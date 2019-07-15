HBO president says there will not be a ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3, thank God

SPOILERS for Big Little Lies 2.
Big Little Lies 2 is just a full-on soap opera and it bugs. I’m still watching, of course, because last night was the penultimate episode and they’ve set it up so that the finale is going to be BONKERS. But BLL2 stresses me out. Aren’t you guys stressed out watching it? Like, I feel like we *should* be seeing Renata as the cartoonish comedic relief (and I did chuckle a few times) but honestly, the sh-t is SO HEAVY. Bonnie confessing to her comatose abusive mother, Celeste being confronted by photos of all of the randos she’s been banging for months, Jane freaking the f–k out at Mary Louise’s door and just everything about Mary Louise entirely. It’s awful. It’s compelling, for sure, but damn.
One of the biggest issues of BLL2 is how unnecessary it really was, and how the women never needed to lie or act like Perry’s death was anything other than an act of self-defense. I pointed that out before the show even aired – by framing it as a criminal procedure, I fear that the wrong message is being sent to women who do act in self-defense to protect themselves, and to abused women who stand up for themselves. In any case, at least all the sh-t will be resolved next Sunday, because the president of HBO says we’re absolutely not getting a Big Little Lies 3: Bigger and More Lie-Filled.
Could the Monterey 5 come back for thirds? That will likely be the question on the minds of Big Little Lies fans as the HBO hit nears the Season 2 finish line. And while no one connected with the Emmy-winning series is ruling out the possibility of a Season 3, all signs point to a renewal being very, highly, extremely, infinitely unlikely.
“I love this group of people – I would do anything with them,” HBO president Casey Bloys maintained to TVLine earlier this year when asked about Big Little Lies‘ renewal prospects. “But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole [Kidman] is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it’s not realistic. Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ – then sure,” Bloys added with a laugh. “But I just don’t think it’s realistic.”
Luckily, it sounds like the seven-episode second season — which wraps on Sunday, July 21 — will go out on a more closure-filled note than Season 1 did. Teased Bloys: “Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end [the franchise] in a way that feels satisfying.”
I’m glad that there’s at least the promise of closure, although I’m still traumatized be the “closure” given to us by the Game of Thrones finale. I swear to God, if the BLL2 finale is Mary Louise on the stand, saying “and who has a better story than Bran,” I will burn Monterey down.
I actually think this season is better than season 1.
I prefer the direction of Andrea Arnold this season over the guy who did it last year, especially with the drama involving all of that which came out over the weekend.
Andrea actually said that HBO edited this season without her, to keep it close to first season, and her style was lost during edition.
Yeah, speak for yourself. This season has been awesome!
I’m VERY nervous about them wrapping up everything in one episode next week but looking forward to Celeste Hulk-smashing Mary Louise on the stand.
I am too, I was shocked when it said next week is the finale.
I’ve really enjoyed the series, and I hope it ends well. I really hope Celeste prevails because although she has been a mess, she has been through some serious trauma, and Mary Louise is just toxic and cruel. Her scene at the door with Jane, wow.
I wonder if one of them is going to break. Bonnie seems really close to cracking. Her confession and speech to her mother was so heartbreaking.
Renata needs to dump that husband, pronto.
I squealed when Celeste said she wanted to cross her. I’m waiting for the so how did you raise Perry and oh yeah what happened to his brother…hmmmm
She has to know more about the brother who died! I can’t understand how her lawyer isn’t looking into that and bringing that up.
Nicole Kidman was really setting up her Emmy reel during her time on the stand. I cried a couple times. But then I felt so defeated when she started drinking the vodka – I know she’s going through a hard time, but I do feel that she’s struggling a bit in her parenting. And since we haven’t seen her with her therapist for quite some time, I don’t know whether she’s discussing her substance abuse with her.
I have been saying since the first episode that this show stresses me out. Mary-Louise is too much to take. I have enjoyed other parts way more than I thought I would though (like, renata’s freak out at her husband). So, I have been watching, but, like, hesitantly? I didn’t realize the show is almost over. I am definitely curious as to how it will end
I read the book. Since I don’t have HBO that’ll have to do it for me.
This second season isn’t based on the book.
The actresses are doing a really great job (although Meryl Streep isn’t quite landing for me, I’m not entirely sure why). But Mary Louise is so one-note awful that it’s a bit much, honestly.
I’m glad they ended up using the Gordon-was-sleeping-with-the-nanny plot from the book, although in the book it ended up being that the nanny was sleeping with several of the dads! Renata is something else.
Bonnie’s storyline is not landing with me, at all. And who WRITES DOWN THAT THEY MURDERED A DUDE. You want to confess to your comatose mother (who is obviously not going to stay comatose), fine, but don’t write it down like an idiot. Ugh.
All they had to say was “He was beating Celeste up. We tried to get him off of her, he started attacking the rest of us, and he fell down the stairs when we were trying to pull him off. She’s clearly beaten up, it was self defense.” Because if I’m the cop, I’m going “so he’s trying to kick you repeatedly, and he just slips and falls down the stairs while the other four women just watched? Seems weird.”
I think in the middle (ep 4 especially felt like filler) this season was week, which is surprising for such a limited series. But ep 5 is awesome, and I hope final will be fascinating. And I cannot wait for this to be over too, because I hate Marie Louise, but I love Meryl, and it causes my brain to melt every time I watch an episode.
I’ve had trouble watching because of Streep, who I generally like. She does have a tendency to overact and that character is horrible but I am oddly bored when she’s onscreen.