human relationships.
Besides, it’s like the way drunk people think they are being brilliant and creative but anybody sober watching them knows they are just spouting nonsense. The mania just makes Kanye think he is being ultra creative and brilliant. Any good work he gets done is in spite of his illness, not because of it. But he will likely never realize that and so will continue to skip meds and disregard medical advice. He has lost valuable partnerships because of this, including people who have made valuable contributions to the work with his name on it. He does have a talent for production, but he does not write all the work he performs by himself.
Also Kanye calls himself a genius. I’ve known geniuses and they don’t really do that… Trump is the same way, claiming how intelligent he is. That’s not how intelligent people typically operate. They are very aware of all the dead ends they go down and how many mistakes they make and how much they don’t know. So when someone starts telling me how bright they are – I know they’re not all that bright. I don’t know if this is the case with Kanye or if it’s the mania speaking.
Of course they will eventually divorce. Whenever Kanye starts to act unstable, the divorce talk heats up because she needs a divorce narrative that will not hurt her brand. When Kanye becomes more of a liability than an asset, she will leave him. And I think he will be devastated.
They are both exhausting and cancel each other out. I think a divorce will happen soon.
I think she started reevaluating their relationship when he basically abandoned her during their first pregnancy. She chose to stay hoping they could build a family and a life *together* but Kanye has consistently been unable to step up or provide adult support at every critical juncture in their marriage and apparently has not sought treatment to regulate his phases and allow him to be more present for his family. This is actually one choice in her life that I think Kim will base on her children’s needs and not the “brand” and whether she chooses to stay or go I won’t judge her on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think their relationship will work out because they both travel a lot for their careers and both are fine with it.
They both seem career obsessed, very independent individuals and that they both give each other very long leashes so to speak when it comes to traveling for work projects. They both are kind of gypsies the way they travel for work, they both must love to travel more than the average person as well based on their career choices so I bet they are on the same page and dont care if one spouse takes off for a project. Everyone needs space for their partner as well and she probably enjoys her time away from him and has plenty of help with the kids.
They seem pretty secure in their marriage.
As long as Kanye brings in that sweet, sweet publicity, she’ll never divorce him. It’s her lifeblood.
I’ll tell you one thing, I’m from Chicago and if this chick thinks she can show up to stores on Michigan Avenue (aka the Magnificent Mile) in that get up she’s wearing and expect to be treated like Hollywood it ISN’T going to happen.
If she is going to disrupt traffic with her antics featuring hysteria with the paps on State Street, Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive the people are NOT going to be happy with blocked off traffic.
She’s not going to settle for temporarily living in the outskirts of the city-she’s going to want to live in the ultra luxurious Gold Coast section along Lake Shore Drive and similar area. The people there are NOT going to be thrilled with having their lives disrupted with her constant pap strolls and paps scouting the area.
She can stay in LA where craziness rules and the paps are the norm.
@ Jane : Relax. I think you are safe from a KK invasion. The paparazzi likely won’t want to go to Chicago (lovely though it is) and thus Kim will not want to go there or stay long if she does go. I grew up in a small town in Canada with a girl whose parents were old money high society Mayflower descendants who hailed from Chicago. Everything about them was discreet and proper. Dad worked as a college professor and Mom was active in the PTA. After public high school, the kids were shipped off to Yale University. So I don’t think KK will be coming over any time soon. You and the rest of Chicago are safe. Now if only we could convince Justin Bieber not to move back to Canada 🇨🇦!!
Kim is sort of a mystery to me. I am not invested in this family and rarely think about their issues so this may be why I feel this way. I have never watched their show. But she has a few kids with this very unstable man, who seemingly has BPD, and takes it in. While the mess of her sister’s relationships is out. Khloe and Kourtney have very public issues with theur current or ex partners, whereas Kim seems to breeze by and never address anything regarding Kanye. The only take I have on this is that she set him free (like her little sister with whatsisname), keeps the babies, and lives her life. Which must be confusing for the chidren.
Don’t worry Chicago.. we moved to Calabasas two years ago from Santa Monica ( for the hiking and excellent schools)..I have never seen Kim and have only seen the oldest one ( whose name I am blanking on ) once at a local restaurant. Everyone in Calabasas is oddly obsessed with each other.. which is another story but no one discusses the Kardashians.. ever.
I am BPD with major manic episodes. My fiancee/almost hubs is so unbelievably supportive that I don’t know what I did to deserve such love, patience, and understanding. I truly feel that I would not be alive without him, but he always lets me know how strong I really am and can make it through anything. I wish this kind of unconditional support for Kanye and everyone who suffers.
Thank you for sharing your story, and I am so happy you found someone loving and supportive. Listen to him when he tells you how strong you are. He knows you. We can’t always see our true strengths on our own. Blessings for your upcoming marriage.
Girl, you know I’m also stubborn as hell and hate listening to the truth. I have to. He loves me and only wants to help and I have to finally let it get through to me that this person chose to stay with me and protect and love me. With this and many other issues, I thought and still think I don’t deserve it. Letting people in with these diseases is a very hard thing to do. Medication is a must and I’m grateful I grew up in a personal care home and KNOW the importance of the meds.
My husband is the same way with me. I wish you all the best!
@Skipper
From one to another. I LOVE YOU and we can get through anything. I made it to 35 and honestly, never thought I would.
Thank you so much, sweetheart! I love you too! I’ve made it to 37 and I never thought I would either. Much love to you always!
You sound like a great person, Nicole — you’re open and courageous and straightforward, you’re not afraid to admit how much help your fiance gives you, and you know how to love in a way that many do NOT. I wish you a wonderful life, and as fortunate as you are to have found a guy who understands the struggles of BPD, he is also very lucky to have found an intelligent, sensitive, and generous woman like you.
I wonder if she knew that he had mental health issues when she married him? I’m not a fan of Kim’s but I don’t dislike her either. I’m just neutral. If she knew about his issues when they got married, I really hope she doesn’t divorce him over it. I don’t care for Kanye but he will need help from people that love him and Kim should be that person. Or, she could reach out to his friends and mental health professionals at the very least. Not having support from your spouse when dealing with mental health issues is awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can ever think about with this conversation is one of the only episodes of that show I ever saw. Kim had NO understanding of Rob’s issues and THAT was all I needed to know. She does not care about his mental, just the publicity.
Yes! I remember that episode about Rob and Kim’s reaction! I’ve only watched a handful of episodes but Kim really doesn’t seem to care about the mental health of others, including her own family members. It’s so sad to watch.
I’ve struggled with mental health issues from past traumas, being abused my entire childhood and having a daughter with severe disabilities and life-threatening health issues. If not for my husband, I wouldn’t be here today. He has been my rock, even when I felt like I didn’t deserve it. I hope Kim comes through for Kanye and Rob.
@Skipper
Same. PTSD mixed with a plethora of for all intents and purposes, crazy. We really can make it through so much with the right people.
@skipper I don’t think she gives one whit for Kanye as a human. Three kids with him, but if she had a chance to “upgrade” from Kanye she’d do it in a heartbeat. She dropped Kris Humphries unbelievably fast when she saw her opening.
Doesn’t it seem odd to anyone else that none of these women “date” non-celebrities? Nowhere in their very expanded world does anyone meet, say, a lawyer or an accountant ?
Another poor brave Kim storyline.
It infuriates me that people run with this narrative when she does nothing of the sort.
@Minx BINGO! This has everything to do with a “Poor, brave Kim” storyline for this upcoming season.
I know, right? Such a wonderful wife and mother. Lmao
They are setting up the “poor, put upon Kim who sacrificed herself for her mentally ill husband” storyline. If they decree, it will be a whole seasons plot line.
Yup. Even though KK is vapid as hell, she was still savvy enough to keep the public interest after becoming a Paris hanger-on. She thinks long-term and after her 2nd marriage fiasco, she knew better and finally made it official with Kanye after years of KK trying to get a guy in sports and just treating Kanye like a FWB while he pined after her.
Truly the stories write itself and Kanye even helped her narrative that she will never leave him (see: the slavery comment he made a lyric about). She truly sticks it out until HE leavesand then the K’s don’t even have to write lies: ‘Kim tried her best to support Kanye but he abandoned his family’, ‘Kanye rarely visited the kids while KK held it together’, ‘KK staying strong for the kids while erratic Kanye goes off’. He left her in the past for extended periods of time, even when she was pregnant, to go work on an album or something else so he’s not that keen on keeping the family together.
She certainly isn’t going to risk being eviscerated by his rap friends, fans, stans and she will be ousted from the fashion crowd as well if she dumps the man that legitimized and extended her and her family’s fame! Nah, if he leaves, she can rely on the pity of people and goodwill for being stable while Kanye abandoned his children and rejected his wife’s support.
This PEOPLE article comes directly from Kris and it basically foreshadows the divorce.
I know it feels like that but we got articles like this one in 2016 after Kim’s Paris robbery and then Kanye’s breakdown. Kim really needed Kanye to be strong for her as she was recovering from her emotional trauma but I think the stress got to him and he had a temporary psychotic episode. They were in a very bad place and it did feel like Kim was about to pull the trigger on their marriage. But she didn’t do it then. What would be different about this manic episode? I think she would only do it if Kanye somehow put his children in danger. If she could no longer trust him around the kids, I think that’s when she would file for divorce.
I honestly dont see them divorcing any time soon. I think Kim gets too many great perks from being his wife and I think she’s happier when he’s not around too often. He gets the family that he has longed for and the freedom to go and do what he wants. Most of us find their relationship unconventional and weird but it works for them.
Agree. Not even she could live down three divorces before she is even out of her thirties. She has the perks of a Kanye, without actually having to live with him. She’s not done yet.
‘
She will be starting the divorce process by the end of the year.
There’s been talk for several years that they were on the verge of divorce. It’s not gonna happen. He brings publicity to this family and she likes to play the martyr.
I think she stayed married because she wanted more kids. There’s one more embryo, according to them so take it with a grain of salt. After that, she’s out. Look at Kourtney and Scott. They don’t care about the relationship, it’s just about having more kids with the same dad.
I’m exhausted after reading this.
“He’d rather run off to Jackson Hole or Paris or Chicago then deal with the day-to-day life of being married to Kim”.
That’s a bit harsh. Why blame her for him not being around? If he was searching for a family to replace the one he lost then that says more about him than her.
Yeah, I think it’s wrong for people to blame her for his mental health. Marrying her did not cause the imbalance of his brain chemicals. He has always been erratic. I myself was off my bipolar medication for years and nobody knew because I was able to (barely) straddle the line. It builds up, gets to be too much, and you dive off the deep end. After my last manic state nearly three years ago, I finally buckled down, got on lithium, and I’ve been actively managing my illness since, with therapy and medication support. Any time I have to reschedule my psychiatrist appointments, I am very aware of the fact that if I miss one, I could become that person who procrastinates her self-care and how easily I can go off my medication. I have to remind myself that I’m feeling good because of therapy and medication and practicing good life choices, not slide into that “i’m Feeling better therefore I don’t need this anymore.” People who have mental illness will “fall off the wagon” like that over and over and over until they finally come to terms with it.
I saw a middle-aged man in my Bipolar support group who did not get diagnosed until he was 42. He was crazy successful and his friends and colleagues always thought he was just a quirky creative with high emotion-until he had a nervous breakdown. When he was talking in group, I could tell he was still in denial. There’s this phase where you finally accept your diagnosis but you’re not quite ready to get better just yet-you sort of start using your illness as an excuse for bad behavior. He was in that mode. He was making awful life decisions.
I remember talking on the phone with him a couple weeks before he died. He was talking so fast and being very obnoxious. I flat out said,”you’re not on your medication and if you are, then you need to go to your doctor and get an adjustment.” He insisted he was and I said,” Whatever you are on, it’s not working. I’m telling you that I can hear you and I can tell something is wrong.” And he sort of said,”yeah, I’ve been feeling a little hyped up,” and I said,”it’s good you recognize that, get a jump on it.” He said he would. Two weeks later, he was dead. Every time I see Kanye in the news, I think about my dead friend. I can see it going this way. My friend wasn’t married and he had no support system. The thing That primarily kept me in check for a long time is seeing how me not managing my illness affected others.
THIS. I’ve been diagnosed bipolar for 20 years – everything you’re saying rings so true. Especially your last sentence. I feel the same way. You really have to evolve and take accountability, otherwise you devolve / spin out / do irreparable damage.
Also, the tricky thing is is even when you have a solid support system…you have to LISTEN to them. Which is often very hard when you’re manic. And they need to know HOW to help you (there’s so much confusion surrounding that and friends and family members often feel helpless).
At the very least, this family should have his psychiatrist on speed dial.
That’s the way my fiance has helped me before. I’m fortunate enough to have a responsive psychiatrist who will call me and calmly talk to me about what is going on. Not many do – I didn’t for years. But certainly if you have boatloads of $$, you can have a p doc on call.
@sassbr — Just wanted to say thanks for sharing that. The sincerity of your post was striking. I had a similar experience with a friend –the last phone call, trying to talk him down, being very concerned but thinking I had at least a little more time to get him to see the light — it sucks
I’m pretty sure anyone’s manic episodes are overwhelming and exhausting. Condition of staying married should be staying on meds. I know that often can frustrate those with bipolar as they are too evened out, but if you’re going to be married ad have multiple kids you have a responsibility to be stable.
Mark my words, kanye thinks he can be president by way of running for mayor of Chicago, he idolized Trump, regardless of Trump lying, cheating,conning, stealing the votes, from the American people, I don’t think Kanye ego can handle losing, someone’s in trouble
