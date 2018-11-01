Michael B. Jordan went door-to-door in Atlanta to highlight black voter turnout

We got through Halloween, my least favorite holiday, and now we have two things coming up in the next week: Daylight Savings (YAY) and Election Day. I could honestly write an entire post devoted to how much I’m looking forward to Daylight Savings and turning the clocks back, but it has no celebrity angle! So instead, let’s talk about celebrities and Election Day. It seems that the Georgia governor’s race is neck-and-neck, and celebrities are coming out to make the final push for Stacey Abrams. Will Ferrell canvassed door-to-door last weekend, and Oprah will do some last-minute stumping for Abrams as well.

But what about Michael Bae Jordan? MBJ is woke and politically active, and he’s partnered with Color of Change, a PAC devoted to GOTV in the black community. MBJ went to Atlanta, Georgia to surprise volunteers who have been working on GOTV efforts:

I've been making surprise visits with @VotingWhileBLK in Georgia to talk to Black voters about how important it is to vote next Tuesday. Text VOTE to 225568 and I’ll hit you up with a message to tell you more about how you can join me ✊🏿 #VotingWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/r7W8T51VMC — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 31, 2018

I like this, and it’s great to see people interacting with MBJ – who is a prince of a man – but I do wonder if this is the best use of resources and time? Yes, it’s great to “reward” hard-working people who volunteer to keep our democracy intact. Yes, they were probably extra-motivated after meeting MBJ. But if you have MBJ for a day, shouldn’t you put him out in the field to convince younger people that voting is cool and necessary?

Also: Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls released an ad today called “Smart Girls Vote!”