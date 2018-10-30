David Spade: ‘I put on 25 pounds of mystery weight’

David Spade appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show yesterday. I guess he was promoting his audiobook that came out last July, A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World, for which he might get a Grammy nod. But I also think he was there because he really just likes hanging out with Ellen. They’ve been friends forever, coming up through the standup circuit together. As Ellen noted, his was his 25th appearance on her show. Since it was ‘fun’ visit, David told some sillier stories, like how age is catching up to him, especially around the midsection. David told Ellen that since he’s hovered around 140 pounds since his 30s, he assumed he’d stay that weight and stopped checking. But when he went in for his insurance physical for 2010’s Grown Ups, the doctor’s scale told a different story. According to David, he was clocking in at 165 pounds, which he was convinced was, “25 pounds of mystery weight,” hiding on his person. Only it wasn’t so hidden, which his buddy Chris Rock was happy to point out.

Like I said, it’s just a silly story and as he’s telling it, you can tell he’s doing it more to get Ellen to laugh than anything. But usually when an actor talks about weight, it’s about some drastic weight change they ‘committed’ themselves to for a role. Not David, he’s out here gabbing about “pudging up” and then denying it against all evidence to the contrary. I’ve had this same conversation, right down to shock over the numbers on the scale, even though half my closet doesn’t fit me anymore. I hear you, David – age is a bitch.

As I was looking for what David was promoting, I came across a mention of Warning Shot, which was a violent drama released last month in which David co-stars. You can see the trailer here but like I said, it’s pretty violent so be careful. Good for David. I have no idea if he has any range, I have only ever seen his comedic roles, but I like that he’s branching out. Plus, the movie landed James Earl Jones and Bruce Dern in minor roles, that’s not bad company to keep.