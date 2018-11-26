Ariana Grande got a black heart to cover up her Pete Davidson tattoo, did she use him?



Right before we heard that Ariana Grande dumped Pete Davidson, he covered up the bunny ear tattoo (Ariana’s signature from her Dangerous Woman album) on his neck with a black heart. You may think the color of the heart was significant, and maybe it was, but the original tattoo was black so he didn’t have many options. Months before that, Pete’s tattoo artist went on the record to say that he counseled him not to get tattoos for Ariana, considering that he had just done a huge coverup for Pete of a tattoo of Pete’s last girlfriend, Cazzie David’s, face.

Well Ariana has gotten a coverup of a tattoo for Pete she had on her left ring finger. She had the name “Pete” tattooed there. She previously was seen with a bandaid covering the tattoo and now she’s had it covered with a little black heart, just like Pete did! I would say that’s suspicious, but really what else makes sense there? She could have gotten a cross or a tree or something but a heart is more universal.

People spotted the tattoo in the stills she’s released from her upcoming “thank u, next” video which is a tribute to Mean Girls! I was hoping she’d make a tribute to The First Wives Club like she did in her first performance of the song on Ellen but I see why she and/or her team made the decision to do Mean Girls. It’s more current for her fanbase.

This begs the question as to whether Ariana and Pete are ever getting back together and I truly doubt it. I’m sure he would love it if she took him back but she just put out a smash hit about moving on and coming onto her own. She played that whole scenario expertly. I believe it was entirely genuine, especially after her ex Mac Miller’s tragic death. Imagine if a male musician dumped his fiance after a whirlwind romance and put out a song about it. We might question whether he was using his ex. I’m not saying Ari did this! She’s been open and vulnerable about it throughout. Plus Pete used her for stupid bits on SNL up until their split.

Ariana is also making headlines for responding to trolls who accused her of “milkin” Mac Miller’s death after she posted a Thanksgiving tribute to him. She wrote, in part, “some of the sh-t i read on here makes me sick to my stomach… if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another.”

everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

Look at the stills from her video! Ari is the Regina queen bee character (Rachel McAdams) and they got a spot on Cady to play Lindsay Lohan’s character along with a Karen (Amanda Seyfried) and a Gretchen (Lacey Chabert). They even got the original actor who played Regina’s ex and Cady’s love interest, Jonathan Bennett, to appear! He’s mostly been in Hallmark movies (there’s no shame in that I watch them all the time) and it’s nice to see him again. I know that I’ll be roasted for this but I’m really looking forward to this video.