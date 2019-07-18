Tom Hiddleston should prepare himself for a Hot Girl Summer in the City

Good news, Yanks! Tom Hiddleston is now in New York, and he will be here for several months. Tom barely uses his social media at this point, but a few days after he was seen at the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday, Tom arrived in New York and posted this selfie on Instagram. The Jacobs Theatre is where the revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal is being staged, after the play’s successful revival in London. Tom Hiddleston is coming for ALL THE TONYS. No, I have no idea if he’s coming for the Tonys, honestly. I would think that this revival would be eligible for next year’s Tony Awards, but no guarantees.

Betrayal has a 17-week run at the Jacobs Theatre, starting August 14th, and tickets went on sale this week. I would imagine that Tom had some time off, got to enjoy some tennis, and now he’ll be in rehearsals for several weeks, then maybe some preview performances, then the big opening on August 14th. Is Hiddleston going to have a Hot Girl Summer in the City? Perhaps. No joke, I genuinely hope we get some fun New York gossip from TWHiddles this summer. He’s figured out how to be really undercover in London, so I need him to go to some New York hot-spots ASAP. New York Dragonflies, prepare yourselves.

