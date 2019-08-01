Antoni Porowski & Jonathan Van Ness couple up for a photo: are they or aren’t they?

As Kaiser searches for the Summer Couple, we may have finally found them: Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye. After a month-long flirt off on Instagram, Jonathan posted this pic with Antoni and Karamo Brown before they appeared on the Tonight Show Tuesday night:

Antoni looks smitten, Jonathan coquettish and Karamo jealous. Jonathan used the term “bae,” and the internet lit up with congratulatory salutations over the announcement that we finally had a QE pairing. Karamo, seeing the Instaverse lose its mind, decided it was best to fan the flames while he could, commenting on the above post with:

Hahahahaha I love you both! And for all who are asking. It’s real. They are a couple and in love. First Fab 5 couple.

That’s it. Press pause and let’s all just marinate in the idea that Antoni and Jonathan will ride off in a big, crystal carriage to their (Bobby Berk-built) castle in the sky. Alas, the dream is over. Although many fans suspected it was all an extension of the cast’s tongue-in-cheek relationship with each other, they still wanted it to be real. Many folks did believe it was real. But Jonathan thought it was time to come clean so he took to Twitter and killed off Vanowski:

Also for clarification, @antoni & I are a couple…. of very close friends who run a satirical couple account and may fall in love someday, but that day is not necessarily today. Love yew hauxs — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 31, 2019

The responses to that tweet, by the way, are incredibly funny, starting with the first response from Antoni himself, “Babe, what?! Um call me rn,” before releasing his own statement reiterating what Jonathan’s said. Sorry, folks, we’ll still have to seek out our Summer Couple.

Unfortunately, this was the last time Jonathan had fun this week since he, like the rest of us, had to read Mario Lopez and Candace Owen’s bs comments on trans children. Jonathan responded to Lopez with eloquence and more compassion than he deserved:

If you’re not raising a child who is part of the LGBTQ+ community you should really be quiet. You don’t need to understand what you do not know. You both need to do better, your causal transphobia is par for the course. Christianity says leave judgment to god. @MarioLopezExtra — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 31, 2019

I like his comment, “You don’t need to understand what you don’t know.” The hope, of course, is that one would educate themselves on important matters they don’t know, but at the very least, leave the declarative statements to those who do understand.