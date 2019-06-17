Selma Blair’s son Arthur helped her buzz her hair with clippers



Last October, Selma Blair revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis two months earlier. This was after years of meeting with various doctors and getting nowhere until Selma went to see Dr. Jason Berkley, the brother of her friend Elizabeth Berkley. Selma’s Instagram post detailed some of the ways that living with MS had begun to impact her: “I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps.” She explained that Allisa Swanson, the costume designer on her Netflix series, Another Life, helped her get dressed. A few months later, Hecate wrote about the support that Selma has been getting from her friends following her diagnosis.

Selma is also getting help from Arthur, her 7-year-old son. On Friday, she shared a sweet picture of Aurthur helping her cut her hair:

People shared Selma’s Instagram post along with a story about the bond between her and Arthur:

Blair’s son has been her rock over the years, after she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis back in August 2018. She went public with her diagnosis months later in October, and has since revealed she can no longer lift her arms long enough to brush her hair. In February, Blair told Good Morning America that her son took the news of her diagnosis particularly hard. “After the MRI, I said, ‘I have something called multiple sclerosis,’ and he almost cried and said, ‘Will it kill you?’ ” the mother of one told Robin Roberts. “And I said, ‘No. I mean, we never know what kills us, Arthur. But this is not the doctor telling me I’m dying,’” she recalled. “And he was like, ‘Oh. Okay!’”

I can’t imagine what it’s like to have to tell your child that you are living with a disease, and then to have him immediately (understandably) ask whether you are going to die. It sounds like Arthur was reassured during their conversation, and I’m so glad for both of them. My guess is that Selma has buzzed her hair with Arthur’s help because it makes caring for her hair easier. (The weather is also getting warmer, so that might be a factor, too.) According to People, Selma brought Arthur in May to the Race to End MS gala. I think it’s great for them both that Selma talks with Arthur about having MS, and that she lets him help her out in ways that he’s able to. It allows him to understand something of her experiences with MS, and in ways that he can grasp.

Here’s Selma last month on her walking bike. She wrote about it here on Instagram.



