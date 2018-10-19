Tamra Judge got sick on a Keto diet ‘there’s this Keto flu, I fell off the wagon’



I don’t know why we’re hearing so much more about diets this time of year. Maybe people are trying to slim up before the holidays and New Year. Somehow it’s already October, which means it’s less than three months to Christmas and the overindulgences of the season. What am I doing with my life? Anyway Tamra Judge of Real Housewives of The OC went on a Keto diet and didn’t last a month. She’s a bodybuilder and is super fit but I guess she wanted to try it out anyway. She told Bravo TV Blog The Feast that she did Keto (a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet according to Wiki) and that she only lasted a month because she got sick. Apparently this is a common side effect of the diet. We just heard from Savannah Guthrie, who said she’s been doing Keto for weeks and hasn’t lost any weight. It can make you sick in the beginning too. Here’s what Tamra told The Feast:

She was on board for about a month, Tamra recently revealed to The Feast, “until I got sick. They say there’s this Keto flu you get, and I just I fell off the Keto wagon.” (The Keto flu is real — just ask Katie Couric, who experienced it too.) So yes, Tamra tried Keto — but no, she wasn’t sold. In fact, like many health and nutrition professionals — and like Andy Cohen, who thinks Keto is just “dumb” — Tamra has serious doubts: “It concerns me.” “OK, so here’s my thoughts on it,” she told The Feast. “I’m sure it works, but I cannot wrap my brain around eating that much fat. Bad fat — cheese, sour cream, butter, all that stuff. So, I like to do the good fats — like I’ll do the avocado, but I’m not gonna drown my eggs in butter and throw the cheese of top of it. Just — I can’t.” Tamra’s well aware of the wide obsession with the diet trend (who isn’t?) but it just strikes her as outside the realm of logic. “It just doesn’t make any sense to me because it’s just not healthy eating,” she told us. “So I worry more about what it’s gonna do for, like, your heart, your cholesterol, and things like that. So I pretty much stick to a similar diet, but I just don’t go for the bad fat.” Here’s the main thing about Keto, according to Tamra: “The problem is it doesn’t work. You have to put your body in Ketosis and if you don’t, then you’re just eating a s—load of calories. You have to put your body into Ketosis for it to work, and then you burn the fat. But if you’re eating carbohydrates with that and sugar — all you’re doing is eating a whole lot of calories. You know what? It’s not gonna work. I think people don’t quite understand how the Keto diet works.”

[From BravoTv via People]

I don’t have a dog in this fight and I learned not to criticize keto or the low carb dieters will come for me. I don’t have room to complain about it either, since I eat a lot of crap and would surely feel better if I limited sugar and processed foods. The thought of not having cake or bread makes me shudder, but as my Instagram timeline keeps showing me there are all sorts of keto desserts and they’re supposed to taste great. Going through carb withdrawal sounds like it’s just awful though. I’m sure plenty of people will now explain to me how much better you feel afterwards. I get it! I’m just not ready to do that and give up one of my last vices. See Terry Crews’ explanation of a carb coma here. I know you crash hard but I love that feeling.