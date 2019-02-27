Chloe Grace Moretz: Waitressing is the hardest thing I’ve ever done

Chloe Grace Moretz is only 21 years old, she’s been in 47 films, and this was her first year as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she explained how that happened, she had to be recommended by other Academy members, which was fascinating to me. She also talked about voting for the first time and how her brothers helped her judge the movies. Chloe has four older brothers, I can’t find all their ages and names but her brother Brandon is her business manager and her brother Trevor is an actor and has coached her. She also talked about the fact that she studied to be a waitress to prepare for her role in Greta, out March 1st, a thriller costarring Isabelle Huppert. (Here’s the trailer it looks so good.)
On how she got into the Academy this year
You have to have people vouch for you [with] letters of them saying they’ve worked with you and think you’re worthy of being in the Academy. This was my first voting year. Michelle Pfeiffer [wrote a letter for me].
“Did you take it seriously and watch all the movies?”
I try to. I like to watch all of them even down to the animated shorts. It’s helpful because I have four brothers and my mother who is a single mother over 50. I have two gay brothers and two straight brothers. So I have kind of a concentrated test group.
“Who do you vote for, your friend or would you vote for the best performance?”
There’s a little bit of nepotism in there. I’m going to give it to the nicer person.
“Who has been the biggest influence on you whom you’ve worked with?”
Julianne Moore played my mother [in Carrie]. She took me under her wing and has helped me. She’ll call me out of the blue and we’ll chat and have lunch.
She plays a waitress in Greta and tried to do it in real life
In this story I’m a waitress at a nice restaurant. I talked to my director I was like ‘I don’t know how to do it. Can I go into a place and try it out?’
We found a little place in Dublin [where we were filming]. I did two days of training and then they had me hit the floor. It’s hardest thing I’ve ever done. I cannot write shorthand. I [couldn’t] upsell the specials. Failing at at. Trying to input it in the screen. The order goes in to early and then they’re mad because the food’s cold.
That’s sweet how Julianne Moore has mentored her through the years. It also sounds like Michelle Pfeiffer has helped her out quite a bit. In order to get into the Academy you have to be Oscar nominated or two current members have to sponsor you. Chloe is a rare child actress who seems to have matured and grown while working steadily. I would also say that about the Fanning sisters. (They should be in the Academy too, I hope they are.)
In college I tried waitressing for maybe six weeks. It might have been a month or less and just seemed longer. I worked at a sit down restaurant that was part of my college’s meal plan, it wasn’t even a proper restaurant and it was so hard. Chloe said that customers got mad at her, and I could relate. That was the worst feeling! After sucking at that job I switched to another one delivering pizzas by foot within the dorms. We had this labyrinthian dorm system but navigating that was way easier than waiting tables.
Here’s the video!
Photos credit: Backgrid and WENN
I waitressed for about a year and a half before I finally gave up. I don’t have the personality for it. Plus, I would often get comments like “why don’t you smile” from men. So annoying
I think serving is something that should be a mandatory part of growing up! It’s very hard work & you learn a lot about people, work place politics, etc.
I waitressed throughout high school & college, varying from a small down diner to a franchise family restaurant to a fine dining establishment. Busted my ass, but it was good for me.
For years afterward I would have nightmares that my hubby & were broke & desperate so I had to go back to waitressing & it nearly killed me! LOL 😲🤣
I agree it should be mandatory for everyone! It really teaches you a lot about people and how to deal with them, and how to treat them later in life as you progress to a different career but still eat at restaurants, lol. I bartended and waited tables for 7 years and it’s been 13 years since I left but I still have that same nightmare, usually the computer system is one I don’t recognize and I get in the weeds quickly. Also hated when I’d be be home in bed after a long shift and suddenly remember that table 72 asked for ketchup and I never got it, like shit!! 😂