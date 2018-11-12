“Michelle Williams’ fiance seems to be throwing off some big red flags” links
Michelle Williams’ fiance seems to throw off one big red flag after another. [Pajiba]
Karl Glusman & Zoe Kravitz look so hot for each other. [LaineyGossip]
I keep forgetting that Ian McKellen will be in Cats: the movie. [Jezebel]
Shots were fired at a Nicki Minaj video shoot. [Dlisted]
It feels like Tucker Carlson has been lying about a lot of stuff. [Towleroad]
The Victoria’s Secret show was an absolute mess. [Go Fug Yourself]
Good dogs get excited for treaties. [OMG Blog]
Vanderpump Rules cast attended the PCAs. [Reality Tea]
Allison Janney looked great at the PCAs. [RCFA]

Paley Honors In Hollywood: A Gala Tribute To Music On Television - Arrivals

45 Responses to ““Michelle Williams’ fiance seems to be throwing off some big red flags” links”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Her fiancee’s family are Trump supporters….And he has ALWAYS come off as cruel and controlling…like the TEXT BOOK CASE FOR AN ABUSER….

    SERIOUSLY…DOES SHE NOT HAVE FAMILY MEMBERS WHO CAN STAGE AN INTERVENTION? FRIENDS…FANS…ANYBODY?!?!

    Cause I’m Whoopi Goldberg in “Ghost” regarding this…

    “Michelle…you in DANGER girl!”

    Reply
    • Gigi La Moore says:
      November 12, 2018 at 1:02 pm

      I’m no Trump supporter but not sure what that has to do with whether he is a good partner to her. She’s really religious, do for all we know she might be a supporter too.

      Reply
      • Renee2 says:
        November 12, 2018 at 1:21 pm

        Just guessing here but maybe because she is a Black woman and Trump, and his policies, are hella racist??? That would give me pause. Especially if they are planning on having kids together.

      • Lala11_7 says:
        November 12, 2018 at 1:24 pm

        Trump is a straight racist…and if you’re a Trump supporter…well…birds of a feather…Trump’s political narrative has NOTHING to do with conservative policies…yet it has EVERYTHING to do with any horrific, inhumane “ism” you can think of…

        I’m not just speaking about just THIS situation with Michelle and her man…he’s got a laundry list of issues…but you keep that same energy regarding your Trump’s stance….

        Cause I’ma keep mine also…

      • Gigi La Moore says:
        November 12, 2018 at 1:50 pm

        There are black Trump supporters out there, so she could very well be one. Still don’t know how his family being supporters means he is not for her. There might be plenty of other reasons why they are incompatible.

      • GreenQueen says:
        November 12, 2018 at 3:52 pm

        Not sure how Jesus relates to Trump. Pretty sure Jesus’s entire message/platform preaches against every single behavior/belief Trump promotes. Love thy neighbor, taking care of the poor, not judging others because they sin differently than you, etc etc. No longer can the GOP claim they are the patriotic party or family values party. That died when Trump picked golf over honoring Veterans and when he locked up innocent children.

      • CairinaCat says:
        November 12, 2018 at 4:38 pm

        If you are a trump supporter you support raciest views and policy. Because literally all trumps views and policy hurt someone vulnerable.

        My whole family supports trump, and I was brought up in the church and aside for a few people I know like myself who are progressive, they are all racist assh*les to some extent. They either hate LGBT people (all of them) or subtly or openly hate POC. Im in california so I hear A LOT about the caravan bs.
        I know A LOT of church people, been around scores of them all my life and 99.999 percent of them hate somebody.
        It’s so not about Jesus and his teachings, it’s about the christian pride, purity, rules ect.

        I also have family from various other states, Michigan, N. Virgina, Tenn, Texas, Arizona, Oregon all church going and trump supporters and Hey what do you know.. also racist pieces of s*it

        That to say I do not one ONE person who voted fro trump and supports him now that isn’t some kind of hateful piece of Sh*t

      • Natalia says:
        November 12, 2018 at 6:09 pm

        @Cairinacat
        Thank you. I could have written your exact same post myself.

  2. livealot says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    meh. i watched the clip and i understood both their perspectives.

    Reply
  3. velourazure says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    She seems like she has low self esteem in addition to depression.

    Reply
    • Lala11_7 says:
      November 12, 2018 at 1:32 pm

      Unfortunately, she has ALWAYS come off like that to me and every OTHER person I have ever spoken to regarding her…from the SECOND she stepped on stage with Destiny’s Child…I literally CRINGE at seeing her in public…because I feel SO BAD FOR HER!

      This public life…it’s just don’t seem like it’s MADE for her…

      Reply
  4. Jess says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    RUN MICHELLE RUN

    Reply
  5. Gigi La Moore says:
    November 12, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I’m not seeing anything based on that clip.

    Reply
  6. AmunetMaat says:
    November 12, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    She has told her fans to back off. They are actually framing these responses as people hating on her relationship with a white man. People are hating because you are marrying a racist white man after stating you are pro black.

    Reply
  7. María S. says:
    November 12, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Red flags indeed. His inability to accept that as a White man he really won’t understand her experiences and all he can do is listen, coupled with his throwing her depression in her face, suggesting her failure to agree with him is based on her not taking her meds? That goes beyond incompatibility. Thats emotional abuse. Also it’s rich of them to invite people into their relationship with a reality show and then be shocked when people have opinions about it.

    Reply
  8. Peanutbuttr says:
    November 12, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    I didn’t know who that Michelle Williams was. And when I saw her fiancés name was Chad Johnson, I first thought “She’s marrying Ochocinco. ?”

    Reply
  9. Betty Whoo says:
    November 12, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    When someone tells you who they really are, listen to them

    Reply
  10. jwoolman says:
    November 12, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Tucker Carlson also lied about protesters at his home. There were trained observers watching and the police confirm that the protest was completely nonviolent and nonthreatening and someone just knocked on his door. No violence to the door either… The number of protesters was also quite small, about a dozen I think. They came bearing one tambourine…

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    November 12, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Stan Lee passed away today. He was 95.

    Reply
  12. Dani says:
    November 12, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    No. Not everything has to be about race. Or Trump. He doesnt see color, he sees his fiance who he is concerned about. This is ridiculous.

    Reply
  13. Dani says:
    November 12, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    She has issues. Just because he is a white male makes him Hitler? My god these comments…he seems like a concerned partner. You are the ones flaming the racism fire

    Reply
  14. Sandy says:
    November 12, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Wow! He’s cold, not trying to understand her point of view, and then cutting her down using her mental illness against her to win an argument? run fast, it only gets worst. Her black experiences are different from his white experiences, he wont understand, but she still should try to explain them to him because he wants to know, if he is still insensitive to her experiences, then it can’t work . Marriage is a long term commitment, that subject is always going to come up.

    Reply
  15. Lizzie says:
    November 12, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    listening to this male rachel dolezal tell his beautiful black fiancé he doesn’t see color is too damn much. if he doesn’t see color – why is he doing race cosplay?

    girl take my advice and run.

    Reply
  16. Dani says:
    November 12, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Everyone has very different experiences in life.

    Black, white, Asian, middle eastern, men, women, old, young..

    WHATEVER…we all have unique perspectives where we came from in life. How is he raising red flags? Can someone logically answer this?

    For the record, I went through a mental health crisis. My husband made sure I was taking my meds even if I didnt want to take them…because he loves me

    Reply
  17. Dani says:
    November 12, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    And the best part? I’m African American and he is White/Puerto Rican. Never once have I used race as a crutch. The time for excuses is over.

    Reply
  18. Wilma says:
    November 12, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    That he asked her about taking her medication (in an argument) was a huge red flag to me. That reeks of gaslighting.
    Not seeing colour is another flag. Dude, we all see colour, we all live in a deeply racist society. Denying this is actually harmful if you want to get to a truly equal society. If you are planning to have mixed kids you better learn about the black experience from your wife to be, because that’s part of the experience your kids are going to have.

    Reply
  19. Dani says:
    November 12, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Never once have I asked my husband about my “black experience.” Same way I would never judge a hick growing up on a farm or trailor about their “white trash” experience.

    Stop. It.

    Reply
  20. Keaton says:
    November 12, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    He sounds like sooo many white people. They absolutely refuse to admit or simply cannot acknowledge or conceptualize that someone might have a different experience & POV due to their race, gender, sexual preference, etc. Alternatively, he gets it but he’s being dismissive of her feelings and is accusing her of using race as a way to avoid dealing with their real issues. Regardless, I agree with you: It’s a red flag. bleh

    Reply

