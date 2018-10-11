Selena Gomez is seeking ‘additional help for her ongoing emotional issues’

More than a month ago, Selena Gomez’s Elle cover profile came out, and I read the whole thing – go here for my coverage. I was slightly surprised by some of what she said in the piece, because it felt like she was still dealing with a lot of emotional stuff, the same stuff she’s been dealing with for years, really. I noted that it feels like Selena has been in a constant state of “downsizing” her life and trying to get rid of the clutter, physically, emotionally and mentally. She moved out of LA (to Orange County), she got off social media, and she’s been trying to spend her time volunteering with worthy charities. But, as it turns out, she still had an emotional breakdown.
Selena Gomez is seeking treatment after suffering an emotional breakdown while in the hospital, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The 26-year-old “Wolves” singer was hospitalized twice within the last few weeks, both times for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients.
During her second visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack. “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast.”
The singer is undergoing dialectical behavior therapy, a therapy method designed to help try to identify, and then change, negative thinking and behavioral patterns, the source says.
I can see how health issues and repeated hospitalizations would be the tipping point for someone who was (by her own admission) already in a fragile place this year. It does seem like she’s aware enough to seek treatment immediately, and the people around her are aware enough to encourage it. While no one really wants to say this… I also think Selena has had a rough year because of the Justin Bieber stuff, honestly. I hope she gets the helps she needs to feel better.
Wish the best for her and a smooth recovery.
I mean, I can’t imagine it helped that Bieber got married already when they were together this spring and it was causing issues with her family.
Chronic illness is deeply frustrating and difficult for anyone and almost certainly an added risk for those already dealing with mental health issues. It’s heartening she got help before things got out of hand or too public. I wish her well.
But FFS…how many doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers, etc does TMZ have on their payroll?!? The constant violations of privacy are disgusting.
Everything you’re saying about TMZ is so true but this was a People report.
True this time. Harvey Levin is the devil. If he feels that he is empowering us by ruining marriages, and reporting on innocent people’s bad luck or worse, bad health he is wrong. He is hurtful and lacks a conscience. One of these days, someone will report on his misfortune and karma will come full circle.
The People story specifies that TMZ reported the news first and TMZ has the “Exclusive”. The People story came out because her handlers didn’t want TMZ to have the last word (understandable!).
Harvey Levin and TMZ need a Ronan Farrow investigation. That bunch must have broken thousands of laws and have a warehouse full of damaging information on public figures.
People , tmz, every major media outlet lives for and from this. They create Superstars and destroy them.
I hope she finds some peace, lupus plus anxiety and depression, plus music business, it’s never gonna be easy. Her friend almost died. Her ex got married and looks like he’s on meth or something. I don’t think she’s not talking anything. You gotta ask yourself what makes all the young people in the business want to escape.
Biebs and her childhood friend Demi nearly dying. It’s been rough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know much about her; was she this way before she met and started dating Justin B. or did this all develop during/after they were together. Most of her issues seem to kick in when she and he are over. That’s probably what her family saw. I just think this will continue. Justin knows she is that person he can always get back with at any point.
My heart aches for her. Sometimes it seems we spend our life dodging bullets. Sending her positive thoughts and peace.
DBT – I sought that out for my daughter who had anxiety/panic attacks. But even therapists who said they did that didn’t. I’m sure she found one as her hands aren’t tied by insurance companies. Many have great success with that kind of therapy it seems.
Agreed about Bieber. Also Demi’s OD. Good for her and her people for immediately seeking help.
Does Selena have a mental health condition or is she emotional fragile? I know chronic diseases is extremely stressful but I feel like her personal life is what’s troubling her.
Growing up as a child star just cannot be easy… I was never a fan of hers or Bieber or Demi (I’m too old and uninterested in that kind of music) but I have sympathy for all of them… Britney’s breakdown, the people who were in the Mickey Mouse club like her, the Disney kids, I think it’s just awful. Must be super hard to find out who you are yourself when people are constantly either TELLING you who you are or asking you to be someone you are not. Being young and famous must be like peer pressure times 10000, everybody wanting you to be something for them. Awful. I hope they all have better lives going forward!
Its pretty sad.
Glad she has the resources to deal with her emotional issues.
I didnt know that she moved to the OC. I lived there and while it’s beautiful, that isn’t the place I would move for my mental, physical, and emotional well being. The OC can be a hard place to live. I would have moved further down the coast, maybe LaJolla or even out of the state entirely. I feel for her, and this truly may be exhaustion or something, but it truly seems like she is a bit lost. No amount of money or treatment will help you if you are intrinsically lost. You just have to work that sh*t out over time and kind of on your own.
I wish her all the best.
I am trying to work out how she had a panic attack in the hospital? Because I started to once, and the nurses got a large dose of Ativan into my IV so fast. It was great actually, to mainline that level of relief. It shut it all down so fast.
Do they mean she started to have a panic attack and was treated? I’m just wondering how that all goes down. In my experience as someone with an anxiety disorder, the hospital was the best place to have a panic attack due to the instant help and relief. And no one suggested I should then be hospitalized for psychiatric reasons. A person with anxiety who is dealing with acute illness is very likely to have a panic attack, it’s normal.
It just makes me think she must have really really been struggling and it breaks my heart. She seems like such a kind and genuine woman
I think the point is that she started to panic in the first place. I’m sure they treated her medically in the hospital. Maybe she’s been having attack’s more often or this was her first?
While I don’t suffer from anxiety I do suffer from panic attacks & though my episodes are sporadic & infrequent (luckily) they are scary. The episodes themselves have never been triggered by any certain event, like my last one literally happened in the street while I was taking a nice walk at a non-stressful time. That’s the thing w these attacks, they just hit w/o any reason & can take quite some time for me to come down. Idk if that’s the case w people who suffer from anxiety, if stress IS the trigger but if it is, given what she’s been through this year it would make a lot of sense. I’m sorry she has to go through this on top of everything else she has to deal with. I wish her all the best w her health & in her life
The best thing that can happen for her is for Bieber to get married and move on b/c she doesn’t need that d-bag in her life. Poor kid, sending good vibes her way.
Chronic illness will sometimes do this. I hope she gets better and can work through what’s ailing her (mantally). xoxo
