Britney Spears ‘is dealing with debilitating emotional issues,’ she isn’t ‘in control’

The Britney Spears saga continues to upset me, because I keep feeling like people are focusing on the wrong things. We now know for sure that Britney is not currently doing well – her medication situation is being evaluated, and her conservatorship is in shambles. The court is doing a thorough investigation of the conservatorship and whether Britney should be allowed the personal freedom she seems to want. Lynne Spears is involved too, and historically, Lynne’s influence has not been good for Britney. Kevin Federline is reportedly keeping their sons close and not allowing them too much time (or any time) with Britney right now.
Throughout the week, people have been focused on some comments that Britney’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph made to TMZ. Seemingly out of nowhere, Rudolph chimed in, saying that he doesn’t think Britney will ever work in Vegas again and will probably never work again. He later clarified, saying “Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes to TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again. That’s not what I said. I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn’t called me in months to talk about doing anything so I’m not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It’s that simple.” All of which… is not what the focus should be, Jesus. Britney has hundreds of millions of dollars. The current conversation isn’t “let’s make Britney well enough so we can trot her out in Vegas and make even more money off this fragile woman.” The conversation is “can Britney function on a daily level?” And the answer seems to be no, she can’t function.
Britney Spears is weathering a difficult time amid her conservatorship drama, post-treatment lifestyle and her father Jamie’s recovery after suffering a life-threatening colon rupture last fall.
“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now,” a Spears family source tells PEOPLE. “Everything is very up and down.”
PEOPLE previously reported that Spears’ prior medication regimen had lost some efficacy over time. “There is no doubt that she needs to be on medications to try and find a balance again, but it’s very scary when the meds are not working,” the source continues.
According to the insider, Spears experiences a range of emotions on a daily basis. “Right now, she is very sluggish and down. Some days, she is a zombie. There is no life and definitely no passion in her. It’s very sad.”
Yeah… I know “sources” keep saying that Britney’s doctors are working on a new prescription drug cocktail for her, but I’m kind of wondering if we’ll eventually learn that Britney has been refusing to take her meds. That’s what it reads like to me, although I fully acknowledge I could be wrong. We know that Britney told the court that Jamie was drugging her without her consent, and I feel like this is part of that.
Poor girl. Never had a chance
What happened to the cute (trainer?) guy she was seeing?
I have a feeling her dad has been “hiring” boyfriends for her. Britney gets companionship, her dad feels better that she is dating someone on his payroll, and the boyfriend gets to sleep with Britney Spears and all the perks that brings. It’s so tragic.
I really hope it turns out okay for Brit. I have always had a soft spot for her, and I would hate to see something tragic (institutionalized) happen to her.
I feel dramatic saying this, but my heart breaks for her. Poor girl. I hope she is okay in the end – happy and healthy.
Poor Britney. This makes me so sad.
larry’s comments sounded very bitter and cold – he said something like “I’m only here for her if she decides to work again” – very telling. People thought since he had been her manager since the early 00s he maybe had her best interests in mind, but it seems it’s all about the money for him too.
I just hope that Britney isn’t reading all of this speculation about her, that her doctors figure out what she truly needs, and that she can become more stable and happy again.
It bothers me that they’re seemingly only looking at medication to help her. There are different types of behavioral therapy which can be really good for some people, and – from my own experience with various psychologists and psychiatrists – some doctors don’t look at the person as a person, but rather as a subject who MUST respond a certain way to what they’re doing or they’re wrong. As an example, I had a psychiatrist who dropped me as a patient, saying that she couldn’t help me since I couldn’t take what she had prescribed, after I wasn’t reacting well to Lithium and then had a seizure after she added Wellbutrin to the mix – so I took myself off of both because I was scared for my life.
Another psychiatrist almost yelled at me – and said that he didn’t believe me – because I kept reacting badly to the medications he was prescribing. I kept getting rashes and was itching, so would call him and he’d prescribe something else. Well, the last time, he said that he didn’t believe that I had a rash and made me come in to show him. When he saw it, he then believed me, but then said he had nothing else to offer me. (It turns out that I have a genetic mutation which causes me to not be able to metabolize tricyclic-based drugs, and that’s what he had been giving me. They were going toxic in my system. He didn’t figure that out – I did. He only saw me as not responding to the tried and true, and dropped me when he couldn’t help me. No thinking outside the box, and certainly nothing tailor-made for me.)
Anyway, as one bipolar person to another, I wish Britney well and hope that she’s better soon.
Does anyone know what happened to her? Or what her diagnosis would be? It seems so sad, I was in high school in peak Britney time and I wonder if these issues were there back then, or does it tend to come out in adulthood? I don’t really remember the timeline, just that there was the head shaving incident.
People were reaching out to Larry Rudolph as he’s her manager and we’re asking him about work. It’s clear her meds are off. It’s typical for people to self wean themselves when they are feeling good and in control, and with her father being sick imagine that part of Britney’s care may have also been less of a focus so here we are. I think her father did a terrific job…she seemed healthy, had a strong relationship with her kids, had a stable work/performing routine. Lynne Spears having a major role again worries me.
Britney is emblematic of what is happening to American girls. Watch and take note. This is the “optimal” female person (from our sick society’s perspective) played out to its natural conclusion.
She was told her value was in her exterior and how she made others feel (sexy) and then self-medicated to deal with the pain of not having her authentic self seen. She sought refuge in marriages and eventually motherhood but those, too, were external and when threatened she broke.
I don’t know anything about her current treatment regime but it’s reasonable to assume that she has access to the best medical and mental health care available. And it’s not working. If she’s not a cautionary tale of the consequence of following fame and fortune I don’t know what is.
Her face has hollowed out at such a young age. You can see that she has been highly medicated in her eyes. I think her mental illness is much greater than we thought.