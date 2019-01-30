Rob Kardashian & his family think Blac Chyna is a bad, neglectful mother

As we discussed, we’re going through another moment where Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are trying to get some headlines for all the wrong reasons. Rob and Chyna have been sniping at each other for years now as they fight over Dream Kardashian’s custody, and Rob posting revenge-pr0n of Chyna, and Chyna getting the cops called on her for allegedly neglecting Dream, and like a million other things. I think they’re both kind of terrible? But now Rob is trying to assume the high road, or perhaps he thinks he’s in a position of strength after Chyna jetted off to Hawaii with her boyfriend when she was supposed to have custody of Dream.
As Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna battle for custody, his famous family is striving to provide a stable environment for little Dream Renée.
“Regardless of the issues that Rob is dealing with, it’s pretty clear that the environment that Rob and his family can offer Dream is the healthiest for her,” a source close to Kardashian, 31, tells PEOPLE. Although Kardashian wants his 2-year-old daughter to spend quality time with the KarJenner tribe, he thinks it’s best that Dream has a healthy relationship with Chyna, 30.
“Rob always wanted Dream to spend time with her mom, too. He has never wanted Chyna to be cut out of Dream’s life,” the source says. “But he also doesn’t want Dream to be raised by a nanny while her mom is off partying out of state.”
Over the weekend, Kardashian reportedly wasn’t able to get in touch with Chyna, who is currently in Hawaii, to drop off their little girl on Saturday, when she was supposed to have custody. While Chyna’s alleged behavior doesn’t come as a surprise to the KarJenner clan, they are concerned about Dream’s wellbeing when she is with her mom.
“Rob’s family always had issues with Chyna. Her public behavior in the past few days, certainly isn’t going to give her a Mother of the Year award. Chyna has long acted like her number one priority isn’t raising her kids. This is very hard for Rob’s family,” says the source. “They don’t feel like Dream is properly cared for when she is with Chyna. They find it to be a sad situation. Dream is the cutest little girl. She is very happy and so much fun to be around. Rob’s family just wants Dream to be raised in the best way possible.”
Crap, I completely forgot that Chyna has a son too – King Cairo is 6 years old. Dream is two years old. I think… well, Rob probably isn’t a great dad, and Chyna probably isn’t a great mom, but the hope was that between the two of them, they would be able to make one okay parent. I don’t even think that’s the case. Now, this People story leads me to believe that maybe Rob’s sisters (Khloe and Kim, specifically) and Kris Jenner think that they can somehow get Rob to be Dream’s primary custodial parent, then they can take over and “help” him raise the little girl. I don’t know. It’s such a mess.
Based on the reports, sure sounds like it.
I remember when that crazy video came out of her throwing strollers at a children’s theme park
Both are krap, but Dream’s chances are better with the koven. Say what you want, but the Kardashian kids look well cared.
But they seem to be well cared for by nannies. How is that different than what Chyna is doing?
Agree, Moneypenny. Dream is happy they say – so is her life that terrible? Sorry, but ROB as primary parent??? Yeah, sure. I’m sure HE’D never stoop to hiring a nanny.
Thats Rich Jack! The Kardashians calling anyone else a bad parent? The ones who sell themselves to the media while having nannies raise their babies? Pretty ironic
And now selling their babies to the media.
“Neglect” is kind of a clever move as it would also maybe mean social services would get involved.
Sad thing is that little girl is probably better off with the kardashians
Quite simply, she should have gone on vacation when Rob had Dream, not during her own custodial time. In situations where you don’t have custody 100% of the time, why would you waste your custodial time with your kid?
So I’m not digging the whole “they are both bad parents” argument. Rob shouldn’t trash Chyna in public or in front of Dream, but at least he actually seems to want to be present and parent his child.
And the thing is – if she HAD to go at that time, she should have been upfront about it and asked if he wanted the extra week or whatever. The parent should (assuming they’re stable enough to have custody) have the option of taking the extra time if the other parent isn’t going to be around. It’s just foolish that she wouldn’t have offered that in the first place.
yep! with my step son’s custody arrangement, if he is going to be in the care of someone who doesn’t live in the house for more than 4 hours, then the parent has to offer the time to the other parent. obviously we allow for grandparents and such to take him, but that’s a discussion between the parents. we would never take a vacation and leave him with someone else without first offering it to his mom, and vice versa that’s pretty standard for custodial arrangements.
Yep, I made sure that was in my son’s custody arrangements
You know what they say about people who live in glass houses….
I think when you have little ones and still want to “party”, it is problematic, no matter who you are. This goes beyond a night out with the girls. When you have kids, there is no question that some of your priorities MUST change.
I have no idea what it’s like inside her home, but I find it rich that a family constantly traveling, vacationing and being papped without a child in sight is somehow worried about a child being raised by nannies.
They all knew who Blac was when they picked this story line.
I honestly think Rob went totally off book when he picked the story line, I don’t think they were happy about it at all.
I was prepared to go nuclear on the idea that a mother is unfit for taking time for a vacation away from her kids, but it sounds like the issue was that she didn’t let anyone know what she was doing when it was time for Rob to drop off Dream, which IMO is irresponsible parenting at the least. Not that I think Dream would be better off with Rob, because I am sure he would disappear for days at a time and leave Dream with his sisters *nannies*
Wolves wold be better than her. Poor child. When a Kardashian is the best option, you know things are really f.up.
Money does not equal decency. I know plenty of rich fuck ups. Team no one as the Kardashians are proven liars who are media prostitutes.
Devils advocate for a moment— if memory serves the Koven has known or been around Blac since her son was very young, isn’t the father of that child the one that was creeping on Kylie underage?
So why is she only unfit now? They picked this woman for this storyline knowing exactly who she is.
Not defending the behavior, just truly baffled that somehow the Kardashian clan are considered better options.
The K Klan just needs a new story line. Sounds as though at worst there was a communication problem between Rob and Chyna. He needs to tell his family to stop interfering.
Rob should never have gotten entangled with Blac Chyna.
Who was looking after her son? Is Tyga still in the picture?
I think hes on tour in Australia…so doubt Kung was with him
Since they broke up, Blac Chyna has gotten into at least 3 physical altercations and has been charged with at least one possession of narcotics. I believe it was ecstasy. Unfortunately for her, Rob and his family have all the proof they need in order to take her to court and likely win. Her only saving grace would be Rob’s revenge porn charge. Was he actually charged and convicted for that? I have no idea.
I don’t, however, think Rob is the better parent. I believe they are about equal and pay an equal amount of attention to Dream.
Doesn’t he live with his mother? I imagine she and the nanny do most of the care.
he wasn’t even arrested for the revenge porn – chyna is choosing to handle it privately and instead sue him over it rather than reporting it to authorities.
I feel sorry for all these babies. They’re the only innocent ones here. It is even sadder to know all the girls will have serious issues loving themselves and the boys will never respect women. Unless of course the nannies raise these kids with morals and decency…we know the Kardashians won’t bother with that.
Agree with all of this.
I wonder how much of this is about child support money. I don’t know their court arrangements, but if Rob is trying to build a case that she is unfit and should have less custody, this is a good way to do that. Then he’d pay less child support, right? Or even receive child support?
all the kardashian women need to stop enabling rob and leave him alone to sink or swim as a parent. they can’t solve this for him, nor should they try. rob is a grown man who needs to take charge of his own damn life and not relying on his mom and sisters to fix it for him. he just seems spineless on his own.
Sounds about white. This is the typical thought as it relates to Black motherhood.