Frances Cobain finally gets that ‘you don’t have to live lavishly to live well’

For a few years now, I’ve gotten a sense that Frances Bean Cobain got all of the wild-child drama out in her teenage years and early 20s. She’s 26 years old now and she seems incredibly stable and well-adjusted, all things considered. She’s always been a wealthy young woman, as she is the sole heir to her late father’s estate. I’ve always wondered if it might be better for heirs and heiresses to be raised in complete isolation from the fact of the inheritance, and then to only be told about the money when they’re well into their 20s. I feel like heirs would appreciate it more and they wouldn’t feel the “burden” of it, nor would they be any more or less wild in their youth. Frances talked about her father’s estate and a lot more recently when she sat down for an interview on RuPaul’s podcast. Some highlights:
The money she inherited: “My relationship to money is different because I didn’t earn it. And so it’s almost like this big, giant loan that I’ll never get rid of. I have an almost foreign relationship to it or guilt because it feels like money from somebody that I’ve never met, let alone earned myself.”
She’s started to take the money seriously over the past two years: “I’d say in the last two years, I’ve taken real accountability at looking at every little thing and talking with the people in charge of my money. And also realizing that you don’t have to live lavishly to live well. … The one way that I was shown how to live was to…live beyond your means and live in excess. It took me stepping away from that and getting sober in order to realize that no matter how much money you think you have, it’s not permanent.”
What happened with her ex-husband Isaiah Silva: “I got married because I met a guy when I was 17 and newly emancipated from my mother who gave me a sense of normalcy and stability. The idea of marriage, of security a family very early on, was the complete opposite of what my mom did. ‘Cause my mom got married when she was 29 and had a baby when she was 30, and that’s not particularly old but she only had a family life for two years and then she never remarried. So I wasn’t provided with any stability. So I met this guy who presented himself to be stable and normal… but I really was grasping on for some kind of stability anywhere.”
She also talked at length about her relationship with her mother, which has been tortured over the years but she makes it sound like they’ve been in a good place for a while, and that she appreciates that Courtney’s heart is mostly in the right place. Frances is doing music now, and she also talked about how Nirvana’s fans feel the need to project a lot of stuff on her and her music, but people just need to let her do her own thing. I think getting sober in 2016 was the best thing that ever happened to her, but I also think she just grew up, you know? And even in her so-called wild child days, she wasn’t even that big of a mess in public. Maybe she was privately, but it’s not like she was a Lohan about it. As for her father’s estate… it’s not a loan, good God. What a weird way to think about it.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She sounds reasonable and well adjusted, considering she has been raised by Courtney Love this is amazing.
Incredible. She seems lightyears ahead of a lot of celeb spawn.
I thought that was Hilarie Burton for a second.
Firstly, she looks the best I’ve seen her look in years. She’s really, really pretty. Her skin is glowing and her hair is shiny and lush. She looks so much healthier than she did even a few years ago.
Second, she sounds really mature and grounded. She has always struck me as a very thoughtful, empathetic young woman. It can be harrowing trying to navigate life when you are living in the shadow of two famous (and arguably legendary) parents. For that she has my sympathy. And I know she’s had her low points but she really seems to be in a good place right now. I think it’s awesome that she is able to see the effects of her mother’s behavior and how it’s led her to some not-so-great life choices. I also admire her sense of forgiveness very much.
I know how fragile sobriety is so I truly hope she continues on this path. She strikes me as an exceptionally strong person, so I believe she has a good chance.
I’m rooting for her.
To me, she’s a dead ringer for Scout Taylor-Compton.
She’s really really pretty because of a LOT of plastic surgery, which I suspect her father would have hated.
So proud of you Bean 🥰
She sounds like she’s made peace with a lot and came out wiser in the end. Good for Frances.
I like the way she describes her inheritance as a ‘loan’. Not as in something to be repaid but instead as a transient thing that she did not earn and which could be lost as readily as it was gained.
Good for her, for real. We’re all rooting for her.
Good to know she’s in a good place. She seems like a smart and thoughtful woman. I wish her well!
She’s so cute. Imagine the world knows the tortured life your father had, how disturbed her mother was/is, although Hole was pretty wicked good. She’s the spitting image of the father she will never know. Be strong, little Bean.
Wow, so nice to read this. She sounds really thoughtful and mature and grounded. I always felt protective of and fearful for Kurt, he struck me as too sensitive and fragile for this world most of the time. I’m so happy to see evidence of real strength from Frances Bean.
