Al Pacino’s latest girlfriend is exactly half his age, and he’s 78 years old

Al Pacino’s quiet love life has been in the news all year, but all of the gossip has just been a ricochet effect from Leonardo DiCaprio. Leo is dating a 21-year-old Argentinian model/actress named Camila Morrone. In every article about Camila and Leo, the media outlet mentions the fact that Camila’s mom, Lucila Sola, is dating Al Pacino. It’s meant to signal the fact that may-December romances seem to run in the family – Lucila is only 42 years old (she’s younger than Leo lol) and Al Pacino is 78. Well, Al Pacino wants to be excluded from this conversation. Apparently, Pacino and Lucila Sola aren’t even together anymore (which is possibly why Leo brought Lucila on vacation this summer?). Al Pacino is dating someone EVEN YOUNGER.
Al Pacino has a new love, sources told Page Six. The iconic actor, 78, is dating Israeli actress and singer Meital Dohan, 39. Sources first spotted Pacino and the “Weeds” actress out for dinner at LA restaurant Dan Tana’s, and the pair have since been seen at a number of cozy dining spots. We are told they have also been hitting events as a couple.
“They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a few months and they seem very happy,” one source told Page Six. The source continued, “They initially kept things very private, but now they are not making a secret of their relationship,” noting that they have been attending events together.
The “Godfather” star was in LA this summer filming Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. While it is unknown how the pair met, Dohan currently lives in LA. According to her IMDb, she’s received “two Israeli Oscar nominations and an Israeli Tony award.”
Pacino has been married twice, and has three children. He was recently in a long-term relationship with Lucila Solá, whose daughter is Leo DiCaprio’s girlfriend.
I mean… I love Al Pacino. I would go out to dinner with Al Pacino. I would want to spend time with Al Pacino if he asked me out. There are some guys who, despite their advanced age, will always be fascinating to younger women. Leo is not one of those guys, incidentally – his “younger woman” fetish has been gross for years. But Pacino gets to do what he wants. Plus, this woman is almost 40! She’s not some naive starlet. She’s knows what she’s doing. But yeah, it would have been interesting if Al Pacino was dating someone closer to his own age.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Sigh…just don’t marry her Al.
It’s Monday morning so I’m bitchy enough to say it…my GOD that is a rough-looking 39!!! I mean, we all have our days but that’s a red carpet photo?!? WTF?
Yeah the biggest issue here is that she’s not polished enough on the red carpet, not that she’s hitting geriatric town for her dates.
Glad I’m not the only one thinking that.
Despite what Page Six says, AP has never been married, so I doubt that’ll come up.
I love him. And I’d totally go out to dinner w him too. Age hasn’t been a factor, at least for me, and a lot of other women. But young Al Pacino, wooooo, yes lord! Yeah, I have an A.P shaped hole in my heart
I’ve seen him in person in Beverly Hills. He is about 4’5 and my husband thought his children were his grandchildren, so…no.
Lol. So many of these big stars are extremely short with big heads. It’s shocking to see them in their botoxed dyed hair real life. No thanks.
Why should anyone be shocked that’s hollyweird.
True. But we’re going to shame old men out of being attracted to younger women one article at a time.
You have my sword!
I’m actually shocked that he’s dating someone that old. Not that 39 is “old” in real life, of course, but for most of these elderly perverts its way past what they’ll normally go for.
I’m so tired of “well hey She’s 39. She s not naive”..whatever
Thank you!!! She’s still half his age, and the societal message remains that younger women are better. It’s still not okay, even if he’s your fave.
I thought that Al Pacino would go for someone with more polish.
He doesn’t get a pass from me, Kaiser: it’s gross. My neighbor is MY age, 62, but while my hubby and I do a lot of fun, active stuff together, she is virtually her husband’s nursemaid, because she married a guy 20 some years older, and he’s aged poorly. Her whole life is lived within this ever-present restriction. Obviously anyone’s spouse could become ill and need care, but these huge age gaps practically guarantee it, and for a long time. What good is money if this is your lifestyle?
Word. I wonder how all those “age is just a number” wives feel when hubby’s in adult diapers.
It’s rough if you’re in it for the long haul (without the millions)
I’m a young 62 with a “very old” 71; I swear he married me because I was an RN…..
It’s an odd dynamic when you become the caregiver. Wishing all along we could still be active and travel. But I love him and take my vows seriously. You just never know what the future will bring.
Al seems to be in good health, and here’s hoping he stays that way. I’m friends with a couple who are 71 and 77 and they’re still working (!), travelling, and living independently. They’re a lot of fun and I love them. I thought she was at least 10 years younger when I met her. He joked that she was robbing the cradle, lol. But I know what you mean. There are no guarantees, and fame does not offer immunity or immortality.
She looks very…..interesting. Honestly, I think their age gap is fine. She’s 39, not 19. I’m 37 and I feel like I could make a sound decision on choosing a partner his age if I wanted to. I am kind of shocked by his choice though. She’s not the typical trophy wife/girlfriend. Maybe he’s with her b/c she’s intelligent and they have things in common. Only the two of them know what they have between them.
what bothers me is her posture. stand up straight!
Meh. This kind of an age gap doesnt bother me. This woman is a year older than me. Would I date a 72 year old? No. But I’m not going to give this woman crap for it. Because she’s an actual WOMAN. Not a 21 year old GIRL. I take issue with these much older men dating these young girls who are still figuring out who they are. There is a power dynamic there that is toxic. A 39 year old woman knows who she is and what she wants.
And who’s going to turn down a chance to be Al Pacino’s girlfriend? I wouldn’t!
He Made her an offer she couldnt refuse. Now off to read the comments, so if This is already posted #elbowsdown #handpalmsup
After seeing the pictures:
Holy Godfather..
She looks like a disaster. Must check to see if there are better pics out there lol
Also she looks knocked up. 🤷🏽♀️
Tons of pics out there of her. She was a brunette on Weeds & was lovely. I think she’s living a rough life. She hardly looks the same.
I don’t know. She’s what we call “down valley” normal. Meaning, down valley from the rich folks. Heck, I’ll spend all week getting ready for my one online date a year, and my photo looks like this. Let’s give AP points for looking “Inside” the person, perhaps? Some of us really Try- and and this is our “polish”. Sigh.
At her age, it’s fine. Nothing against her personally, but why go for someone so much younger when Marthe Keller may still be available? I loved them together.
But it’s interesting that she hasn’t succumbed to the plastic surgery imperative. Her features and facial structure could easily be “tweaked” to turn her into a more conventional Hollywood face, but she looks like a person who rocks out to her own drumbeat, style-wise.
Now that we are in some major shit here in America, all I can say is at least she’s not nineteen. Half of 78 is not so bad in this new reality.
“Only 42”?
Come on. There’s a huge difference between dating a middle aged woman, and dating a college student. Once a woman is properly a mature adult does it really matter?
