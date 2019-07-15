Awesome stuff on sale for Amazon Prime days, which lasts until tomorrow

I am not too familiar with how Amazon Prime Day works. I just followed the links on Amazon to stuff that’s supposed to be on sale for today and tomorrow and am featuring things I want. You can waste a lot more time than I did by just going to Amazon and browsing the sales. Amazon has everything you don’t know you need yet.
A gorgeous and versatile wrap dress
You know I love a good wrap dress. I have so many wrap dresses as they’re cute, comfortable and make such an easy transition from casual to dressy. You can wear them anywhere. This cap sleeve ultra flattering wrap dress from Lark & Ro is on sale from $24.51 to $39 depending on your size and style choices and there are so many! It comes in x-small to x-large and 24 different colors and prints. Reviewers call it “my new favorite dress,” “beautiful, flowy and feminine,” and say they get so many compliments in it. One woman even got married in it!
A stylish and comfortable sports bra you’ll want to wear all day
I always need sports bras because I am sporty like that and hate to do laundry. Also I am flat-chested and wear them as regular bras when I can’t be bothered to wear an actual bra. We’ve also been talking about sports bras with many of you looking to upgrade. This Core IO t-back sports bra is under $25 and comes in sizes x-s to 3x. It comes in t-back, cross back, strappy and color blocked versions to make 9 different choices. Reviewers call it a “great sports bra for the price,” “perfection,” and “supportive and comfy.” I found reviewers of all sizes praising how it fits, with women who have 34B and 38G cups both saying it fits well.
A supercute cropped workout tank in so many colors
I have a few workout tanks. I especially like the kind with split backs so you can show off your strappy workout bra. This workout tank by Amazon brand Core10 is just $17.10 on sale. It comes in six bright colors and sizes x-small to 3x. Reviews call it “cute and practical” and “so light and cool.” Some people say it’s very cropped though. Here’s another workout tank to consider if you’re looking for something longer.
An echo device that works with your own speaker for less than $15!
Do you want more marginally helpful devices spying on throughout your house? Would you like to use an Alexa but don’t want to shell out big bucks for a full version? The Echo input is on sale for Prime Day for just $14.99! It works just like an Alexa audio device except you use your own speaker with it. This is normally $34.99 so if you’d like to try out an Echo and don’t know if it’s for you it’s a good entry-level device. We have an Echo show in our house and it’s great for videochatting and listening to music but I don’t really trust it. I don’t trust my phone either so there’s that. Oh and the Echo dot is on sale for just $22! That’s over half off! You can also save $70 on the Echo Show, it’s on sale for $159.99, or get the compact version for just $49.99! I have the big one and it’s great for videochatting my parents and son’s dad. I also use it to play music. I just say “Echo play house music” and sometimes I like the song enough not to skip it.
An affordable Korean skincare set with so much product
After we started doing skincare posts my skin has been so nice! I got a full set of Korean skincare from Costco when it was on sale for $100(!) thanks to a reader recommendation. It’s no longer on sale though and I’ve run out of the best products, not that I don’t have plenty more. This Korean skincare set by White Seed is a nice entry level set of products featuring foaming exfoliating cleanser, brightening toner and brightening serum. It contains no harmful chemicals like parabens or mineral oil and has niacinamide serum with white seed complex, whatever that is. Prime members save $12 on this so it’s just $32 for a total of 12 ounces of products! This has 41 reviews, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot. People write that this made their “skin smooth” and gave them “rosy cheeks,” call it their “favorite moisturizer” and say it makes their skin “softer” and “clearer.” This ricewater face wash set is also on sale for Prime day for just $14.39!
An Instant Pot with a free Echo Dot for just $89.99!
Ok I just bought this! I don’t really need an Echo Dot but I’ve wanted an Instant Pot since I knew they existed. No more slow ass cooking for me. I know there’s a learning curve with these things, we’ve talked about them before. However the last time I featured one of these on sale it was on sale for the same price without the Echo Dot. If you don’t want another spy speaker just give it away as a gift. Your friend will think you’re so thoughtful. This has 4.1 stars, 400 reviews and an A from Fakespot. People love how well it cooks but don’t like big brother in the kitchen too. Maybe I’ll be ok with it when the robots are doing all the cooking.
I’m a firm believer in buying cheap luggage so you’re not a target to thieves at the airport. My son’s XBox was stolen out of his luggage years ago (we were moving and thought it would be ok) and it was tough. Lufthansa was great about paying for a replacement console and games, but the local police did absolutely nothing. I’m pretty sure it was stolen at the first airport by employees so cheap luggage wouldn’t have helped, but still. This is a set of two suitcases from Amazon Basics for just $75.99, which is $64 off! You get a 22 and 26 inch soft suitcase for this price and it comes in six different colors so you won’t look rich and will still be able to spot your luggage on the belt. Also this model looks like Linda Cardellini, right?
Even if you don’t drink tea you need an electric kettle
If you don’t have an electric kettle and you’re not one of those rich people with boiling water coming out of the tap, what are you waiting for? Even if you don’t drink tea, everyone needs an electric kettle as it’s so useful. I use mine to boil water to defrost meat (someone will tell me that’s wrong, just wait) and to boil water to cook pasta faster. I even boil water to disinfect the toothbrushes periodically. This electric kettle from Hamilton Beach has 4.2 stars, 1,600 reviews and an A from Fakespot. It’s on sale for Prime Day for $22.78, which is 24% off. People write that it heats fast, boiling the water in about five minutes and that they like the automatic shutoff feature.
You can also get up to 40% off fine jewelry. If you’d like to know where to start looking for more stuff, here’s a link to the deals on top brands. Oh and I really like the cooling memory foam pillow I bought after featuring it a couple of weeks ago! It did have a slight chemical smell to it, but it dissipated over time and it never really bothered me, even though I’m chemically sensitive. (YRMV)
Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post!
I’ve had that electric kettle in my office for 6~ years and can vouch it’s good!
I have an instant pot and definitely have not mastered cooking in it. I’ve only made chicken and dumplings, potato soup, but the best thing that I use it for is steaming corn on the cob. it’s so easy and it comes out so good!
OOh you are making me hungry.
I do hard boiled eggs. It’s probably a bit more effort than boiling in a pot, but they are so much easier to peel and they break a little less often (perhaps I am not the best hard boiled egg maker, but these were always problems for me).
I’ve also made ribs and a pot roast, and they were pretty tasty. The thing with the instant pot is you can’t just open up and see how it’s coming, so if you’ve undercooked it, you have to wait until it depressurizes to check and then you have to repressurize it to cook some more. But I’m guessing that gets better with practice
I use it to make potato salad (eggs and potatoes get cooked all at once). I also make a chicken mushroom risotto that is something I wouldn’t make otherwise, and it is sooo good, my teenagers ask for it. I love that you can saute in the same pan and clean up is very easy. I have the accessories to make a cheesecake in it, but haven’t been brave enough to try it.
Best place I ever got luggage? Kohl’s with a 30% off coupon.
That kettle looks good!
I took advantage of luggage sale at Macy’s. I bought the luggage in orange so if I ever have to check in I could spot my luggage easily at baggage return. But now wondering if it makes it a target for thieves? Not that I put anything of value in there but the thought of someone just going through my stuff. ICK
As someone with chronic pain/fatigue – the instant pot is a lifesaver. Honest to god, if I had to get rid of every kitchen gadget except one, this would be the one I kept. Chicken breasts in like 5 minutes once it’s up to pressure. But I mostly use it for soups/stews.
I made some homemade tacos in it – I followed a cool recipe, made a pomegranite salsa and everything … then almost vomited immediately after taking a bite because apparently I’m one of those people that Cilantro: Herb of the Devil™ tastes like absolute GARBAGE to. I felt attacked and betrayed and I still am incredibly salty about it. And I used a hefty amount of the stuff haha. Husband loved them but I literally kicked the container of cilantro off the back deck.
Amazon tried to sell its facial recognition tech to ICE. No amazon prime day for me.
The insta pot is Awesome. We eat a ton of beans. Either curried south Asian style, or with Caribbean seasonings. Dry beans cook so fast! There is even a sauté feature so you can get some flavor out of onions or garlic first, then add everything else and then pressure cook.
Isn’t 5 minutes way too long for water to boil in a kettle? We have one at work and it’s 2 min max
Maybe its full capacity takes that long but most people just put a cup or two of water in at once which is quicker (and better for environment)