Angelina Jolie was in London for the ‘Fighting Stigma Through Film’ festival

Before Thanksgiving, we heard that Angelina Jolie had organized some kind of two-day film festival which would focus on stories of war-zone rape. I think it was a mistake to call it or refer to it a “film festival,” when really it was probably more of an educational, seminar-like experience featuring documentary footage and first-hand accounts from victims. Anyway, Angelina Jolie really did spend a chunk of her Thanksgiving holiday in London, doing this festival/seminar thing called Fighting Stigma Through Film, which she hosted at the British Film Institute. These photos are from Angelina exiting the BFI. Good lord, she looks beautiful. Is it just me or has she gained a little bit of weight? She looks healthier in these photos.
Angelina Jolie is continuing to fight for the victims of sexual violence in war. Speaking at the Fighting Stigma Through Film festival in London Friday, Jolie described the crime as “an urgent international issue,” adding that “changing attitudes and laws, and challenging stigma and impunity for sexual violence in all our societies is the work of generations. It’s all of you, it’s all of us together.”
The Fighting Stigma festival is an offshoot of the wider Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict (PSVI) campaign Jolie founded with former British foreign secretary William Hague in 2012. It features 35 movies focusing on the discrimination and social stigma faced by survivors of warzone rape and other forms of sexual violence in conflict. The filmmakers come from 14 different countries including Syria, Burma, Russia and Nigeria. Other attendees included Sophie Wessex and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
“I can only imagine the kind of difficulties that many of you have faced to get to this point in your lives,” Jolie said warmly to the filmmakers gathered at the British Film Institute on London’s Southbank. Jolie continued, “From the start, PSVI has been about bringing together survivors, civil society and legal experts with [the] government to work together to affect change; not government telling civil society or survivors what needs to be done, but listening to and supporting the voices of the people most directly involved.”
While behind the mic, Jolie will interview a number of high-profile guests about potential solutions to warzone sexual violence and the equally heart-wrenching topic of the global refugee crisis.
“I hope we will be working on this for many years to come,” Jolie told the audience at the BFI, adding that it was crucial to allow “the voices who set the agenda to be those of the survivors themselves.”
It would not surprise me at all if Angelina moved full-time to London once everything was settled with the divorce and custody war stuff. She’s so comfortable there, and she’s been quietly building a life for herself there, with a focus on her Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict initiative. She’s got several good friends in London now too. As for this film festival – it sounds like devastating subject matter, but necessary stories to tell. I trust that Jolie and the filmmakers didn’t participate in this for any exploitative reasons. Jolie likely used her name to put this together, and to shine a light on the work of these filmmakers.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
She looks like a majestic vampire. Eternally beautiful. I agree about the weight gain. It seems to be a tiny amount but her face look so fresh and plump nowadays.
She looks great. Less emaciated than before.
La Jolie, imo, wasn’t looking this genuinely happy in the last few years of Brangelina. Methinks she’s feeling herself now that she’s single again. She ditched a couple hundred pounds of Missouri douchebag, so I don’t blame her.
Brad’s drinking got worse the last few years before the separation.
Angelina had to look after the children, career & humanitarian work while Brad was drinking.
She looked stressed and that’s understandable. Now she got rid of the alcoholic and is much happier and it shows.
I just want her to find a nice good decent man (hint Keanu Reeves) and be happy. She deserves all the happiness she can get.
I could see her with someone involved in international humanitarian law. It’s her passion, and it makes sense that she would want to get out of the biz, so to speak, and find a man who understands and even participates in the causes she fights for.
That would be nice, but Keanu is so private I’m not sure he could stand the media intrusion that would ensue.
😁
I think if Angelina & Keanu did fall in love then Angelina will stop talking about her personal life.
Angelina is best friends with other famous women but we never hear about it.
If the person she is with wants privacy then Angelina will give them that.
Lol. I was thinking Chiwetel Ejiofor. He was there, as a friend I’m sure, but I like him. Seems like a really great guy. He and Angie would be great together.
completely agree. she looks so much happier and better these days. I think she was very stressed and unhappy for a couple of years before they split.
always sad to see a family split up, but this was obviously better for her and the kids. I hope that he gets his sh*t together and is able to mend his relationship with his kids, but who knows the extent of the damage he caused.
She does look gorgeous and has indeed gained weight.
Since Samantha took over, Angelina has been looking more relaxed, happy and glowing.
With the custody almost done, Angelina will finally be able to get rid of Brad (as much as she can).
The children obviously love her and they also look happy whenever they are pictured together.
As for the festival, lots of tweets about how good it was and how important it was. Many people praised Angelina for bringing more awareness to a taboo subject.
She is an astounding human being. Angelina usually leaves me mouth gaping when I see her photos and I adore that she works for the good of humanity.
In the second to last photograph, she looked like she was wearing a slip under a silk dressing gown and threw a winter coat above. Is it too little clothing for such an event?
My impression too, but it was likely a super expensive glam outfit – maybe wrong time of day, wrong event. She looks great regardless.
eh, look at the bright side. at least she didn’t wear the nude pumps. she’s got some sassy metallic ones on.
Angie is getting her old self back. but i think the red lipstick is too harsh she needs something subtle since her skin is pale.
No, no, no! Love her in red lipstick. It’s her signature look. Never do away with it. Yes she ditched 100+ pounds of that ole Missouri dirt. She is soaring and has her groove back.
She’s looks great but I agree with you,the pale skin,with red lips & dark hair is a little “goth”.I think Angie looks great with red lips,when her hair is a little lighter.
Absurdly gorgeous face.
I think she looks ten times more wonderful with red lips, too. Oddly, it somehow detracts from the unusually generous lippage she was born with, and which can look a bit strange in a nude shade, to me.
If she does settle in London, imagine the Hello magazine spreads of her having serious meetings with Amal Clooney from up the road a piece…..it’ll be Kate vs Meghan times ten!
She’s still a knockout.
She is so inspiring. She’s still out there trying to make the world a better place while dealing with her own issues, she’s an admirable role model for women everywhere. I hope that this custody situation creates another Angelina effect in which courts consider the impact alcoholic/drug addicted narcissistic (or otherwise dark triad personality disordered) parents have on children. There are a lot of us out here trying to mitigate damage done to our children by being forced to visit their disordered parent. I applaud Angelina for making a stand for her children and for victims all over the world.
Agreed and yes, hopefully she will win the custody and help millions of other mothers who are supporting children damaged by alcoholics and narcissistic personalities.
Did y’all see the picture with chiwetel ejiofor. He was looking at her like he’s smitten. Don’t know if he’s married but….
Yes Chiwetel is married, they have been friends since he starred in seven years a slave, their children are also friends.
Slight correction, they have been friends since Salt.
Angelina is the one who recommended him for 12 years a slave.
Okay well I wish I could share the photo. But believe me he’s looking smitten .
He isn’t married but is dating a model that last I heard.
I think you’re referring to David Oyelowo who starred in Selma. They just finished shooting a Peter Pan origins movie recently.
I forgot about Salt😩
Dayum, she look foine!!! And I love her continuous hard work! <3
She’s an amazing woman
I think her weight thing has to do w/ stress (dealing w/ the ex bs mostly) but also, the health issues too. I wish she would address it so people can leave it alone tho. She’s thin, we all would like her to gain more weight, but she’s healthy so that’s the most important thing.
She was beaming while in London. Love that. I believe she wants to move more into doing this. Dealing w/ activism/humanitarian issues, I could see her as the head of UNHCR one day.
Also, it was a film festival b/c from what I read it showed 38 films/docs in the two days it was held.
She is SO beautiful
