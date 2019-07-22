Tom Hiddleston was also looking gingery & hot at the Comic Con Marvel panel

Embed from Getty Images

As we discussed on Sunday, the Marvel presentation at the San Diego Comic Con this weekend was pretty epic. I focused on the lady-driven projects because that was what interested me the most. Marvel’s Phase 4 is definitely lady-intensive with Angelina Jolie headlining The Eternals, Natalie Portman becoming female Thor and the stand-alone Black Widow movie happening. But what of the dudes? The dudes got Blade, the Loki series and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (which will be the first Asian superhero!). And there were like a million other announcements too. Since I know ladies love Loki, here’s a taste of what’s going on with that Disney+ streaming series (SPOILERS for Endgame).

At their Comic-Con panel, Marvel officially announced their upcoming Disney+ series, Loki. Tom Hiddleston will star as the God of Mischief. While Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War after having his windpipe crushed by Thanos, the wayward god got a second lease on life due to the time-travel shenanigans in Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told the crowd that Loki will pick up following the events of Endgame where Loki snatched the Space Stone and vanished to parts unknown. Here’s what Hiddlestone told the crowd in Hall H: “You guys saw Avengers, right? He’s still that guy. And just about the last thing that happened to him was that he got Hulk-smashed, so there’s a lot of psychological evolution that hasn’t happened yet, but Kevin has generously showed me what his plans are — I can’t tell you any of them — but its is one of the most exciting creative opportunities I think I’ve ever come across.”

I didn’t really understand that but that’s because I really haven’t paid attention to the whole timeline of Avengers events. I trust that Marvel knows what it’s doing and I trust that Hiddles will give everything to the series. What else? Here are some of the other Marvel announcements:

Blad is getting a reboot, starring Mahershala Ali, who takes over the Daywalker role from Wesley Snipes. That means that Black Panther won’t be the only black superhero in Marvel. That being said, of course there was some talk about the Black Panther sequel too.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, from director Destin Daniel Cretton, will open Feb. 12, 2021. It will star Simu Liu as Marvel’s first Asian superhero, Tony Leung as the real Mandarin (Ben Kingsley played an imposter version in Iron Man 3) and Awkwafina.

Other Disney+ series were announced/confirmed, like WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, What If…? With Jeffrey Wright as Watcher, and a Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner.

