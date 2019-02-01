Max Greenfield dishes on his steamy sex scene in the new Veronica Mars

Max Greenfield took his nine-year daughter, Lilly, with him to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert the other night. It was probably too cold for his three-year-old son, Ozzie, to comed. Max explained that he takes Lilly to the set of his CBS show, The Neighborhood, and while he sees it as this father-daughter bonding time, she’s mostly bored and hungry. During his segment, Colbert kept throwing the camera to her backstage. She was adorable, clearly having more fun than at Dad’s other job. However, at one point, Colbert called her on stage and asked her to go to the dressing room because he and her dad needed to “have an adult conversation” – about Veronica Mars! Max played Leo on VM. Leo was cute and he kept getting implicated in stuff because of Veronica so he earned the sympathy crush as well. He was also in the 2014 VM movie but I can’t even remember him in that. Colbert asked if Max was going to be in the new VM limited series and Max said yes but then he dropped some major news – VM is going to be hella sexy, including a sex scene with Leo that is so explicit, it made Max’s Neighborhood co-star, Beth Behrs, gasp when she heard it:
Stephen Colbert: You’re going to be in the (Veronica Mars) limited series
Max Greenfield: Yeah, I’ve been kind of going back and forth between Veronica Mars and The Neighborhood. It had been going very well up until the other day when I received and email from one of the producers I know very well, Dan Ethridge and he said, ‘What’s your comfort level with eroticism?’ And I go, ‘it’s zero now, that you’ve asked me this. What are you talking about?’
SC: Okay so, what’s the scene? What do you have to do?
MG: Stephen, it’s crazy man. I read it to Beth Behrs, who plays my wife on The Neighborhood… her reaction as I read it, there are no lines, it’s just all descriptive, and her reaction as I kept going down (the page) was just (gasps). They use words like ‘thrust.’ Stephen, I don’t know who they think they cast in the role.
SC: What else happens, what other words do they use?
MG: Moan. Thrust, moan. And they use these words multiple times.
SC: Is this a two-person scene?
MG: It is a two-person scene
I’m not ashamed to say, this excites the hell out of me. Like I said, Leo was adorable, but he was most certainly not the hunk on the show. So, if he’s getting busy, then we are definitely getting a scene with Veronica ripping Logan’s Navy uniform off him as he throws her on the dining room table. Remember, Kristen Bell just said that her husband has no problem with her sex scenes, the cast is totally setting us up for Fifty Shades of Neptune. Even if it isn’t the scene I am focusing on, I will be happy to see Leo get some, he deserves it. Plus, Max’s wife, Tess Sanchez, is totally on board with it. She thinks it’ll be good for Max’s career. And when Max told her he didn’t think he could do it, his wife said, “I know you can’t. Act.”, which made me like her even more. Maybe this is why Max takes Lilly to the set of The Neighborhood, so she’ll think all TV sets are boring and won’t ask to tag along to the Mars set.
And shout out for that windowpane suit Max wore on Colbert. Heck ya, Leo could get it
“I don’t know who they think they cast in this role”… and “I know you can’t. Act.” made me laugh out loud. And I REALLY needed that this morning. Thank you Hecate, and thank you Max!
I liked Leo, but it’s Veronica and Logan forever. I swear if they kill of Logan, Keith, or Weevil it will devastate me so much.
Logan and Veronica are my favorite all time tv couple. But I need Logan to be a bit of a bad boy and for there to be some tension. I wonder if they’d dare break them up again just to put them back together? Ooh I can’t wait!!!
Ugh mine too, and I agree!
Oh my god, @Erinn, I hadn’t even thought of that! Oh, I honestly would rather they not bring it back than do anything like that. Weevil’s ending in the movie left me devastated enough for him. I’m so excited for VM again, but oh god, I need there NOT to be any tragedy like that!
The Weevil stuff bummed me out so much… I was so happy to see him have his life together and a nice family… I hope that they focus on getting him back on solid ground somehow.
Yep, Logan/Veronica forever. I hope they get a steamy sex scene because the actor’s chemistry is out of control.
I love Max but Leo can stay away from Veronica lol
100%!
I’m a massive fan of his Schmidt character on New Girl. I think it’s insane that they didn’t do a spin off with the Schmidt and Cece characters!
I saw VM when I was in high school and didn’t really get the Leo/Veronica relationship – it was just weird to me, I was the same age as Veronica and I couldn’t imagine dating a grown ass police officer.
Shmidt !
Wait, what? There’s a new Veronica Mars?! Yay, yay, yay!!!!