Page Six: Celine Dion’s gay BFF Pepe Munoz is hyper-controlling, maybe?

These are some photos of Celine Dion with her gentleman friend Pepe Munoz during the most recent Paris Fashion Week. I wondered, weeks ago, if Pepe would be there and look, there he was. Pepe has been on Celine’s arm more and more lately, and she tried to explain their relationship several months ago. No one knows if they’re lovers or BFFs. Well, Page Six has some answers. Sort of. According to Page Six’s sources, Pepe is definitely gay, but he and Celine have a weird sort of relationship where he’s super-controlling? It’s like Will & Grace, but DARK.
Céline Dion’s inner circle fears that her “best pal,” backup dancer Pepe Muñoz, has too much influence over the singer since her husband, René Angélil, passed away in 2016.
“Pepe is like her boy toy who is really trying to take over. He’s isolating her and people are feeling it. She’s in love with this guy and listens to everything he’s saying. People go to him when they have questions. He’s fully taken over. The only people around her now [are] Pepe, the hairdresser and the stylist,” one source told Page Six.
Multiple sources told us Pepe — who’s also Dion’s creative director — helped orchestrate the exit of some of Dion’s senior team, including former stylist Law Roach. Another source, who is close to the star, says it’s the “farthest from the truth.”
“He’s an amazing inspiration for her. He’s inspiring her to take risks. It’s not a bad thing. He’s not managing her. People change their teams. She’s smart and at the helm of her career. She’s calling the shots now,” the insider said.
“It’s crazy. She knows he’s gay and is accepting of it. She needs someone close to her and she fell in love. He’s turned into a René type,” the first source said Another insider added, “People are freaked out by it. He has this clique that he keeps very small. It’s Céline, himself, a hair person and the stylist. That’s the group — even management goes to him when they need something.”
“She knows he’s gay and is accepting of it” and “She’s in love with this guy and listens to everything he’s saying.” I mean… what’s really happening, emotionally? Is she IN love with Pepe or does she love him as a best friend? And which is the more dangerous option? I feel like Celine was basically just lonely and she wanted to feel alive and free after Rene’s passing, so that’s why Pepe came into her life. But old habits die hard – Celine probably feels most comfortable when she’s in a familiar pattern of being “managed” by a man. I don’t know, that’s just my armchair diagnosis for what’s happening. And at this point, what’s so important in her life that she needs anyone else besides Pepe, the hairdresser and the stylist??
I have NEVA said this on a blog in my life…
But…
I am CONCERNED…about Celine’s weight..
Yes, I doubt being able to count every rib and tendon in a person’s chest and neck is indicating a healthy weight.
I agree. I’m not a fan of concern-trolling, but she looks truly unwell. I love her so much, she is such a treasure, and I want her to be around for a long time.
No argument here.
Celine has gone from control to control to control: from her father’s home, to Reneé, and now to this Pepe (sorry, can’t help but visualize Pepe Le Peu lol). This IS all she knows/may be comfortable with. If this Pepe is curtailing friends and family access to be her “everything”, this is a HUGE red flag.
And I agree with you, Lala, her weight has dropped alarmingly, and not just because of grief. She has *always* been very slim, but now she’s almost skeletal. It *is* alarming.
That’s why I CANNOT get excited about her fashion drama…and I LIVE FOR FASHION DRAMA…but NOT when the fashions are being worn by someone that trips my intuition switch…and I’m looking at high fashion covering a life or death struggle….and I’m not being hyperbolic about this either….someone needs to do something…….
“a familiar pattern of being “managed” by a man”
This all day long, she first met her manager/husband when she was 12 and he was 38, she knows no other life. She needs serious help, she is what I would consider a “groomed” adult, I can think of no other way to describe that but basically groomed as child and now trying to navigate adulthood with that same child mindset.
I always feel a little sick when people refer to her previous relationship as some sort of amazing love story; I can only remember that she was a child.
THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Exactly she was only 19 when they started (yeah right) a personal relationship, even if true and while 19 is legally an adult, he was 46, he watched her grow up and was a parental figure to her in my view, it is all kinds of messed up.
I completely agree with your armchair assessment. My sofa diagnosis is, and has always been, Celine needs to be told. Since her husband’s death, her exuberance always felt over-the-top. Like, “Hey look at me, I’ve been through the seven stages, I’m so healthy, I’m really happy to be alive!!! Really really really sososo HAPPY!!!!!” Nope. Everything that adorns her is huge, all-encompassing and loud and yeah, probably controlling, confining and ‘gated.’ She’s compensating in loud, in your face ways, but she’d rather follow someone in charge of all her calendar crap. I can’t imagine having all the money in the world and losing the presence in your life that made you who you are. She’s lost.
Don’t go crazy y’all lol. I obviously don’t know a damn thing and only speculating!
“And at this point, what’s so important in her life that she needs anyone else besides Pepe, the hairdresser and the stylist??“
Her children?
I’m not trying to weight shame anyone, but my god, she’s starting to look skeletal. She’s always been a thin person, but this is next level, to the point of emaciation. Celine has always had someone directing and controlling her life. It probably feels natural, even though it is incredibly unhealthy. If this man is really trying to isolate her from her family and friends, they need to intervene now.
Most of the CB readers generally saw Céline and Renee’s marriage as romantic, us Quebecois know – I won’t say better but different. Her stage mom managed her until Renee took an interest, then she was groomed and transformed into a star. Yes, Renee was a fantastic manager and yes he mortgaged his home to get her surgeries and coaches and English tutors. He also reaped the many millions in benefits, married a woman child younger than his grown up sons (he was older than her dad) and managed the finances throughout. Céline is many things but educated and savvy is not one of them. I assume Renee would have ensured that her money and the kids’ portions are well protected but this guy is definitely shady if indeed she is surrounded just by him, and two other hand picked aides. For one, her family used to be incredibly involved in her life and the business- she never had hired nannies, her sisters took care of her kids, her aunts ran the house etc. (Big catholic French Canadian family, all the kids were in show biz as kids since that was her mom’s dream, the first plan was to have a Dion kids band, etc.)
In short, I think it’s all very sad. She was never allowed to be her own person, always managed from behind the stage by Renee, so in all likelihood she just latched on to the first person who said or did the right things to impress her. His being gay most likely has no bearing on her. She never dated anyone except Renee and my feeling (with no proof whatsoever just observation) is that her interest in sex is very limited or non existent. As long as she has the attention and compliments and romantic gestures (or what a tween girl imagines to be romantic) she is happy. Her horrendous weight loss is a different story. I generally frown on weight related comments, and i’ll Only say I hope she has regular medical checkups from actual doctors (I mean as opposed to goop style healers).
The exit of Law Roach was a total red flag. WHO ISOLATES THE BIGGEST STYLIST IN THE GAME. And now Pepe styles her. I’m not saying he’s terrible, but I’m just saying, Law would have died before sending Celine out in an “I Love Paris… Hilton” shirt.
