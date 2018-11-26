Angelina Jolie was in London for the ‘Fighting Stigma Through Film’ festival

Angelina Jolie oozes glamour as she emerges from BFI Waterloo in London

Before Thanksgiving, we heard that Angelina Jolie had organized some kind of two-day film festival which would focus on stories of war-zone rape. I think it was a mistake to call it or refer to it a “film festival,” when really it was probably more of an educational, seminar-like experience featuring documentary footage and first-hand accounts from victims. Anyway, Angelina Jolie really did spend a chunk of her Thanksgiving holiday in London, doing this festival/seminar thing called Fighting Stigma Through Film, which she hosted at the British Film Institute. These photos are from Angelina exiting the BFI. Good lord, she looks beautiful. Is it just me or has she gained a little bit of weight? She looks healthier in these photos.

Angelina Jolie is continuing to fight for the victims of sexual violence in war. Speaking at the Fighting Stigma Through Film festival in London Friday, Jolie described the crime as “an urgent international issue,” adding that “changing attitudes and laws, and challenging stigma and impunity for sexual violence in all our societies is the work of generations. It’s all of you, it’s all of us together.”

The Fighting Stigma festival is an offshoot of the wider Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict (PSVI) campaign Jolie founded with former British foreign secretary William Hague in 2012. It features 35 movies focusing on the discrimination and social stigma faced by survivors of warzone rape and other forms of sexual violence in conflict. The filmmakers come from 14 different countries including Syria, Burma, Russia and Nigeria. Other attendees included Sophie Wessex and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

“I can only imagine the kind of difficulties that many of you have faced to get to this point in your lives,” Jolie said warmly to the filmmakers gathered at the British Film Institute on London’s Southbank. Jolie continued, “From the start, PSVI has been about bringing together survivors, civil society and legal experts with [the] government to work together to affect change; not government telling civil society or survivors what needs to be done, but listening to and supporting the voices of the people most directly involved.”

While behind the mic, Jolie will interview a number of high-profile guests about potential solutions to warzone sexual violence and the equally heart-wrenching topic of the global refugee crisis.

“I hope we will be working on this for many years to come,” Jolie told the audience at the BFI, adding that it was crucial to allow “the voices who set the agenda to be those of the survivors themselves.”

It would not surprise me at all if Angelina moved full-time to London once everything was settled with the divorce and custody war stuff. She’s so comfortable there, and she’s been quietly building a life for herself there, with a focus on her Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict initiative. She’s got several good friends in London now too. As for this film festival – it sounds like devastating subject matter, but necessary stories to tell. I trust that Jolie and the filmmakers didn’t participate in this for any exploitative reasons. Jolie likely used her name to put this together, and to shine a light on the work of these filmmakers.

Angelina Jolie oozes glamour as she emerges from BFI Waterloo in London

Angelina Jolie departs after a Sexual Violence seminar at The BFI in London

34 Responses to "Angelina Jolie was in London for the 'Fighting Stigma Through Film' festival"

  vanna says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:49 am

    She looks like a majestic vampire. Eternally beautiful. I agree about the weight gain. It seems to be a tiny amount but her face look so fresh and plump nowadays.

    Reply
  Rapunzel says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:55 am

    La Jolie, imo, wasn’t looking this genuinely happy in the last few years of Brangelina. Methinks she’s feeling herself now that she’s single again. She ditched a couple hundred pounds of Missouri douchebag, so I don’t blame her.

    Reply
  Maya says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:57 am

    She does look gorgeous and has indeed gained weight.

    Since Samantha took over, Angelina has been looking more relaxed, happy and glowing.

    With the custody almost done, Angelina will finally be able to get rid of Brad (as much as she can).

    The children obviously love her and they also look happy whenever they are pictured together.

    As for the festival, lots of tweets about how good it was and how important it was. Many people praised Angelina for bringing more awareness to a taboo subject.

    Reply
  Lilly says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:01 am

    She is an astounding human being. Angelina usually leaves me mouth gaping when I see her photos and I adore that she works for the good of humanity.

    Reply
  Ophelia says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:19 am

    In the second to last photograph, she looked like she was wearing a slip under a silk dressing gown and threw a winter coat above. Is it too little clothing for such an event?

    Reply
  ROSEY says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Angie is getting her old self back. but i think the red lipstick is too harsh she needs something subtle since her skin is pale.

    Reply
  Cal says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Absurdly gorgeous face.
    I think she looks ten times more wonderful with red lips, too. Oddly, it somehow detracts from the unusually generous lippage she was born with, and which can look a bit strange in a nude shade, to me.
    If she does settle in London, imagine the Hello magazine spreads of her having serious meetings with Amal Clooney from up the road a piece…..it’ll be Kate vs Meghan times ten!

    Reply
  minx says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:41 am

    She’s still a knockout.

    Reply
  Jennifer says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:03 am

    She is so inspiring. She’s still out there trying to make the world a better place while dealing with her own issues, she’s an admirable role model for women everywhere. I hope that this custody situation creates another Angelina effect in which courts consider the impact alcoholic/drug addicted narcissistic (or otherwise dark triad personality disordered) parents have on children. There are a lot of us out here trying to mitigate damage done to our children by being forced to visit their disordered parent. I applaud Angelina for making a stand for her children and for victims all over the world.

    Reply
  Hmmm says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Did y’all see the picture with chiwetel ejiofor. He was looking at her like he’s smitten. Don’t know if he’s married but….

    Reply
  Wyatt says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:53 am

    I forgot about Salt😩

    Reply
  Ari says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Dayum, she look foine!!! And I love her continuous hard work! <3

    Reply
  Poppy says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    She’s an amazing woman

    Reply
  Sidewithkids says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    I think her weight thing has to do w/ stress (dealing w/ the ex bs mostly) but also, the health issues too. I wish she would address it so people can leave it alone tho. She’s thin, we all would like her to gain more weight, but she’s healthy so that’s the most important thing.

    She was beaming while in London. Love that. I believe she wants to move more into doing this. Dealing w/ activism/humanitarian issues, I could see her as the head of UNHCR one day.

    Reply
  Sidewithkids says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Also, it was a film festival b/c from what I read it showed 38 films/docs in the two days it was held.

    Reply
  knowitall says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    She is SO beautiful

    Reply

