‘Thrifty’ Duchess Meghan wore a mass-market Marks & Spencer dress last weekend

Last weekend, the Cambridges and Sussexes joined the rest of the royal family at the Remembrance festival, an annual musical event in London which always gets a good showing from the royals. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were sort of pushed to the back of the Royal Box, and there weren’t that many photos of them. At the time, we only had an ID on the Stella McCartney coat Meghan wore as she entered the event, and that was because the coat was a repeat. There were a few photos of Meghan from the chest up in what looked like a very simple little black dress. As it turns out, Meghan can buy off-the-rack mass-market stuff too (which she’s been doing the whole time):
It’s safe to say that no-one pulls off the little black dress better than the Duchess of Sussex. The wife of Prince Harry has worn an abundance of chic LBD’s to many official engagements – and it’s hard to pick a favourite. But, we think we may have found one! On Saturday evening, Meghan attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall wearing a dress from Marks & Spencer, HELLO! has confirmed. Meghan wore M&S’s Double Crepe Bodycon dress – and it costs just £49.50.
The resemblance between Meghan’s dress and M&S’ was first spotted by royal fashion blog Meghan’s Fashion. The dress in question is currently online in all sizes – and even comes in a festive red shade too. Perfect for your work Christmas party. Hello! spoke to a spokesperson at M&S who said: “We thought Meghan looked beautiful in our M&S Collection dress. We are absolutely delighted she is a fan of M&S and the British high street.”
I know the Keen Brigade is loathe to make anything a competition – unless Kate is winning – but it does feel like there’s a low-key competition between Kate and Meghan about clothes and the cost of clothes in particular. Kate’s always spent a lot of money on her “bespoke” coats, dresses and gowns, but she’s always mixed in a few mass market pieces too, like a simple dresses from Reiss or what have you. And she’s been “recycling” a lot lately, almost like she wants it to suddenly be about “Thrifty Kate.” On the other hand, Meghan has been building her wardrobe – and her body is changing with pregnancy – so she’s spending more money this year. Meghan’s thing seemed to be “separates,” so she has been mixing in sweaters from Marks & Spencer, or off-the-rack trousers or whatever. It’s smart for BOTH women to mix in some inexpensive pieces more and more. I think Meghan will have an easier time of it in the long run, just because she seems to be building a wardrobe of mix-and-match, high-and-low separates.
Revealed: The £50 dress from MARKS & SPENCER Meghan wore to attend the Festival of Remembrance https://t.co/EaxJjEjYwH
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 15, 2018
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I mean, we don’t want to make everything a competition because there is no need to pit two women against each other all the time, not because we want to make Kate look better.
As for Meghan’s dress, good for her! This kind of cheaper clothes allows the woman who wants to dress like a royal but doesn’t have the money to feel good and happy so that is always good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly. I said it in yesterday’s post too – not everything has to be a competition. I like both of these women (I’m certainly no “Keener” lol) and don’t see why it always has to be drama. I’m sure there is some competition there, but hardly as all-encompassing as all that.
That said, I do really like that Meghan buys off the rack, affordable clothes, because it shows that not everything has to cost four figures or more to look good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hard agree. Everything you said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So over the Kate vs. Meghan narrative. Why is the assumption that this is competitive rather than 2 women inspiring each other? I know in my friend group, we talk about clothes, and what and where to buy all the time. I am even on a working moms Facebook page where a bunch of us were advising a new mom on where to buy professional clothes. If my friend takes an idea from me. I am glad that I could help, I don’t see it as competition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree! Remember, Meghan was the Reitman’s model for a time before Harry, and she rocked every Reitman’s item she wore. I love shopping at Reitman’s! They have great stuff for very cheap prices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for Meghan – many women don’t want to spend a fortune on a maternity wardrobe that will only be worn for a few months
I don’t get the whole competition thing either
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfectly put, Annie. I’m relieved to see that Meghan is wearing some chic bargains—it’s not only good press, but nice to remind the woman on the street that *chic* and *economical* aren’t mutually exclusive goals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I’m more of a Meghan fan but I think this “competition” nonsense is harmful. We women have enough to fight against in this patriarchal society without having to gin up imaginary competitions against each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they’re not actually in competition with eachother. They all still seem relaxed in eachothers company.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people often think that when someone says Kate and Meghan are “in competition” with each other it means they hate each other. I don’t think so at all. I think they probably like each other and get along fine, but there may still be some competition. (Kate has openly admitted that she is a competitive person, and that’s not a criticism. Lots of highly successful people are also very competitive.) My brothers are very competitive with each other, H and I are competitive about some things, etc. It doesn’t mean there is animosity there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MM looks even prettier with a little extra weight on her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
M&S have some nice classic pieces which fits with Meghan’s style and while both have mixed high street with high end, it’s not something Kate has done for quite some time. On a personal note I prefer the high street stores Meghan uses (she’s worn a few And Other Stories which I LOVE) – am not a fan of Reiss or LK Bennett.
But yeah I agree that Katie Keen has been ‘recycling’ her wardrobe a lot lately, far more regularly that she has done previously and given how Kate likes a bit of competition yeah I buy the she’s low level trolling for the good PR she’s getting because of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do think there is some low level trolling going on. That’s a good way to put it. I know people insist Kate has always repeated outfits, and while that is true – these past few weeks have been kind of extreme. In the past, she has not worn repeats for several different engagements in a row, which she has been doing lately (with the notable exception of her custom McQueen pieces.)
That said – I am not hating on Kate for this actually, because to me it shows that someone in her office is following the press clippings and is trying to be aware of optics. I don’t think that Kate is trolling Meghan, I think she’s trolling the press in a way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we have Catherine Quinn to thank for Kate improving. She came in with a lot more experience than a lot of the other staff that they had previously worked with. I think there was a lot going on behind the scenes and there was more to the story than just plain lazy. I’m not saying she’ll turn into Princess Anne, but I do think insecurity and anxiety played a huge role in Kate avoiding work. She wouldn’t seem suddenly more happy, confident and engaged if it hadn’t. William tried to avoid what happened with Diana by babying her. That’s just swinging the pendulum too far in the other direction. It makes it look harder and scarier than it is and builds anxiety. Quinn is probably doing whatever she can to boost Kate’s confidence. So, if repeating gets her praise then Quinn will push her to repeat. I just wish Kate would start weeding out the stuff that only fits when she’s too thin. It still sticks in my mind that she was afraid of looking “too thin” in the Vogue shoot. I think the repeating is why she ends up loosing so much weight. I’d like to see her let her weight get where she feels comfortable and then wear what fits and auction off some stuff for charity or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been thinking that perhaps some of Kate’s repeating is about still fitting in to things she wore pre pregnancy (pregnancies).No body judging here,just thinking about how great I felt post pregnancy,getting my body back and feeling like wearing pre pregnancy clothing made me feel great,and the things I re wore felt new no matter how old-could Kate be doing some of this?Just wandering…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Spicecake38.
That’s my thought as well. If there is an agenda behind the recycling, it is more about Kate messaging that she can still fit in her pre-pregnancy clothes than trying to appear thrifty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree spicecake38. When I saw her in the teal evening gown which she wore pre any pregnancies, I figured she must be thrilled to be back at her original size and wanting to show it off. I think anyone who’s had kids knows how that feels!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or could it be that Kate finally has “enough” – enough kids, enough classic clothes, enough security – to start wearing the clothes she has more than once?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if I would call it trolling. Rather it is responding to media and influencing the media perception of her. I believe Kate does it and that Meghan does it too. I think it’s fine to do if it’s in the interests of promoting your work or brand for example. In this case repeating wardrobe pieces is a very good, practical thing to do and if it gets you portrayed as being thrifty fine. It’s very disengenuous if it’s done to build you up as something you’re not like say genuinely keen about your role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could it be that Kate is finding less and less time to shop, especially with the newest baby at home?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or that her… What is Natasha’s role? Assistant? Well, she is close to give birth so she is on maternity leave…
So between that and being busy with her own family, Kate may be choosing to repeat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt that’s the reason. She’s always had people, and shopping was never too difficult a task when George or Charlotte were babies. I think, as someone upthread said, that Kate or someone on her team has simply been paying more attention to the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe she’s just really excited to be able to fit into the same clothes she wore before she had 3 kids. I know I would be!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Said basically the same up thread 😀Agree with you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty clothes don’t always cost a fortune, and it’s very good to see her in an affordable dress. I don’t favor one duchess over the other, and I don’t think they’re in any kind of competition. They seem friendly with each other, and probably laugh about how so many people think they’re competitive about clothes, speeches and fame. Wasn’t Kate known to often wear affordable brands, and wear outfits multiple times?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It may be that it is difficult not to compare when the article itself is set up to feed speculation with the supposition that A is only doing something because of B .
That said, I’m just happy that it’s ok to be a sugar again!!! Now bring on more footage of gowns and jewels! I’m still hoping for pics from the bday party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope we’ll get pics from the birthday party as well!! Another family portrait, this time with QEII and Philip would have been nice.
Also would have been nice to get information and photos of Harry and Meghan’s engagement yesterday that was going on while William gave his speech about his failed task force (did he even do anything for it besides launch it and then end it with harsh words and stern looks when it failed to do anything?)…but of course can’t have pics of Harry and Meghan that might overshadow the golden boy! This is yet another reason H&M need their own press office. There is no reason they can’t get get credit for doing work on the same day as W&K, just like Anne (or other of Charles’s siblings) would work on the same day as Charles and it’s no big deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The engagements were not happening at the same time.
And there are lots of engagements the royals do we don’t get pictures. Harry and Meghan had one last week, William had another one yesterday morning, and the two couples had one last night
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Royalwatcher
” but of course can’t have pics of Harry and Meghan that might overshadow the golden boy. This is yet another reason H&M need their own press office. There is no reason they can’t get get credit for doing work on the same day as W&K’
It goes both ways you know. We didn’t get a pictures or got very late pictures of the work Will and Kate did during Harry and Meghan’s recent tour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Not saying you’re wrong but I don’t remember that. Which of their (W&K’s) events were not publicized at all but just showed up on the CC? I actually thought it was funny because I noticed several times that H&M would do a days worth of engagements and William would do 1 and there would be the same number of photos on the KP Twitter timeline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry and Meghan had two engagements that day, including one at the BBC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting comment, without any facts to support your statement of “his failed task force” comes across as rubbish and babbling rhetoric.
Making distictions about William’s lack of work ethic and when some of his work is actually beneficial are important, however, for many people their own prejudice doesn’t allow it to be seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Royalwatcher
“Which of their (W&K’s) events were not publicized at all but just showed up on the CC?”
___
To answer your question..William and Kate held a reception for the finalists of BBC Radio One’s Teen Hero Awards on the 17th October but the KP twitter account didn’t post anything about it (very unusual), people only found out about this engagement because it was posted on the CC. The KP twitter account didn’t post pictures of the event until 19th October (again very unusual).
In the same week, Kate held a meeting regarding her “Early Years” initiative. Nothing was posted on the KP twitter page although the CC was updated. No pictures were released even though pictures have been released of other meetings she has held in the past.
Seems to me that there is only one person posting on the KP twitter page on behalf of 4 people and s/he gets to decide what gets posted or doesn’t get posted. If both couples are sharing a twitter profile then each couple needs its own social media manager that can post on the KP twitter page on their behalf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some receipts were just delivered
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s the golden boy by way of being the future King of England. In reporting daily events they attend, William will always get more press, or at least equal press. Separate offices or not. And that makes sense to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK, I like Meghan and she is many positive things, but “thrifty” is not one of them. Even if there is so-called recycling, she like Kate spends tens of thousands of dollars on clothes that, let’s face it, often aren’t that special or distinctive from each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kaiser meant fans want to make this competitive btwn K and M. Yesterday’s comments regarding speaking more were prime example.
BTW- let’s dispel a myth, just because you’re an actress doesn’t make you a great public speaker. Some truly great actors are terrible speaking in front of a live audience. It’s a communication skill, sure acting can help with memorizing lines but that’ doesn’t make you a great communicator in a public forum. It’s diction, confidence, eye contact, vocabulary etc And the fake comments lol transparent. Maybe toy didn’t like the story she told but it’s hard to deny Meghan isn’t good with speeches, since she was a teen – before acting.
Anyway…. thrifty is good – on both ladies. I have always thought Kate was great at her role and didn’t think much more until Meghan came along and all the hubbub about K vs M came and it’s really ugly. Intentional from UK press but more disappointing from fans. It’s not that serious lol so it’s laughable when royal Press but worse when it’s her defenders- she doesn’t need it, she’s fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that dress, simle but elegant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kaiser…….LOL-ing at the “Keen Brigade”. It’s certainly become more vocal now that MM has entered the scene.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Soooooo much more vocal, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see Kate feeling a bit threatened. Heck, I’m 47 and have felt uncomfortable at times when my childhood bestie has gotten close to someone else. Of course, as an adult, I get over it but I do feel it. Kate has been “the one” for 7 years. She has had her husband AND Harry to herself and it appears that she and Harry have been pretty close through the years. And for better or worse, she’s had the world’s attention so I wouldn’t be surprised if she felt some kind of way from time to time. She’s human. Now, whether she handles that with grace or there’s an undercurrent of competition and/or one upmanship, who knows? In the end, they’ll all be fine because they will have to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This has nothing to do with the cost of clothes but so many commenters at What Meghan Wore were throwing a fit about Meghan wearing this dress because… it was a sleeveless dress and Meghan was the only one wearing a sleeveless outfit at the event. I seriously felt like I was reading a bunch of comments from my grandma and her friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t feel like a competition to me. It feels like two very different women who married brothers. But that narrative isn’t as exciting, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I notice yesterday a lot of the kate fans were constantly calling kate regal how she looks so perfect and like the future a Queen. And when people would point out how meghan looks just as regal as kate they would say how meghan hair was messy and that meghan earrings were rumor to be from foreign countries. I said it yesterday kate fans only want them compare when it’s comes to their looks their marriage and how much they both spend. Because according to them kate wins in that department kate is literally baby by her fans all time. The leeway giving to kate by her fans is ridiculously my favor excuses is she married in young at the ripped old age of 29 according to kate fans she the most prepared royal ever and that’s why her marriage will last longer than harry and meghan. Yet you guys turn around and say she had to have seven years off for royal duties because she need time to prepare. I like kate but her fans are ridiculously they would rather dragged meghan then keep 100 when it comes to kate any mild joke or criticism of her is labeled as mean and pitting woman against each other or jealous. But when it comes to meghan their no limit to what you guys will say about her and if anyone dares to defend her we are labeled as stans or their omg the fawing over this woman too much
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ a million. I thought it was hilarious that SOME Kate fans were up in arms about how much people were angry that William would criticize the SM giants while at the same time ignoring the KP IG and twitter feeds.
They were crying that William was being bullied like no other…all the while ignoring the completely raci$t, threatening (including death threats to Meghan and her unborn child) bullying going on in front of their faces. I didn’t see any of them as angry at the vitriol and threats that Meghan has been receiving, but let Will get some flack for not taking a stand on a platform he could control and it was more than they could stand.
What a wonderful opportunity William had yesterday to say that he has seen the KP threads and was disheartened by them so comments will be disabled going forward and that anyone making those comments should take a look in the mirror (or something similar).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
W&K never speak out against cyberbullying that gives them a PR boost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or it would have the opposite effect. Calling out the racists gives them a platform and attention. Knowing they succeeding in what they are doing. I never give anybody like the a moment of my time. It’s wasted.
They are also public figures supported by their Nation. How do you disable comments? They would be accused of censorship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Social media isn’t a public forum but private companies offering a service. Therefore any abusive language can and should be removed from platforms like Facebook, Instagram and twitter. It is not censorship to remove hateful language from those platforms. In fact leaving it on there just encourages them and they simply continue to do it because it works. Many politicians block people who send them abusive messages and don’t get accused of censorship. Doing nothing about it is much worse than at least trying to control the hateful messages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are public figures using that platform. It doesn’t matter who owns it, it’s irrelvant to what you are saying.
The comment was about disabling ALL comments. That is censorship. They are public figures and can you imagine the outcry if they didn’t allow anything negative to be said about them?
That’s not the same thing as blocking certain individuals who are racists pieces of trash.
If that was what was being said that’s a different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like a football forum on here with team Kate v Team Meghan. Is it ok if I’m on both teams 😄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha ha. Thanks Kaiser. The “thrifty” word getting bandied about is so weaponized. Of course, blusher and eyeliner is now sold out around London, as well as the Marks and Sparks dress. Anyway, two lovely women are really upping the Royal Family standing and profile; I’m sure they get along just fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her makeup here. It’s a lot more blended, and the rouge isn’t horrendously overdone. The gloss is great on the lips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing with their cloth expenses that people mention all the time is like this I think: They have a job accepted by many (royal family). They represent their country. Imagine IF they went out with cheap clothes. They would be mocked but most importantly the UK would be ridiculed. Even the presidents or prime ministers of other countries have an allowance for clothes so they can be presentable in public. Also think of the military, police doctors. They get clothes for their work as they are of public service. They have an image to maintain.
As for their homes as far as I know the military get some kind of help, founding, if not flat out accommodations in some instances, Not as the royals but still get help from the government.
The thing is royals most likely are expensive, but it seems some thing have been put in place long before, think of the Dutchy of Cornwall or the sovereign grant. It’s not like it is something new and people are paying from their savings.
The royals have more money and privileges that we can dream of. They know how to play the system to get the most of it but who doesn’t try it when the occasion arises?
When I hear that one of them buys something that cheap I ask myself why, what’s the point when the shoes or the clutch or the coat costs 100 more? When I hear they buy something super expensive I sense that they haven’t paid the full price. Trust me they know how to get discounts on everything. They are a walking publicity.
Anyway what’s the deal with the repeats and stuff. We all repeat clothes, sometimes more often then we like. As for cheap clothes I think it makes sense when you are expanding and won’t wear them anymore (or maybe for some other few months for another baby). It’s common sense to me but still not something that important. I have friends who are wearing their normal clothes as far along as 6-7 months and stretching those poor shirts to the max as they don’t want to spend money on ugly maternity clothes. You should see the ingenious ways they dress just to save.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, right? Even in her first appearances as Wiliam’s fiancee she was wearing stuff she had already been photographed with.
Same on her first tour. And she has continued to do the same. Not always with the same frequency, but the recycling is not anything new
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But you could say the exact same about Meghan (but don’t, I notice). In her pre-marriage engagements she wore some coats she already had and on tour she wore several repeats. Not to mention anything pre-marriage she was paying for herself anyway so why should we care about cost? Why does Kate get credit for something but not Meghan? This is the problem I have. Kate gets praised but when Meghan does something better or gets some praise, then it’s not a competition and we shouldn’t compare the two duchesses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@RoyalWatcher – YES, exactly. People have been up in arms over the cost of Meghan’s wardrobe, and when she wears a very affordable dress or repeats something, there is a chorus of “Kate has been doing that for years.” that’s why people are irked by it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry trying to reply to a previous comment not double-comment lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both women should not receive grief for what they wear or how much they spend… Rich people wear expensive clothes, it is as simple as that.
That is the point. Ir we are going to criticize Kate for how much she spends, then we need to criticize Meghan.
Ideally, we would not be criticizing any of them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate does something better than Meghan: “Ugh, I don’t know what’s wrong with Meghan. Kate has always done so well at this. Meghan needs to improve.”
Meghan is better at something than Kate: “Stop pitting women against each other!”
Meghan does something well: “But is it that great, really? Oh, I’m not saying it’s bad. It’s fine. But I wouldn’t say it’s great.”
Kate does anything remotely positive: “She’s so regal!”
Meghan needs improvement with something: Criticism (which is fair enough)
Kate needs improvement: “You’re all haters! Women need to support women.”
Edit –Meant this as a reply to @Royalwatcher
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Rich people wear expensive clothes, it is as simple as that.” then by all means, they should use THEIR vast fortunes on their clothes, and not taxpayer money.
and ideally, the monarchy would not exist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean…in this case, the rich people are often spending taxpayer money, so I think it’s fair for the people of the UK to question it. I just think the lens should be turned to scrutinize the men in the family just as strongly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, rich people wear expensive clothes, but the BRF get their wealth from taxpayers, so if the taxpayers want to give grief about how much is spent on the clothes, I don’t blame them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband always says rich people are the cheapest of us all,and that many times rich people are rich people because they don’t spend (their)money. I see this again and again in my own life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, Natalie S (at 9:30am)! I agree 100%. (I was also having trouble this morning trying to get replies to show up in the right place! Like this comment! Not sure why it’s at the bottom of the page. Argh.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is an evergreen comment though. (Natalie’s tweet at 9:30)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, you said it. I 100% agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is a difference between old money and new money. Old money is subdued, while new money types like to splurge and show off, which is really a sign of their own insecurity. Old money is smart and doesn’t invest money in depreciating assets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse