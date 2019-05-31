Kylie Jenner criticized for her latest testimonial for a Kylie Skin cleanser

This year, Kylie Jenner expanded her billion-dollar empire. She’s no longer just doing makeup, and she’s no longer just known for her “lip kits,” which were the products which launched her empire. Kylie expanded to skincare, an extremely lucrative section of the beauty market. It will be interesting to see if Kylie’s low-tech, Instagram-promotion-only business model will continue to work with the expansion. Because so far, Kylie’s skincare line has been dunked on by professionals in the industry. Recently, we discussed the criticism for her walnut scrub, which many claimed would actually be too harsh and abrasive as a facial scrub. And now this – Kylie was trying to do a wordless testimonial for a new product, the Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash. Here’s the video:
morning and night 💦 pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM
— Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019
You have to wait ‘til the end to see it – even through a Snapchat filter, you can still see that A) she didn’t remove her makeup before she used the cleanser and B) a ton of makeup came off ON THE TOWEL. Girl, do you even know how to wash your face? Is a cleanser good – or being used properly? – if you still have that much makeup on your face after using it? Please take care better care of your skin – don’t have a face full of makeup, put a cleanser on for two seconds and expect your TOWEL to do the heavy lifting. My God.
20 second wash + no exfoliation = leftover makeup & dirt. Smh pic.twitter.com/cSIuK9OODf
— 🌶 (@Dropa4ina20OZ) May 29, 2019
To be fair, the jackhammer required to actually remove all of that make up wouldn’t really go with the video’s theme…
LMAO – agreed!
bwahahahahahahahaaa! that poor poor jack hammer
She looks like a real human without it! Much better.
lol hilarious
Ha ha ha ! My thoughts exactly. Kylie is the odd duck in her family. Her face looks like she was invaded by an alien. #Bodysnatched
I’m still chortling…! 😂
This gal shouldn’t be left to her own devices when it comes to promoting her products.
I find her harmless and I empathize with her for how her life was sold to the public when she was just a little kid. I actually like her quite a bit, she’s low key and seems honest and kind. But she has no education to be promoting products. Her team needs to lock it down and approve every single thing she posts that is product-related. You can tell she’s uneducated and just kind of making it up as she goes in videos like this.
The towel does not lie 🤣
I thought the big black tag still attached to the towel was amateurish, but then the gross orange smear – ha ha ha! Not so easy on your own, is it Kylie?
Most of us are already using legit skincare products like Juice Beauty, The Ordinary, Drunk Elephant, Biossance, Cetaphil, etc. Nobody asked for this, Kylie.
Amen. I’m gonna stick with my tried and true and avoid yet another obvious attempt from the Kardashians to cash in.
And yet, impressionable girls are buying it. *legit crying emoji*
Where do these kids get the money? It’s a stretch for ME to afford quality skincare and I’m grown! 😂
Enn, if America is anything like Australia, a lot of parents are cashed-up but time-poor, and not too bothered about giving their kids pretty much what they want. I’m a teacher (Grade 1/2), and in my class, according to the class graph we made two weeks ago, 17 out of 24 children have mobile phones. Why? Who knows? Their parents drop them off and pick them up from school. When marking their recounts, I read all about their personal technology, family media rooms, frequent holidays, eating out regularly, every trip to the movies, the very latest everything mum or dad bought for them… and where I teach is by no means an affluent area. Most of my friends’ teenage kids have part-time jobs, but mum and dad often subsidise their earnings. I can see how and why the Kylie Jenners of this world become *billionaires.
Yes!!! I love The Ordinary, Biossance, and also let me add to your list Belif and Fresh products. These brands have legit made my skin the best its EVER looked!
Currently using the ordinary and love the oils but need recommendations for good for your skin exfoliating creams and night cream/moisturizers!!! I’m open to spending cash BUT things like la mer are a bit out of my budget and I want something I can afford to use regularly/ daily! Appreciate it -35 yr old who doesn’t quite look it and wants to keep it that way!!!!
@JB
I use the Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask at night. It’s a little pricey, but nowhere near LaMer prices. I put it on at night after I use my retinoid. Put it on at night and just rinse off in the morning. A little goes a long way and it leaves your skin so plump and moisturized in the morning.
@ Jb
Laneige water sleeping mask is really great, but they test on animals, if that is a factor. Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful is a good, not expensive, cruelty free option. Recently I’ve just been spraying my face with rose water and then applying hylauronic acid serum at night and my skin looks great.
For exfoliation, have you ever tried greek yogurt? My facialist recommended it and it really works, and has the benefit of being cheap. Just get some plain greek yogurt at the store and spread a thick layer on your face and neck. Let it dry for about 20 min and then rinse off. You won’t even have to moisturize after, your skin will feel so soft and plump.
I recently started using the Ole Henriksen line. I get it from Sephora. It’s pricey, but not La Mer kind of pricey. Their overnight serum and Vitamin C face cream are soooooo nice. And I really like their line for acne-prone skin.
Yep, The Ordinary and Paula’s Choice.
In the last picture she looks way older than her actual age which is very sad
Quick, let me spend some of my hard-earned money on this skin care range that, erm… needs a Snapchat filter to make your skin look clear.
And is made of crap that will apparently make me look 15 years older! LOL
It’s false advertising just like her lip kits were. She had lip injections but said her lips looked bigger because of lip liner. Now she’s trying to sell this face cleanser using snapchat filters. LOL are people really that stupid?
Yes, yes they are that stupid.
I give her credit for genuinely trying to expand her business. I also have to remind myself that Kylie is 21 years old, and at that age, I’d probably be doing even dumber business decisions. So, all in all, I’m not going to give her TOO hard of a time.
I also don’t always remove my makeup before washing my face with a cleanser? I assume that it will take care of that for me. Sometimes I’ll add a bit extra to make sure, but still. She either didn’t rinse it off well enough (the cleanser would be mixed with makeup) before taking a towel to it, or she had a LOT of makeup on haha. Maybe a bit of both.
I just got a travel size of the drunk elephant peekee and juju bars. My skin is way soft, but it’s still early in the game to know for sure if it’ll agree with me. My skin is difficult. The juju bar seems to have a physical exfoliant in it though – which I know everyone gave Kylie hate for recently. But if Drunk Elephant and Ole Henricksen are using things like bamboo and walnut in their scrubs – I assume it’s not THAT big of a deal for her to add finely ground down pieces? Either that, or I think there should be some hate thrown at bigger companies as well.
Most cleansers (the ones I’ve used anyway) are not intended to be used on a face full of makeup. They all recommend removing the makeup, then cleansing the skin.
I’ve used the Juju bar and it’s a bit rougher than most things. I don’t use it if my skin is feeling fussy, but there’s just something good about getting a litttttle physical exfoliation in there sometimes. I don’t think walnut pieces are a big a deal as some people are making it out to be. If it was ground into a powder, and you’re not using it daily for 10 minutes, I don’t see the harm if you know your skin can take it!
… Is there a tag on the washcloth?
Totally is! This is a totally unstaged and real life version of Kylie washing her face lmao
She could’ve at least noticed that lol
OMG I see the tag now! Too funny. Why white towels too?
I bet the next thing will be Kylie hair care for mixed kids
Has she never actually washed her face before? Did Kris never teach Kylie this essential life skill? Someone really should have provided her with some guidance on how to do this…a 6 year old, for example.
She’s too rich to wash her own face obviously.
Y’all…. first off a cleanser is there to clean your skin, not take your makeup off. That is what makeup remover is for, or if your skin sensitive, cleansing oil. THEN you go in with a cleanser, and she didn’t even wash her face that long? Not to mention, if you are using a cleanser morning and night, you need to make sure it is PH balanced or it can really mess your skin up. I switched to just using micellar water in the morning and it’s really helped my skin not be so dry.
I get her wanting to branch out, but why is the rollout for this so bad?!
She doesn’t seem to know or care about actual quality. This feels like she wants her first customers to act as her testing ground, like with her lip kits. It’s bad business, plus skincare is completely different than makeup. People are obsessed with their skin, a breakout can cause issues for months after with healing, further possible breakouts, and scarring. It’s much harder to justify the time, expense, plus the risk of possible breakouts, than it is for a lipsticks and lip liner you might not like the color of.
I would never buy from her for many reasons but especially considering she doesn’t know anything about skincare, and you can’t return things? Also, the simple fact that there are many companies out there with more reasonable prices and a history of good business. This is a lot of risk with little to no return.
She is 21 years old and not experienced in business nor does she have any sense of reality. I don’t understand why youn people follow her on Instagram. She had a baby at 20 years old without a husband. Her face is nothing like her original face-fillers, implants and lifts. Her body is a mess from painful plastic surgery.
This business will fail and send her deeper into depression. Her family’s approval and admiration is what she lives for.
Karen though I agree Kylie and the rest of the Klan are a mess and destined for darkness, not sure having a baby sans husband is a strike against anyone. Let’s not shame young moms, I have 2 sisters who had children “out of wedlock” and yes it was a difficult road but they amazed me at their perseverance in building a life for themselves and their children. I say this as a married woman without kids who is trying to start a family. The Kardashian’s deserve all the shade in the world but please don’t bring in unwed mothers into this as some strike on their moral character, k?
It is not that she has no husband- the young girls want to emulate her and they may not have the financial means or family to help them like Kylie does. Many 20 year olds r not mature enough to handle being a single mother.
@karen, I agree with everything you say, particularly with having a baby at 20, when she had just met travis, after her trainwreck previous relationship with tyga. this was all cleverly manipulated and then sold to us as a disney fairytale relationship, probably by kris. it’s all and always about $$$ with these people.
Lovely…enjoy the views from your high horses!
All that tweaking—without the spackle she just looks like a fairly ordinary young woman with big fake boobs.
complaining about women having children “out of wedlock” tells us a lot more about YOU than it does the women you’re attempting to shame. you are such a Karen.
The only video I saw was where she was trying to be seductive acting like she was removing stuff off her face. No thanks!
How the hell does she do anything with those nails? Also, is she still telling lies about those “period boobs”? Is that really how she washes her face lol? This family is getting lazy with their lies. It’s like they aren’t even trying anymore.
Those nails are ridiculous. Doesn’t she have a baby? How do you care for a baby with those?
I have a coworker with a small baby who loves these long ass nails and she said she learned how to adjust how she touches her baby. Now for me, I would rather adjust my nails and be able to touch my kid without fear of scratching or stabbing but I guess we all have different priorities. 🤷🏻♀️
you adjust, like anything else. there’s not much i can’t do because of my long (real) nails, i just have to be careful. they are not a problem in my daily life like people tend to assume.
She is not the brightest, and all the talk about how amazing she is to start a business is just BS marketing a la kris. there have been a couple backlashes to her lately, is her star starting to fall?
this is why you dont buy products from rich morons. its gross. she is a fake as they come and from that family, its saying something. i pity the fools who buy her products in order to emulate her fake plastic look.
Reminds me of that scene in Legally Blond when Elle Woods visited that exercise queen in prison and the lady confessed that her alibi for the murder was that she was having liposuction. Classic!
She barely put any on her forehead! LOL It is so sad how such a naturally beautiful girl has ruined her face (and body) with plastic surgery).
Skincare is fun and I don’t blame her for trying her hand at it but it seems her first iteration is a failure. It’s hard to please everyone with skincare since we all have different needs but generally speaking – I am not impressed with her ingredients.
She should go back to the drawing board.
These are not top notch ingredients and there are issues with the lack of sun protection and the inclusion of fragrance in my eyes.