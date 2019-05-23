Kris Jenner defends her grandchild Psalm West’s name: ‘It’s perfect’

Here are some photos of Kris Jenner at the Fresh Air Fund’s event on Wednesday night. Her date was her boyfriend Cory Gamble, and I still can’t believe they’re together, but sure. Look at Kris’s ‘80s outfit – the sleeves, the neckline, the patterned pantyhose, it all looks so OG 90210. Which is weird, because even though Kris’s heyday was legitimately the ‘80s, I’ve appreciated the fact that she had somewhat modern style. Anyway, while she attended this event, she chatted with Entertainment Tonight about her newest grandbaby, Psalm West. I still CANNOT with that name. But Kris apparently likes it.

Kris Jenner is spilling details on what inspired Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s new baby’s name. ET caught up with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch at the Fresh Air Fund’s Annual Spring Benefit honoring Tommy Hilfiger on Wednesday, where she gushed about her “adorable” new grandchild. Last week, Kim shared the first photo of her newborn son and revealed his name: Psalm West.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner revealed to ET. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

As for what the cutest thing baby Psalm has done so far, Jenner said “I don’t know, he’s just adorable!”

“I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel.” Is it though? There are so many Biblical names and Biblical nouns to choose from and they chose PSALM. I just can’t. Still. I was trying to remember how I felt about all of their other baby names initially, and from my memory, I actually defended Chicago/Chi and I actually thought Saint West sounded sort of cool. As I’ve said before, I’m really jealous of the West surname because it makes almost every first name sound great. But PSALM? No.

  1. Kathryn says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:22 am

    North I was kind of like, I can’t but it works with the last name. Saint I thought was super cute and chicago/chi although not sure why they didn’t just shorten it to Chi from the jump bc every other name is one syllable but whatever. PSALM? Idk.

  2. Lila says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:38 am

    That outfit is terrifying. She looks like she’s about to pull a gold pistol from her clutch to shoot JR with.

  3. Eliza says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:39 am

    I didn’t like North. North is not the highest point, it’s just a magnetic location. The highest point is a mountain top summit. Saint is too much hype for a kid. Chicago was awful. Psalm follows the trend of worse and worse baby names.

  4. LORENA says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:39 am

    I bet they wish they stuck with the one syllable cause Chicago doesn’t go with their other kids names at all

  5. jen says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:42 am

    she meant to say it’s pserfect.

  6. 2lazy4username says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:44 am

    Still love it!

  7. Lynne says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:44 am

    Let’s face it…..they could have called him Lucifer and PMK would defend the choice.
    “it means light-bringer in Latin and we call him Luc”

  8. Becks1 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:50 am

    Of course she’s going to defend the name lol. Can you imagine if she didn’t?

    I also love how she’s like, “its from the book of psalms in the bible.” Um, yeah, we know?

  9. Ann says:
    May 23, 2019 at 11:52 am

    I don’t hate it. I don’t love it but it’s better than some of the other weird names out there. I think it was Jason Lee who named his son Pilot Inspector? And I’ll never like Goop’s choice in names. I still hate the name Apple.

