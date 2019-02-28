Idris Elba explains how he got to DJ the Royal Wedding reception

Idris Elba visited Ellen DeGeneres’ show the other day. He was there to discuss his new Netflix show, Turn Up Charlie, but they also brought up all his other projects and whew, the man is busy. Turn Up Charlie is a passion project that Idris co-created about a 40-year-old DJ. Idris is, of course, still DJing and the talk turned to one of his most famous gigs, becoming the wedding DJ for Harry and Megan. Ellen asked how it came about and the answer turned out to be quite simple – Harry asked him to.

So, you DJed the Royal wedding, is that right? So, Harry and I’ve hung out a couple of times, through his dad. His dad’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, helped me out as a young actor. And so I do a lot of work with them, Harry and William, a few times. And Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed. And he was like, “hey man, what are you doing on the date?” And I was like, “ah, nothing.” And he goes, hmm, would you DJ at my wedding? And I was like, is this a joke? Are you joking?

That’s so cool that Prince Charles introduced Harry to Idris. I wonder why Ellen and Idris are so surprised he was approached. I would have been more shocked if Harry hadn’t asked. Now I don’t want to start trouble, but I can tell you if I were getting married and my husband knew Idris, it wouldn’t have been *his* idea to get him to DJ the reception, you know what I’m saying. Idris look pleased as punch to have been asked and I’m sure he was amazing. I’d love to hear him do a set, I guess I’ll just have to settle for watching him spin on Turn Up Charlie.

Idris also told Ellen about proposing to his finaceé, Sabrina Dhowre, at the screening of Yardie. He said it was as much a surprise to him and it was to her. According to Idris, when he jumped up on the stage, with all the cast and crew in the audience, the feels just overcame him and he dropped to one knee. I believe him, of course… but having a ring in his pocket might have given him a clue, no?

