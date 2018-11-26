Ariana Grande got a black heart to cover up her Pete Davidson tattoo, did she use him?

Right before we heard that Ariana Grande dumped Pete Davidson, he covered up the bunny ear tattoo (Ariana’s signature from her Dangerous Woman album) on his neck with a black heart. You may think the color of the heart was significant, and maybe it was, but the original tattoo was black so he didn’t have many options. Months before that, Pete’s tattoo artist went on the record to say that he counseled him not to get tattoos for Ariana, considering that he had just done a huge coverup for Pete of a tattoo of Pete’s last girlfriend, Cazzie David’s, face.
Well Ariana has gotten a coverup of a tattoo for Pete she had on her left ring finger. She had the name “Pete” tattooed there. She previously was seen with a bandaid covering the tattoo and now she’s had it covered with a little black heart, just like Pete did! I would say that’s suspicious, but really what else makes sense there? She could have gotten a cross or a tree or something but a heart is more universal.
People spotted the tattoo in the stills she’s released from her upcoming “thank u, next” video which is a tribute to Mean Girls! I was hoping she’d make a tribute to The First Wives Club like she did in her first performance of the song on Ellen but I see why she and/or her team made the decision to do Mean Girls. It’s more current for her fanbase.
This begs the question as to whether Ariana and Pete are ever getting back together and I truly doubt it. I’m sure he would love it if she took him back but she just put out a smash hit about moving on and coming onto her own. She played that whole scenario expertly. I believe it was entirely genuine, especially after her ex Mac Miller’s tragic death. Imagine if a male musician dumped his fiance after a whirlwind romance and put out a song about it. We might question whether he was using his ex. I’m not saying Ari did this! She’s been open and vulnerable about it throughout. Plus Pete used her for stupid bits on SNL up until their split.
Ariana is also making headlines for responding to trolls who accused her of “milkin” Mac Miller’s death after she posted a Thanksgiving tribute to him. She wrote, in part, “some of the sh-t i read on here makes me sick to my stomach… if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another.”
everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018
Look at the stills from her video! Ari is the Regina queen bee character (Rachel McAdams) and they got a spot on Cady to play Lindsay Lohan’s character along with a Karen (Amanda Seyfried) and a Gretchen (Lacey Chabert). They even got the original actor who played Regina’s ex and Cady’s love interest, Jonathan Bennett, to appear! He’s mostly been in Hallmark movies (there’s no shame in that I watch them all the time) and it’s nice to see him again. I know that I’ll be roasted for this but I’m really looking forward to this video.
You’re like really pretty @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/i43XTfFxip
— Jonathan Bennett (@JonathanBennett) November 24, 2018
Eh, I’ll be the one to say it. She used him and he used her. They used each other as a distraction and for attention.
Having said that, I don’t believe either of them is/was malicious and they both seem like pretty decent (and fragile) people to me. Yeah they both do stupid shit (donut licking, birth control jokes), but I feel like that is a product of immaturity+zero consequences, than either of them being arseholes.
My friend liked to call them a Trauma-ship, in that they were both high energy, trauma-ridden kids, touched by terrorist acts in their lives. And that was probably part of what drew them together.
Interesting. I mean, a heart is an easy fix, and I guess it could be a bit symbolic. Just covering it up like “well, past love. Let’s make it a generic heart and move on” kind of thing.
Real tattoo cover up is super difficult. It takes an artist who is SUPER skilled to be able to camouflage a previous design with something else. I’m always impressed with the before and after photos of good cover ups.
The way Ariana has been acting…lends SO MUCH CREDENCE to the rumor of WHY she and Pete broke up…..
Which is just….WOW!!!!!
wat u mean
That Pete sent intimate pics of him and her before Mac died…and it was Mac’s family that told her afterwards….
@LALA who were the pics sent to? Mac?
the rumor feels like yet another attempt to blame Mac’s death on Ariana for moving on and not Mac for having a drug problem.
@Olive….To me…it seems like the reason why Ariana dropped Pete like a bedbug infested mattress….right after Mac’s death….
Not that she feels responsible for Mac’s death…but that Pete crossed every boundary known to man/woman/child…and used her to kick someone she cared about when he was down….
What’s the rumour?!
Pete sent Mac Miller intimate photos of him and Ari to be like “see what I have… Youe never getting this back”. Shortly after, Mac commitmmed suicide. Macs family told Ari this and she immediately dumped Pete, no looking back. That’s the rumor I read.
I don’t have the link right now but I think Ariana was the one who actually denied that rumor. Also, wasn’t Mac Miller’s death ruled an accidental overdose, not a suicide?
Yes, and yes.
I agree, I think he was looking forward to going on tour but relapsed and couldn’t properly dose his intake. He often talked about being afraid of overdosing, I don’t think that’s how he wanted to go.
My mistake. I meant to say overdosed. Not at all the same and I apologise.
There was an implication that the messages from Pete may have motivated the relapse which led to his death and that Ari couldn’t be with someone who displayed such cruelty.
I never heard that Ari denied it.
it will also reference bring it on and other teen movies. jus sayin
Nice wardrobe work, that cherry LV bag is in good condition considering how old the style is
I think that Cady is Elizabeth Gilles from Ariana’s Nickelodeon days! Sending some love to her Victorious fam! <3
It is! She’s the lead in Dynasty now too (shhh, I enjoy watching trashy stuff and wasn’t around for the original series)!
Is it as good and crazy as Riverdale? I have a soft spot for CW shows.
Ah I thought it was her, I was just about to Google it. I loved the Dynasty reboot it’s cheesy and fun. I didn’t see her in anything before Dynasty but I was immediately struck by the Lohan similarity even in that.
She looks so much like Lohan in her early pretty days.
he’s manic and she’s romantically impulsive but once the sex dust cleared I think they both realized they did not want to be stuck with each other legally. For a second I thought that was Lindsay and she looked amazing again. Then I realized , that’s impossible!
They got too far so quickly that it always seemed like it was just a rebound relationship that wouldn’t last. They are an example of why you shouldn’t get tattoos, especially immediately like they did, that have anything to do with your bf or gf
I really thought it was Lindsay Lohan in that photo!
I know! She looks so much like MG LiLo!
Mutual use. Consenting adults. Move on.
“Cady” is definitely Elizabeth Gillies. She and Ariana starred in “Victorious” and the broadway musical “13″ together.
It might have to do with the fact that Mean Girls is one of the few movies that I watch yearly, but Jonathan could still get it.
“Imagine if a male musician dumped his fiance after a whirlwind romance and put out a song about it. We might question whether he was using his ex”
Well one did, John Mayer, and everyone labeled him a douche bag for it. Everyone seriously hates him for that kinda stuff but I have to admit that I love his music (I just wouldn’t date the guy)
Also, Taylor Swift did it/does it too and everyone gets mad at her for it too! (Coincidentally these two did it to each other!) I’m not saying they don’t deserve the backlash, just making an observation how Ariana doesn’t get the same treatment, perhaps it’s because she’s had some bad luck recently (the attack at her concert, her ex-bf’s death) and add to that her very child-like/Lolita demeanor that she obviously feeds the public.
I don’t dislike Ariana, I just don’t think it’s all Pete’s fault and I see the disparity in the treatment she’s getting VS other artists who have done the same thing.
Didn’t John Mayer also make sexual stuff up about/ out private sexual info about his exes without their permission though? That goes beyond just mentioning your exes by song.
Hmm. Sounds a bit like her bragging about Pete’s big… energy.
That was with permission, and they both talked about each other in a sexual way like that.
I’m not aware of John Mayer making up stuff about his exes (I could be wrong tho) but more like him telling too many embarrassing truths that he probably should have kept to himself as a gentleman. The truth is many, many women in the industry have been drawn to him and tried to “fix him”, putting up with all kinds of garbage from him (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, etc)
I don’t think he had to resort to making stuff up but I do agree he probably was a jerk to them.
He sang the JLH’s “body is a wonderland” (which she ate up, btw) and Ari straight up talked about how big Pete’s d*ck is. So, kinda the same in my book.
Ariana doesn’t seem to be mean or spiteful or vindictive about her exes. That might be the difference.
Ariana, along with her mom (who seems awesome), the girls of Little Mix, and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui also recently made headlines for coming together to tear Piers Morgan a new one! In a world where it’s so easy for girls to try to just get by being One Of The Good Ones, it’s refreshing to see women have each other ‘s backs and put a misogynistic old man in his place.
This! I would love to see a post about that. Ari specifically shut his @$$ down.
I don’t know, I want to think she’s genuine and wish her the best but the tinhat part of me thinks she’s absolutely evil and playing a really clever PR game.
I think she has been going through a lot of real emotions publicly and is just trying to make the best of it. I think she’s genuine.
The video will be based on Mean Girls, Bring It On, Legally Blonde, and I think one other movie. Looks fun!
Both fascinating and exhausting with these two
