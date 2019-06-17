Selma Blair’s son Arthur helped her buzz her hair with clippers

Last October, Selma Blair revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis two months earlier. This was after years of meeting with various doctors and getting nowhere until Selma went to see Dr. Jason Berkley, the brother of her friend Elizabeth Berkley. Selma’s Instagram post detailed some of the ways that living with MS had begun to impact her: “I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps.” She explained that Allisa Swanson, the costume designer on her Netflix series, Another Life, helped her get dressed. A few months later, Hecate wrote about the support that Selma has been getting from her friends following her diagnosis.
Selma is also getting help from Arthur, her 7-year-old son. On Friday, she shared a sweet picture of Aurthur helping her cut her hair:
People shared Selma’s Instagram post along with a story about the bond between her and Arthur:
Blair’s son has been her rock over the years, after she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis back in August 2018. She went public with her diagnosis months later in October, and has since revealed she can no longer lift her arms long enough to brush her hair.
In February, Blair told Good Morning America that her son took the news of her diagnosis particularly hard.
“After the MRI, I said, ‘I have something called multiple sclerosis,’ and he almost cried and said, ‘Will it kill you?’ ” the mother of one told Robin Roberts.
“And I said, ‘No. I mean, we never know what kills us, Arthur. But this is not the doctor telling me I’m dying,’” she recalled. “And he was like, ‘Oh. Okay!’”
I can’t imagine what it’s like to have to tell your child that you are living with a disease, and then to have him immediately (understandably) ask whether you are going to die. It sounds like Arthur was reassured during their conversation, and I’m so glad for both of them. My guess is that Selma has buzzed her hair with Arthur’s help because it makes caring for her hair easier. (The weather is also getting warmer, so that might be a factor, too.) According to People, Selma brought Arthur in May to the Race to End MS gala. I think it’s great for them both that Selma talks with Arthur about having MS, and that she lets him help her out in ways that he’s able to. It allows him to understand something of her experiences with MS, and in ways that he can grasp.
Here’s Selma last month on her walking bike. She wrote about it here on Instagram.
photos credit: Backgrid and Getty
I started following Selma not too long ago on Instagram. Her account is heartbreaking and inspiring. I don’t know what I’d do if just a few years from now I was her age, living with MS, having to tell my kids. She has a horse and she loves him, and she was riding him a year ago, but can’t anymore. I am a lifelong horse lover as well. Wishing her healing and strength.
My mum has Ms, she had the diagnosis when I was a kid, at the time I didn’t understand what that meant. I remember seeing her tired all the times, because that b#@!h makes you feel exhausted, and I felt like I always had to help, like I didn’t have the right to make the buzz all the children do, because mum was sick. I learned to cook very young because my mum dropped things…
Lucky for her she has the possibility to have all the help she needs. Because ms takes a tool on the family too.
Her son is a cutie, what a sweet boy to help his mom like that. The only think worse than revealing a tough diagnosis to my kids would be having to tell my mom. My sister and i have talked about how we would likely hide any bad diagnoses from her because of how anxious she is.
Anyway. Hoping Selma continues to fight and can find treatments that help her live life as fully as possible.
I am so amazed by her strength and dignity and openness in the face of such a hard disease. I’ve watched this disease rob the body and mind of a dear friend of mine for years. People often have no idea what one goes through with this, and she does a great service by sharing so openly.
I must say though, I hope it’s just bad wording on the part of the People article, but your child should never be “your rock”. Been there: being the rock for your parent is scary, stressful, and psychologically backwards. No child is up for being the main support for an adult, especially one who has such challenges as this. That’s way too much to put on any child.
My daughter reacted the same way when I was diagnosed with sarcoidosis, she was nine years old. It was very stressful, especially because my symptoms screamed advanced aggressive lymphoma. It seemed like it would be a breeze because it’s not cancer, but try telling that to my kiddo when I had to spend 6 days in the hospital, three in ICU, when I got pneumonia. I’ve always liked Selma, this is just another reason to like her even more.