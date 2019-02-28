Idris Elba explains how he got to DJ the Royal Wedding reception

wenn34275808

Idris Elba visited Ellen DeGeneres’ show the other day. He was there to discuss his new Netflix show, Turn Up Charlie, but they also brought up all his other projects and whew, the man is busy. Turn Up Charlie is a passion project that Idris co-created about a 40-year-old DJ. Idris is, of course, still DJing and the talk turned to one of his most famous gigs, becoming the wedding DJ for Harry and Megan. Ellen asked how it came about and the answer turned out to be quite simple – Harry asked him to.

So, you DJed the Royal wedding, is that right?

So, Harry and I’ve hung out a couple of times, through his dad. His dad’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, helped me out as a young actor. And so I do a lot of work with them, Harry and William, a few times. And Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed. And he was like, “hey man, what are you doing on the date?” And I was like, “ah, nothing.” And he goes, hmm, would you DJ at my wedding? And I was like, is this a joke? Are you joking?

That’s so cool that Prince Charles introduced Harry to Idris. I wonder why Ellen and Idris are so surprised he was approached. I would have been more shocked if Harry hadn’t asked. Now I don’t want to start trouble, but I can tell you if I were getting married and my husband knew Idris, it wouldn’t have been *his* idea to get him to DJ the reception, you know what I’m saying. Idris look pleased as punch to have been asked and I’m sure he was amazing. I’d love to hear him do a set, I guess I’ll just have to settle for watching him spin on Turn Up Charlie.

Idris also told Ellen about proposing to his finaceé, Sabrina Dhowre, at the screening of Yardie. He said it was as much a surprise to him and it was to her. According to Idris, when he jumped up on the stage, with all the cast and crew in the audience, the feels just overcame him and he dropped to one knee. I believe him, of course… but having a ring in his pocket might have given him a clue, no?

Embed from Getty Images

wenn35832320

wenn35668374

Photo credit: WENN Photos and ellentube

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Idris Elba explains how he got to DJ the Royal Wedding reception”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:04 am

    What a wonderful start to a post-Cohen hearing day! I can now go shovel the snow off my steps warmed by the beautiful warm glow of Idris.

    Reply
  2. Flying fish says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:10 am

    Idris, Idris and more Idris.

    Reply
  3. CommentingBunny says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:13 am

    😍

    Reply
  4. LahdidahBaby says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:19 am

    Idris is my Ultimate Boo, my if-you-could-have-any-man man.

    Reply
  5. Rosyquartz says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:21 am

    Less gloomy politics here and more gorgeous guys like Idris, PLEASE!!!

    I need an escape from the news. And I LOVE him.

    Reply
  6. manda says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:24 am

    I saw him rapping in a video on facebook and he is talented. Omg, he is so sexy too. It’s not fair!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment