Irina Shayk & Bradley will ‘keep spending time together as a family’ for Lea’s sake

We continue discussing this absolutely bizarre break up story about Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. The break up itself didn’t seem particularly scandalous, especially considering B-Coop seems like a workaholic tool and most of us were like “yeah, I wasn’t expecting them to stay together anyway.” So why are we getting all of these tabloid stories like it’s a redux of the Brangelina split? It’s truly not that big of a deal, but it feels like “sources” keep insisting that it’s some huge deal and we should all be obsessed with the lukewarm tea. The Lady Gaga aspect of this is, I suppose, the most “interesting” part, except I truly believe that they didn’t even like each other that much, so whatever. Anyway, sources close to Irina want us to know that Irina’s biggest priority is her daughter. Sure.

Irina Shayk‘s focus is on her 2-year-old daughter with Bradley Cooper, after the couple recently announced their split following four years together. “Irina’s number one priority is their daughter,” a source close to the pair tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She is such a hands-on mom. She takes her to the park, to classes, to playdates, and just adores her.” The pair welcomed their first child, Lea De Seine, in March 2017 after two years of dating, and will continue to remain a family. “For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family,” another insider says. “Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter.” A third source agrees that the A Star Is Born actor and director, 44, and the model, 33, are on the “same page” when it comes to parenting Lea. “It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter,” the source says. “They want her to live a normal life, be surrounded by friends and thrive through play. They are both wonderful parents.”

[From People]

I remember during A Star Is Born’s Oscar campaign when suddenly Bradley and Irina were stepping out with Lea quite regularly, and it often felt like the kind of awards-season pap strolling we’ve come to expect from the Affleck-Garners. My point is that I think Bradley was a hands-on father when he could be seen as a hands-on father, and when it was convenient to him. I also think People Magazine is building up to some kind of Not Without My Daughter storyline, where Irina wants to move to New York or Paris or Moscow with Lea. I could totally see that.