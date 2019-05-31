Kylie Jenner criticized for her latest testimonial for a Kylie Skin cleanser

This year, Kylie Jenner expanded her billion-dollar empire. She’s no longer just doing makeup, and she’s no longer just known for her “lip kits,” which were the products which launched her empire. Kylie expanded to skincare, an extremely lucrative section of the beauty market. It will be interesting to see if Kylie’s low-tech, Instagram-promotion-only business model will continue to work with the expansion. Because so far, Kylie’s skincare line has been dunked on by professionals in the industry. Recently, we discussed the criticism for her walnut scrub, which many claimed would actually be too harsh and abrasive as a facial scrub. And now this – Kylie was trying to do a wordless testimonial for a new product, the Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash. Here’s the video:

morning and night 💦 pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

You have to wait ‘til the end to see it – even through a Snapchat filter, you can still see that A) she didn’t remove her makeup before she used the cleanser and B) a ton of makeup came off ON THE TOWEL. Girl, do you even know how to wash your face? Is a cleanser good – or being used properly? – if you still have that much makeup on your face after using it? Please take care better care of your skin – don’t have a face full of makeup, put a cleanser on for two seconds and expect your TOWEL to do the heavy lifting. My God.

20 second wash + no exfoliation = leftover makeup & dirt. Smh pic.twitter.com/cSIuK9OODf — 🌶 (@Dropa4ina20OZ) May 29, 2019