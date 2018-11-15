Donald Trump really refused to go to the WWI memorial because it was raining, btw

You know what I’d like to see in the very near future? I’d like to see legit media outlets stop quoting unnamed sources who claim that this week – not last week, or the week before – is the craziest they’ve ever seen Donald Trump. At some point, it’s just dumb to keep hyping Trump’s stupidity and rage as some progressively next-level thing. The man is stupid and angry all the time. Some weeks, he throws tantrums and some weeks he doesn’t. Well, Vanity Fair has a new story about how THIS WEEK Trump has been especially crazy and angry and it’s all about how he’s going to fire everybody, and how he worries that rain will mess up his hair, and how he’s super-upset that the midterms weren’t as good for him as he initially thought. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
He’s super insane: “This is a level of insanity I’ve never seen before,” one former West Wing staffer told me. Current and former officials are debating different theories for Trump’s outbursts, ranging from his fears over his son Don Jr.’s legal exposure to the prospect that House Democrats will unleash investigations in January. “He’s under a tremendous amount of mental stress,” one prominent Republican close to him told me.
He’s really stupid too: Last Tuesday, he was in high spirits as he watched election returns come in with about a hundred friends at the White House. Trump told people that his barnstorming rally schedule had mobilized his base and held Republican losses to historical lows, while increasing Republican gains in the Senate. “He really thought he won the midterms,” a prominent Republican who spoke with Trump said.
His press conference last week was unhinged: “He was furious about the narrative. He said, ‘Look, I went to all these states and now people are saying Trump lost the election,’” the Republican who spoke with him recalled. Within hours, Trump forced out Attorney General Jeff Sessions and replaced him with Matt Whitaker, who’d been a frequent cable-news critic of the Robert Mueller investigation. Next, Trump directed his press office to revoke CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass, something he’d wanted to do for months but had been talked out of by aides. “This is a matter of the president now being on his own without any countervailing force whatsoever,” a person close to Trump said. “It’s just 100 percent Donald Trump doing what Donald Trump wants.”
He argued with May: He got into an argument with British Prime Minister Theresa May during a phone call on the flight across the Atlantic on Friday.
Why he didn’t go to the memorial in France: One Republican briefed on the internal discussions said the real reason Trump did not want to go was because there would be no tent to stand under. “He was worried his hair was going to get messed up in the rain,” the source said. “[John] Bolton and everyone was telling him this was a big mistake.” A former administration official said Trump hates being outside in wet conditions. “What I honestly think? He woke up and said, ‘It’s pouring rain. This is a joke and I’m not doing this.’”
He’s desperate to fire John Kelly: “Kelly has decided to hang in there and get humiliated day after day,” a person close to Trump said. Trump recently told a former official that he was worried Kelly would campaign against him in 2020 if he fired him, a person briefed on the phone call said. But Trump may be getting over those concerns. According to two sources, Trump and Melania had a conversation on election night last week about the chief of staff position with Nick Ayers, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s top choice to replace Kelly. Ayers, politically gifted but conspicuously ambitious, and with questionable loyalty to Trump, would bring his own baggage to the job. “Half the West Wing told me they’d walk out,” a Republican close to the White House said.
I understand that VF’s sourcing is on-point and I believe everything in this piece. But I just don’t see why any of it is so remarkable, or like this is a new level of insanity? Hello, HE HAS BEEN THIS WAY SINCE THE BEGINNING. He’s been firing people right and left for two years. He’s been giving unhinged press conferences this whole time. And yes, he’s been scared of the rain this whole time too. Poor Bigly Baby didn’t want to get his hair wet, so sad and low energy.
He’s the WORST.
Guys guys, have some sympathy. Think of how HORRIBLE it would have been had his tan streaked and “hair” melted down his face. That sight would have been 10x worse than any injustice experienced during WWI. He was just putting America first. He really is the people’s president.
But on a serious note…why not just use an umbrella? Surely someone had to know how bad the optics looked on this…not to mention the profound disrespect.
Lol. And yes, someone had to know how bad the optics would be. ANY NORMAL PRESIDENT, even a minimally qualified one, would have known.
Speaking of using umbrellas. You guys need to google the Air Force 1 umbrella fiasco. If you haven’t seen it … well it shows he isn’t that great with umbrellas either
@ Liz-I remember reading a tweet that said “that umbrella is all of us”.
That umbrella got fired after making him look bad getting on Air Force One.
If you go to VF and read the whole article he tried to blame the SS for forbading him to go (apparently the helicopter couldn’t fly in the rain – sure; and he couldn’t drive because of “security issues” uh huh). He wanted to fire some patsy over that but now we know the truth. The baby orange doesn’t want to get that animal pelt on his head wet.
Since Louis The First! (Alan Sherman)
I think he does seem extra unhinged since the election. He has finally grasped that all that dithering about when to fire Sessions will be his downfall. The Mueller investigation is complete. They are writing the report. Whitaker can make sure it never sees the light of day, but he can’t stop Democrats from subpoenaing every single investigator to make the findings public.
I so hope and pray the House Dems put everything on blast and hold hearings that let the whole world know the results of Mueller’s investigation.
I’m running out of ways to describe how horrible he is.
Look, his hair is just one long strand wrapped around his head and fluffed up. Imagine if that gets wet …
Very true. I’d give it a day and the Internet would be flooded with memes of his wet hair. Remember when his coat blew up a little and we saw his fat ass in dress pants, that picture still pops up every day.
Then there is the one where he’s stuck to a piece of toilet paper while stamping up the steps to AF1.
I still loved that no one stepped up to remove that toilet paper or let him know. I bet everyone in that WH hates him.
LOL It’s funny but it’s so true! It’s not even an exaggeration. He can’t afford to get his hair wet, let’s be real.
I heard a reporter recount a time he watched Trump do his hair. It is pretty much one strand wrapped around his head with a massive amount of hairspray.
Part of a school group to D.C. this year and when we got to the WW2 memorial, it was raining. Do you know who we met there? Bob Dole. He is 95 (!!), wheelchair bound and was still out there waiting to greet an honor flight of vets seeing the memorial for the first time, and happy to take a photo with a group of middle schoolers in the meantime.
Donald Trump is not a leader, and barely a man. It will be one of this nation’s most enduring shames that he was ever our President.
Thank you for sharing such a wonderful story. I was very touched.
That is a great story. Echo Nikki.
He was the definition of a gentlemen and though his voice is compromised and he had two people with him, made a point to whisper in our teacher’s ear to ask where the kids were from.
That is such a cool story. What a true hero.
This gave me chills. As we watch the unchecked spectacle of DT, I constantly ask my husband “Where are the statesmen?”. Now I know. He is at the WW2 memorial waiting to greet vets..
What a disgusting display of disrespect. My PopPop was a WWII veteran and he lost his beloved 19 year old brother in the war. PopPop would tell us grandkids about sleeping in a cold tent in France, and that rats would literally run over the soldiers heads at night. The soldiers would all wear their helmets to sleep and the rats would run over the helmets. My PopPop put aside all his comforts, risked his life, lost his brother, to do what was needed for this country. And this motherhumper can’t even pop open a fucking umbrella to honor what so many men and women have done for the sake of our country?! Disgusting. A new level of disgusting. The mental gymnastics in the minds of trump supporters must be extra intense this week if they are still supporting this disgrace of a president.
Yes, to all of this.
My 89 year old great aunt lives with me. Her father fought in World War I and lost his brother in France. She lost her own beloved oldest brother in WWII. Lost at sea so they never even got a body. She was enraged all weekend about the utter contempt Trump showed for their sacrifices.
It was disgusting. His behavior is disgusting. I noticed a lot of former Presidents/ Vice Presidents out doing veterans events. I wonder if they are trying to fill in the moral leadership vacuum caused by Trump and his stupid hair.
That’s what I really can’t stand, the heroes he dishonors and those who remember/love these heroes – whether veterans or firefighters. So many know he’s a despot and awful and or voted for him, but even when you know it (in my experience) it still hurts. Agree with you and @Liz version 700 it’s so disgusting.
I’ve seen what those supporters are saying and it’s the usual gross, ignorant shite they always say. “Those Frenchies need us more than we need them”, “We owned the French haha!”, and “The coward French have always wanted to be us but failed and they’re angry.” Just a few snippets of the comment section on an article I read this morning.
Can we hit the reset button and get a real president now?
I was so enraged by the utter disregard for the people who died for our country, and the many, many more who died in the service of our oldest allies. My family lost people in both WWI and WWII — this was deeply personal to me.
Trump failed to turn up at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, he failed to turn up to show solidarity with our allies in marking the moment exactly 100 years before when WWI ended, he failed to turn up at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans’ Day. He does not deserve to be Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. No regard for anyone but himself, at any time, ever.
I can imagine my father, a WWII vet (2 tours of duty in N. Africa as a bomber pilot fighting Rommel, shot down twice) rolling over in his grave at this horrific spectacle of a president doing his best to disrespect and fuck up the entire world. Thank God he didn’t live to witness it, he’d be apoplectic.
Let’s not forget how he is currently separating members of the military from their families on Thanksgiving over the faux caravan. Notice he stopped talking about it after the elections? Plus how his lackey Wetsy Betsy all but stopped paying people enrolled under in the GI Bill so they may end up bouncing education and housing payments.
His barnstorming only worked for his type. He never got any support from former GOP/Independents.
Much respect to your grandfather and his brother.
I wonder what he was arguing with Theresa May about? Of course it was about not getting his precious hair wet – at the US cemetery event the next day he whinged about getting wet while giving a speech in front of vets.
I expect that he will eventually just fire everyone who doesn’t regularly kiss the ring – at what point will GOP turn on him? There has to be a line with them.
Knowing the GOP, they will only turn on him once he has banned abortions, made it illegal to be gay or an immigrant, and has removed person-hood status for people of colour and women.
No there doesn’t, Digital Uni ~ What folks really need to understand is that Trump is their distraction. We rage against him, instead of raging about what the GOP is doing to the laws of the land (making it easier for corporations to make even more money by removing environmental protection barriers, for one and making it impossible for POC to live fear free, for two). And every once in awhile, he does something right…for example, he is the only president to challenge China in regards to intellectual property rights, which I see as a good thing. No one person is 100% bad or 100% good (well, One was 100% good, but He is a hard act to follow). We need to stop focusing on what Mr. Trump does, and start focusing on what the “Good Ole Party” is doing in the meantime. The Republicans love Trump, because he distracts us from what they are doing daily!
I think you do have a point here. Trump is despicable for sure but he sometimes becomes an easy cover up for a systemic malaise. His policy toward Pakistan and China is in the right direction but he is so severely compromised by Russia that it is hard to believe anything he does. It is probable that his foreign policy is totally dictated by Russia.
To be honest, I rage against both on a daily basis.
But I really don’t see how anyone can separate the two at this point. Trump is the GOP and the GOP is Trump. If Trump is functioning as a distraction, then that’s just a happy coincidence for them. It’s a symbiotic relationship: GOP supports 45 because 45 supports GOP’s agenda.
But make no mistake: every idiotic, destructive thing that Trump has done is because of who he is and what he represents. His behavior abroad, for instance—that’s ALL Trump. As evil as they are, the GOP certainly aren’t the ones telling him to ignore the troops, for example.
Because they literally have no control over him.
Also, we can’t tell people to ignore the President of The United States. Every single thing he does matters whether we like it or not. Every single terrible thing he does is a stain on our country.
McConnell is just as compromised as Trump when it comes to receiving money from Russia. For years, donors with strong ties to the Putin regime have given millions to his PAC. He was the one that threatened President Obama and prevented him from issuing a stronger warning about Russian interference in the 2016 election. Yesterday he blocked a bi-partisan bill that would have protected Mueller – mere days after writing a laughingly hypocritical op-ed in WaPo saying the Dems needed to be more bipartisan. McConnell is the real treason weasel, Trump is the side show.
Well Jeff Flake also announced he will not approve any more judicial nominees until Mertyl McTurtle puts the Mueller bill up for a vote.
According to what I read on Twitter. May called to congratulate him on a successful midterm (not sure if she was trolling or not) and he went off on her.
Does anyone here at CB believe he knew the significance of 11/11/1918, 11/11/ 2018? The man is profoundly stupid. It was just another day to him, a day he would have preened and embarrassed us all if not for the blessed rain. As it was, he showed his ass on the world stage once again. Also, those millions of lives lost a hundred years ago mean nothing to him if he can’t monetize them in some way. I loathe him and his enablers and hope that one day my daydreams come true.
If it’s not about him, he doesn’t know and doesn’t care.
You and Lucy2 both make great points.
Does he not think about the many young men who fought (and died) in the war during the rain and cold? Maybe he should think about someone other than himself (and the daughter he desperately wants to bang).
He is such a selfish prick.
Most surprising thing in VF article “ He watched the election returns with about 100 friends.”
I call bs on the 100 friends….sycophant’s, users, social climbers ( hard up ones ) maybe,
friends?! Nah..
Or people angling for a congressional medal (He gave on to the wife of a big GOP donor) or an ambassadorship (to a handbag designer who’s a member of Mara Gago – the 4th one). Our govt is up for sale and I’m pissed.
Maybe, like the Wicked Witch, he melts if he gets wet…..
Quick, someone get a bucket of water! I’m all for testing it, the results either way would be good.
He also blew off going to Arlington National Cemetery for the Veteran’s Day observance. His supporters ripped Obama for missing it twice in eight years because he was out of the city on those days. Trump was at the White House but too lazy to make the short trip to Arlington. Because: rain.
He’s having a complete meltdown this morning about the rumors about the shakeup and about Mueller, complete with accusations of lives ruined and witch hunts and bad grammar. Meanwhile, Princess Nagini is posting pictures of her kids and trying to interact with regular humans on Twitter. Those kids are going to need a lifetime of therapy to recover from being exploited every time Mommy wants to distract from just how bad she and her father are.
Oh, I remember Arlington. Back then I had some shreds of optimism left, and I thought these people had such a twisted sense of patriotism to take something like that so seriously. Obama’s POTUS, he’s one of the busiest people in the world! He just doesnt have time for everything!
Now I notice they never cared for patriotism and veterans. Obama was black and this was an excuse to hate on him.
Just looking it up, when Obama couldn’t go, Biden went in his place.
For some reason, Trump AND Pence skipped it. For no reason.
DING! DING DING!
Putin told him not to go.
He also had the most disgusting $hit eating smile when he ran into his ol buddy in France. I hope the next time they try to meet, the skies will pour down rain. Maybe it will stop him from going out.
He also refused to walk with other world leaders and was probably the only one to insist on having a car drive him instead. It was a conspicuous indulgence, but the other leaders are clearly done with him.
Do you think he knows how to drive? He will never open a door himself – ever – and can’t fold up an umbrella by himself either. What a hothouse flower.
And the rest of the world leaders breathed a collective sigh of relief when they realized they wouldn’t have to walk with the orange sh*t-stain.
One more thing he’s scared of..germs, dirt, animals, insects (his public freak-out over seeing a mosquito was hilarious), lots of different foods (depending on their source)..and now rain. He’s the biggest coward baby imaginable, so why do his ignorant followers call him ‘strong’ and why on earth would anyone fear him? He’s always been seriously unhinged, so no abhorrent behavior is a surprise.
And when they’re interviewed, why do they always say, “He’s done everything he said he’d do. He’s accomplished so much.” Bullshit!
Yet he can play golf in the rain (per tweet attributed to his buddy Lindsey G) and crawl up an embankment if he loses his little ball. Such priorities!
I don’t know what t say anymore. I also noticed an uptick of “he’s crazier than usual” stories and it’s not helpful or comforting to know hear about that because, as you said, he’s been crazy all along.
I do feel like something has shifted, maybe thanks to the (not fake) Blue Wave, despite Trump, Whittaker, McConnell and Co’s best efforts to continue undermining our democracy. I hope it’s not just wishful thinking again.
Isn’t part of the reason inside sources are always saying “it’s crazier” and “I’ve never seen him like this” just because they’ve only been there for a week? His staff has been rotating the entire presidency. Of course his behavior is new to them – they ARE new!
Ha, good point. It’s a revolving door, that is true.
I do know after days of silence on social media, Fox turned against him and filed a amicus brief in the CNN case.
Twitter Storm is an indication that Emperor Zero got advanced notice of a Mueller bombing run. And Gates is still talking to prosecutors and may just be reeling in a big fish in Erik Prince.
Enjoy!
His tweets this morning sure do suggest that he is crazier than usual.
Might it finally be Mueller Time? And yes, I know he’s been working hard and getting indictments and guilty pleas and all the rest but I want some “name brand” indictments – Stone. Jr. Ivanka. Jared. Donald. Bannon. Etc.
When the Mueller isolation game nears its end, Jr, Jared, and Nagini will be captured in the web. For now, we will have to settle for Corsi (unless he flips), Stone et al. But Prince would be a big fish…right Ms DeVos?
I would love for Erik Prince to be indicted, ruined and disgraced – almost more than I would love to see that happen for anyone named Trump.
Getting Erik Prince off the playing board would also be a boon to our national security. He is a traitor with a private military–very dangerous.
That would be amazing – he is evilness personified. Thanks for the ray of light Eric! xo
This thug had the audacity to mock Hillary for being weak. He is such a pampered poodle, he won’t go out in the rain. But then again, like a poodle, if that mess on his head got wet, it would smell like a dog. Further, he can’t open an umbrella. The President of the United doesn’t know how to use an umbrella. The same one who stares at an eclipse, sans protection. He certainly isn’t the sharpest pencil in the box. Makes us all feel warm and fuzzy. Dumb ass.
Hey, unlike LardAss, my poodles go out in the rain. No need to compare wonderful poodles to a soulless sack of shit like #IQ45.
He’s so dumb that he doesn’t even know how to close an umbrella, he just drops it, still open, before he steps inside Air Force One
I’d say it’s a sign of dementia/Alzheimer’s when you start forgetting how to do basic things like closing an umbrella.
I think he literally just didn’t know how to close it. So he just left it out there for someone else to take care of, kind of like what he’s doing to our country.
Serious question here, If 45 was found to be mentally incapacitated or incompetent could he still be impeached or indicted?
Lately, I am seeing more reports of him being “crazy” and not to get too conspiracy theorist, could all this be a elaborate hoax? There is a history of shady medical reports( ie his weight is only 239lbs)
I am losing hope about that ever happening, look at all the craze dictators that are still holding on to power or held power for decades & decades. No wonder why, he is still there & still has a lot of supporters. =((
Something is brewing, he is becoming more erratic. He is feeling cornered and wounded politically. That is when he will lash out and want to show the world he is still in charge.
If he’s incapacitated to the point of being unable to be indicted/impeached, everyone around him has a duty to invoke the 25th amendment and remove him from office.
I mean…did they even really need a “source” for all this? This is anything a basic human being with common sense could have gleaned from his behavior either through experience or observation. The only satisfaction I get out of it is knowing that at the end of the day, he has to eat his words over the Senate gains since later counts reduced it to only one seat. But Democrats and independents need to ignore the pony show and start the groundwork for 2020 now.
Yeah, except it was not raining in that area that day (I’m French, and I checked the weather when I read on Twitter he was not going). So, just pure laziness.
I’ve almost given up on Mueller, but trumpy’s odd behavior lately (and odd behavior for him is saying something because he has never been in any way normal) and his Mueller Meltdown on twitter this morning is giving me a small stirring of hope.
Let’s not forget he blamed Secret Service for barring him from the ceremony. Way to throw your protection under the bus.
Jim Acosta: You scared bro? You sound scared.
*SNORT*!!!
So, can we start a gofundme for a surprise ice bucket challenge for Trump? He is so concerned about his looks, about his hair (that he paid a lot of money for, LOL), that seeing him get drenched in ice water would be nice.
He is an absolute disgrace!!! I hope he no longer has the military support.
Finally. I have asked since day 1 in total frustration why people claim they didn’t know he was this bad. He has been this way always and I do feel happy if his support base decreases over time but please stop this we didn’t know nonsense and if you really didn’t bother to find out would it have made any difference anyway? Unfortunately I think not.
This Tracey Ullman – Anthony Atamanuik sketch of a May/Trump phone call was really good, btw:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Xp1Kcog9pF0
And yet once again, the man is Teflon. Nothing bad sticks to him no matter what is being reported. Sigh🙄
