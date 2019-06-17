Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker eat ‘mostly vegan and raw’



We’ve haven’t been paying that much attention to Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker, but they’re happening, they’re serious about each other, and now that he’s in the running for the Democratic nomination for President they may get engaged. He’s hinted as much, and if he gets closer to scoring the nomination it will probably happen. I don’t know that much about Cory’s personal life except that he dated Mindy Kaling for a minute a couple of years ago. He’s not my preferred candidate and I think Rosario isn’t the best choice for first lady but my standards have lowered significantly lately. Of course I’ll vote for him if he’s the candidate, I’m voting blue no matter what. (And you better too!) Anyway Rosario told People that she and Cory eat mostly vegan and raw. I could do one of those diet changes maybe but not both at once, although it sounds like Rosario is not too strict with it. Cory has been vegan for over 20 years.

Before Rosario Dawson and her boyfriend, 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker, started dating earlier this year, they already had a major thing in common — their vegan diets. Booker went vegan almost 20 years ago, and Dawson, too, is a fan after discovering how good she feels on the plant-based diet. “I’m mostly vegan and raw these days for my health and peace of mind,” she tells PEOPLE. “I rest better, I feel better, with less inflammation and more flexibility. I feel full without feeling uncomfortable or tired afterwards. I love the energy.” “With my busy lifestyle, nutrition is very important to me, so I make sure to choose foods that give me the nutrients I want,” she says.

[From People]

I have a question to our vegan Celebitches, are you able to call yourself vegan if you eat “mostly” vegan? Being vegan is all or nothing, right? I’m asking because I can’t eat beef, pork, lamb or dairy due to a tick bite allergy. I wouldn’t call myself vegan though because I can have turkey, chicken, fish and eggs and I definitely do. It’s not a choice I’m making, it’s a necessary change. That said, I lost five pounds in a week on this stupid diet and I don’t get bloated anymore when I eat so I’m trying to think of the upside. It’s true I feel less inflammation or whatever but I also don’t get the satisfaction of eating a bunch of ice cream for dessert. There’s no way I would willingly do this though.

Embed from Getty Images