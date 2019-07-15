Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in white Versace at the Hobbes & Shaw premiere: goddess?



Hobbes & Shaw, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, is out August 2nd. I’m disappointed after looking that up as I was hoping it was coming next weekend. If you put The Rock or Jason Statham in any action movie I will watch it, but the two of them together? PLUS IDRIS ELBA IS IN IT. Sorry for yelling. I mean that’s too much. I’m going to have a hard time with all those men I like on one screen. Also it looks like pure fun. Let’s look at the premiere photos as we wait out the release of this movie, which will hopefully make a billion dollars and bring more of these three together.

Idris Elba’s lucky new wife, Sabrina Dhowre, and his daughter, Isan Elba. Love her mirror fragment dress. Tell me your ways Sabrina.

Remember when Eiza Gonzalez was dating Josh Duhamel and they were doing pap strolls together? I’ve since seen interviews with her and I like her more than I thought I would. She’s super pretty but this dress needs to be fitted more or something. I love the night on a horse beadwork on the front.

This is The Rock with his mom, Ata Johnson. That’s his mom? Damn she looks young.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is working the hell out of that formfitting white Versace with the high leg slit and sequin striping. She’s so gorgeous. If she and Jason Statham ever break up I will cry a little. They have a two year-old son together, Jack Oscar, and have been engaged for over two years. Make it official already.

Oh hey Idris.

