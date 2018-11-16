‘Thrifty’ Duchess Meghan wore a mass-market Marks & Spencer dress last weekend

Last weekend, the Cambridges and Sussexes joined the rest of the royal family at the Remembrance festival, an annual musical event in London which always gets a good showing from the royals. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were sort of pushed to the back of the Royal Box, and there weren’t that many photos of them. At the time, we only had an ID on the Stella McCartney coat Meghan wore as she entered the event, and that was because the coat was a repeat. There were a few photos of Meghan from the chest up in what looked like a very simple little black dress. As it turns out, Meghan can buy off-the-rack mass-market stuff too (which she’s been doing the whole time):

It’s safe to say that no-one pulls off the little black dress better than the Duchess of Sussex. The wife of Prince Harry has worn an abundance of chic LBD’s to many official engagements – and it’s hard to pick a favourite. But, we think we may have found one! On Saturday evening, Meghan attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall wearing a dress from Marks & Spencer, HELLO! has confirmed. Meghan wore M&S’s Double Crepe Bodycon dress – and it costs just £49.50. The resemblance between Meghan’s dress and M&S’ was first spotted by royal fashion blog Meghan’s Fashion. The dress in question is currently online in all sizes – and even comes in a festive red shade too. Perfect for your work Christmas party. Hello! spoke to a spokesperson at M&S who said: “We thought Meghan looked beautiful in our M&S Collection dress. We are absolutely delighted she is a fan of M&S and the British high street.”

[From Hello]

I know the Keen Brigade is loathe to make anything a competition – unless Kate is winning – but it does feel like there’s a low-key competition between Kate and Meghan about clothes and the cost of clothes in particular. Kate’s always spent a lot of money on her “bespoke” coats, dresses and gowns, but she’s always mixed in a few mass market pieces too, like a simple dresses from Reiss or what have you. And she’s been “recycling” a lot lately, almost like she wants it to suddenly be about “Thrifty Kate.” On the other hand, Meghan has been building her wardrobe – and her body is changing with pregnancy – so she’s spending more money this year. Meghan’s thing seemed to be “separates,” so she has been mixing in sweaters from Marks & Spencer, or off-the-rack trousers or whatever. It’s smart for BOTH women to mix in some inexpensive pieces more and more. I think Meghan will have an easier time of it in the long run, just because she seems to be building a wardrobe of mix-and-match, high-and-low separates.

