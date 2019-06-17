Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker eat ‘mostly vegan and raw’

We’ve haven’t been paying that much attention to Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker, but they’re happening, they’re serious about each other, and now that he’s in the running for the Democratic nomination for President they may get engaged. He’s hinted as much, and if he gets closer to scoring the nomination it will probably happen. I don’t know that much about Cory’s personal life except that he dated Mindy Kaling for a minute a couple of years ago. He’s not my preferred candidate and I think Rosario isn’t the best choice for first lady but my standards have lowered significantly lately. Of course I’ll vote for him if he’s the candidate, I’m voting blue no matter what. (And you better too!) Anyway Rosario told People that she and Cory eat mostly vegan and raw. I could do one of those diet changes maybe but not both at once, although it sounds like Rosario is not too strict with it. Cory has been vegan for over 20 years.
Before Rosario Dawson and her boyfriend, 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker, started dating earlier this year, they already had a major thing in common — their vegan diets.
Booker went vegan almost 20 years ago, and Dawson, too, is a fan after discovering how good she feels on the plant-based diet.
“I’m mostly vegan and raw these days for my health and peace of mind,” she tells PEOPLE. “I rest better, I feel better, with less inflammation and more flexibility. I feel full without feeling uncomfortable or tired afterwards. I love the energy.”
“With my busy lifestyle, nutrition is very important to me, so I make sure to choose foods that give me the nutrients I want,” she says.
I have a question to our vegan Celebitches, are you able to call yourself vegan if you eat “mostly” vegan? Being vegan is all or nothing, right? I’m asking because I can’t eat beef, pork, lamb or dairy due to a tick bite allergy. I wouldn’t call myself vegan though because I can have turkey, chicken, fish and eggs and I definitely do. It’s not a choice I’m making, it’s a necessary change. That said, I lost five pounds in a week on this stupid diet and I don’t get bloated anymore when I eat so I’m trying to think of the upside. It’s true I feel less inflammation or whatever but I also don’t get the satisfaction of eating a bunch of ice cream for dessert. There’s no way I would willingly do this though.
I don’t believe that their relationship is legit. It just comes off as a political move, not a real romance.
I am not only one to think that this is quite weird relationship and it’s being built up for the 2020 campaign!
I am not American, but from Europe, this crowded race in the Democratic Party is going to hurt a lot in the end. Republicans know how to sell themselves to the higher bidder. They will close up around Their Dictator meanwhile the this people will argue about everything like a dysfunctional family during Christmas.
I do not have hope for 2020.
No, I’m vegan, and you can’t call yourself vegan if you don’t always live the lifestyle. Just live a mostly vegan lifestyle without calling yourself vegan. I don’t eat any animal products or honey and don’t buy clothes made from animals (wool, silk, leather). That said, there is a TON of debate in the vegan world about who is “the most vegan”. There are animal products in almost everything! And, farming techniques kill lots of small animals, so even vegetables aren’t really vegan since animals have been killed during the harvest. So, it’s impossible to live a life without using something that is derived from an animal.
Vegan isn’t a diet, it’s a lifestyle. if you simply dont eat animal products/secretions, say you are plant-based
Exactly, just say “plant based”. It avoids the confusion if someone isnt totally in it in every aspect of life. I bought my vehicle 10 years ago, it has leather seats, I became plant based 5 years ago. Sometimes at a restaurant some butter might get in my food and I don’t panic or send the food back. I avoid buying animal products whenever I can, and I get tons of compliments on my Pixie Mood and Matt&Nat purses
Can’t call yourself a vegan Or vegetarian if you ‘only’ still eat just turkey/chicken and fish. Eating only fish no land mammals is still not either, they’re called pescatarians. Being proper on what you call yourself really helps those of us out who are true vegetarians! I won’t speak for vegans as I’m still splurging on cheese and milk products… Glad you asked that question!
He never dated Mindy Kaling. They went on one publicity stunt date. She isn’t his type and he most definitely is not her type. That being said despite all that Bernie Bro nonsense, I think Rosario would make an excellent First Lady but Booker isn’t even going to come close to the nomination so I suppose it’s moot anyway.
Celebitchy, have you tried coconut milk “ice cream”? Dairy free yet so decadent! I see I think in regular grocery stores now.
It tastes terrible to me! Maybe in a couple of weeks I’ll be used to going without ice cream but I actually threw some out it was so bad. I like the Outshine Creamy Coconut bars, those are good.
Oh man, Celebitchy. I have that same Lone Star tick allergy, and it’s rough going for a while so I sympathize. I definitely feel better after cutting red meat and dairy out, though. I try to eliminate everything (eggs, chicken, fish) and be a real vegan but I don’t feel so great after a couple of weeks and end up eating some kind of animal to “reset”. I’m glad it’s helping you feel better, though, and I guess the bright side is it’s way easier to manage than Lyme.
As for Rosario and Cory—I always got the sense that their relationship is faked, or at least staged as more serious for the elections. I suspect if he’s not the Democratic nominee they’ll quietly break up after the primaries.
Have you tried cashew milk ice cream? Nothing is exactly like real ice cream, but if you can’t eat the real deal, cashew milk is a good alternative. It’s creamier than the other non-dairy options in my opinion. Made from scratch vegan ice cream in good ice cream shops is also (usually) really good.
Sodelicious cashew based dark chocolate truffle ice cream is amazing! Also, coconut ice cream has to be the right base and flavour to really work. A local company makes a mango ice cream with coconut milk and I’m in love with it. If is creamy and doesnt even taste coconutty