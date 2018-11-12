“Michelle Williams’ fiance seems to be throwing off some big red flags” links

Michelle Williams’ fiance seems to throw off one big red flag after another. [Pajiba]
Her fiancee’s family are Trump supporters….And he has ALWAYS come off as cruel and controlling…like the TEXT BOOK CASE FOR AN ABUSER….
SERIOUSLY…DOES SHE NOT HAVE FAMILY MEMBERS WHO CAN STAGE AN INTERVENTION? FRIENDS…FANS…ANYBODY?!?!
Cause I’m Whoopi Goldberg in “Ghost” regarding this…
“Michelle…you in DANGER girl!”
I’m no Trump supporter but not sure what that has to do with whether he is a good partner to her. She’s really religious, do for all we know she might be a supporter too.
Just guessing here but maybe because she is a Black woman and Trump, and his policies, are hella racist??? That would give me pause. Especially if they are planning on having kids together.
Trump is a straight racist…and if you’re a Trump supporter…well…birds of a feather…Trump’s political narrative has NOTHING to do with conservative policies…yet it has EVERYTHING to do with any horrific, inhumane “ism” you can think of…
I’m not just speaking about just THIS situation with Michelle and her man…he’s got a laundry list of issues…but you keep that same energy regarding your Trump’s stance….
Cause I’ma keep mine also…
There are black Trump supporters out there, so she could very well be one. Still don’t know how his family being supporters means he is not for her. There might be plenty of other reasons why they are incompatible.
Not sure how Jesus relates to Trump. Pretty sure Jesus’s entire message/platform preaches against every single behavior/belief Trump promotes. Love thy neighbor, taking care of the poor, not judging others because they sin differently than you, etc etc. No longer can the GOP claim they are the patriotic party or family values party. That died when Trump picked golf over honoring Veterans and when he locked up innocent children.
If you are a trump supporter you support raciest views and policy. Because literally all trumps views and policy hurt someone vulnerable.
My whole family supports trump, and I was brought up in the church and aside for a few people I know like myself who are progressive, they are all racist assh*les to some extent. They either hate LGBT people (all of them) or subtly or openly hate POC. Im in california so I hear A LOT about the caravan bs.
I know A LOT of church people, been around scores of them all my life and 99.999 percent of them hate somebody.
It’s so not about Jesus and his teachings, it’s about the christian pride, purity, rules ect.
I also have family from various other states, Michigan, N. Virgina, Tenn, Texas, Arizona, Oregon all church going and trump supporters and Hey what do you know.. also racist pieces of s*it
That to say I do not one ONE person who voted fro trump and supports him now that isn’t some kind of hateful piece of Sh*t
@Cairinacat
Thank you. I could have written your exact same post myself.
meh. i watched the clip and i understood both their perspectives.
Me too and didn’t see a red flag. They may end up having a compatibility problem in the end so it’s a good thing that they are in counseling.
being dismissive towards her real and valid concerns about race as a black woman by throwing out the “don’t care if you’re green, blue, or purple!” line is a red flag in my book
Same. I dont think he should be asking if she “took her meds”, but in the same way, I dont see how she can rationally generalize that all black people communicate in a way that he couldn’t possibly understand.
She seems like she has low self esteem in addition to depression.
Unfortunately, she has ALWAYS come off like that to me and every OTHER person I have ever spoken to regarding her…from the SECOND she stepped on stage with Destiny’s Child…I literally CRINGE at seeing her in public…because I feel SO BAD FOR HER!
This public life…it’s just don’t seem like it’s MADE for her…
RUN MICHELLE RUN
I’m not seeing anything based on that clip.
Gigi I take it you aren’t a black woman based on all of your very dismissive responses…
She has told her fans to back off. They are actually framing these responses as people hating on her relationship with a white man. People are hating because you are marrying a racist white man after stating you are pro black.
Red flags indeed. His inability to accept that as a White man he really won’t understand her experiences and all he can do is listen, coupled with his throwing her depression in her face, suggesting her failure to agree with him is based on her not taking her meds? That goes beyond incompatibility. Thats emotional abuse. Also it’s rich of them to invite people into their relationship with a reality show and then be shocked when people have opinions about it.
Seriously. Does she think he’s going to be more compassionate when they’re married? Because in all likelihood he’ll just get worse and be more demeaning towards her.
I will have to amend my previous statement and agree that throwing in the meds comment is a red flag. Good thing they are in counseling.
And towards the end he’s basically defending the fact that he said it because “she knows how to cut.” That kind of low blow in an argument is just going to be the tip of the iceberg if they get married. Couples that don’t fight well don’t last.
Or they last miserably.
I didn’t know who that Michelle Williams was. And when I saw her fiancés name was Chad Johnson, I first thought “She’s marrying Ochocinco. ?”
When someone tells you who they really are, listen to them
Tucker Carlson also lied about protesters at his home. There were trained observers watching and the police confirm that the protest was completely nonviolent and nonthreatening and someone just knocked on his door. No violence to the door either… The number of protesters was also quite small, about a dozen I think. They came bearing one tambourine…
Stan Lee passed away today. He was 95.
I saw that! Such a creative mind. RIP Stan
No. Not everything has to be about race. Or Trump. He doesnt see color, he sees his fiance who he is concerned about. This is ridiculous.
Um….we all see color even the most unbiased and non prejudice amongst us. I see the point you are trying to make though.
She has issues. Just because he is a white male makes him Hitler? My god these comments…he seems like a concerned partner. You are the ones flaming the racism fire
Wow! He’s cold, not trying to understand her point of view, and then cutting her down using her mental illness against her to win an argument? run fast, it only gets worst. Her black experiences are different from his white experiences, he wont understand, but she still should try to explain them to him because he wants to know, if he is still insensitive to her experiences, then it can’t work . Marriage is a long term commitment, that subject is always going to come up.
listening to this male rachel dolezal tell his beautiful black fiancé he doesn’t see color is too damn much. if he doesn’t see color – why is he doing race cosplay?
girl take my advice and run.
Everyone has very different experiences in life.
Black, white, Asian, middle eastern, men, women, old, young..
WHATEVER…we all have unique perspectives where we came from in life. How is he raising red flags? Can someone logically answer this?
For the record, I went through a mental health crisis. My husband made sure I was taking my meds even if I didnt want to take them…because he loves me
Sorry, deleted my comment.
And the best part? I’m African American and he is White/Puerto Rican. Never once have I used race as a crutch. The time for excuses is over.
Enjoy your bonus points for being the Model Minority who stays in her lane, I guess?
That he asked her about taking her medication (in an argument) was a huge red flag to me. That reeks of gaslighting.
Not seeing colour is another flag. Dude, we all see colour, we all live in a deeply racist society. Denying this is actually harmful if you want to get to a truly equal society. If you are planning to have mixed kids you better learn about the black experience from your wife to be, because that’s part of the experience your kids are going to have.
+1000
Never once have I asked my husband about my “black experience.” Same way I would never judge a hick growing up on a farm or trailor about their “white trash” experience.
Stop. It.
Ok then….
I can’t speak for you Dani but for this black woman my race definitely impacts my life experience and informs the way I see the world. He’s gaslighting her by asking if she’s taken her meds as a way to imply she’s being irrational while speaking on a very real issue. It’s dismissive, disgusting and a deflection. Colorblind racism is a problem because it literally erases a person’s identity.
@Dani as a black person perhaps you should refrain from using loaded terms like hick and white trash. Also are you sure black and your husband is white? How would you know if you don’t see color?
Lmao
He sounds like sooo many white people. They absolutely refuse to admit or simply cannot acknowledge or conceptualize that someone might have a different experience & POV due to their race, gender, sexual preference, etc. Alternatively, he gets it but he’s being dismissive of her feelings and is accusing her of using race as a way to avoid dealing with their real issues. Regardless, I agree with you: It’s a red flag. bleh
