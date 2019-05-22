Amy Schumer did a stand up set just two weeks after having her baby

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed a baby boy, Gene Attell Fischer, just two weeks ago. As she made public, Amy had a difficult pregnancy due to hyperemesis gravidarum. As much as pregnancy ravaged her, postpartum isn’t keeping her down. Amy was back at work last Saturday, preforming a 30-minute set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City:

She looks like she feels so much better, good for her. Many of the people commenting on her post were amazed she was up and out of the house so quickly. Just speaking for myself, I’d have been back at it as soon as I could too. I was so ready to return to anything resembling my former life and desperate to do something non-new-mother related, I hosted a dinner party a week and a half after I’d come home. Plus, Amy had just spent nine months feeling like seven-shades of hell, she probably felt great and wanted to capitalize on that energy.

Although almost everyone was very supportive of Amy’s return, apparently there were a few who felt they had to weigh in on her decision to return to work so quickly. I read through the comments in question and they seem more like concern than shame to me. Some might have been concern trolling, but most of them read like they thought Amy was being forced by contract to work. Some of the others sound like they were just truly surprised how quickly she bounced back. Whether or not they were actually trying to shame her, Amy took the whole thing in stride, to which I say – good for her. She has a lot to be happy about right now and if that elevates her above the petty business of mom-shaming, great. Plus, with all her raw, new mom energy, I’ll bet that was a great set.