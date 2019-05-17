Britney Spears ‘is dealing with debilitating emotional issues,’ she isn’t ‘in control’

The Britney Spears saga continues to upset me, because I keep feeling like people are focusing on the wrong things. We now know for sure that Britney is not currently doing well – her medication situation is being evaluated, and her conservatorship is in shambles. The court is doing a thorough investigation of the conservatorship and whether Britney should be allowed the personal freedom she seems to want. Lynne Spears is involved too, and historically, Lynne’s influence has not been good for Britney. Kevin Federline is reportedly keeping their sons close and not allowing them too much time (or any time) with Britney right now.

Throughout the week, people have been focused on some comments that Britney’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph made to TMZ. Seemingly out of nowhere, Rudolph chimed in, saying that he doesn’t think Britney will ever work in Vegas again and will probably never work again. He later clarified, saying “Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes to TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again. That’s not what I said. I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn’t called me in months to talk about doing anything so I’m not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It’s that simple.” All of which… is not what the focus should be, Jesus. Britney has hundreds of millions of dollars. The current conversation isn’t “let’s make Britney well enough so we can trot her out in Vegas and make even more money off this fragile woman.” The conversation is “can Britney function on a daily level?” And the answer seems to be no, she can’t function.

Britney Spears is weathering a difficult time amid her conservatorship drama, post-treatment lifestyle and her father Jamie’s recovery after suffering a life-threatening colon rupture last fall. “Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now,” a Spears family source tells PEOPLE. “Everything is very up and down.” PEOPLE previously reported that Spears’ prior medication regimen had lost some efficacy over time. “There is no doubt that she needs to be on medications to try and find a balance again, but it’s very scary when the meds are not working,” the source continues. According to the insider, Spears experiences a range of emotions on a daily basis. “Right now, she is very sluggish and down. Some days, she is a zombie. There is no life and definitely no passion in her. It’s very sad.”

[From People]

Yeah… I know “sources” keep saying that Britney’s doctors are working on a new prescription drug cocktail for her, but I’m kind of wondering if we’ll eventually learn that Britney has been refusing to take her meds. That’s what it reads like to me, although I fully acknowledge I could be wrong. We know that Britney told the court that Jamie was drugging her without her consent, and I feel like this is part of that.