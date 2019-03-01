Did Ariana Grande reunite with Big Sean or are they just working together?

Is Ariana Grande one of those women who can’t be alone for long and who slides back with her exes? It’s been about four months since she broke up with Pete Davidson which is almost as long as they were together. Ariana was seen in January with her ex Ricky Alvarez although she claimed she was single at the time. Just yesterday she was seen with Big Sean, whom she dated for around a year in 2015. She previewed “thank u, next” for Sean and her lyric for him was “thought I’d end up with Sean, but he wasn’t a match.” Sean was seen picking her up outside a recording studio in his car and they left together.

Ariana Grande and Big Sean… were cozied up in Sean’s car Wednesday night outside a recording studio in Los Angeles. For the record, Ariana was at the studio first, Big Sean showed up after … and she came outside for the reunion.

Ariana showed off one of her pooches to her ex-bae … great excuse to get closer. BTW, they left together in his ride.

Kaiser told me about a certain picture of Big Sean that Dlisted referenced here. Anyway when I first heard the name “Big Sean” I thought he must be a chubby linebacker type dude, like Biggie was, and I was surprised how fit he is. I guess I know how he got that name.

The two of them look kind of goofy in the pics on TMZ like they’re so happy to see each other. When I first heard this story I thought they might be recording together again but it sounds like he just happened to pick her up at the studio and like it’s more than that. I used to get back with exes too when I was her age. It never lasted, but it was fun. It’s not as much fun once you’re in your 30s.

View this post on Instagram

ruuuuule the wooooorld @2chainz

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

View this post on Instagram

🌑🌒🌑🌓🌑

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

10 Responses to “Did Ariana Grande reunite with Big Sean or are they just working together?”

  1. ByTheSea says:
    March 1, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Or she’s not getting back with any on them and just enjoying some … activity. She’s sex positive, young and free. Go for it.

    Reply
  2. Michael says:
    March 1, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Ariana and Big Sean go way back. Even before they dated they were friends. They have remained friends and she even said he could still “get it” So if they are working on music it will not be long before they end up in bed together. I always thought he was the best of her exes anyway. No drug or emotional issues and plenty of fame and money of his own

    Reply
  3. Alissa says:
    March 1, 2019 at 7:58 am

    she’s just maintained friendships with Big Sean and Ricky, that’s what I think. I don’t think she’s actually getting back together with any of them, although I wouldn’t be surprised if her and Sean were fooling around. I think it’s interesting that she always got a pass for hooking up with Sean when he was still engaged to Naya Rivera but what are you going to do.

    Reply
    • Otaku fairy... says:
      March 1, 2019 at 8:58 am

      When Naya Rivera got arrested for domestic battery, Big Sean posted an ‘I told you so’ video on twitter, implying that she had abused him too. If that’s the case, I feel the same way about him and Ariana as I did about the possibility of that trainer overlapping w/ Cassie before she left P Diddy.

      Reply
  4. Lizzie says:
    March 1, 2019 at 8:07 am

    get it. GET IT.

    Reply
  5. BlueSky says:
    March 1, 2019 at 8:42 am

    So I guess he and Jhene Aiko aren’t together anymore?

    Reply

