Chloe Grace Moretz: Waitressing is the hardest thing I’ve ever done



Chloe Grace Moretz is only 21 years old, she’s been in 47 films, and this was her first year as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she explained how that happened, she had to be recommended by other Academy members, which was fascinating to me. She also talked about voting for the first time and how her brothers helped her judge the movies. Chloe has four older brothers, I can’t find all their ages and names but her brother Brandon is her business manager and her brother Trevor is an actor and has coached her. She also talked about the fact that she studied to be a waitress to prepare for her role in Greta, out March 1st, a thriller costarring Isabelle Huppert. (Here’s the trailer it looks so good.)

On how she got into the Academy this year

You have to have people vouch for you [with] letters of them saying they’ve worked with you and think you’re worthy of being in the Academy. This was my first voting year. Michelle Pfeiffer [wrote a letter for me]. “Did you take it seriously and watch all the movies?”

I try to. I like to watch all of them even down to the animated shorts. It’s helpful because I have four brothers and my mother who is a single mother over 50. I have two gay brothers and two straight brothers. So I have kind of a concentrated test group. “Who do you vote for, your friend or would you vote for the best performance?”

There’s a little bit of nepotism in there. I’m going to give it to the nicer person. “Who has been the biggest influence on you whom you’ve worked with?”

Julianne Moore played my mother [in Carrie]. She took me under her wing and has helped me. She’ll call me out of the blue and we’ll chat and have lunch. She plays a waitress in Greta and tried to do it in real life

In this story I’m a waitress at a nice restaurant. I talked to my director I was like ‘I don’t know how to do it. Can I go into a place and try it out?’ We found a little place in Dublin [where we were filming]. I did two days of training and then they had me hit the floor. It’s hardest thing I’ve ever done. I cannot write shorthand. I [couldn’t] upsell the specials. Failing at at. Trying to input it in the screen. The order goes in to early and then they’re mad because the food’s cold.

That’s sweet how Julianne Moore has mentored her through the years. It also sounds like Michelle Pfeiffer has helped her out quite a bit. In order to get into the Academy you have to be Oscar nominated or two current members have to sponsor you. Chloe is a rare child actress who seems to have matured and grown while working steadily. I would also say that about the Fanning sisters. (They should be in the Academy too, I hope they are.)

In college I tried waitressing for maybe six weeks. It might have been a month or less and just seemed longer. I worked at a sit down restaurant that was part of my college’s meal plan, it wasn’t even a proper restaurant and it was so hard. Chloe said that customers got mad at her, and I could relate. That was the worst feeling! After sucking at that job I switched to another one delivering pizzas by foot within the dorms. We had this labyrinthian dorm system but navigating that was way easier than waiting tables.

