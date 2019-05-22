Amy Schumer did a stand up set just two weeks after having her baby

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed a baby boy, Gene Attell Fischer, just two weeks ago. As she made public, Amy had a difficult pregnancy due to hyperemesis gravidarum. As much as pregnancy ravaged her, postpartum isn’t keeping her down. Amy was back at work last Saturday, preforming a 30-minute set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City:
She looks like she feels so much better, good for her. Many of the people commenting on her post were amazed she was up and out of the house so quickly. Just speaking for myself, I’d have been back at it as soon as I could too. I was so ready to return to anything resembling my former life and desperate to do something non-new-mother related, I hosted a dinner party a week and a half after I’d come home. Plus, Amy had just spent nine months feeling like seven-shades of hell, she probably felt great and wanted to capitalize on that energy.
Although almost everyone was very supportive of Amy’s return, apparently there were a few who felt they had to weigh in on her decision to return to work so quickly. I read through the comments in question and they seem more like concern than shame to me. Some might have been concern trolling, but most of them read like they thought Amy was being forced by contract to work. Some of the others sound like they were just truly surprised how quickly she bounced back. Whether or not they were actually trying to shame her, Amy took the whole thing in stride, to which I say – good for her. She has a lot to be happy about right now and if that elevates her above the petty business of mom-shaming, great. Plus, with all her raw, new mom energy, I’ll bet that was a great set.
Every woman is so different, and if she felt like she wanted do a standup routine, then good for her. I guess the issue/concern is that we are assuming she felt like doing it, and it was completely her choice, but I feel like Amy has enough clout and power at this point that if she didn’t want to go out there at 2 weeks post partum, she didn’t have.
I imagine it helped her feel like herself again. After both of my kids were born, the first time I felt like “me” was when I showered, put on an actual outfit and makeup and stuff (not just showering and throwing on whatever), and then the first time I felt like I could really be “me” and a mother was when I cooked something fairly big after each birth (it was about a month after each birth.) I love cooking, so taking time to myself in the kitchen to be able to put together a meal was really fulfilling. I imagine for Amy, getting back to standup probably felt similar.
She also seemed to have a really long (seeming) uncomfortable pregnancy. I think she’s kind of at a point where anything feels better than the worst of the actual pregnancy.
And I think, like you said, it made her feel like herself again, and it’s been a while since she got to be ‘her’ and not completely revolving around a growing human.
+1 I had a horrible pregnancy and an even worse childbirth. It was a 30 minute set, it probably made her feel like herself again and she needed that. Heck, if I were physically able to I would have.
What’s the big deal about Amy spending a few hours working?
Save the pity for women who go back to work immediately after giving birth.
That was my sentiment exactly. She likely had the set all written when she was still pregnant, so what’s a few hours out of the house? It’s not like she went back to a 40+ hour workweek right away or started a tour.
I don’t think any woman should operate her life based off the opinions of others. Do what is best for yourself and your family. There are too many trolls in the world who think they have control over how women live their lives.
I love that you had a sip and see! Those little get togethers are always so fun (provided the new parents are up to it).
As to Amy…the controversy here would be if she didn’t feel like performing but had to anyway because of contractual agreements and/or business partners not respecting her maternity leave. As long as she performed because she wanted to, I’m fine with it.
Ali Wong says “Uhm, Okay!”
Good for her, she seemed miserable being pregnant and I’m sure she’s glad that precious little parasite is out of her body, lol. Every woman recovers differently, I’m the type who HAD to get out of the house pretty quickly, I didn’t work but I was always going somewhere, at least a few times a week for a few hours. I hated that feeling of being locked in the house all day.