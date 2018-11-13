Sandra Bullock and James Woods step in to save animals during California wildfires

California is in the midst of another round of firestorms. There are three fires destroying hundreds of thousands of acres and lives: the Camp Fire in Northern California, the Hill Fire in Malibu and the Woosley Fire in Venture and Northern Los Angeles Counties. The state is still reeling from the aftermath of the fires last December, as are our firefighters and first responders. The amount of loss is beyond comprehension. Outgoing governor, Jerry Brown, said of the crisis, “This is the new abnormal.” It’s tragic and painful and although I am truly lucky not to be physically affected by it, I am deeply emotionally affected and cannot properly express how sorry I am to any of you or yours that have been devastated in this disaster.

However, I will try my best to spread some more positive news to help us through this, starting with Sandra Bullock. The Humane Society of Ventura County announced yesterday that Sandra donated $100,000 to them directly to help with misplaced pets and animals.

Sandra Bullock has made a $100,000 donation to the Humane Society of Ventura County to help provide care for animals evacuated in the California wildfires. In a heartfelt post on their Facebook page, the care shelter thanked the Oscar winner for her generosity and explained how her donation will help in the wildfire relief efforts. “The Humane Society of Ventura County was deeply humbled today by a $100,000 donation from Sandra Bullock and family,” the post reads. “Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support.” “Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organizations both during this incident and in the past,” the post continues. “However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same.”

Sandra has made several generous donations throughout her career. She does her research and pinpoints specifically where she wants her money to go. What some folks may not realize is exactly how fast these fires are whipping through these areas, especially with the aid of the Santa Ana Winds. If a pet gets spooked and bolts, there may not be time to go after it. In addition, people live in these areas so they can properly house large animals or numbers of animals. And those who have fled may not have a place that allows pets to stay. The shelters are bursting with new pets and some have had to find satellite locations. And when the fires are contained (God bless each and every person fighting them), these shelters will still be dealing with lost or misplaced animals for months to come. So a sizable donation such as Sandra’s will do a lot of good to an incredibly taxed facility.

I am so grateful to Sandra and everyone who has reached out to help, whether directly or by spreading news. Someone else who deserves credit is actor James Woods, who has turned his Twitter feed into a central location for fire information. James, who was on the East Coast when the fires started raging, created a series of hashtags to help spread information like missing persons and pets, pleas, tips and hotlines, Good Samaritans offering services or shelter and updates on those found and reunited. He directly assisted Alyssa Milano in getting her five horses evacuated. Say what you want about Californians being the land of Fruits and Nuts, but when the cards are down, there’s nothing flakey about us.

These fires are terrifying and devastating. Anyone looking for updates and info, @RealJamesWoods is posting a ton of helpful stuff. Thanks, James.

Praying for everyone involved. And to the @LAFD keep up the amazingly courageous and heroic work. Thank you! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Because her animals are in danger and she needs help. @Alyssa_Milano #SoCalFiresJamesWoods https://t.co/GFc66PGSal — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

This #hero ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Stay safe everyone. God bless our first responders. They are the best! #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/BFYW4RhlMy — Pam Slay (@pamslay) November 11, 2018