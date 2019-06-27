Emily Ratajkowski: The comments I get on Instagram are insane they criticize everything

Emily Ratajkowski was on the Today Show in a segment promoting her swim line. It’s just a brief interview where she’s talking to the camera, but I was interested in what she said and wanted to talk about it. She talked about the negative comments she gets on Instagram, being sexy and self confidence. She’s talked about these things before and she makes good points about body positivity and inclusivity. She’s not dumb about feminism or women’s issues, she’s been consistently decent about that. She definitely tries, which is more than you can say for some more famous women. Here’s what she said.
I love my belly button because it’s very unique it’s sort of a half innie outie. I got made fun of it in elementary school. On every picture you can see my belly button on instagram there’s like five belly button comments.
The comments I get on Instagram are insane they criticize everything about me in every direction. It’s like too skinny, too fat, too short, too tall, ribs stick out, lips are too big, nose is weird, whatever. I just really have learned to ignore them but it’s not easy.
I think it’s important that women choose if they want to be sexy, if they don’t want to be sexy, if they’re trying to feel themselves through covering up or being sex that’s their choice.
There’s no ideal, there’s no perfect. There’s just you and you have to learn to love yourself. Everyone will love you for it.
It’s milquetoast to say “love yourself” and “we’re all beautiful,” but the bar is low for some of these famous model types who hustle. I do have to give her credit for not taking the comments on Instagram to heart and for not fighting with people. So many other celebrities fight with the commenters, I’m thinking about Pink. I’ve learned through so many experience on this job that people talk smack on the internet and you have to let it go. I can’t imagine it being directed at my looks though.
Oh and Emily got a gorgeous new puppy! I saw her bring him on Fallon which was brilliant actually. I wonder how her landlord feels about that. That dog is going to be HUGE. Look at his paws.
Here’s that interview:
